PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — A Florida animal trapper says he corralled a large alligator by playing with it until it got tired after it hopped into a residential swimming pool.
Celebrity trapper Paul Bedard, who is contracted with the state’s nuisance alligator program, said Thursday that he was dispatched to a house in Parkland, Florida.
Bedard said he was able to pull the nearly 9-foot (2.7-meter) animal out of the water once it grew tired from playing with him in the pool on Wednesday. He put a snare on its mouth and taped it.
He described the reptile as “mellow” and named it Cool Hand Luke after the 1967 film starring Paul Newman.
Bedard said the alligator weighed 185 pounds (83.92 kilograms).
Bedard starred in Animal Planet’s reality show “Gator Boys.
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Country music star Gretchen Wilson, whose hit song, "Here for the Party," features the lyrics, "And I ain't leaving till they throw me out," was ousted from a New Mexico hotel over noise complaints.
The Grammy Award-winning artist was asked to leave the Hotel Encanto de Las Cruces following multiple noise complaints last Sunday morning, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported Wednesday.
Las Cruces Police Department spokesman Dan Trujillo said Wilson, 46, and other guests had "worn out their welcome" and police helped security remove them.
″(Police) were going to issue a trespass card but the occupants agreed to leave," he said.
A trespass card is given to a person suspected of trespassing. The person signs the card acknowledging that if they continue to trespass, they may be charged with a crime.
The episode came after Wilson performed at the 7th annual Las Cruces Country Music Festival on Saturday.
According to the "Redneck Woman" singer, she got to her room at 12:30 a.m. and was reprimanded for talking. In a 911 call, a hotel employee said Wilson's volume level for talking was the equivalent of yelling.
After she was kicked out, the musician tweeted the hotel asked her to leave "in the middle of the night for no reason." She also called on her Twitter followers to "all band together to put Hotel Encanto out of business."
Heritage Hotels & Resorts, which owns Hotel Encanto, did not immediately respond to a phone message and email.
A representative for Wilson did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
In August 2018, Wilson was arrested at a Connecticut airport after what was described as a minor disturbance on an incoming flight. She was later charged with breach of peace.
(FOX) An Australian woman who was missing for days in the outback was rescued after her "SOS" message was spotted by a man's security camera which overlooked his driveway in the rural area.
Deborah Pilgrim, 55, was camping with friends near the town of Sedan when, on Sunday, she disappeared after 6 a.m., police said. Authorities searched for days trying to find her but had no luck. As they headed into the fourth day of their search, they received a breakthrough.
Neil Marriott, who owns land in the area and knew Pilgrim was missing "had been intermittently logging onto his CCTV cameras remotely," South Australia Police said in a news release. He noticed late Tuesday night that a large "SOS" had been written on his driveway, which hadn't been there previously. The man alerted authorities, who quickly went to search the area.
Pilgrim was found safe and sound on a nearby property, where she had access to water. She was taken to a hospital to be examined, but police said she appears to be in good health.
Pilgrim told Australia's ABC News she went for a walk on Sunday, and suddenly she was lost.
"I just kept wandering and laid low at night. I tried to stay out of the sun and stay alive, I just knew that it was my job to stay alive," she said. "I thought, 'Somebody is going to think I've been kidnapped or something,' because it's not something I would do."
Marriott said his security camera was only recently installed after his home had experienced several break-ins. He said when he saw the letters on his driveway, he "put two and two together and called police."
"By the time they were able to get out there it was dark, so they found the SOS on the ground," he said. "But then they also found a hoodie jacket which obviously belonged to the lady."
Marriott added that a police officer texted him soon afterward thanking him and said they found Pilgrim.
Investigators said Pilgram was ultimately discovered outside their search area — roughly 4 miles from the location from which she was reported missing.
(FOX) A Massachusetts community can sleep a little easier after a high-stakes police operation Monday nabbed a menace that had "terrorized" locals: an emu.
Police officers in Franklin, a city roughly 45 miles south of Boston, spotted the tall creature and didn't know what to do, blaming deficient police academy training on the crucial subject that left them with "little to no training in corralling large birds."
Undeterred, investigators said in a Facebook post they "went to work and quickly found the owner of said Emu," and then set off to find the massive bird itself.
The bird's owner, Kathy Gatchell, told WFXT she isn't sure how the emu got out of its pen, but the jailbird's skills and disposition made it a high-risk escapee, with Gatchell describing emus as "very difficult to catch" and not "very friendly."
Those working to find the emu spent nearly an hour searching for it through the woods. Gatchell said the bird "didn't let us get too close, as soon as we got close she'd run."
Eventually, someone had the idea to play emu noises from their phone to try to attract the bird.
Sgt. Jason Reilly, one of the officers on the mission, said that when the bird got close, one police officer "took his sock off and put it over the emu's head" — which is apparently a way to calm them down — and the cops then led the bird home.
"In a joint operation with the Animal Control Officer and the Franklin Police Safety Division, Officer Rosa and Sgt Reilly were able to bring the Emu home where it can no longer terrorize motorists of Lincoln Street," the department wrote online. "No job too small no bird too big!"
Emus are the second-largest bird by height in the world, after the ostrich (and they're not nearly as amiable or easy to find as another popular big bird that tends to confine itself to one particular street). It's unclear how tall the emu spotted in Franklin was, but it certainly wasn't native to the area, as the birds call Australia home.
(FOX) Kim Jong Un is back in the saddle!
The North Korean leader, who in the past has displayed a penchant for elaborate propaganda photo shoots, channeled his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin this week after newly released images showed him riding horseback on a sacred mountain where it was said he was inspired to plan "a great operation" to overcome U.S.-led sanctions, local media reported.
The undated images released by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Wednesday showed Kim, dressed in a long winter coat, riding a white horse on snow-covered Mount Paektu, the highest point on the Korean peninsula.
The mountain itself is a sacred place for the North Korean people, but the white horse also represents a propaganda symbol for the Kim dynasty.
"He, sitting on the horseback atop Mt Paektu, recollected with deep emotion the road of arduous struggle he covered for the great cause of building the most powerful country with faith and will as firm as Mt Paektu," KCNA reported Wednesday.
The government-run agency also said that during a visit later that day in Samjiyon County, Kim lamented the U.S.-led U.N. sanctions that were imposed after nuclear talks broke down.
"The situation of the country is difficult owing to the ceaseless sanctions and pressure by the hostile forces and there are many hardships and trials facing us," Kim was quoted as saying.
"But our people grew stronger through the trials and found their own way of development and learned how to always win in the face of trials."
KCNA also reported that the visit to Mount Paektu inspired the 35-year-old leader to plan "a great operation" in response to the tough sanctions.
"Having witnessed the great moments of his thinking atop Mt Paektu, all the officials accompanying him were convinced with overflowing emotion and joy that there will be a great operation to strike the world with wonder again and make a step forward in the Korean revolution."
U.S. diplomats met with North Korean officials in Stockholm over the weekend, days after Pyongyang test-fired an underwater-launched missile. While North Korea argued that talks between the two shut down, the State Department said the "U.S. brought creative ideas and had good discussions."
The State Department said that U.S. representatives have agreed to resume talks in two weeks but it was not clear if it involved a mutual agreement with North Korean negotiators.
Kim previously visited the location before executing his powerful uncle in 2013 and entering into diplomacy with South Korea and the U.S. in 2018.
Wednesday's images were eerily similar to those of Putin, who was pictured shirtless riding a horse in Siberia's southern Tuva region in 2009.
Police in one Palm Beach County city are looking for a man who stole an American flag from a yacht – all while doing so in the nude.
NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reported the incident took place around 2:30 a.m. on October 11th at a marina in Delray Beach located just off Atlantic Avenue. In the video, the man hops onto the Lady Atlantic and Lady Delray yachts before leaving with the flag and a wooden pole.
The unidentified crook later jumped into the water and swam away.
"Certainly not shy," Joe Reardon, the owner and captain of Delray Yacht Cruises, told the station. "I look at it as the owner, as the kid could have fallen off the third deck, whacked his head on the second deck, and now I have to deal with a dead person."
Video showed the man having a large tattoo on his left arm and another one on his left thigh. Anyone with information is asked to call Delray Beach Police or Delray Yacht Cruises, which says they are offering a reward in the case.
Wegmans supermarket was hit with a class action complaint after a pair of ice cream buyers accused the chain of misleading consumers by marketing its ice cream as having vanilla, even though the ingredient is not listed on the products' labels.
In the complaint filed Friday in New York federal court, Quincy Steele, of Pennsylvania, and Jimmy Arriola, of the Bronx, said that instead of using vanilla flavoring or vanilla extract, Wegmans' ice creams use a non-vanilla "natural flavor" to achieve the vanilla taste while selling its products at premium prices, calling the alleged practice "misleading and deceptive."
"The front label statements of "vanilla ice cream" are understood by consumers to identify a product where the characterizing flavor is vanilla and supplied to the Products only from the vanilla plant," according to the complaint.
"The proportion of the characterizing component, vanilla, has a material bearing on price or consumer acceptance of the products because it is more expensive and desired by consumers," the complaint goes on to say.
To showcase their allegations, the plaintiffs include photos of Wegmans' ice cream ingredient lists, which show no mention of the vanilla, but rather "natural flavor." To drive the point across, the plaintiffs also include photos of the ingredients lists of various competing ice cream brands for comparison. The competing brands list vanilla extract in their ingredient list.
The consumers who have presented the complaint say the supermarket chain tried to deceive them into thinking the product is made using real vanilla in violation of federal regulations and that the chain should have stated that it was artificially flavored.
Steele and Arriola will represent their Pennsylvania and New York state sub-class but look to be joined by other sub-classes from the other states with store locations: Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, North Carolina and Virginia.
"Plaintiff and class members reasonably and justifiably relied on these negligent misrepresentations and omissions, which served to induce and did induce, the purchase of the Products," the complaint says.
The plaintiffs accuse Wegmans of violating New York consumer protection laws, negligent representation, breach of warranty, fraud and unjust enrichment. Steele and Arriola seek monetary damages and for the supermarket chain to correct the alleged misleading labels.
Wegmans contends it has complied with all regulations and industry standards.
"We take great pride in the quality of all of our Wegmans Brand products," a Wegmans' spokesperson said in a statement to News 4. "We believe that the labeling of our ice cream fully complies with all regulations and industry standards, and is not misleading in any way."
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- A pair of identical twins were given an appropriate welcome into the world when their delivery team included a pair of identical twin nurses at a Georgia hospital.
Tori Howard, 26, an NICU nurse, and twin sister Tara Drinkard were both on the delivery team at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens when Addison and Emma Williams were born via C-section.
The hospital said the delivery marked the first time the twin nurses had worked in the delivery room together, although they have both assisted in multiple births.
"I was excited to go to a delivery with my sister but it didn't really cross my mind -- we're twins and they're twins," Howard told ABC's Good Morning America.
Parents Brannan and Rebecca Williams said they were excited their twin girls were ushered into the world by twin nurses.
"Tara and Tori have become our friends," Brannan Williams told CNN. "I look forward to letting the girls know about this one day, and hopefully they'll get to meet them and keep carrying this thing on."
The twins were born early at 32 weeks and 6 days. They are scheduled to be released from the NICU and go home Thursday.
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- A real-life Barbie Malibu Dreamhouse is being listed on Airbnb for a special once-only event in celebration of the fashion doll's 60th anniversary.
The Barbie Malibu Dreamhouse, listed for a single $60 stay, includes several of the amenities from the smaller, plastic version, including a pink Jeep, a hot pink waterslide from a balcony to the pool and a closet filled with Barbie-inspired clothes.
Booking will be available Oct. 23 at 11 a.m. PDT for one fan and up to three friends to spend two nights, from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, in the house.
The stay includes tributes to Barbie's many careers, including fencing lessons with champion Ibtihaj Muhammad, a guided tour of the Columbia Memorial Space Center from pilot and aerospace engineer Jill Meyers, meals and a cooking lesson from Malibu Seaside Chef founder Gina Clarke-Helm and a makeover from celebrity hair stylist Jen Atkin.
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- A surprised customer at an Australian restaurant recorded video of a pelican casually wandering into the eatery and patiently getting in line.
Jack Simpson captured video at the Cargo's Wharf Restaurant in Kiama, New South Wales, when a pelican walked in through the door and joined the crowd in line.
The pelican got out of line after a few moments and wandered around the shop, with a crowd of onlookers following.
The bird was eventually escorted out of the eatery without incident.
