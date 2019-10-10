PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Flyers have turned their fans into Raging Bullies.
Philadelphia sports fans have been implicated in the sports crimes of throwing snowballs and batteries and of late, haymakers at horses and athletes , so why not let them smash and bash inanimate objects for cash inside a controlled environment?
Grab a helmet and baseball bat and step up to the plate — Flyers fans can take a swing for fun or just to take out frustrations on bottles, dishes or even a fishbowl stamped with the visitor’s logo.
Strictly speaking, anything that shatters to the strains of metal music cranked to 11.
The Flyers opened their ”Rage Room ” at the home opener on Tuesday night as part of $265 million overhaul of the 23-year-old Wells Fargo Center. The arena has been home to Wing Bowl, Gritty, indoor football, a Royal Rumble and a Republican national convention.
But never an NBA or NHL champion.
So it’s little wonder Flyers fans need to let off some steam and go crazy in a “secret” room nestled in the upper level for fans in the new $25 standing-room-only section. The franchise that once satiated fans with the bloodlust of the Broad Street Bullies during the glory years of their 1974 and 1975 Stanley Cup championships has gone from “The Hammer” to sledgehammers to let fans take their whacks inside a dorm-sized room.
“The concept is definitely one-of-a-kind and non-traditional,” Flyers executive Valerie Camillo said. “We ran the concept by some of our fans who told us they thought this would be a fresh way to have some harmless fun.”
The Flyers charge $35 per person or $60 for two for five-minute rage sessions and will let up to 14 fans per game try their best at high-sticking. There are both online reservations and walk-up slots available. There are no current plans to open the room for 76ers games or other events. The room is accessible through a “bookcase” straight out of Wayne Manor and, like Batman, fans change into their rage room costume of jumpsuit and safety helmet.
The first Flyers fan to give it a (slap) shot was Peter Caccioppoli, of New York. He swung a hockey stick at a place setting that would make Martha Stewart wince and later took aim on a fishbowl which had the “NJ” Devils logo.
Caccioppoli said he’s been a partial season ticket holder “for a very frustrating five years,” and was thrilled to take part in the demolition derby.
“I broke the stick, which was a lot of fun,” Caccioppoli said. “The bat is easy to wield. I played baseball for a long time, so it was easy to throw a couple of plates and smash those. The sledgehammer was fun, too. It was a good time.”
The Flyers introduced their googly-eyed mascot Gritty last season and the Comcast Spectacor ownership group has about turned the arena into a sports book this season with betting lines bombarding the new big screen for the opener. The Flyers struggled to draw consistent packed crowds last season as they missed the playoffs for the fourth time in seven seasons. They haven’t made it to the second round since 2012 and will hit 10 years this season since their last Stanley Cup Final appearance.
If losing doesn’t agitate fans enough, they can rage against the obscene — a 24 oz. beer can cost $14.50, a jumbo hot dog is $6 and a plant-based burger hits 13 bucks.
The Eagles once sent rowdy fans to a small jail inside since-demolished Veterans Stadium as a way to curb boorish behavior . Now, the Flyers want you to come up and face off for fun against the glass — a reason to go wild as the home team tries to break a championship drought.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Officials in a southwest Missouri city are planting small flags in piles of abandoned dog poop as part of a campaign to get residents to clean up after their pets downtown.
The Police Department in Springfield, Missouri, posted photos of the flags in use on its Facebook page Wednesday.
The flags contain messages such as, "Is this your turd? 'Cuz that's absurd" and "This is a nudge to pick up the fudge."
The campaign started this week and the department noted on Facebook that leaving behind a pet's mess in many cases violates a city ordinance.
The flags are made of bamboo and recycled paper.
The city said it picks up nearly 25 pounds (11.34 kilograms) of poop a week from downtown parks and parking lots, costing $7,500 annually.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The copyright owners of the "Charlie Brown Christmas" theme song have sued Dollywood in federal court for copyright infringement.
News outlets report the complaint says the East Tennessee theme park named for country star Dolly Parton has used the song without permission in live Christmas performances since 2007.
The lawsuit says Los Angeles-based Lee Mendelson Film Productions owns the copyright and is asking for $150,000 for every time the song has been used.
According to the suit, "Christmas Time is Here" was written by Lee Mendelson and Vince Guaraldi for the 1965 television special "A Charlie Brown Christmas."
Dollywood said it is aware of the lawsuit but declined to comment on pending litigation.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico football coach has been fired and faces criminal charges after authorities said a student used a cellphone video to capture the coach on video taking money from a player's wallet.
State Police arrested Miyamura High School coach John D. Roanhaus on Saturday following a review of the footage showing Roanhaus going into the school's locker room and taking $40 from the wallet, court documents said.
According to an arrest warrant, a police officer was contacted by a student's mother who showed the officer the cellphone video. The video showed Roanhaus walking into the school's locker area, taking two $20 bills from a black wallet and stuffing the money in his sock, Officer Nathaniel Renteria wrote in the arrest warrant.
Roanhaus had been the head football coach at the high school in the small, New Mexico western city of Gallup since 2018. He is the youngest son of New Mexico Hall of Fame coach Eric Roanhaus, who retired in 2016 as head football coach at Clovis High School after recording 343 wins, the most in state history.
The mother told Renteria it wasn't the first time that players had experienced thefts in the locker room.
Gallup-McKinley County Schools Superintendent Mike Hyatt told the Gallup Independent newspaper that Roanhaus was fired.
Roanhaus, 42, was charged with larceny and non-residential burglary and ordered held on $2,000 bail. Roanhaus did not immediately respond to a telephone message left Wednesday seeking comment.
No attorney was listed for Roanhaus and he has not been assigned a public defender, court records said. A preliminary court hearing on the case was scheduled for Wednesday.
Miyamura High School's football team has a 1-6 record this season after a 55-14 loss last Friday.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PALM CITY, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say they've arrested a Florida man who provoked a small alligator into biting his arm and poured beer into the animal's mouth.
News outlets report 27-year-old Timothy Kepke and 22-year-old Noah Osborne were charged last week with unlawfully taking an alligator.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers began investigating in August following a complaint of Osborne catching the alligator in Palm City and handing to Kepke. Kepke appears in a video to let the reptile bite his forearm. The video also shows Kepke feeding the alligator beer as it struggles.
When officers interviewed Kepke last month, he reportedly acknowledged that he was in the video and said the gator was alive when they released it.
The men were released on bond. Jail records didn't list attorneys for them.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FRIPP ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — A family visiting South Carolina fished a big package from the ocean, took it to their rental home and opened it up, finding about 44 pounds (20 kilograms) of cocaine.
Beaufort County Sheriff's Maj. Bob Bromage told news outlets Monday that the family was walking along Fripp Island when they spotted the trash bag-wrapped package floating in the water. They dragged it onto the beach and lugged it to their rental in a golf cart, later slicing it open to discover bricks of white powder. At that point, they figured they'd better call police.
Authorities assessed the cocaine's value at more than $600,000. Officials are working to determine its origin.
Bromage said narcotics don't frequently wash up in the county. He thinks Hurricane Dorian may have pushed it ashore.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
RUNNEMEDE, N.J. (AP) — Police in New Jersey say a church bingo night went awry after an allegation that two players had taped a called number onto their card to claim a bingo win.
Investigators say 71-year-old Teresa Davis and 38-year-old Keasha Brockington said they had the winning card carrying a prize of nearly $200 Thursday at Saint Maria Goretti Church Hall, but a church volunteer noticed that one of the winning numbers had been taped over the number on the card.
The Camden residents were charged with improper behavior under a borough ordinance. A parish official says it's the first issue in 20-plus years of bingo games at the church.
It wasn't clear whether they had attorneys. A message left for Davis wasn't immediately returned; a working number for Brockington couldn't be found.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Cans of beer have littered the parking lot of a church of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in a Salt Lake City suburb after a semi-trailer crashed that was carrying cases of brew banned by the faith.
Sandy Police Stg. Jason Nielsen said the semitrailer veered and fell from a road and into the church's parking lot after it was hit by a pickup truck that ran a red light on Thursday. Beer cans were strewn across the empty church parking lot.
One of the faith's key rules is a ban on members drinking alcohol.
Nielsen says the semitrailer driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The pickup truck driver wasn't hurt. Authorities haven't determined if he will be cited.
The church building wasn't damaged.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BEAUFORT, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man says a house fire would have ended his life if it weren't for his four-legged friend.
News outlets report that Curly the dog saved Brian Rand on Monday morning by waking him during a house fire.
Rand says Curly nudged and pushed him until he woke up. He says he walked into the hallway, saw heavy smoke and immediately grabbed Curly to run outside.
Half of Rand's home was destroyed but firefighters were able to save Rand's medals from his service during the Vietnam War. Rand says the roof would've collapsed on him if Curly hadn't awakened him.
Rand says he went to an animal shelter three years ago looking for a small dog. Instead, Rand says the 70-pound (32-kilogram) Curly picked him.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A man in Florida accused of robbing a bank while disguised as a woman has been arrested after he allegedly stole a police cruiser and led deputies on a two-county chase, investigators said.
Gumersindo Reyes Jr., 51, was wearing a gold dress and a red wig when he entered a Chase Bank in Casselberry, northeast of Orlando, and passed a note to the teller demanding money, Police Chief Larry Krantz told reporters. He allegedly left carrying an undisclosed amount of cash in his backpack.
Reyes drew the attention of a passing Seminole County deputy who saw the suspect ditch his disguise behind a bush, Fox 35 Orlando reported.
The deputy got out of his patrol car and confronted Reyes, who police said was displaying "bizarre" behavior.
After failing to subdue Reyes with a stun gun, the deputy chased him into an apartment complex across the street from the bank, WFTV reported. The deputy reached for his firearm to order Reyes to the ground but Reyes also tried to grab the weapon, setting off a struggle.
Reyes then dashed out of the complex and stole the deputy's patrol vehicle, police said.
"There's nothing that drives me crazier than to see a 'bad guy,' or know that a 'bad guy' got behind the wheel of one of our patrol vehicles, even for just one moment," Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said. "I'm OK that he was in the car, but he was sitting in the wrong seat."
Reyes led deputies on a wild chase through Seminole and Orange counties before crashing the vehicle into another car in Maitland where they finally arrested him, police said.
He faced numerous charges including battery on an officer, resisting an officer with violence and robbery with a firearm, according to police records.
Reyes had a criminal history of attempted murder and robbery in Puerto Rico, officials told WFTV.
