JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A drone carrying marijuana, cigarette lighters and cellphones got caught in a net above a Mississippi prison fence, resulting in the arrest of two men, state corrections officials said Wednesday.
John Travis Ross, 33, of Vicksburg and Joshua Ray Corban, 18, of Utica, made initial court appearances Tuesday in Rankin County on charges of conspiracy and attempting to smuggle contraband into the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl, the Mississippi Department of Corrections said in a news release.
The two were identified after Rankin County sheriff’s investigators traced the drone’s flights — and then investigators turned up security video of them launching the drone, officials said. Corrections Commissioner Burl Cain said the two confessed. It was not clear whether they had attorneys who could speak for them.
The drone, caught Aug. 26, carried 2 ounces of marijuana buds, a cellphone, phone chargers, headphones, and several cigarette lighters, the corrections department said.
“They tried to use the drone to help their friends — now it’s going to help us,” Cain said, adding that officials plan to reprogram it to use at the state’s maximum-security prison in Parchman, about 115 miles (185 kilometers) north of Pearl. “We’re reprogramming their drone now ... so it’s working for the law instead of against it,” he said.
The drone is the third intercepted at a state prison in recent years, said John Hunt, the department’s director of Investigations.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOSTON (AP) — It was a tempest in a teapot — or, more accurately, a whiskey tumbler.
Presidential transitions are always at least a little tricky. Case in point: Researchers at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum have found a cache of letters from Americans objecting to JFK's embrace of cocktails at White House events.
The letters shed new insight into President Dwight D. Eisenhower's handoff to Kennedy early in 1961, and the strikingly different attitudes that people held about alcohol at official functions.
"Liquor dulls the brain and loosens the tongue," one disappointed citizen, Kenneth P. Kennedy of Sparta, Illinois — no relation to JFK — wrote to the nation's newly minted 35th president. "Can we risk our national and international security on such potential incompetence?"
Eisenhower was no teetotaler, but historians say he presided over a largely cocktail-free White House. Enter Kennedy, who had already raised some eyebrows as the first Roman Catholic to be elected president.
JFK Library archivists say the letters of protest began arriving after newspapers reported on Kennedy's first official event: a January 1961 reception honoring the new president's appointees.
"For the first time, there was a bar in the State Dining Room, with waiters to stir up martinis or pour vodka, Scotch, bourbon, or champagne," The Washington Post reported.
What followed was a sort of low-key Liquorgate. Letters — some typed, others handwritten — expressed shock and worry that the U.S. would lose its dignity and standing in the world.
"Dear Mr. President, I think many feel humiliation and disgrace over our nation today when we learn of our White House turned into shameful drunken all-night carousal and dancing," reads one from Edith Fritz, of Idaho. "Dignity previously engendered — gone. May God have pity upon your poor soul."
"Our nation was founded by men of Christian ideals. Let's keep it that way," reads another from Ruby Turner, of Dunkerton, Iowa.
Another, scribbled by a writer from Louisiana whose name and hometown are illegible, reads: "The White House is a national shrine to us — all those who love America — and we would like to have it presented to other nations as a dignified, respectable home, not 'a well-stocked bar, with scotch, gin and vodka flowing freely.'"
The letters were buried deep in the vast White House Public Opinion Mail collection, the presidential library said, noting the dispute "could easily have been lost to history."
At the time, scholars say, the Kennedy administration played down the public's reaction to the change, noting it received far more letters about civil rights unrest and the Cuban missile crisis.
In a JFK Library blog post Wednesday, archivists Dana Bronson and Stacey Chandler noted that transitions from one president to another are closely watched for shifts in both style and substance.
And presidents have held wide-ranging attitudes toward alcohol. George Washington, the nation's first, is said to have enjoyed whiskey; President Donald Trump, its 45th, doesn't drink at all, though he has had wine served at state dinners and other functions.
Joe Biden, Trump's Democratic opponent in November, doesn't drink, either. Like Trump, the former vice president has pointed to alcoholism in his family in explaining why he abstains.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities were searching Thursday morning for a tiger in East Tennessee.
A deputy spotted the animal Wednesday night at an industrial park, the Knox County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on social media. Several agencies including animal control, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and representatives with the rescue organization Tiger Haven are helping with the search, the statement said.
There were unconfirmed tiger sightings reported overnight in the eastern part of the county, and the search was continuing Thursday morning, dispatchers told news outlets.
Knoxville Zoo spokeswoman Tina Rolen said all of its tigers are accounted for, and the zoo has not been involved in the search.
A trap has been set and if the animal is caught, it will be taken to Tiger Haven, the wildlife agency said in a statement Thursday. It wasn't clear where the tiger might have come from, the statement said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIAMI (AP) — Customs officers at a Florida airport found nearly a half-million dollars being smuggled out of the United States hidden inside furniture, officials said.
U.S. Custom and Border Protection officers at Miami International Airport seized $491,280 in unreported U.S. currency last Thursday, the agency said in a news release. The money had been concealed inside a chair placed in a crate with other furniture. The shipment was heading to the Dominican Republic and was selected for examination during outbound enforcement operations, officials said.
"Criminal organizations will attempt to export large sums of cash to launder their ill-gotten gains," said Robert Del Toro, the agency's acting port director.
Officials didn't say who the money belonged to or whether criminal charges would be filed.
Travelers bringing more than $10,000 out of the U.S. must report it to customs officials. Failing to do so can lead to the money's seizure and forfeiture, as well as potential criminal charges, officials said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
EXETER, N.H. (AP) — A voter who was told she couldn't wear an anti-Trump shirt at a polling place because it violated electioneering rules simply whipped it off and did her civic duty topless.
The woman walked into a polling place in Exeter, New Hampshire, on Tuesday's primary election wearing a "McCain Hero, Trump Zero" T-shirt. Town moderator Paul Scafidi told her she couldn't wear a shirt featuring a political candidate while she voted, Seacoastonline.com reported in a story that did not identify the woman.
No person "shall distribute, wear, or post at a polling place any campaign material," according to state law. People who are convicted can be fined as much as $1,000.
Neither Trump nor McCain, who died in 2018, were on Tuesday's ballot, which featured races for governor and Congress.
The woman pointed out that another woman nearby was wearing a T-shirt in support of the American flag, Scafidi said. He answered that an American flag was not electioneering and that the "Trump Zero" shirt would have to be covered.
So the woman asked if he wanted her to take her shirt off. She wasn't wearing anything underneath.
"I said I'd rather she not," Scafidi said. "But she took it off so fast, no one had time to react. So the whole place just went, 'whoa,' and she walked away, and I let her vote."
He noted that she could have just gone into the hallway and turned it inside out.
After voting, Scafidi said, the woman put her shirt back on and left.
There were about 15 other voters around, Scafidi said, and he didn't notice any children present.
Scafidi could have had her removed for violating the state indecency law, he said, but he didn't want to inflame the situation further, and "we had more important things to worry about; we had to get 2,000 people to vote safely, and check-in and count 2,000 absentee ballots."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Employees at a gym in the Netherlands received a scare Thursday morning when an 8-foot king cobra showed up right outside the building.
Dannis Verwij, manager of the Club Pellikaan gym in Amersfoort, said the employee was moving some pipes stacked next to the building when he uncovered the snake.
Verweij said he thought the employee was pranking him until he saw video of the unexpected reptile.
The Amersfoort Animal Ambulance service was summoned to the scene, and they called in a snake expert from Amsterdam to assist with the capture when they noted the snake's size and identified its species: a venomous king cobra.
Verweij said the snake expert told him the king cobra is native to tropical climates and was moving slowly due to the colder temperature in Amersfoort. He said the snake was likely an escaped pet.
The snake expert agreed to take the cobra home and care for it until its owner can be located.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- A 94-year-old Virginia man with a lifelong love of Juicy Fruit has received permission from the Mars Wrigley Company to have his casket painted to resemble a pack of the chewing gum.
Sammy Oakey, president of Oakey's Funeral Service, was asked by friend Suttie Economy, 94, to be buried in a casket painted to resemble a pack of Juicy Fruit.
Economy, who was hospitalized due to a heart condition three weeks ago, is currently being treated at the Virginia Veterans Care Clinic, where his condition was reported to be improving.
The nonagenarian developed a love for Wrigley's chewing gum while serving in World War II, when the company took Juicy Fruit and other varieties of gum off the market so there would be enough to distribute to U.S. service members. He brought his love of Juicy Fruit home with him, friends and family said.
"Suttie would come in here for visitation or just come in to visit and he would always bring a bunch of packs of Juicy Fruit chewing gum and put it out for the employees to enjoy," Oakey told CNN. "He didn't just do that here. He did it at restaurant and doctor's offices wherever he went."
Oakey, who has been friends with the Economy family for about 45 years, said he determined that he would need permission from the Mars Wrigley Company to use the Juicy Fruit imagery on a casket.
The company initially refused the request, leading the funeral home to post about the efforts on Facebook. The post went viral and a member of the public was able to get Oakey contact information for the company's president.
Oakey said he received a call from the vice president of Mars Wrigley a few days later giving permission to use the logo on the casket. The president reached out the next week to tell Oakey he was being sent some products for the Economy family.
The family received 250 packs of Juicy Fruit gum, Oakey said.
Economy's brother, John, said the family is now seeking an artist to paint the casket.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- A diver exploring Vermont's Lake Champlain with his wife said the couple made a startling discovery: two paddle wheels from a 201-year-old steamboat shipwreck.
Gary Lefebvre said he and his wife, Ellen, were using a remotely operated vehicle off Colchester Shoal when they spotted what appeared to be pieces of wreckage.
The Lefebvres contacted the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum, where Chris Sabick, the facility's director of research and archaeology, determined the objects were the paddle wheels from the Phoenix, a steamboat that sank into the lake Sept. 4, 1819.
The museum said all 46 passengers and crew members of the Phoenix were forced to abandon ship when the vessel caught fire. Six people died while trying to swim back to shore.
"I know the story of the Phoenix," Gary Lefebvre told WCVB-TV. "I had no idea there was anything left of this thing."
The paddle wheels were located about a mile from the remains of the main hull of the Phoenix, which is between 60 and 110 feet below the surface of the water and is frequently visited by scuba divers.
"The bottom of Lake Champlain is a well preserved museum, and I enjoy seeing things for the first time that no one has ever seen on the bottom, or even knew existed," Lefebvre told CNN.
The site of the Phoenix shipwreck is listed in the National Register of Historic Places and is part of the Vermont Underwater Historic Preserves.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Police in Florida said they responded to a home to help eject an unusual "masked intruder" -- a lost and confused raccoon.
Paula Tyler said a light fixture fell at her Tampa home and she soon discovered a raccoon climbing on her curtains.
Tyler said the raccoon had apparently entered her home through the attic and couldn't find its way back out.
"This one didn't look like it was mean or rabid or anything. It just looked like it was scared," she told WFTS-TV.
Tyler said she called a wildlife trapper, but found out it would cost her $300 for a house call. She called the Tampa Police Department's non-emergency line and two officers soon responded.
The police department shared body camera footage of the officers chasing the "masked bandit" through Tyler's home.
"After much effort, coordination and chasing the masked bandit around the home, the raccoon finally ran out. One officer was nipped in the hand, but is doing OK," the department said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- A group of cyclists in California were out on a ride when they made a startling discovery -- a wallet and more than $4,000 cash.
Members of the Fort Bragg Seniors on Bikes cycling group said they were out on a ride about 10 a.m. Sunday when member Susan Larsen spotted a $100 bill on the ground. The group then noticed more $100 bills scattered around the area.
The cyclists rounded up the money -- $4,000 in $100 bills, as well as some smaller bills -- and found a wallet nearby with a driver's license, bank cards and a few receipts that were dated from the previous day.
The group found the wallet's owner on Facebook and were able to reach out via a mutual friend.
"Within a couple hours, he was back in Fort Bragg, and at Susan's house to collect his loot and his wallet," Seniors on Bikes member Philip Zwerling told the Fort Bragg Advocate-News.
"To say he was relieved, happy, and grateful is an understatement. He was almost shaking at his reversal of fortune and the kindness of strangers."
The wallet's owner, a young man, told the group he had left it on the back of his flatbed truck when he stopped for gas and he didn't notice it missing until hours later. He said it must have fallen from the vehicle while he was driving.
The man said he was carrying that much cash because he had planned to buy a trailer that day.
