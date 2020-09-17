(AP) When the Chicago Marathon was canceled due to coronavirus, Sister Stephanie Baliga decided to put on her sneakers and run the standard 26.2 miles — in her convent’s basement.
It started as a promise. Baliga had told her running team that in the event of a cancellation, she’d run a treadmill marathon to raise money for the Mission of Our Lady of the Angels food pantry in Chicago. She planned to do it alone, starting at 4 a.m., to music from a boom box.
“But then my friend convinced me that this is kind of a crazy thing that most people don’t do,” she said. “That most people don’t run marathons on their treadmill in their basement, and that I should let other people know about it.”
And so her Aug. 23 run was livestreamed on Zoom and posted on YouTube. That day, the 32-year-old nun wore a U.S. flag bandanna and ran next to statues of St. Francis Assisi and the Virgin Mary.
The loud crowds of the Chicago Marathon, which she ran the last nine years, were missing. But she still got the smiles of high school and college friends, clergy and family members who popped up on a screen and cheered her on.
In this Aug. 23, 2020 photo, nuns from the Mission of Our Lady of the Angels church monitor the livestream of Sister Stephanie Baliga running a marathon on a treadmill in Chicago. (Credit: PJ Weiland via AP.)
“It seems to have allowed people to have some encouragement and happiness and joy in this time of extreme difficulty for lots of people,” Baliga said. “I’m really humbled by the extraordinary support that so many people have shown me along this journey.”
As she ran, she prayed the rosary, she prayed for her supporters, and above all, she prayed for the people who have contracted the virus, and for those isolated during the COVID-19 crisis.
“This is nothing compared to what so many people have been through during this pandemic,” she said.
The last 30 minutes, though, were grueling.
“I was praying that I could make it and not fall off and just survive,” she said.
The final push came from a surprise on-screen appearance by Deena Kastor, the 2004 Olympic bronze medalist. “She’s like my childhood hero, so that was super cool,” Baliga said. “That distracted me from the pain.”
Baliga also submitted her time of 3 hours and 33 minutes to Guinness World Records for timed treadmill marathon.
“The only reason I was able to do it was because no one had ever done it before,” she said, smiling.
More importantly, so far her treadmill marathon has raised more than $130,000 for her mission’s community outreach.
Baliga, who began to run at the age of 9, previously competed on the Division I cross-country and track teams at the University of Illinois, where she studied economics and geography. She said her life changed after a powerful prayer experience and she felt the calling to become a nun.
But Baliga kept running. After she joined the order of the Franciscans of the Eucharist of Chicago, she launched the Our Lady of Angels running team to raise funds for the poor.
“All of us play this really important role. All of our actions are connected,” she said. “It’s so important, especially right now, when a lot of people feel isolated and far away, that people continue to sacrifice for each other and to be kind.”
(Fox) Australian air carrier Qantas announced that a seven-hour scenic "flight to nowhere," which will take off and land at the same airport amid interstate travel restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic, sold out in 10 minutes, according to a report.
The unusual flight is scheduled to depart from Sydney on Oct. 10 and return on the same day, making absolutely no stops while promising passengers low-level scenic views over Uluru and the Great Barrier Reef, among other spots.
Buyers quickly snatched up the 134 available seats, priced between $575 and $2,765 depending on the seating class, a Qantas spokeswoman told Reuters. Passengers are set to travel on a wide-body Boeing 787, normally used for long-distance international travel.
"It's probably the fastest selling flight in Qantas history," the spokeswoman added. "People clearly miss travel and the experience of flying. If the demand is there, we'll definitely look at doing more of these scenic flights while we all wait for borders to open."
Last month, Qantas CEO Alan Joyce said the airline shed 20% of its overall jobs during the summer and the coronavirus pandemic has "made for the worst trading conditions in our 100-year history."
He added, "To put it simply, we're an airline that can't really fly to many places – at least for now."
Other airlines have offered similar sightseeing flights in Asia, as the region has seen a 97.5% decrease in international travel amid tougher border restrictions to limit the spread of the virus, according to the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines.
Airlines in Taiwan and Japan recently conducted similar flights to provide customers with the pleasures of air travel and help with steep declines in revenue.
Chen Shu Tze, 44, an engineer from Taipei, signed up for an upcoming Tigerair Taiwan flight expected to depart the city and circle over South Korea's Jeju Island, the news organization reported.
Tze said she signed up due to her recent lack of air travel and because the flight -- which cost $236 -- included a one-year voucher for round-trip tickets from Taiwan to Korea.
"The pandemic has a devasting impact on the tourism and airline industry, so I want to help boost the economy, and I miss flying," she told Reuters.
Sept. 17 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman stranded on the side of a road with a flat tire had her day turn around when she checked her email and discovered she had won a $100,000 lottery jackpot.
Tamara Ortiz, of Fayetteville, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials her day got off to a bad start when she wound up stuck at the side of a road with a flat.
"I was having a really, really bad day," Ortiz said. "I had a friend come get me and he had to put on his hotspot for me to use my phone, and I said, 'Well, let me just check my emails and my stuff real quick.'"
The email informed Ortiz that she had won $100,000 in the Sept. 9 Multiply the Cash second-chance drawing. Her ticket was chosen from more than 10.9 million entries.
"I looked at it and I dropped my phone," she said. "I was like, 'I don't know if this is real!'"
She said the second-chance drawing gave her a second chance at having a good day.
"I believe in second chances," the winner said. "And now I'm an even bigger believer in second chances! I just think that it is a great opportunity."
Ortiz said her plans for the money include addressing her flat tire problem by buying a new Honda Accord.
"It's going to help us tremendously especially with transportation," she said.
Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Coastguard crews responded to an estuary on a report of a possible dolphin stranded in shallow waters -- but arrived to find the wandering creature was actually a 10-foot tuna.
The Exmouth Coastguard Rescue Team said a crew responded to the King George V recreation ground alongside the Beer Coastguard Rescue Team and personnel from the British Divers Marine Life Rescue after a suspected dolphin was spotted close to shore in an area of the Exmouth Estuary known locally as the "Duckpond."
A Beer Coastguard representative said the crews arrived to find no dolphins.
"It was not a stranded dolphin, but a very big tuna estimated to be 10 feet in length and not stranded," the representative told the East Devon News.
"As no persons were in difficulty and all safe, we were stood down," they said.
The big tuna was caught on video by a paddleboarder at the scene, who posted the footage to YouTube.
Sept. 17 (UPI) -- A new sign welcoming travelers to a Florida city is drawing attention and raising controversy for an unusual reason -- it's in the wrong city.
Clive Taylor, a Hollywood activist and vice president of the Hollywood Historical Society, sent an email to officials this week when he saw the new "Welcome to Dania Beach" sign on a road median that is securely within the Hollywood city limits.
The new sign replaced an older, smaller sign bearing a similar message.
"The little sign was bad enough," Taylor told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. "It should have never been there in the first place. But to have Dania put up this mini-billboard with lights on it is wrong. It says 'Welcome to Dania Beach' and you're not even in Dania Beach."
Dania Beach City Manager Ana Garcia confirmed she has been in contact with her counterpart in Hollywood about the issue.
"The city manager from Hollywood contacted me yesterday, we have a great relationship," she told WPLG-TV. "He said, 'I want to let you know that one of my residents is reaching out to me letting me know they were appalled that these new signs were installed in Hollywood.'"
She said the complaint is under investigation.
"It just came to my attention yesterday, and we have been nonstop researching and having our legal team looking into it," Garcia said.
City of Hollywood spokeswoman Joanne Hussey said the two cities are working together on a solution.
"It is absolutely amicable; on social media people can be passionate," Hussey said. "There are areas where it can be confusing, so we're working with the City of Dania to have the sign moved to the proper location."
Sept. 17 (UPI) -- A Colorado State Parks employee responded to a call about an unusual animal and was surprised to find exactly what the caller described: an iguana wandering loose in a park.
Eleven Mile State Park Manager Darcy Mount said she has responded to several calls about exotic animals that turned out to be cases of creature mistaken identity, so she was skeptical when a park visitor reported an iguana wandering loose.
Mount said iguanas are native to tropical climates and would not last long in the colder Colorado climate, even during the summer.
Mount said she was shocked to find the caller was correct.
"You just never really know what you're going to get," Mount told KUSA-TV. "Sure enough, it was an iguana."
The park manager said the iguana is most likely a pet that either escaped from its owner or was abandoned at a campsite.
"Dumping is very cruel and inhumane for a tropical lizard. There's no food source up here for an iguana. Nothing," she said. "If it survived the temperatures, it would have starved to death."
Mount said she set up a heat lamp for the iguana in her office until it could be transported to the Colorado Reptile Humane Society in Longmont.
Officials said the young adult iguana, now dubbed Miles, will soon be available for adoption.
CHICAGO (AP) — Umpires hastily cleared the field during a game between the Cleveland Indians and Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night when a small drone flew into Wrigley Field over the bleachers and landed on the grass in deep left center.
As Willson Contreras came to bat with two outs in the bottom of the fifth and the game tied at 2, the device was spotted over the left-center stands. Before the drone landed, umpires rushed players into the dugouts.
The blinking drone took off, hovered at about 100 feet, then pulled away and vanished past the vintage center-field scoreboard.
Following a 7-minute delay, Contreras resumed his at-bat and grounded out to end the inning.
Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Pizzeria chain Chuck E. Cheese is asking a court for permission to purchase and destroy 7 billion prize tickets produced for its game machines.
The 612-location restaurant chain, which declared bankruptcy in June, said the tickets were printed prior to the bankruptcy filing, but the suppliers hadn't yet been paid and the tickets had yet to be delivered.
Chuck E. Cheese is asking the court's permission to spend $2.3 million to purchase and destroy the 7 billion tickets, which are worth about $9 million in prizes.
Officials said the game machines were being converted to an eTicket model even before the COVID-19 pandemic in a bid to reduce wait times. The conversion efforts were accelerated amid the outbreak in an attempt to increase no-contact service.
The company's court filing said the $2.3 million to buy and destroy the tickets is "a cost which is far lower than the cost to the company should these prize tickets be circulated to the general public and presented ... for redemption."
Bankruptcy Court Judge Marvin Isgur has scheduled a virtual hearing for Sept. 21 to discuss the prize ticket purchase and other issues.
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- A non-running vehicle listed for sale in Missouri is drawing attention for an unusual feature -- a large refrigeration shaped like a six-pack of Miller Lite beer.
The 1982 Ford Econoline, which once served as a delivery truck for the beer company, features a refrigeration unit on its back shaped like a giant six pack of Miller Lite cans.
Al Jackson, who listed the truck for sale in St. Joseph, Mo., did not offer much in the way of details about the vehicle in his Facebook Marketplace listing.
"One of a kind! Beer truck!" the listing reads. "Definitely guaranteed to be a fun project! Vehicle does not run."
The truck has an asking price of $2,500.
(CBS News) Indo-Pacific humpback dolphins, also know as white dolphins or pink dolphins, have returned to parts of the Pearl River Delta in Hong Kong — and their resurgence is being attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Researchers say the number of these dolphins off Hong Kong has jumped 30% because of a pause in ferry traffic in recent months.
The dolphins moved back into parts of the river they once avoided due to the ferries that would carry passengers from Hong Kong and Macau, marine scientist Lindsay Porter of the University of St. Andrews said, according to Reuters.
Ferry traffic was suspended in March, which also allowed scientists an opportunity to study how underwater noise affected their behavior, Porter said.
Porter and her team drop microphones from a boat and use drones to watch out for the dolphins. Their research suggests the dolphins adapted quickly to the more quiet environment and now the population in the river is likely to bounce back.
This type of dolphin was first recorded in local waters as early as the 1600s, according to WWF Hong Kong. The population in the Pearl River Estuary is estimated to be around 2,500 individuals, but the organization says that in recent years there has been a "worrisome decrease."
"I sometimes feel that we're studying the slow demise of this population, which can be really sad," Porter said, according to Reuters.
WWF Hong Kong says the threats to these dolphins include overfishing, water pollution and heavy marine traffic, and coastal development. However, the research being done in this area could also help dolphin populations elsewhere, Porter told Reuters.
CBS News has reached out to Porter at the University of St. Andrews for more information.
