LAKE CITY, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man tried to trade in a vehicle from the same dealership he stole it from, police said.
Lake City police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at a Chrysler Dodge Jeep dealership on Monday, WTLV-TV reported.
Employees told officers that a man was trying to trade in his vehicle for a new one. But upon checking the VIN number, they found that the vehicle was stolen from the dealership’s lot a few days earlier.
The man admitted to stealing the vehicle, police said, adding the crime was captured on the dealership’s camera system.
He was arrested on charges including grand theft of a motor vehicle and criminal mischief.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(NBC) A runaway bull that escaped his Long Island farm more than two months ago was finally captured on Thursday. Barney never left Suffolk County, it appears.
The circumstances surrounding Barney's capture at an old duck farm in Moriches weren't immediately clear. A photo showed him appear stoic as he munched some hay in a trailer. It's not clear what will happen to him next -- or what exactly he's been doing since his escape from a local farm on July 20.
Searchers employing a helicopter and night-vision equipment had tried to trace Barney's whereabouts for days, while others tried to lure him with grain and a cow (yes, a cow) after he bolted through a fence and ran off that Tuesday morning.
Cops got all sorts of calls from residents about the 1,500-pound animal on the loose. At one point, Barney even forced a partial shutdown of Sunrise Highway.
"We've tried luring him with a cow, with horses," Frankie Floridia of Strong Island Animal Rescue told Newsday back in July. "I'm out here with a (tranquilizer gun), looking for him, and I'm thinking, 'I'm hunting cows in an Indiana Jones movie.' It's just frustrating. The longer it goes, you wonder what happens."
Rescuers had said they hoped to have Barney moved to a sanctuary when he was found.
"I'm not afraid of him being aggressive to humans," Floridia said. "He doesn't have horns, he's not an aggressive animal. I think he's going to see people and he's going to run away. I'm just afraid, with the color of his coat, he's going to wander into a road in the dark and some driver won't see him."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a specific reason for his rugged appearance this NFL season, which includes long hair and an unshaven face. He plans to dress up like one of his "heroes" for Halloween.
The reigning NFL MVP told The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday that he started preparations for his costume a year ago with adjustments to his grooming habits.
"I have a month until Halloween and this has been a year in the making for my costume," Rodgers said.
"I'm not going to give it away. but it's somebody who is a hero of mine who has longish hair."
Rodgers, 37, typically posts photos of himself from Halloween on social media. In 2019, the Packers star dressed up as Uncle Rico from Napoleon Dynamite. In 2017, Rodgers dressed up as Steve Zissou from The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou.
Several Twitter users responded to Rodgers' tease Tuesday with guesses about who he plans to dress up as for Halloween. The guesses included: the Joker, the Undertaker, the Dude from The Big Lebowski and Jon Snow from Game of Thrones.
Rodgers spoke about his support for the Game of Thrones series in interviews over the last few seasons and even made a cameo appearance in a 2019 episode.
Rodgers also once wore a Big Lebowski sweater to a postgame news conference.
Rodgers' Packers battle the San Francisco 49ers at 8:20 p.m. EDT Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif.
The Packers face the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 28 in Glendale, Ariz., three days before Halloween.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- A resident spotted one zebra in a Maryland county on the loose this week after other residents spotted three zebras last week.
Chris Horrell told Fox 5 DC he spotted a zebra on Croom Road in the Upper Marlboro area of Prince George's County, Md., which is under 10 minutes away from where he lives, Tuesday night, and captured a video of it.
Earlier this month, Prince George's County Animal Control chief Rodney Taylor said three zebras had been on the loose for several days after escaping from a from a private farm.
Last week, Upper Marlboro resident Davon Bennett spotted three zebras while he was taking out the trash and neighbor Layla Curling saw the zebras behind her house.
Animal control officials said five zebras escaped from a herd of 31 others on the same farm, according to FOX 5 and The Washington Post.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Vice) A lawsuit filed against a New Jersey city for refusing to turn over dog license data to a business owner for marketing has resulted in a strange state Supreme Court ruling that seemingly provides greater privacy rights to dogs than their human counterparts, privacy groups say.
In 2001 the state of New Jersey passed the Open Public Records Act, allowing anyone to fill out a form and receive certain government documents within seven business days. The goal of the law was to give state residents more transparent insight into the working of government, with an eye on limiting potential corruption.
Instead, there has been a growing rise in complaints that companies are exploiting the law to harvest citizen data for marketing purposes, something municipal clerks say is consuming valuable public resources.
Invisible dog fence salesman Ernest Bozzi has been filing lawsuits against New Jersey cities that refuse to turn over dog owner names and addresses for marketing purposes. In 2019 his lawyer argued to local news outlets that if big banks are allowed to obtain public data to help them in mortgage solicitation, small businesses should be allowed to do the same.
This week the New Jersey Supreme Court ruled in favor of handing over the names and addresses of dog owners in the city. But while the ruling gave short shrift to the privacy interests of human beings, it simultaneously declared that turning over the names and breeds of the dogs themselves would be taking things too far.
In the ruling the court justifies handing over the data by declaring that "owning a dog is, inherently, a public endeavor," since dog owners take their beloved pups on "daily walks, grooming sessions, veterinarian visits," "celebrate their animals on social media or bumper stickers," and "enter their dogs into public shows."
Two dissenting justices pointed out the flaws in that particular argument, noting that "dog owners appearing in public with their dogs do not do so while simultaneously advertising their full names and addresses."
"When Jersey City residents, acting as good citizens, register their dogs and obtain licenses, it is difficult to imagine that they believe the information provided to their local government in compliance with the law will be subject to widespread distribution to anyone who makes a request under the guise of transparency of government functions," Justice Fabiana Pierre-Louis wrote in her dissent.
But the court ruled that disclosing breed information would be a problem, "given the high value of certain purebred dogs." It also declared that dog names should not be disclosed "given that many people use the names of their beloved pets as passwords or answers to important security questions." The plaintiff in the case asked only for dog owner names and addresses.
The ruling drew the ire of privacy group EPIC, which has previously filed an amicus brief and presented oral arguments in the case. EPIC argued that New Jersey should follow federal guidelines on privacy, and not be disclosing citizen data "when the only justification for disclosure was commercial interest in selling dog paraphernalia."
"The core interest of open government laws is to shed light on the workings of the government—not to transform the government into a lead generator for commercial ventures," the group said. "Federal law prohibits the disclosure of personal information unless there is a public interest in the disclosure, and even then the public interest must be weighed against the privacy interest."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man posted a photo on Instagram in hopes of finding the owner of a lost engagement ring, WYFF 4 reported.
The man from Greenville, S.C., found the engagement ring earlier this week on the Swamp Rabbit Trail, a 22-mile walking and biking trail along the Reedy River, and posted it on social media accounts, including an Instagram post obtained by WYFF 4.
"I found this wedding ring while running on the Swamp Rabbit Trail," the post read. "Please share so we can find it's owner!"
The most dangerous intersections on the same trail were in the news this week, with Greenvile News reporting the intersection at West Blue Ridge Drive in Greenville was the most dangerous of the 52 intersections, accounting for nearly a quarter of the 41 collisions since 2017.
Other wedding rings have recently been lost and found.
Earlier this week, North Carolina State University football coach Kevin Keatts helped a football fan find his lost wedding ring, and News 12 Bronx reported that an Arizona couple was offering a $2,000 reward to return a wedding ring lost in Newburgh, N.Y.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(WPRI) WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A high-ranking Providence schools administrator with a history of "toe popping" students was arrested this week and accused of forcibly giving a foot massage to an underage male at a gym in Warwick.
Court records show Warwick police arrested Providence network superintendent of secondary schools Olayinka Alege, 40, on Monday after a man and his son contacted law enforcement about an alleged assault that happened on April 20.
According to police, a man — later identified as Alege — approached the underage male at a Warwick gym and asked him about his workout shoes.
"Before the juvenile male was able to answer, Alege picked up the juvenile male's right foot and began to take his shoe off without asking permission," police wrote in a sworn affidavit. "Alege then proceeded to grab the heel of the juvenile male's foot as he attempted to pull his foot away and pulled off the juvenile male's sock. Alege later dropped the sock and began to massage the juvenile male's foot for approximately thirty to forty seconds. The juvenile male tried to pull his foot away, but the male would not let his foot go."
When the underage male was able to remove his foot from Alege's grasp, police reported he moved away and continued to work out, trying to avoid interacting with the adult.
"The only other interaction with the Alege was while he was working out on a machine, Alege smiled and winked at him," police wrote in a report.
Police, who said there was video surveillance that supported the allegations, charged Alege with simple assault or battery, a misdemeanor. Alege did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday, but police records show police interviewed him after the alleged assault.
According to police records, Alege said he was interested in the person's shoes "because they were 'flats.' Alege also said he couldn't remember if it was him or the underage male that removed the shoe, according to police.
"Alege denied rubbing the victim's bare foot but did acknowledge touching it," police wrote. "Alege estimated it was just a second that he actually touched the victim's bare foot and denies rubbing it for a prolonged period."
This isn't the first time Alege has been accused of touching student-age children's feet. Before he was hired by Providence Superintendent Harrison Peters in 2020, Alege spent 15 years in the Hillsborough County Public School system in Florida.
During that time, Alege served as an assistant principal at a Tampa high school where students complained of a strange form of punishment that he employed.
The Sun Sentinal reported in 2009: "Five boys told deputies that King High assistant principal Olayinka Alege asked them on numerous occasions to take off a shoe and sock behind closed doors, and allow him to 'pop' their toes. They said it didn't hurt, but they didn't like it, either."
Police said they asked Alege about the foot touching in Florida.
"Alege felt the incidents had nothing to do with one another," police wrote in a report. "Alege had no further information to provide during the interview and declined to provide a written statement."
The Providence school district has been under state control since 2019, and Rhode Island Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green told Target 12 Wednesday that she had asked Alege for his resignation. Moments after the interview, Alege sent an email offering his resignation, according to a spokesperson.
"My stomach hurts," Infante-Green said. "I'm disgusted by the whole thing."
After his arrest, questions began to swirl around how someone with Alege's background would be hired to the district to begin with. Peters, who came from the same school district as Alege in Florida, told Target 12 the toe-popping incident there predated him. He also underscored that no legal or disciplinary action was ever taken against Alege in the wake of those allegations.
"I've worked incredibly hard to make trust the center of everything we do and I just feel strongly that our trust has been betrayed," Peters said.
Infante-Green, who claims she did not know about Alege's history in Florida, said the district could have made a better choice when it came to hiring him. The commissioner said she wasn't aware of any other allegation made against Alege in Providence, but she added the district is conducting its own investigation.
"At the end of the day, what we don't want is him in the district," she said. "This just doesn't work for me, so whatever we need to do, we will do."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Sky News) It could well be the scariest Halloween costume of the year - a racy take on Bernie Sanders' now-infamous outfit from Joe Biden's inauguration.
According to the costume description, the look is meant for "you to be a viral internet meme! This political chairman costume comes with a grey coat, cozy mittens and a face mask for a total insta-worthy moment".
The idea behind the costume came from the image of the 80-year-old Vermont senator's outfit at the event in January.
Memes and jokes based on his choice of clobber went viral at the time.
And e-girl site Dolls Kill is hoping their version - dubbed the "Trickz N' Treatz Once Again Asking Costume Set - will have a similar impact for its wearers.
Judging by early opinions on Twitter it probably will.
"Why did they make Bernie as a hot got e-girl costume I'm wheezing," one posted.
Another was less impressed, writing: "it doesn't even come with the chair???? This is simply a coat."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(BBC) NZ police have made a bizarre arrest after a pair of alleged gang associates were caught trying to enter Auckland with a boot full of KFC chicken and tens of thousands of dollars.
The men were charged with breaching the country's tough Covid-19 rules.
Under Auckland's strict Level 4 lockdown, all restaurants, including take-away services, remain closed.
Police said the men, aged 23 and 30, had travelled from Hamilton, about 75 miles south of Auckland.
A police spokesperson told the BBC that officers made the arrest after they noticed a suspicious looking vehicle travelling on a gravel road on the outskirts of the city.
"Upon seeing the police car, the vehicle did a u-turn and sped off trying to evade police," they said. "The vehicle was searched and police located the cash, alongside empty ounce bags and a large amount of takeaways."
Police photos showed at least three buckets of chicken, about 10 cups of coleslaw, a large package of fries, and four large bags containing other KFC items.
They also seized NZ$100,000 (US$70,000; £51,000) in cash.
It is unclear whether the men intended to sell the food or if they hoped to use it as a distraction if they were to be pulled over.
The spokesperson said that the men would appear in court later in the year for breaching public health rules but added that further charges are also likely. The investigation is ongoing.
The pair's risky late night food run means they now face heavy punishments under New Zealand's tough anti-Covid laws. Fines can reach up to NZ$4,000 and some offenders can even face prison sentences of up to six months.
The men are not the first New Zealanders whose fast-food cravings have landed them in trouble with authorities. Last week a 20-year-old man was charged after he posted a video on Tiktok showing him leaving Auckland and purchasing a large amount of food from McDonalds.
Auckland will move to a Level 3 lockdown from midnight on Tuesday. However, freedoms will still be severely limited, with residents confined to their homes unless they are attending school, work or shopping.
The rest of the country remains at a Level 2 lockdown with shops, restaurants, bars and nightclubs all open.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
How's this for a photo-bomb? An alligator that looks like it's emerging from a street drain just as a police officer takes a selfie. It happened in Palm Bay, Florida.
The police department posted the image to its Facebook page along with a funny caption.
"When you're just trying to take a normal sewer selfie and you get photo-bombed -- at least he smiled," the Palm Bay Police Department wrote.
According to the post, the gator was actually stuck in the drain.
The department enlisted the help of a trapper to get the big reptile unstuck.