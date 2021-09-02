Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Firefighters and utility officials in Ohio said a mysterious, natural gas-like odor reported in several communities Thursday was the result of an inversion from Lake Erie's waters.
The Willowick Fire Department said it and other departments in lakeside communities received about 60 calls Thursday morning from residents reporting an odor that some callers compared to the smell of natural gas.
Fire departments in Eastlake, Willoughby, Mentor and Mentor-on-the-Lake received similar calls.
Mentor firefighters responded alongside crews from Dominion Energy, and determined that no natural gas leaks had occurred in the affected areas.
Mentor spokesperson Ante Logarusic said investigators determined the odor was likely the result of lake inversion, which results from strong winds causing gunk from the bottom of Lake Erie to be swept to the surface.
Marie Gorman, a biologist with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, said lake inversions are not uncommon, but it's unusual for it to happen so close to the shore.
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- A sports memorabilia website announced a pair of Michael Jordan's underwear bearing signs of "definite use" is being auctioned with a starting bid of $500.
Website Lelands said the underwear formerly belonged to the legendary Chicago Bulls player and is being sold by a family member of John Michael Wozniak, Jordan's former security guard.
The website said the "unusual item" shows signs of "definite use" and has "some loose threads evident at the seams."
Lelands said the underwear was one of several items gifted to Wozniak from Jordan. He also received suits, ties, belts and jackets formerly worn by the basketball great.
Bidding closes Sept. 25.
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- A Missouri nature center is throwing a "sweet 16" birthday party for one of its most unusual resident animals: a two-headed snake.
The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center, which is operated by the Missouri Department of Conservation, said the female black rat snake, which has two heads with fully functional brains, will turn 16 on Saturday and visitors are being invited to join the celebration.
Alex Holmes, a naturalist with the MDC, said rat snakes typically live about 10 years in the wild, and conjoined twins usually live for far fewer years because their body's lack of dominant leadership makes them an easy target for predators.
"Having two heads or being conjoined twins as they are happens in nature, happens in any kind of species," Jamie Koehler, assistant manager of the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center, told WSIL-TV. "It's just typical that she wouldn't have survived out in the wild because someone would have her for breakfast or lunch."
The birthday party, which lasts from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, will feature crafts, games and cake for visitors.
Koehler said the event will also offer an opportunity to learn more about the species.
"Black rat snakes are actually called that because a main part of their diet is eating mice, rats, voles, moles shrews," she said. "Things they can find in our yard which could be a vector of disease for us, so they actually help us out in a lot of different ways."
BERLIN (AP) — Germany's central bank says it has been inundated with more than 50 million euros' ($59 million) worth of damaged bank notes after deadly floods that hit part of the country in July.
The Bundesbank said Wednesday that individuals and banks have handed in notes that were soaked in the floods and often also contaminated with oil, sewage or mud. The damaged money is dried, processed and then destroyed at a center in Mainz that analyzes forged and damaged money, and its owners are refunded without charge.
The bank said that the center usually receives damaged bills to the tune of 40 million euros per year. This year, it received 51 million euros' worth of notes from the flood-hit areas in western Germany between mid-July and the end of August. Germans still tend to use cash more than people in many other European countries.
After they are dried, the damaged notes are flattened out, verified and counted. The Bundesbank said it bought dryers to deal with the influx of dirty money, noting that it's important to process soaked notes quickly before they clump together and becomes as hard as concrete.
More than 180 people died in Germany and hundreds more were injured in the July 14-15 floods, which also claimed lives in neighboring Belgium. Heavy rainfall turned small streams into raging torrents, sweeping away houses, bridges and cars.
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies and an animal rehabilitator came to the rescue of a deer found with its antlers entangled in a rope swing behind an Illinois home.
Lake County sheriff's Deputies Tommy Flores and Ann Mock responded to a Barrington home where the residents reported a buck had gotten its large rack of antlers entangled in a backyard rope swing.
Flores said the 160-pound animal was thrashing dangerously while trying to free itself.
"I didn't get too close," Flores told the Daily Herald. "We have tools to deal with all types of situation, but not for this."
The deputies summoned Dawn Keller, founder and director of Barrington-based Flint Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation.
Keller carefully approached the deer and administered an anesthetic to keep it calm.
"His adrenaline was so pumped that it took us three rounds of anesthetic to get him groggy," Keller said in a post on the wildlife rehabilitation group's Facebook page.
Keller said she was able to remove the rope about two hours after being summoned to the scene. She used a portable foam cot as a barrier between the buck's antlers and her body.
Keller administered a counter to the anesthetic and said the deer appeared healthy when it left the scene.
"He stood up and basically trotted away. I feel hopeful," she said.
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- A diver in a Wisconsin river found some sunken treasure when he surfaced with a box of valuable jewelry that had been stolen from another man's home a year and a half earlier.
Ed Bieber said he was looking for trash and other sunken items at the bottom of the Menominee River when he found a pillow case containing a pair of heavy metal boxes.
Bieber, who posted a video of his discovery to his Ed the Diver YouTube channel, found one of the boxes was filled with laminated newspaper obituaries and the other with several hundred dollars' worth of jewelry.
Bieber said a friend recognized the family from the obituaries and suggested he contact Marinette resident Gary Edwards, who confirmed the boxes had been stolen from his home during a break-in about a year and a half earlier.
"I thought everything was gone and forgotten," Edwards told WGBA-TV. "And luckily, he got in contact with me as the good guy he is."
Bieber said he was happy to be able to reunite someone with their lost property.
"I could've brought it to the pawn shop and said 'how much can you give me for this?'" he said. "This is worth $400, $600. I could've done that and I think a lot of people would. But it feels good just to be able to give back to the community."
(FOX) A stingray in an aquarium made a mom "burst out laughing" when it photobombed a picture of her baby with a matching expression.
Wendy Armstrong, from Workington, U.K., takes her daughters Aurora and Daisy to the Lake District Coast Aquarium regularly, according to SWNS.
On one visit, Armstrong noticed a stingray was "taking a particular interest" in then-6-month-old Daisy, according to SWNS.
At the time, Daisy was a very serious baby, Armstrong told SWNS, so the stingray's matching expression made her laugh.
"It is definitely up there as one of our favorite pictures that we have of our kids," Armstrong told SWNS. "I had my phone out, and when I saw they were both pulling the same miserable facial expression I burst out laughing and took a photo."
Since then, Daisy has lightened up a bit, Armstrong told SWNS.
"When she was that age Daisy never used to smile that much which did slightly concern us, but thankfully she is much happier now!"
(CNN) The QAnon supporter who chased Officer Eugene Goodman near the Senate chamber during the US Capitol insurrection was sent back to jail Thursday, in part because he violated the rules of his release by going online to access conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.
The unusual turn of events means Doug Jensen of Iowa is headed back to jail a mere seven weeks after he was released. He was arrested shortly after the January 6 insurrection and was kept in jail until July, when a federal judge released him to his home under strict conditions.
Those conditions included a prohibition on using the internet -- to keep Jensen away from the QAnon conspiracy, which he previously admitted to investigators was the reason he breached the Capitol. But when court officials made their first unannounced visit to check on Jensen at his home last month, they found him in his garage, using a cell phone to stream a right-wing news outlet.
According to court filings, Jensen admitted to the court officials that he also used the phone to stream a conspiracy-filled symposium held by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a diehard supporter of former President Donald Trump who has repeatedly pushed debunked claims and haywire theories about foreign countries switching millions of votes to steal the election from Trump.
District Judge Timothy Kelly said at a court hearing Thursday that he had released Jensen in July because Jensen claimed he had "turned a corner" and disavowed the conspiracy theories.
"But it's now clear that he has not experienced the transformation that his lawyer previously described, and that he continues to seek out the conspiracy theories that led to his dangerous conduct on January 6," continued Kelly, who was appointed by Trump in 2017 to the DC District Court. "I don't see any reason to believe that he has had the wake-up call that he needs."
The case raises questions about the continued dangerousness of Capitol rioters and right-wing extremists. The Department of Homeland Security has repeatedly warned that these Americans are still being radicalized by conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. Lindell and Trump himself are still peddling these lies, which are flourishing in conservative circles online.
"I think it's probably a logical inference," Kelly said," that there are no conditions that will assure Mr. Jensen will not pose a danger to the safety of the community."
The case against Jensen involves one of the most viral scenes from the attack -- of Officer Goodman of the US Capitol Police shrewdly leading Jensen and other rioters away from the unguarded Senate chamber. Goodman was given a Congressional Gold Medal for saving lives and staying calm while Jensen and others chased him through the winding Capitol complex.
Prosecutors have charged Jensen with seven federal crimes, including felonies such as bringing a knife onto the Capitol grounds. He pleaded not guilty, and his attorneys maintain that he never physically attacked Goodman. He has been charged with assaulting or impeding the officer.
At Thursday's hearing, Jensen's lawyers asked the judge to impose brief punishment of jail but not to indefinitely revoke his bail. The attorney also said Jensen's attachment to conspiracy theories was like an "addiction" or "compulsion," a comparison that the prosecutors rejected.
"At first glance, it sounds a bit Orwellian. A man sitting in his garage streaming the news over the internet... now the government wants to jail him," Jensen's lawyer Christopher Davis said.
"Orwellian aside," Davis continued, "he was wrong, and he's not denying that."
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is investigating why the McDonald's ice cream machine is always broken, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.
WSJ reports the FTC sent letters to McDonald's franchisees over the summer asking what's going on with the ice cream machines. (The FTC declined to comment to the Wall Street Journal.)
The report says McDonald's franchise owners have complained about how complicated the machines are and that fixing them when they break is hard.
The FTC wants to learn how suppliers and equipment are reviewed, and whether or not restaurant owners are allowed to work on the machines in their own stores, according to the Wall Street Journal.
'We all quit': Burger King workers leave now-viral message on store sign
A 24-year-old ice cream fan fed up with McDonald's oft-broken machines managed to reverse-engineer the McDonald's app to create a map of every broken soft serve machine in the United States.
The map tracks the percentage of restaurants that currently have broken ice cream machines and uses red and green labels to identify stores serving up soft serve.
MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Plymouth man is due to be arraigned on multiple charges after police say he stole a car and broke into a Marshfield home Monday.
Officers were originally called to the sandpit on Forest Street across from the Martinson Elementary School around 7:40 a.m. for a report of a man who was in his underwear and talking to himself, according to a release issued by the Marshfield Police Department.
Three hours into their search, officers say a Forest Street resident called 911 to say they saw a man fitting the description of the suspect breaking into their car and fleeing the area on foot. He was spotted getting out of a black Ford Focus on Grandview Avenue a short time later.
When officers responded to that scene, they received another 911 call from a resident on Carlton Avenue who reported that the same man had entered their house and attempted to barricade the living room door shut with two people inside, according to police.
Officers finally located 37-year-old Michael Clancy in the neighbor's backyard carrying a stolen kayak toward the nearby marsh. He was still in his underwear and wearing a stolen boat captain's hat.
Clancy was taken into custody without incident. While being transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth, police say he became violent with an officer and firefighters.
Further investigation revealed that the Ford Focus was stolen.
He will be held without bail at the hospital until Friday when he will be arraigned on two counts of breaking and entering into a vehicle in the daytime for a felony, larceny of a motor vehicle, breaking and entering in the daytime for a felony, larceny over $250, assault and battery on a police officer, two counts of assault and battery on ambulance personnel, and operating a motor vehicle with license revoked.
Officers say it appears that he was living in a tent on a small unoccupied campground near the elementary school.