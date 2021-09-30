ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Peanut has met several visiting European leaders since becoming Greece’s top dog back in April.
On Thursday, the golden-haired former stray decided to give himself a louder introduction -- briefly interrupting a news conference being held by the prime ministers of Greece and Slovakia.
Greek Premier Kyriakos Mistotakis expressed support for the country’s Balkan neighbors efforts to join the European Union, and froze momentarily as Peanut could be heard barking loudly a few meters away at the prime minister’s official residence.
“That is the dog we recently adopted who is often quite lively,” Mitsotakis said, turning to Slovakia’s Eduard Heger, who laughed as he listened through an interpreter.
“This is the first time he has intervened during a press conference. Usually, he just greets guests at the door and is more polite,” Mitsotakis said.
He adopted Peanut after visiting animal welfare volunteers on World Stray Animals Day in April. The dog, who typically wears a blue bandana over his collar, has been spotted roaming the rooms of the official residence, known as Maximos Mansion.
Mitsotakis’ government has led efforts to crack down on animal cruelty.
Parliament last year voted to make serious animal abuse punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Last week, lawmakers approved plans to create a national pet registry with DNA samples of cats and dogs that have not been sterilized.
Last year, Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, a former senior judge, adopted Calypso, a stray cat rescued on the island of Karpathos.
The two have been photographed together for social media posts.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A man who got stuck inside a metro Phoenix storm drain was rescued on Thursday after people passing by saw the man waving his arm from the drain, officials said.
The people stopped to see if the man needed help, Glendale Fire Department spokeswoman Ashley Losch said, and man inside the drain "said he was stuck so they called 911."
The man appeared OK after he climbed up a ladder that firefighters lowered into the drain but was taken to a hospital for a thorough examination, Losch said.
The man told firefighters he was having a "bad day" when he entered into the storm drain system about two days ago at a park about a mile (1.6 kilometers) from where he was found, but authorities couldn't confirm his account, Losch said.
The name of the man, said to be in his 30s, was not made public.
Losch said some sections of storm drains are particularly dangerous because they have low oxygen levels.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- A California homeowner's doorbell camera captured the moment an Amazon delivery driver swatted at a bug and accidentally launched a package onto the roof of the house.
Casey McPerry posted a video to TikTok showing the moment an Amazon driver bearing a package of vitamins approached the front door of his San Diego home and swatting at what appears to be an insect.
The driver loses his grip on the package during the gesture, sending it flying onto the roof of the home.
The video shows the distraught driver walking around outside the house for a few moments while trying to figure out how to get it down.
McPerry said he received a text from the driver, saying: "Hi this is your Amazon delivery driver. This sounds crazy, but I accidentally threw a package on your roof. Do you have a ladder I can use?"
McPerry said he didn't get the message until later in the evening, but used a flashlight to confirm the package still was on the roof. He was able to retrieve it the next day.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Two elementary schools in Oakland will be closed for the rest of the week due to an infestation of fleas that may have been caused by raccoons in the area, school officials said Wednesday.
"The move comes after a major problem developed with fleas on campus," the Oakland Unified School District said in announcing the two-day closure starting Thursday of Esperanza Elementary School and Korematsu Discovery Academy, which are located next to each other.
Exterminators have been working for a couple of weeks to eliminate the fleas but the issue has persisted, and closing the schools will prevent fleas from spreading throughout the campuses, the district said in a statement.
"Plus, it will allow crews to do a deeper cleaning of all classrooms and common areas, including removing all carpets where fleas have taken up residence and laid their eggs," the statement said.
The schools have a park on one side and a wooded area on another and "have seen issues with racoons," the district said. Experts brought in by the district believe the animals may have led to the flea problem.
Oakland schools welcomed students back to in-person classes in August, after more than a year of distance learning due to the pandemic.
Students will be given short-term study packets during the two-day closure. Each school has about 300 students.
"Exterminators say not to expect the flea issue to be entirely resolved" when classrooms reopen Monday, the district said, noting flea extermination can take a month and a half or longer to complete but there should be a noticeable improvement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Authorities in Texas said a driver using a high-occupancy vehicle lane was ticketed when deputies noticed the only passenger was a Halloween skeleton.
The Harris County Pct. 5 Constable's Office said in a Facebook post that a driver was pulled over by deputies who noticed the driver was the only human being in the vehicle while it was using the Katy Tollway HOV lanes.
The passenger seat of the vehicle was occupied by a skeleton Halloween decoration wearing a hat.
"Our deputies saw right through the ruse and issued the driver a bone-afide citation," the post said. "After a sternum lecture, deputies wished him bone voyage!"
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
COVENTRY, Conn. (AP) — Uncertainty about the species of a massive catfish that was eaten before it could be vetted by authorities in August has led Connecticut to withdraw its awarding of a new state record.
Connecticut Fish and Wildlife wrote in a Facebook post on Monday that because it was not able to examine the actual fish, authorities cannot confirm it was a white catfish.
"Without the ability to examine the actual fish, identification is left to still images and videos, which have proven to be ambiguous and inconclusive to definitively identify the species of catfish in this case," state Fish and Wildlife wrote, adding that it is not disputing the weight of the catch that was made on Aug. 21.
Ben Tomkunas, 25, of Coventry, who caught the 21.3-pound (9.66-kilogram) fish, said he gave it to his grandfather the morning after he caught it and it was eaten.
"I can't believe that they think it's OK to do this to someone," Tomkunas told the Journal Inquirer. "It's such an embarrassment."
It can be difficult to distinguish between white catfish and channel catfish, which are generally larger.
The previous state record for a white catfish was a 12.7 pound (5.76 kilogram) fish. The International Game Fish Association has recorded the world record for a white catfish catch to be 19.3 pounds (8.75 kilograms) for a fish caught in 2005 in California.
Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection spokesperson Will Healey urged anglers to keep any potentially record-breaking fish until authorities have confirmed its species. He acknowledged, in an email to the Journal Inquirer, that the initial announcement of a new state record was premature.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- A budget wedding service in Seattle moved out of a shopping center to set up what the owner describes as America's first and only shipping container wedding chapel.
Bronwen Stevenson, owner of Shotgun Ceremonies, relocated the 10-year-old business from Pioneer Square to a shipping container at the Georgetown Trailer Park Mall, a commercial area with artisan and craft businesses housed in trailers.
"Something a little quirky, a little different," Stevenson told KING-TV of her shipping container wedding chapel. She said Shotgun Ceremonies is believed to be the only shipping container wedding chapel in the United States.
"This trailer park just kind of fits the vibe of who I am. And away we went with that," she said.
Stevenson said the open-air nature of the trailer park mall makes it ideal for the COVID-19 era.
The business offers small weddings with minimal guests starting at only $350. She said some couples elope on their own, while some bring a small number of guests -- both human and animal.
"Any pets are allowed," Stevenson said, "I've had cats here. They usually don't have the best of time."
Stevenson hired Elvis impersonator Shane Cobain to perform for couples seeking a Las Vegas-style elopement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- A California woman visiting the Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas found a 4.38-carat yellow diamond after less than an hour of searching, officials said.
Arkansas State Parks said Noreen Wredberg of Granite Bay was visiting the park with her husband on Thursday and had been looking for gems in an open field for about 40 minutes when she spotted something shiny on the surface.
"I didn't know it was a diamond then, but it was clean and shiny, so I picked it up," Wredberg recalled.
Wredberg's husband, Michael, took her find to the Diamond Discovery Center, where it was identified as a 4.38-carat yellow diamond.
"When I first saw this diamond under the microscope, I thought, 'Wow, what a beautiful shape and color,'" Park Superintendent Caleb Howell said. "Mrs. Wredberg's diamond weighs more than four carats and is about the size of a jellybean, with a pear shape and a lemonade yellow color."
Officials said Wredberg's discovery is the largest diamond found at the park since October 2020.
Wredberg said she hasn't yet decided whether to have the diamond cut or to leave it as-is.
"I don't even know what it's worth yet. It's all new to me," she said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(The Independent) Levels of illegal drugs found running through a river near Glastonbury festival were so high they could be harming wildlife, scientists have warned.
Researchers discovered environmentally damaging levels of substances such as MDMA and cocaine in the water after the last festival in 2019, which could be affecting wildlife further downstream, including rare populations of eels.
The experts are now urging greenfield festivalgoers to use the official toilets provided by organisers, as it is thought the drugs can enter nearby rivers through public urination.
Dan Aberg, a Masters student in the School of Natural Sciences at Bangor University, worked with Dr Daniel Chaplin from the Centre for Environmental Biotechnology (CEB) to measure levels of illicit drugs before, during and after the Glastonbury Festival when it was last held in 2019.
Samples were taken from the Whitelake River both upstream and downstream of the festival site.
The study found MDMA concentrations quadrupled the week after the festival, suggesting long-term release from the site.
They also discovered cocaine concentrations rose to levels known to affect the lifecycle of European eels, a protected species.
Mr Aberg said: "Illicit drug contamination from public urination happens at every music festival.
"The level of release is unknown, but festivals undoubtedly are an annual source of illicit drug release."
He added: "Unfortunately, Glastonbury Festival's close proximity to a river results in any drugs released by festival attendees having little time to degrade in the soil before entering the fragile freshwater ecosystem."
The researchers suggested studies should be conducted into possible treatment via environmentally friendly methods, such as constructed treatment wetlands (CTWs), in order to minimise the release and impact of illicit drugs from festivals.
Information on the harmful effects of public urination should continue to be provided to festival attendees to reduce the contamination of natural resources, they added.
Dr Christian Dunn, from Bangor University, said: "Our main concern is the environmental impact. This study identifies that drugs are being released at levels high enough to disrupt the lifecycle of the European eel, potentially derailing conservation efforts to protect this endangered species.
"Education is essential for environmental issues, just as people have been made aware of the problems of plastic pollution, and Glastonbury have made great efforts to become plastic-free, we also need to raise awareness around drug and pharmaceutical waste – it is a hidden, worryingly-understudied yet potentially devastating pollutant."
But Micheal Eavis, founder of Glastonbury festival and owner of its Worthy Farm site, called the findings "absolute balderdash".
He told The Times: "We move heaven and earth to keep urine out of the river. We have a whole lot of people monitoring the river every two hours.
"Festival goers don't urinate in the river because we have so many people stopping that from happening. And they don't pee on the grass outside the river either. The people who come to this festival are so environmentally concerned. They are incredibly good people, so conscientious."
A spokesman for Glastonbury Festival added: "Protecting our local streams and wildlife is of paramount importance to us at Glastonbury Festival and we have a thorough and successful waterways sampling regime in place during each Festival, as agreed with the Environment Agency. There were no concerns raised by the Environment Agency following Glastonbury 2019.
"We are aware that the biggest threat to our waterways - and the wildlife for which they provide a habitat - comes from festivalgoers urinating on the land.
"This is something we have worked hard to reduce in recent years through a number of campaigns, with measurable success.
"Peeing on the land is something we will continue to strongly discourage at future festivals. We also do not condone the use of illegal drugs at Glastonbury.
"We are keen to see full details of this new research, and would be very happy to work with the researchers to understand their results and recommendations."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A lot of homeowners have battles with backyard pests like squirrels, but it's probably nothing like this North Dakota man's epic struggle.
He got stuck with with quite the cleanup job, all thanks to a tiny, furry perpetrator.
Bill Fischer said he has a beautiful black walnut tree in his yard that produces nuts that a red squirrel finds irresistible.
He said the problem is that squirrel picked his Chevrolet Avalanche as the winter storage hideout for hundreds of nuts - each about the size of a small lemon.
Bill said all the nuts were stored in his truck over the course of a few days while it was parked.
In total, he had to removed about 42 gallons of black walnuts from his truck.