(CNN) Looking for a new drinking buddy? Busch wants to turn your dog into one by giving them their own "beer."
It's called "Dog Brew by Busch."
The non-alcoholic bone broth is made from bone-in pork butt, celery, mint, turmeric, and ginger.
You can pour the whole can into the water bowl, or use it to soften dog food.
It's not the first time a brewery has included dog beer on it's list, but it may be the most expensive.
A four-pack sells online for $10.
However, it's currently sold out but you can sign up for a waiting list.
Busch said it will donate a dollar for every four-pack to the Best Friends Animal Society.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WASHINGTON (AP) — A line of elephants trundles across a dusty landscape in northern Botswana, ears flapping and trunks occasionally brushing the ground. As they pass a motion-activated camera hidden in low shrubbery, photos record the presence of each elephant.
What’s special about this group? It’s only males.
Female elephants are known to form tight family groups led by experienced matriarchs. Males were long assumed to be loners, because they leave their mother’s herd when they reach 10 to 20 years of age.
A new study shows that teenage males aren’t anti-social after all. Younger male elephants were seen tagging along behind older males as they travel from place to place. It’s more evidence in an emerging body of research that shows older males — like their female counterparts — play an important role in elephants’ complex society.
For the study published Thursday in the journal Scientific Reports, researchers analyzed photos of 1,264 sightings of male African savannah elephants traveling toward the Boteti River in 2017 and 2018. They found that younger males seldom traveled alone and older males most often led groups of mixed ages.
“Mature male elephants often take a position at the front of the line when they are leading the group” to streams or seasonal grazing grounds, said Diana Reiss, director of the Animal Behavior and Conservation Program at Hunter College, who was not involved in the new study.
“In human societies, grandparents are valued because they make really important contributions — helping with childcare and passing down knowledge gained over decades,” she said. “We’re now learning this pattern is also true for some other long-lived mammals, including dolphins, whales and elephants.”
This is the first such study of African savannah elephants. A 2019 paper used motion-activated cameras to describe similar male group dynamics among Asian elephants.
Scientists have long known more about breeding herds of female elephants, said Connie Allen, a biologist at the University of Exeter and a co-author of the new paper. “But males also have multifaceted social lives, and their groupings aren’t only shaped by kinship ties,” she said.
When several young orphaned male elephants were introduced into a park in Pilanesberg, South Africa, in the mid-1990s, the young males were extremely aggressive and killed 40 white rhinoceros. But their behavior was moderated after six older male elephants were added to the park.
“In some way, the older males created order, and all that pandemonium was quelled,” said Carl Safina, an ecologist at Stony Brook University, who was not involved in the new study. “We’re still learning about how male elephants acquire their cultural understanding of how to act, whom to defer to, and where resources like food and water sources are located.”
Because of their larger size and longer tusks, mature male elephants are most often targeted by poachers and legal trophy hunters in Africa.
But future conservation strategies should take into account the mentorship role that older males play, said Allen, the study co-author. “Males are more enigmatic. But it turns out they aren’t such loners,” she said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NORTH CATASAUQUA, Pa. (AP) — After a man ran off with the tip jar at an eastern Pennsylvania pizza shop, investigators didn't have to do a lot of legwork to track him down.
Nicholas M. Mark, 22, had just applied for a job at the establishment, leaving his name and contact information, authorities said.
A worker at Pizza D'Oro in North Catasauqua told authorities that Mark came to the shop Aug. 26 to apply, but at one point snatched the tip jar off the counter and ran outside. The worker said he set off in pursuit, but backed off when the suspect produced a knife, authorities said in an affidavit of probable cause.
The suspect ran into the woods near the parking lot with the jar, which authorities say contained $220.
His backpack was found containing multiple items bearing his name as well as items associated with drugs in the restaurant, authorities said — and since he had applied for a job, the staff also had his name and phone numbers. The pizza shop employee and other witnesses picked Mark out of a photo lineup, authorities said.
Mark was arraigned Friday on Northampton County charges of robbery, theft, possession of a weapon, simple assault and possession of drug paraphernalia. Court records don't list an attorney; a message seeking comment was left at a number listed for him.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(AP) A 16-year-old from New Hampshire successfully swam across the English Channel, completing a 33-mile (53-kilometer) swim by reaching a sandy beach in France after darkness fell.
Vera Rivard, of Springfield, left Dover in the United Kingdom around 9:30 a.m. and arrived on a beach near Calais, France, just before midnight on Tuesday.
She crossed "roly-poly" waves in 64 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius) water, accompanied by a pilot boat affiliated with the Channel Swimming Association. Her mother and younger sister were aboard as her crew.
"I tend to get a little happier when the waves get a little choppy," Rivard told The Associated Press. "I kind of get a little spark in my eye."
The swim took her more than 14 hours, and she is the second American to cross the channel this year, the Valley News reported.
"As she leaves the beach in England for her English Channel attempt, I will be the proudest parent ever! Not if she finishes, not how fast she swims, but that she was brave enough to start," Rivard's mother, Darcie DeBlois-Rivard, wrote beforehand on Facebook.
Rivard completed her first 1-mile (1.6-kilometer) open water swim at the age of 10 in Vermont, and worked up to a 25-mile (40-kilometer) swim that crossed the Canadian border two years ago, she said.
After that, she booked a slot to swim the English Channel and has been training ever since in both the United States and Ireland, she said.
She said she was just happy to get into the water at the beach in Dover.
"I wasn't sure it was going to happen because of everything that is going on right now with the pandemic, and I was just so happy to get in the water at that point," Rivard said.
In compliance with the Channel Swimming Association rules, Rivard did not leave the water or touch anyone or anything that floats for the duration of the swim. But she stopped to tread water every 45 minutes to eat an energy gel and powdered energy drink.
As the sun set, she said an almost full moon rose above the horizon.
"I knew I was either going to start in the dark or end in the dark because there aren't enough hours in the day, so I put a light on the back of my goggles so the boat can see me more easily," she said.
Rivard's swim cost her family around $15,000, about a third of which was covered by donations and sponsorships, the Valley News reported. Rivard and her family quarantined for two weeks before her swim in Dover.
She completed a long-distance swim around Manhattan island in July and hopes to swim a third major open water course to Santa Catalina Island off California — the third in a "triple crown" of long distance swims — at some point in the future.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- A Virginia man won $100,000 from a lottery drawing with a top prize of $5,000 by taking a gamble on 20 identical tickets.
Tony Miles of South Boston told Virginia Lottery officials he bought 20 tickets for the Aug. 22 Pick 4 night drawing and each ticket bore the number combination 1-9-2-9.
The tickets, purchased from Centerville Mart, matched all four numbers in the drawing and each earned Miles a $5,000 top prize -- a total jackpot of $100,000.
Miles said his only immediate plan for his winnings is to pay off some bills.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Firefighters responded to a beach in Florida to help a man with an unusual problem -- a nurse shark latched onto his arm.
Witness Jeremy Porter captured photos and video in Jensen Beach when a man came out of the water cradling a nurse shark that latched onto his arm.
Lifeguards summoned Martin County Fire personnel, who can be seen in video footage pouring alcohol on the shark's face in an attempt to get it to let go of the man's arm.
Porter said the shark finally let go of the man's arm after about 20 minutes and was returned to the water.
Experts said nurse sharks are docile and normally not dangerous, but have been known to bite if provoked.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Illusionist and daredevil David Blaine took hold of about 50 balloons and went for an hour's flight over the Arizona desert.
Blaine, 47, live-streamed a video on his official YouTube account chronicling the unusual stunt, which he dubbed "Ascension."
"Every single stunt that I've ever done is about endurance and pushing past what I thought would be possible," Blaine said before the performance. "I can't imagine that many people would dream of doing it."
Blaine lifted off Wednesday morning with an aim of making it to an altitude of 18,000 feet, but he ended up reaching 24,900 feet -- nearly 5 miles into the air -- before parachuting back to solid ground.
The performer said after safely landing that the stunt was "awesome."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- An $18,900 alligator skin handbag was destroyed by customs officials in Australia over a $50 importation permit its owner failed to purchase.
Australian Border Force officers seized the bag at a Perth air cargo depot after it was purchased by a West Australian woman from a St. Laurent boutique in France.
The bag was seized on suspicion of involvement in the illegal wildlife trade. Officials said alligator-derived products are legal in Australia, but are closely regulated through the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, or CITIES.
Authorities said the woman had obtained a CITES export permit from France, but failed to apply for a $50 import permit from the Australian CITES Management Authority.
The bag, which had cost the woman $18,900, was destroyed by customs officials. The woman was not fined over the incident.
Australian Environment Minister Sussan Ley said the incident should serve as a reminder to make sure CITIES permits are in place before importing any products derived from alligators or other protected animals.
"We all need to be aware of what we're purchasing online as restricting the trade of animal products is crucial to the long-term survival of endangered species," Ley told the Sydney Morning Herald.
"Aside from the rules themselves, it is important that people take the time to think about ethical fashion choices."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in Massachusetts said they used a backhoe to hoist a horse that was stranded in a deep pit of mud.
Hanson Fire-Rescue said the Plymouth County Technical Rescue Team was dispatched to a reservation in Hanson, near Brockton, when a 13-year-old horse named Libby wandered into the mud and became stuck.
The team borrowed a backhoe from Hanson Water Department and the rescue team, with help from firefighters and veterinarians, attached a harness to the horse and lifted it to safety.
"There was a lot of brush in the area, so we had to clear that, get the backhoe in there and they were able to get it in in an angle and lift the horse up and out and move it to an area," Hanson Fire Chief Jerome Thompson told WJAR-TV.
Libby sustained only minor injuries, the rescuers said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(ABC) What's the first thing aliens do after invading Earth? Start a late-night talk show, of course. "Earth to Ned" is entering the arena as a hilarious and bizarre new series from the Jim Henson Company, the masterminds behind "The Muppets."
To provide backstory on the out-of-this-galaxy host and his crew -- alien commander Ned (Paul Rugg) and his lieutenant Cornelius (Michael Oosterom) were planning an Earth invasion but soon called it off after falling in love with human culture, according to the studio.
With the help of BETI (Colleen Smith), the spaceship's artificial intelligence, and CLODs (Cloned Living Organisms of Destruction), the host beams in celebrities from around the world for interviews...as they are, after all, our planet's greatest resource for information.
On The Red Carpet's Karl Schmid paid a visit to Ned's spaceship, which is hidden deep underground, to interview the crew. However, this is no ordinary talk-show and what ensued was a hilarious banter and a narrowly escaped cloning attempt. It's safe to say that Ned and his crew are not afraid of poking fun at their guests.
Ned claims he is inspired by "all of the Jimmys" in the late-night world, referring to acclaimed hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon. But the alien commander expects to cut his competition and claim the coveted No.1 spot with through-the-roof ratings.
"Earth to Ned" marks Disney+'s first original talk show and is going to be fun for the whole family.
Celebrity guests include "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" stars Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo, Rachel Bilson, Michael Ian Black, Rachel Bloom, "The Mandalorian" actress Gina Carano, RuPaul, Taye Diggs, Lil Rel Howery, Bindi and Robert Irwin, Gillian Jacobs, NeNe Leakes, Thomas Lennon, Joel McHale, Andy Richter, Eli Roth, Kristen Schaal, Paul Scheer, Jenny Slate, Raven Symoné, Reggie Watts and "Star Wars" actor Billy Dee Williams.
All 10 episodes of "Earth to Ned" premiere on Friday, Sept. 4 only on Disney+.
