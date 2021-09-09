GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — Identical twins, identical results.
Nicolai Højgaard sunk a birdie putt on the 18th hole to win the Italian Open on Sunday, a week after his identical twin brother, Rasmus, won the European Masters in Switzerland by also making a birdie with his final stroke.
“To finish it off like this, and to do it a week after Rasmus won, it’s perfect,” Nicolai said.
It marked the first time in European Tour history that brothers have won back-to-back tournaments.
The 20-year-olds from Denmark are considered two of the continent’s brightest prospects.
In a nod to the future, Nicolai’s success came on the redesigned Marco Simone course just outside Rome that will host the 2023 Ryder Cup.
“In a couple years I could definitely see myself playing,” Nicolai said after collecting the winner’s check for 485,000 euros ($575,000). “That’s one of my biggest dreams — to win the Ryder Cup. Not just to participate but to win ... and I would love to come here to Rome in ’23.”
And he doesn’t need to look far for the perfect partner for foursomes and fourball.
“Me and my brother would love to play together,” Nicolai said. “We’ve been doing that back home when we’re playing events. So that’s definitely a goal of ours and I can’t wait to come back.”
For his first European Tour victory, Nicolai shot a final-round 71 to finish one stroke ahead of 2018 Ryder Cup standout Tommy Fleetwood and Adrian Meronk of Poland.
Rasmus, who finished in a tie for 18th this week, walked the course again shortly after his final round to watch his brother complete the victory, then rushed out onto the 18th green for a celebratory hug with Nicolai.
And to think that Nicolai was the last man added to the field this week with a wild card from the Italian Golf Federation.
Nicolai held the lead going into the final round but risked ending up in a playoff when his tee shot on the 626-yard, par-5 18th hole landed in the left rough. After laying up safely, though, Nicolai spun his third shot to within four feet of the hole and then made the ensuing putt to clinch the trophy.
“On 18 I knew I had to make four,” Nicolai said. “I’ve been nervous many times before but nothing like it (on 18). I couldn’t almost move the putter to be honest.
“I was getting quite emotional when I holed that putt and looked over to see my caddie and Rasmus with my girlfriend and his girlfriend here.”
Nicolai’s previous best result was a second-place finish behind Sergio Garcia at the 2019 Dutch Open, while Rasmus’ victory in Crans-Montana was his third on the European Tour.
Nicolai drove the green for an eagle at the par-4 16th hole on Saturday.
“I drove the ball very good the first three days and today was a bit shaky,” Nicolai said. “Everything was a little bit shaky today but I would say my length off the tee was probably the biggest advantage this week.”
Francesco Laporta of Italy finished fourth, two strokes back.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Colorado said they were called out for an unusual rescue when a badger became stranded in a home's window well.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife said officers responded to a Lamar home where a badger had apparently fallen into a window well and found itself unable to climb back out.
The department said the rescue is believed to be the first time CPW officers have been called out for a badger in a window well, although several other species of animal have been found in similar situations.
CPW shared a video of the badger being released back into the wild after the successful rescue.
The department said badgers are common in Colorado, but sightings are rare due to the species' preference to avoid humans.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- A Hawaii man bearing a metal detector was able to recover an heirloom wedding ring one day after its owner dropped it into the ocean.
Cherie Monoa said she and her husband, Siu, were visiting Ulua Lagoon on the island of Ko Olina when Siu's wedding ring fell off his finger in waist-deep water.
"My husband for some odd reason wore his ring to the beach," Monoa told KHON-TV. "I guess it was just the excitement of being home and in the water."
The couple attempted sifting through the sand with their feet and looking underwater with borrowed goggles, but they could find no trace of the missing ring, which Monoa said was a family heirloom.
Monoa contacted TheRingFinders, a nationwide group of metal detecting enthusiasts who offer their services helping to locate lost items.
Joe Au-Franz, a member of the group, agreed to search for the ring and went to the beach the next morning. Au-Franz said he initially had no luck finding the ring, but the couple joined him at the beach after a short time and were able to direct him to its approximate location.
"When we told him, 'No, closer to that side,' and then he finally found it, we were so relieved," Monoa said.
Monoa said she and her husband have now pledged to make sure they aren't wearing jewelry while swimming.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- A company is seeking a horror fan to get paid $1,300 to watch 13 creepy classics and monitor their heart rate to compare the fear factors of high- and low-budget films.
FinanceBuzz, a financial advice website, announced it is seeking a "Horror Movie Heart Rate Analyst" to watch 13 horror films with varying budgets and compare the scares from big-budget movies to their low-budget counterparts.
The chosen candidate will use a FitBit device to track heart rates while watching the movies.
The films selected by the website are Amityville Horror, A Quiet Place, A Quiet Place Part 2, Candyman, Insidious, The Blair Witch Project, Sinister, Get Out, The Purge, Paranormal Activity and the 2018 remake of Halloween.
"The lucky candidate hired for this ghostly gig will be paid $1,300 for their efforts. We'll also provide a FitBit to wear during their movie marathon and a $50 gift card to cover the cost of movie rentals," the website said.
Applications are being accepted through Sept. 26. The winning candidate will be announced Oct. 1.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- A Texas park's rock art trail featuring 24,459 painted stones was awarded the Guinness World Record for largest display of painted pebbles.
Grapevine Parks and Recreation said the Parr Park Rock Art Trail, which was started as pandemic project by local residents Ron Olsen and Chris Penny, was examined by a Guinness adjudicator Wednesday and declared the new world record holder.
The 24,459 painted rocks took the record from a Hinkley, England, group that displayed 8,542 painted pebbles in July 2019.
"What started as a random act of kindness to spread joy and positivity during the pandemic has grown into something extraordinary," Penny told the Dallas Morning News.
"It amazes me that people from all over the world have sent rocks to be placed on a trail that they might not ever visit."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- A Florida sheriff's deputy, who is also a beekeeper, came to the rescue when a tree fell on a Florida home, causing hundreds of bees to swarm.
The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that a large tree fill on a home in DeLand, causing the hundreds of Italian honey bees living in the tree to swarm around the house.
The sheriff's office said bees were agitated and stinging anyone who attempted to approach the home.
Deputy David Wiggins, whose family has been involved in beekeeping since World War II, was summoned to the scene to collect the swarming insects.
The sheriff's office said Wiggins was stung about 10 times while assessing the situation.
"Adding to the bees' bad mood was a Volusia County Fire Services fire truck -- the diesel fuel fumes it emitted exacerbated their anger so Wiggins asked firefighters to move it," the post said.
Wiggins donned his beekeeping gear and was able to lure about half of the insects into his hive, while the other half fled to a nearby tree.
The deputy relocated the rescued bees to his facility. He said the insects are still "a little aggressive," but should calm down after some time has passed.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Firefighters in North Carolina responded to a stretch of highway to remove an unusual traffic hazard -- an escaped bull.
The Winston-Salem Fire Department said crews responded Wednesday to the northbound lanes of Highway 52 on a report of an animal in traffic.
The firefighters arrived to find a bull wandering in the roadway near the Westinghouse Exit.
The department tweeted video of firefighters wrangling the loose bovine into a trailer.
Officials said they have not determined whether the bull escaped from a livestock trailer or if it wandered onto the highway from elsewhere.
The bull was taken to Forsyth County Animal Control to be examined by veterinarians.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Arstechnica) Robot vacuums are a great investment for a pet owner, since they give you a helper that can stay on top of all that dirt and pet hair. With a noisy motor and lots of scheduling options, people are often tempted to run the robot while they're away, but if you do that, you'd better be very confident in your pet's potty training. If you've never seen what happens when a robovac encounters Fido's little accident, consider yourself lucky.
iRobot is out to fix this robovac edge case with the new Roomba j7+ Robot Vacuum. It has a new "Genius 3.0" obstacle detection system, a new front camera, and some AI-powered software. And one of the obstacles it looks out for is poop.
If you've never heard of this "poop+Roomba" phenomenon, you definitely shouldn't ever Google it and click on the results that pop up, like this one or this or this. To save you some trauma, robo vacs have a lot of moving parts, like wheels and spinning brushes. This is great if you're driving over and picking up dry dirt, but if the robot encounters a soft mass of something that it can grind up, those spinning brushes quickly become paint rollers. Then the robot drives all over the house. It's bad.
After a story of one man's "poopocalypse" went viral in 2016, iRobot commented that it actually sees this situation "a lot" from Roomba owners. At that time, a spokesperson recommended that owners not run the robot unsupervised if they're worried about something like this, but today the company actually guarantees the new Roomba won't run over pet waste. "This robot is even backed by the Pet Owner Official Promise (P.O.O.P.)," the press release reads, "where iRobot will replace any Roomba j7+ that doesn't avoid solid pet waste." If your Roomba actually doesn't avoid the dog poop, though, needing a new robot vacuum will be the least of your problems.
Besides the really gross obstacles, the new Roomba can also be on the lookout for charging cords, toys, socks, and other stuff that can end up on the floor. The robot remembers each scan of your house, so it can flag new obstacles in the app and ask you how it should handle them in the future. Areas that are expected to be tricky forever, like the underside of a computer desk, can be marked as no-go zones so the little robot doesn't get stuck. The rooms get labels, so you can tell it something like "clean the kitchen" via the app or a voice assistant (Google and Amazon), and it will know where you want it to go. The new "Genius 3.0" options can also have you schedule the robot to clean while you're away, using the phone's location services, and show cleaning estimate times.
Other than that, it's a pretty old-school iRobot package. Unlike the more expensive "S9" series, this robot doesn't have a "D" shape for better corner cleaning and a wider cleaning path. It's still a circle with a spinning brush for the corners and stubby little brushes that have to be packed in between the wheels. Dual counter-rotating brushes on the bottom handle dirt pickup, and when it's all done, it docks at a bigger vacuum and charging station, which cleans out the robot. Supposedly you don't have to empty the bag for up to 60 days. The Roomba j7+ is out now for $849.99, which includes the dock.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WELLESLEY, Mass. (WBZ) - Police in Massachusetts say a man stole an Amazon delivery van on Wednesday and led authorities on a high-speed chase.
The chase wove its way through several towns, and was caught on camera by a home security system at one point as the van sped through a neighborhood.
The driver even used the stolen van to ram a police cruiser along the way.
State police troopers later deployed tire deflation devices and the chase ended at about 7:20 p.m.
Police arrested 23-year-old Cameron Mignon. He is charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a property damage crash and failure to stop for police.
State police say he will likely face more charges.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man had his third brush with lottery luck when he scored a $100,000 jackpot after previously winning $1 million -- twice.
Terry Splawn, of Concord, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he was visiting Sam's Mini Stop in Concord on Monday when he bought the $20 Premiere Cash scratch-off ticket that earned him a $100,000 prize.
"It was on Labor Day," Splawn said. "So, it was a really nice surprise for the day."
Splawn first visited lottery headquarters in April 2017, when he won $1 million from a Millionaire Bucks ticket. He returned two years later, in March 2019, to collect a second $1 million prize from an $150 Million Cash Explosion scratch-off ticket.
All three of Splawn's big wins came from tickets purchased from the same store.
"It's unbelievable," he said. "It certainly is fun to win."