PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — It looks like something from a science fiction movie.
A newborn two-headed timber rattlesnake has been found in New Jersey’s Pine Barrens. Herpetological Associates of Burlington County CEO Bob Zappalorti says the snake has two brains and each head acts independently of the other.
Two employees at the organization spotted the reptile in a nest where a timber rattlesnake was giving birth late last month.
Zappalorti tells NJ Advance Media it’s the only two-headed timber rattlesnake ever found in New Jersey. He says it likely wouldn’t be able to survive in the wild because its heads could get snagged on something.
Herpetological Associates will care for the snake.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a burglar broke into a Florida home, cooked himself an early morning meal and told the resident there to "go back to sleep."
The home's occupant told investigators he awoke to discover the man cooking and eating sometime after 4 a.m. Tuesday.
Fox 13 in Tampa reported the burglar ran from the house when the resident called 911. Deputies from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office tracked down the suspect in a wooded and swampy area behind the home.
Deputies said Gavin Crim, a 19-year-old Marine, allegedly entered the home through an unlocked rear door.
An arrest report mentioned that the suspect may have been under the influence of alcohol.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PARIS (AP) — Maurice the rooster can keep crowing, a French court ruled Thursday, as it rejected a complaint from neighbors who sued over noise nuisance.
Maurice's case and several other lawsuits against the sounds of church bells, cow bells, cicadas and the pungent smells from farms have prompted a national debate over how to protect rural culture from the encroachment of expectations that are more associated with urban areas.
Maurice's owner, Corinne Fesseau, will be able to keep the rooster on the small island of Oleron, off France's Atlantic coast, the court decided. The frustrated neighbors are considering an appeal.
The rooster owner's lawyer, Julien Papineau, told The Associated Press that Fesseau "is happy. She cried when I when I told her the court's decision."
Maurice's dawn crowing is exasperating Fesseau's neighbors, a retired couple who moved to the island two years ago. They asked the court to make the animal move farther away, or shut up.
Instead, the judge in the southwest city of Rochefort ordered them to pay 1,000 euros ($1,005) in damages to Fesseau for reputational harm, plus court costs.
"That made my clients feel very bad," their lawyer Vincent Huberdeau said. He said Fesseau intentionally put her chicken coop close to her neighbors' window and then turned Maurice into a cause celebre for rural traditions, and that the judge went too far in punishing the plaintiffs instead.
Their case also backfired in the court of public opinion, at least locally. More than 120,000 people signed a petition urging authorities to leave Maurice alone — and a "support committee" made up of roosters and hens from around the region came to support his owner during the trial in July.
"The countryside is alive and makes noise — and so do roosters," read one of their signs.
The ruling may spell good news for a flock of ducks in the Landes region of southwest France, where a trial is underway between farmers and neighbors angry over the creatures' quacks and smell.
Authorities also ruled against residents of a village in the French Alps who complained in 2017 about annoying cow bells, and an effort last year to push out cicadas from a southern town to protect tourists from their summer song also failed.
Since Maurice's tale came to light, some French lawmakers have suggested a law protecting the sounds and smells of the countryside as part of France's rural heritage.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK (AP) — A scientist who collected DNA from Scotland's Loch Ness suggests the lake's fabled monster might be a giant eel.
Neil Gemmell from the University of Otago in New Zealand says the project found a surprisingly high amount of eel DNA in the water. He cautioned that it's not clear whether that indicates a gigantic eel or just a lot of little ones.
But he said at a news conference in Scotland on Thursday that the idea of a giant eel is at least plausible.
The DNA project found no evidence to support the notion that the monster is a long-necked ancient reptile called a plesiosaur (PLEE'-see-uh-sawr).
Loch Ness is the largest and second deepest body of fresh water in the British Isles.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A Tennessee man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly riding a horse while drunk, according to a report.
Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested John Arnold after receiving several reports on Tuesday night of an "intoxicated person on a horse," WTVC in Chattanooga, reported, citing an arrest affidavit.
A deputy allegedly saw Arnold riding the horse down the middle of a dark road and then falling off the horse.
Arnold was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
The horse was not hurt and was returned home safely, the television station reported, citing Arnold's family members.
Arnold appeared in court on Wednesday and was ordered to serve three days in jail for putting himself, the horse and drivers in danger, according to the news outlet.
Arnold had a criminal history dating back to 1986 in Hamilton County for charges which included public intoxication and driving under the influence, the station reported, citing online court records.
After he pleaded guilty to a DUI charge, he lost his driving privileges for a year starting in February 2019, the station added.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- An on-board camera on a roller coaster at a Spanish amusement park captured the moment a New Zealand man snatched another passenger's dropped phone out of midair.
Samuel Kempf said she was riding the Shambhala roller coaster at the Port Aventura theme park when a passenger riding further up than him dropped his iPhone X.
Kempf said the phone landed on the floor of the ride and he joked to fellow passengers to be ready to catch the device, but he still surprised himself when he managed to reach up and grab the phone when the ride's 80 mph speed caused it to go airborne.
Kempf's speedy catch was caught on video by a camera affixed to the ride to record passengers' reactions.
He said he found the owner of the phone on solid ground and returned the dropped phone.
"He couldn't believe it, he gave me a big hug," Kempf told The Timaru Herald.
The passenger who dropped the phone bought Kempf a copy of the roller coaster video as a thank you for his gesture.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A former Tennessee State University student reportedly pleaded guilty on Tuesday on a charge related to contaminating her roommate's drink with toilet water.
Tierni Williams, 21, who was reportedly captured on video pouring water from the toilet into her roommate's water bottles using a Styrofoam cup, was arrested and charged two years ago after her roommate became sick.
The victim reportedly began experiencing weight loss and stomach issues after Williams had tampered with her water.
The victim learned through Snapchat that her drinking water had been compromised, WKRN-TV reported.
The district attorney's office handed down an indictment after presenting the case to a grand jury, the station reported.
On Tuesday, Williams pleaded guilty to adulteration of food, a Class-C felony, the station reported.
She could face three to six years behind bars, according to the news outlet, which added that a sentencing hearing has been scheduled for next month.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
An apparently hungry thief broke into a Subway shop in D.C. overnight, jumped over the counter and made himself a sandwich.
Surveillance footage shared by D.C. police on Tuesday shows a young man in shorts and a collared shirt stride into the Subway location in the 1700 block of G Street NW, near George Washington University.
He grabs a bag of chips, hops over the counter and falls. Then, he searches around the kitchen, locates a loaf of bread and begins to make a sandwich. The sandwich-making process is edited out of the video, but police said it was a chicken sandwich worth $8.49.
The man appears to have trouble finding the door, kicks it and walks out.
He's wanted for burglary for the Aug. 2 crime, which occurred about 1:50 a.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call police. A reward of as much as $1,000 is available.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- A Virginia man had to visit a lottery office twice to collect $100,000 prizes when he realized he had accidentally bought two identical tickets.
Mario Loza told Virginia Lottery officials he bought the tickets, which both bore the numbers 5-7-15-21-31, from the 7-Eleven store in Arlington.
Loza matched all of the numbers drawn in the Aug. 27 Cash 5 day drawing and visited the Virginia Lottery's Northern Virginia Customer Service Center to collect his $100,000 prize.
He said it wasn't until two days later that he realized his other ticket bore the same numbers and he made a second trip to the lottery office to collect a second $100,000 prize.
Loza said the winnings will go toward paying off his bills and preparing for retirement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MELBOURNE, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO) - Hurricane Dorian possibly washed a brick of cocaine ashore in Melbourne.
Police say someone found the brick Tuesday around 8 a.m. at Paradise Beach Park. It was turned over to an officer on patrol there and field-tested. It was confirmed to be cocaine.
The cocaine brick, which had the letters 'D-I-A-M-A-N-T-E' on it, was taken into evidence. The Melbourne Police Department told Fox 35 that the cocaine brick weighed 1,123 grams total.
Police said that the cocaine brick will be turned over to Border Patrol.
Meanwhile, police in Cocoa Beach are putting out a 'be on the lookout' for cocaine and other narcotics as Cocoa Beach Police say that a duffel bag with 15 milos of coke washed ashore there too.
"I would call if I saw a duffel bag. I wouldn't open it though. You never know what's in there," Jennifer McKinney of Melbourne said.
And you never know what else Dorian could drudge up.
"It was stirring out there for days. I'm sure there's more than just the cocaine coming in," said Kevin Maltese, of Grant. "You never know what you're going to find out here."
Dorian is currently moving north-northwest after passing near the east coast of Florida. It is expected to move towards the Georgia coast. It will then travel to the coast of the Carolinas on Thursday through Friday.