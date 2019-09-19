PARIS (AP) — Emergency workers caught an unusual prowler lurking around rooftops in northern France: a black panther.
Firefighters and a veterinarian responded after residents of a neighborhood near Lille reported that a big cat had been spotted “strolling on residential gutters” on Wednesday night.
Photos taken after the fire brigade’s arrival captured the panther making itself at home above ground, perching on building ledges and pacing outside a closed window.
After firefighters secured a precautionary perimeter, the curious cat burglar slipped inside a house and workers trapped it.
The animal was put to sleep with a drug dart and put in a cage. It wasn’t clear where the panther came from or if it had escaped from a zoo.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Two suspects are being penalized after they allegedly stole a life-sized cutout of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, then crashed their getaway car.
Lawrence police spokesman Patrick Compton says a man and woman grabbed the cutout at a McDonald's restaurant Monday, ran out the door, then jumped into a car and sped away.
Officers investigating a nearby two-car accident saw the cutout in one of the vehicles. Compton said the vehicle also matched the description of the car that drove away from the McDonald's.
The Lawrence Journal-World reports the two were issued notices to appear for theft and were cited in the accident. One person was treated for minor injuries.
The cutout of the popular Chiefs quarterback wasn't damaged and is back on display at the McDonald's.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HOMER, Alaska (AP) — A pastor wearing a colander on his head offered the opening prayer on behalf of the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster to open a local government meeting in Alaska, the latest blessing from a nontraditional church since a court ruling.
Barrett Fletcher, the Pastafarian pastor, noted the duties performed by the members of the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly in his Tuesday message, adding a few of them "seem to feel they can't do the work without being overseen by a higher authority, " Kenai radio station KSRM reported Wednesday.
"So, I'm called to invoke the power of the true inebriated creator of the universe, the drunken tolerator (sic) of the all lesser and more recent gods, and maintainer of gravity here on earth. May the great Flying Spaghetti Monster rouse himself from his stupor and let his noodly appendages ground each assembly member in their seats," Fletcher said.
The only people who stood for the invocation were those without seats in the standing-room-only assembly hall in Homer, which is about 125 miles (201 kilometers) south of Anchorage. One man turned his back to face the wall during the invocation, and other men did not remove their hats.
The Pastafarian invocation followed one in June from Satanic Temple member Iris Fontana that caused about a dozen people to leave the assembly chamber in Soldotna in protest when she invoked "Hail Satan" in her opening prayer.
Fontana was among the plaintiffs in the lawsuit litigated by the American Civil Liberties Union of Alaska against the borough after it approved a 2016 policy saying that people who wanted to give the invocations at the government body's meetings had to belong to official organizations with an established presence on the Kenai Peninsula. Other plaintiffs who had been denied permission to give the invocations included an atheist and a Jewish woman.
The Alaska Supreme Court last October ruled that the borough policy was unconstitutional, and the borough government changed it in November to allow anyone to offer invocations regardless of religion.
The Flying Spaghetti Monster church, called FSM for short, was formed in 2005 as a response to the Kansas State Board of Education's hearings on evolution in schools. Its founder sent a letter about FSM as a way to argue against teaching creationism in biology classes, the Homer News has reported.
Church followers believe an invisible and undetectable monster made of spaghetti and meatballs created the universe after drinking heavily, and that his "noodly appendages" hold great power. Many label the movement as satire, but it is recognized as an official religion in some countries, the News reported.
Barrett, who started his chapter in Homer, in the lower Kenai Peninsula, concluded his opening prayer as asking the Flying Spaghetti Monster to provide each assembly member "satisfaction in the perception of accomplishment and allow them true relaxation and an ample supply of their favorite beverage at the end of this evening's work."
He then ended the prayer with: "Ramen."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a New Mexico man with three pending auto theft cases was recently arrested — again — for driving a stolen vehicle.
The Gallup Independent reports Justin Villa was arrested Sunday after a witness reported seeing the 37-year-old driving a stolen Chevrolet pickup.
According to a criminal complaint, Villa was spotting in the stolen truck around Gallup, New Mexico, before being confronted by a police officer.
Court documents show Villa has two stolen vehicle cases pending in McKinley County and one pending in Cibola County.
Prosecutor R. David Pederson says Villa had been released on his own recognizance in one case.
It was not known if Villa had a new attorney in his latest case who could comment on the allegations.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(NBC) A cargo ship is under quarantine off of Brooklyn because it has been infested with insects that could potentially do great harm to crops in the area if they were to spread.
The ship, which came from Philadelphia before stopping at the Red Hook terminal on Monday, will need to be extensively fumigated after an inspection upon arrival found it to be carrying the spotted lanternfly.
The brightly colored bug, known by its red hind wings, yellow tone and dark spots along the wings, is native to China and poses a high risk to plants — an ecology professor told NBC New York that the can hitchhike very well and devours fruit trees.
"We're all trying to figure out how to stop them. They lay eggs on things, they lay eggs on cars sometimes … anything outdoors," said Matthew Helmus, an Assistant Professor of Ecology at Temple University.
Eight counties in New Jersey are under special quarantine to prevent the spotted lanternfly from spreading, and New York is under a high risk threat from the insect as well.
There is a passenger cruise ship also docked at the Red Hook terminal, but Port Authority says there is no impact from the quarantined ship — the "Acrux X" — to any other vessel. It is not yet clear when Customs and Border Control will release the ship from quarantine.
In a statement to NBC New York, a Customs spokesman said that the origin of the insect that arrived on Monday is not known, and that specialists with the department are "on the scene eradicating this pest threat."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- An Ohio church's sign is going viral for its tongue-in-cheek response to thieves who stole the building's air conditioning unit: "Whoever stole our AC Unit: Keep it. It's hot where you're going."
Pastor Gus Brown of Akron Alliance Fellowship Church said the $3,500 air conditioning unit was taken from the Akron building just days after it was installed.
"It was a brand new unit that we had just put in. We hadn't even made the first payment on it yet, it had only been in a few days," Brown told WJW-TV.
The church responded to the theft with a message on its marquee sign: "Whoever stole our AC Unit: Keep it. It's hot where you're going."
Brown said the message isn't meant to be taken literally, and the church believes there is "room for reconciliation" if the thieves make amends for their crime.
"Staying on this path will only get you one place. And we don't want you to go there. Our desire is to even see him at our church one day," Brown said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Students and community members are being warned to keep a safe distance from a Michigan school pond, where an "alligator-type reptile" -- a caiman -- was spotted swimming.
Bedford Public Schools said a teacher spotted an "alligator-type reptile" swimming in the Biology Pond on the campus of Bedford Senior High School and Bedford Junior High School.
The district said experts identified the creature as a 3-foot caiman, a relative of the alligator.
Officials said arrangements are being made to remove the caiman from the pond, and students and community members are being warned to keep a safe distance from the water until the creature is relocated.
The district said caimans are not native to Michigan, but sometimes are kept as exotic pets.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- A Maryland newlywed who had to wait for a ride from her new husband ended up receiving an unexpected wedding gift: a $30,000 lottery jackpot.
The Allegany County woman told Maryland Lottery officials she got off work in Cumberland and decided to buy a Plinko scratch-off ticket from Allegany Liquors while waiting for her husband, who was still 10-15 minutes away at his job site across the state line in West Virginia.
"They were really busy," the woman said of the store, leading to her decision to sit down and scratch the ticket while she waited.
She ended up revealing a $30,000 top prize. The woman said she quickly sent a photo of the winning ticket to her husband.
"I showed it to a guy I was working with and I said, 'Dude, does that say what I think it does?'" her husband recalled.
The couple said they plan to use the winnings to pay off a loan they used to buy their home.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 18 (UPI) -- A piece of a sculpture that went missing from the Los Angeles Public Library 50 years ago has resurfaced in an Arizona antiques shop.
Floyd Lillard, owner of the Miners and Merchants antiques store in Bisbee, said he obtained the sculpture portion about 10 years ago, and his quest to find its origins was put on hold for a time while he battled cancer.
"If I hadn't made it through, no one would have remembered," Lillard told KOLD-TV. "No one would have known."
Lillard said a recent hunt for clues on Google brought him an old photo from a California newspaper showing the Well of Scribes, a sculpture that disappeared in 1969 from the Central Branch of the Los Angeles Public Library.
"You could only see half of the well in the picture," Lillard said. "That's the half that I had."
Lillard's portion is one of three pieces that composed the entire sculpture. He said he has been in contact with the Los Angeles Public Library about bringing the sculpture home.
The final two pieces of the sculpture are still missing, but Lillard said he has hope they might still be found.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- A Virginia State Police sergeant who heard unusual noises coming from under the hood of her car made an unusual discovery -- a squirrel trapped in the vehicle.
The VSP said the squirrel was rescued from under the hood of the sergeant's car and was found to be uninjured.
"So our Bristol Area Sergeant isn't going nuts, after all!" the state police said.
"There really was an animal trapped inside her #VSP patrol car. Fortunately, the squirrel was located unharmed & safely released back into the wild," police wrote in a Facebook post.