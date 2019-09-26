SALEM, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a store clerk at a New Jersey gas station pointed a gun at a suspected shoplifter and forced him to strip naked.
Amit Saraswat is charged with aggravated assault, making terroristic threats and two weapons charges. It’s not known if he’s retained an attorney.
The counts against him stem from an incident that occurred Monday night at the station in Salem.
Surveillance video shows Saraswat pointing an Airsoft gun at the man and forcing him to strip naked. Police say the man left the store unharmed but later returned to grab his clothes after he realized the clerk didn’t have a real gun.
Authorities haven’t charged the man or determined if he stole anything from the store.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
KUTZTOWN, Pa. (AP) — In the Great Spotted Lanternfly War, Pennsylvania's citizen-soldiers are fighting back with fly swatters and vacuums, dish soap and sticky tape. They're stomping and spraying and zapping and bragging about their kills on social media. "DESTROY THEM," a propaganda poster urges. "Die, die, die, spotted lanternfly," a balladeer sings.
And still the invaders come, hordes of them, relentless and seemingly inexhaustible. The lanternflies' rampage has been slowed but not stopped.
The insect — a large, colorful planthopper native to southeast Asia — has emerged as a serious pest since the federal government confirmed its arrival in southeastern Pennsylvania five years ago. It sucks the sap from valuable trees and vines, weakening them. It rains its clear, sticky, sugary waste — euphemistically called "honeydew" — onto pools and decks, driving exasperated homeowners indoors when they're not too busy killing the fluttering buggers.
Lanternflies aren't shy, either. They will fly in your face, land on your shirt and crawl on the back of your neck.
More worrisome, the state agriculture department says the lanternflies threaten $18 billion worth of Pennsylvania agriculture, including tree fruit, timber, hops and especially grapes. And the bug has expanded its range into New Jersey, Delaware and Virginia, alarming officials in those states and beyond as well as the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which is involved in containment and suppression efforts.
Though researchers are looking for ways to eradicate the red-winged interloper, "controlling them on a population level is almost impossible at this point," said Heather Leach, an entomologist who does lanternfly outreach at Penn State Extension.
Lori Beatrice can relate. Battalions of bugs have been swarming her back deck in Phoenixville, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) from Philadelphia. She and her husband have killed thousands, but "we're outnumbered," Beatrice said. "It's just gross. It's disgusting. It's like waking up in a nightmare."
The yearslong infestation poses an existential threat to grapes that supply Pennsylvania's $4.8 billion wine industry.
Dean Scott, who grows grapes for local wineries around Kutztown, has been spraying insecticide on his vines in an effort to keep the bugs at bay. It works for a few days, but they inevitably return. The carnage is evident in the blackened trunks of diseased grapes vines, and in the thousands of dead insects that litter the vineyard. One of Scott's fellow growers left the business after losing 40 acres (16 hectares) of vines.
"It's depressing," said Scott, whose vineyard produces 12 tons (11 metric tons) to 15 tons (14 metric tons) of grapes each year, and who is counting on it to help support him in retirement. "My fear is that if this continues, we're going to lose the battle here in Pennsylvania."
Scientists from Penn State University, Cornell University and elsewhere are trying to prevent that from happening. They're testing chemical and biological methods of control, including native fungi implicated in a lanternfly die-off in Berks County. Government contractors, meanwhile, are removing tree of heaven — an invasive tree that is the lanternflies' preferred host — from public property. The states with the heaviest infestations have established quarantines meant to limit the bugs' spread.
And now, with females beginning to lay their eggs, Pennsylvania is encouraging its citizen militia to scrape the mud-like egg masses from trees, cars, lawn furniture, outdoor equipment and other surfaces.
"We're heading into the season where everyday people can have the greatest impact on what happens next year," said Department of Agriculture spokeswoman Shannon Powers. "Every egg mass you scrape gets rid of 30 to 60 insects that might hatch out next season."
In some quarters, the situation has become darkly comic.
Philadelphia police asked residents to stop calling 911 to report lanternfly sightings, tweeting that while the insects are a nuisance, they're not, strictly speaking, a matter for law enforcement. "And on that note, we, for one, would like to welcome our new insect overlords," the department quipped.
The public address announcer for Allentown's minor-league baseball team is working on a mock movie trailer in the old-timey style of Ken Burns' documentary "The Civil War," casting himself as a sepia-toned Army commander and the lanternflies as combatants. Another fake preview reimagines the insect invasion as a flesh-crawling horror film , its tagline: "How many did you kill today?" Someone else developed a gross-out app called "Squish" on which users track and map their lanternfly kills and post photos of the crumpled carcasses.
If most Pennsylvanians in the Great Spotted Lanternfly War are regular Army, Jim Wood is Special Forces.
To deal with the swarms of lanternflies that have been attacking his trees, Wood turned a wet/dry vac into an effective killing machine. He attached a piece of plastic bottle to the business end of a long wand, allowing him to capture that many more insects with each pass. The insects, in turn, get sucked into a nylon stocking. Wood goes on patrol at least once a day, estimating he's killed nearly 40,000 this year.
But even this super-soldier can get discouraged by the sheer size of the enemy force.
"There are some days I just wanted to quit," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A Florida man was arrested Monday in a months-old attack during which he allegedly using a samurai sword to threaten and assault a jogger as they fought over a wheelbarrow the victim said he found in a pile of trash.
Curtis Miller, 54, was taken into custody on attempted murder charges stemming from an altercation on July 15, according to online records from the Broward County Sheriff's Office.
Video released by officials shows Miller seemingly attacking a man, named Todd Beavers, with a sword in a residential Oakland Park neighborhood, while trying to pull the cart away from him
"When he pulled out the sword, I thought, 'What am I doing?' I thought, 'Is he really going to do this?'" Beavers told WSVN. "I couldn't believe that he was really gonna try to kill me for a cart."
Beavers was jogging when he spotted what he thought was a pile of trash up for grabs — at the same time Miller spotted it.
Keyla Concepcion, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, told the news outlet "Miller apparently felt that he was there first, so he should have first dibs at anything that was in the pile...Evidently, the jogger felt differently."
After the alleged altercation, Beavers jogged home -- but he said he didn't realize until he'd almost reached his house that Miller followed him.
"I turned behind me, and he had a sword out, chasing me, so I just kept running," Beavers said. Outside of his home, surveillance cameras captured a man identified by officials as Miller trying to slash Beavers with a sword.
In the end, Beavers didn't even get the cart. A woman was caught on surveillance video removing the cart from Beavers' property. She claimed the wheelbarrow was stolen from her property, where she was having a garage sale — but she said the cart wasn't for sale.
"I really regret it," the man who almost got attacked by a samurai sword said. "By the time I got here with the cart and he was still chasing me, I felt like, 'What did I get myself into for a stupid cart?' I don't even need it. I just felt really stupid about it."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A British auctioneer is preparing to sell off a cache of 99 coins that were minted about 1,000 years ago and were recently discovered by a man with a metal detector.
Don Crawley said he was using his metal detector on a farmer's land in Suffolk, England, when he found a stash of 92 buried coins.
"The Finds Liaison Officer was called in and they investigated the site which turned out to be a long-forgotten Saxon church. Excavating around they uncovered the remains of human bones and I found another six coins," Crawley told Dix Noonan Webb Auctions.
The 99 coins -- 81 Anglo Saxon silver pennies and 18 cut halfpennies -- are due to be auctioned by Dix Noonan Webb in December.
The auction house said the coins are expected to sell for $37,000 to $62,000.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin couple received a shock when they looked under their back porch and discovered a 4-foot ball python curled up in the dirt.
Gary Lee said he initially thought he spotted a toy snake under the porch in the Riverwest neighborhood of Milwaukee, but he called his wife, Chandra Lee, to come take a look when he spotted the creature's eyes moving.
The couple's landlord contacted neighbor Ian King to ask if he owned the snake, but he was just as surprised by the reptile's presence.
Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission officers were summoned to the scene and took the ball python into custody.
It was unclear whether the snake was a pet that escaped or was abandoned by its owner.
An escaped python in Wisconsin made headlines earlier in September when it slipped out of its tank at Fond du Lac High School and was on the loose inside the building for about a week before being recaptured.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BERLIN (AP) — Two German residents got more cowbell than they expected when they picked up the clanking souvenir in neighboring Austria.
Police in the western German city of Krefeld say they tracked down the bell Wednesday thanks to the GPS device it was fitted with, two days after it was reported missing.
The bell's owner in Bad Mitterndorf reported the loss to police on Monday after he noticed it missing from one of his cows. German police said Thursday the GPS device led them to an address in Krefeld and then to nearby Moers, where the bell was found and seized.
They said two residents at the Krefeld address, aged 23 and 24, told officers they found the bell during a hiking trip.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) Amid a high-speed police pursuit in Northern California, with speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour, an officer noticed a warning in his car -- it was running low on electricity.
The San-Fransisco area police officer was driving a Tesla Model S patrol car, the department's first and only fully electric-powered vehicle in its fleet, when he had to radio dispatch. The Palo Alto, California-based automaker declined to comment on the incident.
This less-than-ideal situation made headlines days after the chase ensued Friday night, exacerbating rumors that the department didn't follow policies regarding their patrol fleet, according to a department spokesperson.
However, the department's public affairs manager, Geneva Bosques, said the mishap was nothing more than a lesson regarding their Tesla pilot progam.
In January of 2018, the department purchased a used 2014 Tesla Model S 85 in an effort to improve their efficency with a goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by "25 percent from its 2005 baseline through economically practical strategies by the year 2020."
Following modifications, the car hit the streets in March 2019. The move comes after the department aquired various other hybrids in what it deems is their "Going Green" timeline.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man won five times in the same lottery drawing, including a $163,634 jackpot.
Add Lancaster of Pikeville told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he used five sets of his own numbers to buy a Cash 5 ticket with five plays for Monday night's drawing when he stopped at Wissam & Brothers Inc. in Pikeville.
"My wife writes down the numbers for me during the drawing," Lancaster said. "When she handed me the paper, so I could check my ticket, I couldn't believe it. One of my lines matched five numbers and the other ones matched four numbers. I started shouting, 'I got it! I got it! I hit the lottery!'"
Lancaster's line that matched all five numbers earned him the $163,634 jackpot, while the lines that matched four numbers each won $250.
The winner said he plans to use the money to pay his bills and make some home repairs.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 25 (UPI) -- A Tennessee woman who rescued a kitten she spotted running across a road brought the feline into her car and took it home before discovering the creature actually was a baby bobcat.
Jill Hicks of Chattanooga said she was driving recently when she spotted the kitten running across the busy road and decided to rescue it.
"So I pulled over and surprisingly it didn't run from me," Hicks said in a Facebook post. "I put it in the car with me and it climbed all over me like a kitten would do, got in floorboard under my feet, and after stopping a couple of times to get it nestled into my lap, I finally got home with it."
Hicks named the animal Arwen. She said it wasn't until a neighbor came over to look at the kitten that its identity was revealed.
"I was going to go home from dinner, give her a bath, put her in the bed with me and when we decided she was a bobcat, I was like I probably better not do all of that," Hicks told WDEF-TV.
Hicks took Arwen to the For Fox Sake Wildlife Rescue, where rehabilitators confirmed the young animal was a bobcat.
Rehabilitator Juniper Russo said people can look for signs to determine whether a kitten actually is a young bobcat.
"Bobcat kittens always have spots in some form or another, whereas actual spotted markings are really rare in domestic cats and a bobcat kitten will sometimes, but not always, have black tufts on the ears, which are also possible in domestic cats, but pretty rare," Russo said.
Russo said Arwen will be cared for until the animal is old enough to be released back into the wild, likely around March.
Hicks said she has no regrets about her actions.
"Even though I thought she was a kitten, had I known she was a bobcat, in that small and in that high-trafficked area, I still would have done the same thing," she said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 25 (UPI) -- A jogger in Georgia paused her morning run twice in a popular park to rescue a deer that got itself stuck between metal bars.
Chloe Dorsey said she was taking her morning run in Stone Mountain Park when she came across the young doe with its body caught between the bars of the fence.
Dorsey used her cellphone to record as she bent the bars to allow the deer to go free.
The jogger said she had just enough time to pick up her phone before the deer got stuck a second time, this time in a movable barrier with thicker bars.
"What is wrong with this girl?" Dorsey says in the video. "You need to learn how to jump, boo!"
Dorsey said it took all of her strength, but she was able to free the deer a second time.