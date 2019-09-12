WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts chiropractor federal authorities say didn’t pay taxes for 25 years has been sent to prison for six months.
Richard Rodgers, of Northborough, was sentenced in federal court Tuesday, about three months after pleading guilty to evading taxes and concealing his income from the IRS.
Department of Justice lawyers say the 61-year-old Rodgers had been evading taxes for a quarter of a century and requested a sentence of up to two years.
Rodgers was also ordered to pay more than $155,000 in restitution — a figure the government says represents a conservative amount of the taxes he owed.
Rodgers lawyer, Peter Ettenberg, asked the judge to forgo jail time, saying his client stood up to a perceived injustice and lost many things in the process.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Researchers report two newly discovered species of electric eels in South America, one of which can deliver a bigger jolt than any other known animal.
The researchers collected 107 eels in four countries and found differences in their DNA, along with minor physical variations.
One species had the ability to generate 860 volts of electricity, more than the 650 volts discharged by the only previously identified type of electric eel.
While 250 species of fish in South America generate electricity, only electric eels use it to stun prey and for self-protection.
Study leader C. David de Santana of Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History says the discovery illustrates the importance of protecting and studying the Amazon rainforest area.
The study was published this week in the journal Nature Communications.
(FOX) Farrah Abraham commemorated the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks with a trip to Ground Zero — but the visit didn't come without a massive gaffe that's floored social media users.
The former "Teen Mom" star, 28, on Wednesday seemingly confused 9/11 with the convenience chain store 7-Eleven.
"OK, so we wanted to do, since it's going to be September 11th, in honor of the Freedom Towers and the observatory deck and everything of 7-Eleven, we are going to do this," Abraham says in videos posted online. "Wow, look at this guys," she adds, pointing the camera upward to show One World Trade Center.
The MTV cast member-turned-adult film star said she was in fifth grade when the Twin Towers collapsed in 2001 — and she was visiting the building in New York City's Lower Manhattan to "enjoy this experience" with her daughter, Sophia, as she's now in fifth grade herself. Nearly 3,000 people died in the Sept. 11 terror attacks and thousands more suffered injuries.
Abraham described One World Trade as "gorgeous, beautiful and in memory of a lot of loved ones and a lot of others lost," and added she believes it's important for her 9-year-old daughter to learn about Sept. 11, as she wasn't alive when it happened.
While Abraham seemingly didn't notice her mistake in her video, which she uploaded to Instagram and YouTube, social media users were quick to condemn her, claiming the error was disrespectful.
One commenter said while they don't normally judge others, they felt Abraham's video "is so disrespecting towards the people who lost and probably still are in pain of what happened that day... Many have fought to help a lot of people and many have lost their lives that day."
"Just another vlog for you to get likes. You have no idea or respect for the meaning of 9/11. I've never seen a more delusional human being. Disgusting," someone else wrote.
Some questioned why Abraham wanted to "enjoy" visiting Ground Zero, considering the horror that took place there.
"She said they enjoy the experience how can you enjoy going to the 9/11 memorial your meant to take a minute and think about those poor people not enjoy it," someone said, with another adding: "Why would you enjoy this experience! What's joyful about it! Stupid springs to mind."
Abraham often comes under fire for controversial posts. Earlier this year, she was criticized for posting a video of her daughter dancing around in a bra and underwear.
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- A British Columbia school district's office had an unusual break-in when an apparently confused moose smashed its way in and back out of the office.
The British Columbia Conservation Officer Service tweeted a photo showing the mess left behind when the moose crashed through a window at the Fort St. John School District Office.
The tweet said the moose crashed its way back out of the office moments later.
"Today a moose decided it was not too cool for school and broke its way in and out of a Fort St. John School District office. Why we are not sure. Unfortunately the moose had not learned how to open doors prior. The moose was located and determined to be fine all things considered," the conservation officer service said.
(FOX) The sounds of two women engaged in what those nearby believed to be a fight inside a Maryland hotel room Monday reportedly led to a surprising sexual confession, a visit from police and gunfire.
When two employees at the Days Inn in Towson received a call from one of the hotel's rooms, they heard in the background a commotion — that they said sounded like fighting — leading the business' security guard to call police.
Officers responded to the hotel room, and spoke with two women who were reportedly staying there — but they said they weren't fighting, they were just having sex, according to WMAR.
The women were subsequently ordered to leave the hotel. After they left, one of the women went back to the room for a forgotten cell phone, while the other allegedly began to fight with hotel staff.
That's when it's alleged that Allison Daughtrey, 34, pulled out a gun and pointed it at the hotel's security guard, who reportedly tried to take the gun away and wrestle Daughtrey to the ground. During the chaotic scene, the gun fired and hit a door frame.
A police officer from Baltimore County who was nearby and heard the gunshot ran into the Days Inn and arrested Daughtrey -- who allegedly bit the security guard during the incident.
Daughtrey denied she purposely fired the gun, telling The Baltimore Sun: "If I intended to ever use the gun, I would never have missed the target."
Daughtrey was charged with attempted second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and gun crimes. She's scheduled to appear in court Oct. 4.
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The National Weather Service shared radar images showing massive swarms of migrating dragonflies over three states.
The NWS' Cleveland Office tweeted radar images showing the insects creating storm cloud-like shapes over Ohio, Indiana and Pennsylvania.
Norman Johnson, a professor of entomology at Ohio State University, said the dragonflies are likely green darners on their way south for the fall. He said large swarms of the insects are unusual, but can occur when local weather causes them to cluster.
"The big swarms have been recorded a lot over the years, but they're not regular," he told CNN.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University has lost its fight to trademark the word "The."
The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office turned down the university's request to trademark "The" when used as part of the school's name on university merchandise.
OSU submitted the trademark application last month.
The patent office cited the trademark appears to be used for "merely decorative manner" and as an "ornamental feature" that doesn't appear to function as a trademark that would differentiate the items from others.
The school requested for it to be put on various items including T-shirts, baseball caps and hats.
The office says the university will have to prove the trademark would allow consumers to directly associate the goods with their brand.
OSU says they are reviewing their options and will respond in six months.
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Customs officials in Los Angeles said they intercepted a shipment of 28 counterfeit NBA championship rings that, if sold as genuine, could have been worth up to $560,000.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said officers at Los Angeles International Airport conducted an enforcement exam on a shipment that arrived from China and was destined from Arizona.
The shipment included a wooden box that contained the 28 rings, which were suspected of being counterfeit NBA championship rings that violated the trademarks of the Cleveland Cavaliers, San Antonio Spurs, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers, Detroit Pistons, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Chicago Bulls, Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors, Air Jordan and NBA trophy design.
The Consumer Products and Mass Merchandising Center of Excellence examined the rings and confirmed they were counterfeit.
"Scammers take advantage of collectors and pro-basketball fans desiring to obtain a piece of sports history", said Carlos C. Martel, CBP director of field operations in Los Angeles. "This seizure illustrates how CBP officers and import specialists protect not only trademarks, but most importantly, the American consumer."
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- A family of hikers who became stranded above a 40-foot waterfall in California were rescued thanks to a message in a bottle and pair of strangers who found the request for help.
Custis Whitson, 44, said he was backpacking the Arroyo Seco River with his girlfriend and his 13-year-old son and after about two and a half days of trekking, they ended up at the Arroyo Seco narrows, a spot on the river surrounded by 40-foot walls of solid rock.
Whitson said the river current was too strong for them to pass, and he discovered a rope that he expected to be in place for them to rappel down was missing.
The hikers searched the area and discovered they were trapped, but they could hear voices somewhat nearby. Their calls for help went unanswered, so they carved "Help" on a Nalgene water bottle and inserted a note reading: "We are stuck at the waterfall -- get help please."
The family tossed the bottle over the waterfall and set up some rocks on a tarp reading "S.O.S." to help rescue crews find them.
Hours later, they were found by a California Highway Patrol helicopter. The CHP said two hikers found the message in a bottle and contacted authorities to begin a search.
The hikers who found the bottle didn't give authorities their names, but Whitson said he is hoping to identify them so he can thank them personally.
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- An Italian region is offering to pay more than $27,000 to people willing to relocate to one of its underpopulated villages and start a business.
The Molise region, which contains 106 villages that have a population under 2,000, announced it will pay $770 a month for up to three years to people willing to move to one of the locations and start a small business.
"I want my region to undergo a renaissance and avoid its authentic villages turning into ghost towns," regional Councilor Antonio Tedeschi, who proposed the scheme, told CNN. "We need to safeguard our roots."
Tedeschi said officials will begin accepting applications Sept. 16. He said young people and couples with children are especially encouraged to respond.
"The goal is to breathe new life and revamp the local economy," he said. "Newcomers are free to kick-start anything they please in order to get our financial support: a small inn, restaurant, bar, B&B, a tiny rural farm, artisan boutique, library or shop selling local gourmet excellences."