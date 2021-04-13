LONDON (AP) — Police say one of the world’s biggest bunnies has been stolen from its home in central England.
Darius, a Continental Giant rabbit, disappeared from his enclosure in a backyard in the village of Stoulton over the weekend, the West Mercia Police force said. They did not elaborate on why they thought it was a theft instead of an escape.
The force appealed for any information about or sightings of Darius, who is gray-brown and 129 centimeters (4 feet, 3 inches) long at full stretch. He holds the Guinness World Records citation for the world’s longest rabbit. Rabbits of his type are known to weigh about 15 to 20 pounds (7 to 9 kilograms).
Owner Annette Edwards, a large-rabbit breeder and model, urged the culprit or culprits to return Darius to his home 160 kilometers (100 miles) northwest of London, saying it was a “very sad day.”
She initially offered a 1,000 pound ($1,370) reward, but tweeted Tuesday: “Please Please I am so upset Can you bring my Darius back I am putting the reward up to 2,000 pounds ($2,748).”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(NBC) The truth is out there — but New Jersey might not be able to find it now.
A so-called "UFO Detector Site" was found in Wharton State Forest on Saw Dust Pile Road in Tabernacle Township on Friday, the New Jersey State Park Police said in a Facebook post. A detective unit and a K-9 unit were both sent to check out the device, and a member of the k-9 unit named Prime determined the device to be safe.
There certainly was no alien technology used to construct the item, which was "disarmed" by police unplugging headphone wires from a block of wood as well as the soup can they were plugged into.
It was not immediately clear who left the instrument there, or how long it had been there. While the park police said they happy to get the help detecting other worldly beings, they advised against leaving items like the detector in state parks.
"Although human kind and the visitors to New Jersey's State Parks appreciate an extra-terrestrial warning device like this, we should not be finding them in our State Parks," they wrote in a Facebook post.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson recently found himself in a bizarre Twitter beef with, of all things, Steak-umm.
Even stranger: Many experts took the side of the processed meat product.
It all started on Sunday after Tyson tweeted out, "The good thing about Science is that it's true, whether or not you believe in it."
Although the tweet attracted more than 128,000 likes, it didn't get much love from Steak-umm on Monday night.
Steak-umm then added a little more meat to its contention, saying that, ironically, Tyson's tweet "may influence people to be more skeptical" of science "in a time of unprecedented misinformation."
"Science is an ever refining process to find truth, not a dogma," Steak-umm said, adding, "no matter his intent, this message isn't helpful."
The company then transparently admitted the reason for going after Tyson about the difference between "science" and "truth." Spoiler alert: It involves selling processed meat to home cooks.
Some people suspected Steak-umm's stance was the result of a recent change in the company's social media staff, a charge the company denied.
Many people, including some members of the medical and scientific communities, took the side of Steak-umm.
Tyson hasn't directly responded to Steak-umm, but he posted a tweet linking to a 2016 article he wrote titled "What Science Is, and How and Why It Works."
The science blog IFLScience.com noted that the post "essentially agrees" with Steak-umm and "makes the distinction between truth (established facts) and the scientific method."
It added: "So calm down, everybody. Though his tweet had people riled ― and not without merit ― his longer-form thoughts are well aligned with meat."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 13 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman who won $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket said she closed her eyes and selected the ticket at random from a vending machine.
The 51-year-old Upper Marlboro, Prince George's County, woman told Maryland Lottery officials she was at the Marlboro Village Exxon gas station in Upper Marlboro when the store's new touch-screen lottery vending machine caught her attention.
The woman told officials she put $20 into the machine, closed her eyes and selected what turned out to be a $10 Willy Wonka Golden Ticket scratch-off game.
The player said she scratched the ticket off later in the evening while on the phone with her mother.
"Right in the middle of our call I started hollering, 'Thank you, Jesus!'" the winner recalled.
The randomly selected ticket was a $100,000 winner.
The woman said she plans to use some of the money to build a "deluxe she shed" and the rest will go into her retirement savings.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 13 (UPI) -- The French town of Ville de Bitche had its official Facebook page removed in what the social media site said was an "error" apparently based on the name's proximity to an English insult.
Ville de Bitche Mayor Benoit Kieffer said the town's official Facebook page was removed from the site March 19, when officials received a message saying it was "in violation of conditions applying to Facebook pages."
Kieffer said the town attempted to appeal the decision, but never received a response from Facebook.
"At first, you wonder, was there a technical problem? However, with the length of time, it can be considered a real censorship," the mayor told CNN.
Facebook said Tuesday morning the town's page was restored and had been "removed in error."
Kieffer said town officials believe the error stemmed from the word "Bitche" being similar in spelling to an insulting English-language profanity. He said an artificial intelligence program likely flagged the town's name as a rules violation.
"We can be happy that social networks take responsibility, that they remove illegal, problematic content," Kieffer said. "But the other problem is to consider that the human gaze has the upper hand on artificial intelligence."
The mayor extended an invitation to Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg to visit the town and "discover our pretty fortified city that has distinguished itself in history on several occasions."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 13 (UPI) -- An Illinois couple who moved into their home in December made a surprising discovery while repairing their sidewalk -- a 19th-century tunnel underneath the house
Gary and Beth Machens said they moved into their Alton home in December and recently decided to repair a section of sidewalk that had started to slope.
Gary Machens said he had to remove part of a stone wall on the sidewalk to make the repairs, and he then discovered the entryway to a tunnel.
"He called me at work and said, 'You better get home; you're not going to believe what I just found,'" Beth Machens told the Alton Telegraph.
The couple said the tunnel is about 9 feet high and at least 60 feet deep.
Local historians estimated the tunnel was created in 1840, 50 years before the house was built, but they do not know the original purpose of the underground structure.
"It's unique. There are a few tunnels around the Alton area" according to the Landmark Historic Society, Gary Machen told KTVI-TV. "It's been used as an icehouse or root cellar or a lot of other options."
"It could have been used for the Underground Railroad. There's no proof of that, but there was a ferry here in the Alton area to the Missouri side, and it's possible it could have been used for that," he said.
Machen said he hopes to preserve the tunnel and possibly give tours if it is deemed safe and the city agrees to help with the cost.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 13 (UPI) -- A 23-year-old African spurred tortoise at a German zoo gets around on his own despite joint problems thanks to a roller board.
ZOOM Erlebniswelt Gelsenkirchen zoological adventure world in North Rhine-Westphalia said the 220-pound tortoise, Helmuth, started having trouble supporting his own weight due to shoulder joint problems with his front legs.
The zoo said Helmuth is getting used to moving on his own again after being lifted onto a board with wheels that he can propel with his legs.
Zookeepers said Helmuth's legs are strengthening from his training sessions with the roller board and he is getting skilled at navigating around on his wheels.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 13 (UPI) -- Pizzeria chain Domino's announced it is teaming up with an autonomous vehicle company to offer customers in Houston contact-free delivery via robot.
Domino's said the R2 robot, developed by Nuro, will be delivering pizzas to Houston customers in the Woodland Heights neighborhood who opt-in to the autonomous delivery pilot program.
The robot car, which received regulatory approval from the U.S. Department of Transportation last year, will carry pizzas to customer's homes, and the patrons will receive text messages with updates on the delivery status and a PIN to put into the robot's touchscreen to receive the orders.
"There is still so much for our brand to learn about the autonomous delivery space," Dennis Maloney, Domino's senior vice president and chief innovation officer, said in a news release.
"This program will allow us to better understand how customers respond to the deliveries, how they interact with the robot and how it affects store operations."
Domino's previously experimented with a self-driving Ford Fusion hybrid delivery vehicle in Ann Arbor, Mich., in 2017 and delivery via drone in Britain in 2013.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 13 (UPI) -- Authorities in Oregon said they are examining a piece of suspected space debris from a SpaceX vehicle that was found by a fisherman in the Alsea Bay.
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said the fisherman removed the object from the Alsea Bay, near Waldport, and transported it to a location near a local business before contacting authorities.
The charred object was examined by Central Oregon Coast Fire and Rescue, which determined it was not a hazardous materials threat. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality contacted SpaceX to attempt to identify the item.
SpaceX said it was unable to positively identify the object, but it is consistent with a composite overwrapped pressure vessel component. The company told authorities the object should be safe to transport.
Deputies transported the item to a secure location for further examination and investigation.
Pieces of a SpaceX rocket caused a light show in the sky over the West Coast in late March. A piece from the spacecraft was found last week on a Washington farm.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 13 (UPI) -- West Virginia launched an initiative offering remote workers $12,000 to relocate to the state and remain for at least two years.
Gov. Jim Justice announced the Ascend WV program Monday, alongside Intuit CEO Brad D. Smith and his wife, Alys, who are funding the program.
Ascend WV offers remote workers $12,000 cash to move to the state and remain for at least two years. The transplants will also receive yearlong passes to outdoor recreation activities such as rafting, hiking, mountain climbing and golf.
The approved remote workers will also receive access to a co-working space and continuing education programs at West Virginia University.
The first wave of applicants are for residency in Morgantown, with future slots being planned for relocation to Lewisburg and Shepherdstown.