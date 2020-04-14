FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge has one request for attorneys showing up for court hearings via Zoom: Get out of bed and put on some clothes!
Broward Circuit Judge Dennis Bailey made the plea in a letter published by the Weston Bar Association, news outlets reported.
“It is remarkable how many ATTORNEYS appear inappropriately on camera,” Bailey said in the letter. “One male lawyer appeared shirtless and one female attorney appeared still in bed, still under the covers.”
Bailey isn’t making any exceptions for lawyers lounging in the Florida sunshine, either.
“Putting on a beach cover-up won’t cover up you’re poolside in a bathing suit,” he wrote.
Since courthouses shut down on March 16 to help slow the coronavirus pandemic, Broward County’s judicial system has held about 1,200 Zoom meetings involving some 14,000 participants, WPLG-TV reported.
Bailey, for one, said he won’t hold a complicated trial over the video conferencing site, given the technology’s shortcomings.
“Often, lawyers are not looking at their screens but down at their files, their outlines and notes, or simply out the window, and cannot see the judge is hollering “Stop! Stop!” because an objection has been made and the audio stays with the witness rather than obeying the judge,” he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SANDY HOOK, N.J. (AP) — As New Jersey’s beaches go, so goes the state of the environment.
Items plucked from the sand during spring and fall cleanups each year help illustrate trends going on in the state and the nation, and last year was a particularly good example.
Empty cartridges used with electronic cigarettes, known as “vaping pods,” are showing up in increasing numbers as vaping continues to grow, particularly among young people.
But some encouraging trends are emerging as well. Although there are still too many of them on the sand, plastic bags, straws, coffee stirrers and balloons are all becoming less prevalent on beaches, due in large part to laws in a growing number of communities outlawing or restricting them.
And this being New Jersey, no beach sweep report would be complete without a vast array of flotsam and jetsam ranging from the risque to the revolting.
Some of the items found on the beaches included boxer shorts, a turkey baster, plastic vampire teeth, a coconut, an onion, a full jar of pickles, a credit and a debit card and a pregnancy test.
Then there was the empty bag that had held cremated human remains that was discovered in Keyport.
And a $6,000 diamond engagement ring, found on the sand in Asbury Park in October 2019. It was returned to its owner after some amateur sleuthing by a teenager girl who tracked her down through a marking on the ring.
The sweeps are carried out twice a year by the Clean Ocean Action environmental group. Cindy Zipf, its executive director, said finding cremation bags on the sand is rare, but not unheard-of.
“My theory is that people go to the shoreline or out on a boat to send their departed loved ones out into the sea that they loved so much,” she said. “They open the bag and let it go. Perhaps we should reach out to the crematoriums to clarify: remains, yes, plastic, no.”
As usual, plastic pollution dominated the haul, which reached a record of nearly a half-million items picked up off the sand last year, at over 83%. The 10 most common items were: Stray plastic pieces; plastic caps or lids; food or candy wrappers or bags; straws or coffee stirrers; cigarette filters; foam pieces; glass pieces; plastic bottles; cigar tips, and plastic shopping bags.
Since the sweeps began in 1985, over 7.2 million pieces of trash have been removed from New Jersey’s 127-mile shoreline by volunteers. Not every item was left behind on the sand by careless beachgoers, some washed ashore after overflowing from storm sewer systems.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 14 (UPI) -- The nonprofit group that oversees the creation of new emojis said there won't be any new characters added in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Unicode Consortium said version 14.0 of the Unicode Standard had been originally planned for release in March 2021, but is being delayed by six months until September 2021.
The group said new emojis announced as part of a new Unicode Standard normally take about nine months to be commercially available on cellphones, meaning there will be no new emojis released in 2021.
The consortium said it relies on the work of volunteers, and they are being given extra time to complete their work due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 14 (UPI) -- An Indiana man awaiting his $1,700 stimulus payment said he checked his balance at an ATM and instead discovered a mysterious sum of $8.2 million.
Charles Calvin of New Chicago said he visited the ATM at his local Family Express on Friday to take out $200, and he then decided to check his remaining available balance to see if his stimulus payment had been deposited yet.
Calvin said he was shocked to see his balance was $8.2 million.
The volunteer firefighter said he called his bank Monday morning and was told his account balance had returned to normal, but his $1,700 stimulus payment had arrived.
"It kind of sucks," Calvin told WGN-TV. "You go from being a millionaire one second then back to being broke again. But hey, once you're poor you don't have anywhere else to go but up."
Calvin said he does not know if the error was on the part of his bank, an ATM glitch or a mistake made by the federal government when depositing his stimulus money.
A Dallas woman faced a similar situation in December 2019, when she checked her bank account balance and discovered $37 million that she couldn't explain. Rush Balloon said her husband contacted LegacyTexas Bank and was told the deposit was a clerical error and would be corrected.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 13 (UPI) -- An Australian family's close call with a venomous snake on their front stoop was recorded by their home security cameras.
Wayne Loats shared CCTV footage showing his fiancee and twin girls going out onto the porch of their Boyne Island, Queensland, home.
The sudden presence of the humans spooks an eastern brown snake, one of the most venomous species in the world, and it slithers toward the young girls.
The mother, Vanessa Fanfulla, moves quickly to pull one of the girls out of the snake's path.
Loats said no one in the family was bitten by the snake.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 14 (UPI) -- Police in Massachusetts said a goat found wandering outside a liquor store was safely reunited with its owner.
The Worcester Police Department said Animal Control Officer Pat Cherry responded Sunday to a report of a loose goat wandering outside McGovern's Package Store.
Cherry found the goat curled up behind a UPS drop-off box, apparently confused and exhausted.
The goat was captured using a catch pole and taken into custody before later being reunited with its owner.
Police said the incident was highly unusual, as there are not typically loose goats wandering the streets in Worcester.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 14 (UPI) -- An Ontario recycling company is reminding residents to use some discretion when getting rid of unwanted items after someone attempted to recycle a sword.
The Bluewater Recycling Association in South Huron said in a Facebook post titled "Most Unwanted -- April Edition" that someone put a metal sword into a "blue box" recycling bin.
The post said the sword "was found before going through our machinery or it could have caused expensive damage to our machines and serious health and safety issues for our employees."
The association said the sword's former owner might have been better off turning the weapon over to a second-hand store.
"Just because something is made of metal and may be perfectly recyclable at a local scrap yard, does not mean it is acceptable in the blue box for recycling," the post said.
"Placing pots and pans, bake ware, chains, electrical extension cords, nuts and bolts, etc. in the blue boxes simply adds to the contamination and down time in the processing facility. This also has the potential to add risk of injury for our employees."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Rome (AFP) - An Italian woman who took her pizza-sized turtle out for a walk has been fined 400 euros ($440) by the Roman police for breaking strict coronavirus confinement rules.
Italians need a justifiable reason to be out on the street in the middle of a pandemic that has officially claimed more than 20,000 lives in the Mediterranean country since February.
Taking your dog out for a walk is viewed as a good enough reason to leave your home.
But it seems taking your turtle out for one is not.
The Roman police said "the 60-year-old woman was caught outside her home without a justifiable reason" and fined.
"The woman was walking with a turtle," the police statement said.
Roman police spokesman Nunzio Carbone told AFP that the woman was fined 400 euros because it was "not a justifiable excuse".
Italian authorities reported issuing a record 16,545 fines on Easter Monday -- a national holiday in the largely Catholic country.
Another 13,756 fines were issue on Sunday.
Italians have been joking on social media about renting out their dogs to anyone who was going stir crazy and needed a good excuse to go out.
Carbone said the turtle was "as big as a pizza" but not wearing a leash.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tel Aviv (AFP) - With the coronavirus keeping Israelis indoors, dozens of jackals have taken over a deserted park in Tel Aviv, scavenging for food in what is usually a playground for joggers and families.
The normally timid animals wander freely among palm trees and across the grass of Hayarkon Park, an oasis in the Mediterranean city that was also a magnet for cyclists and picnickers until the arrival of COVID-19.
The disease has cost almost 120 lives in Israel.
Hayarkon prides itself as the lung of Tel Aviv, complete with a river and enough space for tourists to pitch tents during last year's Eurovision song contest, when hotels were fully booked.
Now, rare human visitors wear masks and use their phones to photograph jackals, the park's new occupants.
Normally, the dog-like animals would only venture out from their burrows or the bushes at night in more secluded parts of the park to search for scraps left by visitors, zoologist Yariv Malichi told AFP.
"But once you take away the trash people are littering in the park, jackals have a problem -- they need to find another food source," he explained.
"They are wandering far from their territories searching for food," before nightfall, he said.
"They really feel comfortable in the park without people."
The official from the Israeli Nature and Parks Authority said the lack of food has been more acute because the coronavirus crisis has struck right in the middle of the jackals' breeding season.
On pathways lined with yuccas and prickly pear cacti, the occasional helmeted cyclist can encounter the animals, who also appear undisturbed by joggers.
Malichi said he has not heard of any incidents with the animals, but warned against them growing too familiar with humans.
"Our concern is that jackals will change their behaviour and get used to people because some people are throwing meat" to them, he said.
"Once a wild animal is making the connection 'human equals food', the danger is there, they'll start approaching people expecting to get food," he said.
"It can be a small kid or a grown-up man, they don't care," Malichi said. "Leave them alone, don't feed them."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SANTA ROSA, Calif. -- In the midst of suburbia, a twist on the manicured greens lawns that decorate most front yards is a sign of the times - socially distanced mannequins. They're even wearing face masks.
"You get what he is doing?" our sister station KGO asked Norm about Jason Windus, across the street.
"No. I have no idea what is doing," Norm said.Or "they," to be more precise. They, as in the mannequins, spaced six feet apart Jason Windus' yard, to serve as a message.
"Social distancing. Even a dummy can do it," Jason explained. "It's a thank you to first responders, police, doctors, nurses, people who work in grocery stores."
Here at the corner of Sundance and Peterson in Santa Rosa, California, Jason's had already earned a reputation.
"The mannequin guy," explained Donna Bourdet from the comfort of her passing SUV.
What began last year as a protest against a local ordinance requiring Jason to lower his fence has evolved with coronavirus.
"I mean everyone is affected. We're all staying home."
The mannequins began social distancing in parallel at the same time their flesh and blood brethren did. When we stop, they will stop.
Until then, "I mean the world is a serious place right now. It's important," said Jason.
And, after the better part of a month with all of us feeling cooped up, Jason's mannequins have become a welcome respite for most of us.
Neighbors driving or strolling by sound more like instant docents.
"I am I really proud we have them," said Donna Bourdet, still in her SUV. "It is good to have eclectic people in the neighborhood."
"I think they set a good example for all of us," added Gloria Mosenberg.
"They're telling us what to do. Yeah. Even the mannequins can do it," interpreted her husband, Sanford.
So now, the big question.
"You ever going to put clothes on them " we asked Jason.
"I thought about it," he said, but wouldn't commit.
Then again, how can a person not think when passing this display?
Six feet apart? Sure beats six feet under.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.