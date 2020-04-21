CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — A South Texas emergency room physician has chosen a novel place to self-isolate as he’s treating patients with the novel coronavirus.
Dr. Jason Barnes made a temporary home of his children’s treehouse in the backyard of the family’s Corpus Christi home. He is among many health care workers who are leaving their homes or or taking other precautions to protect their families after being exposed to the virus. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.
Barnes, a 39-year-old physician at Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville and Christus Spohn Hospital South in Corpus Christi, told the Corpus Christi Caller-Times that he has spent nearly three weeks in the cabin treehouse and often shouts down to his kids if he needs something — or sometimes walks up to the back picture window door of their home to make his request.
“They’re within yelling distance,” Barnes said. “But I can call or go up to the glass. They know not to open the door and risk catching something.”
Of course, this self-isolation means his two sons, ages 6 and 9, lose their playhouse.
“They love that thing, but they understand, so they’re not missing the treehouse, per se,” Barnes said. “They tell me they miss me once a day.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Three years ago, a New York couple was enjoying a meal by the water at a South Florida restaurant when the man's wedding ring slipped off his finger, through the wooden floorboards, apparently lost forever.
Recently, Coconuts restaurant manager Ryan Krivoy decided to replace the wooden patio deck since the Fort Lauderdale restaurant is only serving take-out during the coronavirus pandemic.
He found a gold coin, $100 bills, piles of mud and a silver wedding ring with the inscription, "Mike & Lisa 08-21-15."
The restaurant's marketing manager Sasha Formica thought it was a long shot, but decided to post a picture of the ring on Facebook. The post was shared about 5,000 times, making its way to Mike and Lisa.
Three days later, the happy wife called to claim the ring, the Sun Sentinel reported. She even texted pictures of her and her husband eating there in 2017 as proof.
The restaurant shipped the ring back to the couple.
Krivoy took the $100 bills and a rare coin from 1855 that may be worth as much as $2,000 for the tip jar to share with the staff.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 21 (UPI) -- Restaurant chain Olive Garden is helping out high school seniors whose proms were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic by offering to simulate the experience with photo manipulation.
Oliver Garden announced seniors can upload photos of themselves and their dates or friends in prom attire and send them to the restaurant's Instagram and Twitter accounts, which will then edit the photos together with Olive Garden-themed backgrounds to simulate the prom photo experience.
The eatery is also offering downloadable patterns for a DIY pasta-themed Prom Court Crown and a line of Prom Breadstick Bouquet wrappers, which seniors can use to class out their faux-prom pics.
Olive Garden recommended seniors use pickup or delivery orders to get breadsticks to fill the bouquet holders, which bear slogans including "Breadstick Bae," "Prince of Parmesan" and "Most Saucy."
"We're un-canceling prom. Grab your breadsticks, text your date and DM us a photo of each of you for an #OliveGardenProm memory to last a lifetime," the chain said in its Instagram announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 20 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man who nearly picked up what he thought was a black garden hose outside his home said he abandoned his plan when he realized it was a 6-foot snake.
Brian Walsh said he was at his Huntersville home when he spotted what he thought was a length of black garden hose in the yard.
Walsh said he was only a foot away from the object when he realized it was actually a large black snake -- and it was alive.
"The sheer size of it! At first, it completely caught me off guard and not going to lie -- terrified," Walsh told the Charlotte Observer.
Walsh's wife, Tiffany, posted a photo of the serpent on a Snake Identification Facebook group and members said the 6-foot animal was an eastern rat snake, a non-venomous species.
"We've come across black rat snakes before, never this large," Brian Walsh said.
The Walshes said that while rat snakes have been known to bite, they are not considered dangerous to humans. They decided to allow the snake to remain on their property because rat snakes are known to help control pests such as rodents and other snakes.
"It's harmless and helps keep mice and other undesirable snakes at bay," Tiffany Walsh said. "It's clearly been around a long time, so it must keep its distance most of the time."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 20 (UPI) -- An education resource website is offering an "ultimate dream job" for Harry Potter fans willing to watch every film in the franchise for $1,000.
EDsmart.com, a website specializing in college rankings, reviews and ratings, said it is seeking up to five winners willing to spend some of their COVID-19 lockdown time watching all eight Harry Potter films and both Fantastic Beasts spin-off films -- a total 25 hours, 6 minutes of movie-watching.
The winners will be called upon to live-tweet or livestream their movie-watching experience on social media channels while tagging @getedsmart. The watchers will then be asked to rank each of the movies and share their rankings online.
The winners will receive $1,000, as well as a prize package including all 10 films on Blu-Ray, Harry Potter Butterbeer Caramel Corn, Harry Potter Jelly Gummy Candy Slugs, Bertie Botts Every Flavor Jelly Beans & Chocolate Crispy Frog (Bundle of 3), a Harry Potter Gryffindor Snuggie, a Hogwarts Alumni stainless steel insulated tumbler and a $100 GrubHub gift card.
Applications are being accepted online through May 15.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 20 (UPI) -- A popular skate park in California was filled with sand to discourage gatherings after officials said numerous violations of coronavirus lockdown procedures were reported.
The Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation confirmed the Venice Beach Skate Park was filled with sand by bulldozers after officials received multiple reports of the location hosting gatherings that violated the city's Safer at Home Order.
"We've had continuous violators ... and we want them to stop," Rose Watson, a parks department spokeswoman, told KTTV. "We want them to follow the orders because the skate parks are closed until further notice. It's for the health and wellness of all L.A. residents."
The city barred residents from gathering at public parks in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Watson said Venice Beach is the only skate park to be covered with sand so far, but the city will consider similar moves if gatherings are reported at other locations.
"We're doing this for our safety, their safety and the safety of others," Watson said. "When this is all over, trust me, we will open them, but right now it's important for them to not use the skate parks."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 20 (UPI) -- Police in Connecticut were called out on a report of a loose pig and ended up chasing the swine through a neighborhood for about 45 minutes.
The Stamford Police Department said three officers responded to the Roxbury Road area on a report of a loose pig and the trio were able to locate the animal, but it led them on a 45-minute chase before being captured.
A video released by the department shows the officers using an empty garbage can to capture the fleeing pig.
"Oh yes, we are well aware of the plethora of jokes this incident brings to mind," the department said.
The pig was taken to Stamford Animal Control while officials attempt to identify its owners.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 21 (UPI) -- An Australian woman said a lottery ticket she purchased in December spent four months at the bottom of her purse before she discovered it was a $1.7 million winner.
The Sydney woman told The Lott officials she bought a ticket for the Dec. 28 $30 Million Megadraw at Queens Square Newsagency in Sydney and put the ticket in her bag -- where it remained for months.
The woman said she was shocked when it occurred to her to check the ticket Monday and discovered it was a $1.7 million winner.
"That ticket has been in my handbag for the last four months," the woman said. "I just wasn't in a rush to check it and I just thought of it yesterday and decided to check it. I was in shock. I was so surprised."
The winner said she is planning to share the wealth.
"A friend bought me that ticket," she said, "So I will certainly be sharing some with them."
"But the rest I don't know! It's still in shock and it will take some time to figure out," she said. "I'm isolating at home at the moment so I will have plenty of time to think about it, but I know I will definitely be sharing it with my family."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 17 (UPI) -- A viral video filmed in India captured a monkey engaging in an activity not known to be common for its species -- flying a kite.
A video tweeted by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda shows the small primate holding onto the string and reeling in the flying kite.
The monkey catches the kite as it finally reaches the rooftop where the animal is perched.
"Evolution happening fast due to lockdown," Nanda joked in the post.
The exact location where the video was filmed was unclear.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 20 (UPI) -- A pelican flew the coop at a Scottish zoo and was recaptured after being spotted wandering through a nearby area.
Residents in Edinburgh said they spotted the pelican wandering Saturday evening through the Corstorphine Hill area.
Laura Howarth, 47, who was out walking with her son, Ben, 15, called 999 to tell police about the exotic bird they spotted.
"We didn't know who you're supposed to call when you find a pelican," she told the Edinburgh Evening News.
Howarth said the bird seemed friendly and calm.
Darren McGarry, head of living collections at Edinburgh Zoo, confirmed a pelican escaped Saturday thanks to some help from a gust of wind.
"One of our pelicans managed to fly over a fence and wall on Saturday evening," he said. "She was returned safely from our car park by one of our keepers within thirty minutes, having also made her way to the hospital car park next door."
"It is rare for this to happen and would have been an unusual sight for anyone who saw her," McGarry said. "Pelicans are calm birds so she would not have been a danger to the public."
It was unclear whether the pelican was the same bird that previously escaped from the zoo years ago.
