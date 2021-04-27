PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (AP) — Zero patience for the company of others? Anyone who’s ever wanted their own private island getaway now has a chance — and it might be less expensive than you’d think.
The only house on a small island in Rhode Island’s Narragansett Bay — with the unique address of 0 Patience Way — has hit the market for an asking price of $399,900, The Newport Daily News reported Monday.
The seasonal cottage on Patience Island is off the electrical grid, but comes with just under a half-acre of land and approximately 600 square feet (55 square meters) of living area that includes two bedrooms, a kitchenette, a half bath and what is described as a “picturesque front porch.” A single solar panel does provide some electrical services.
“Perfect for comfortable camping, getaways, amazing Airbnb potential & more,” the listing from Rhode Island Real Estate Services says.
The island, officially part of the town of Portsmouth, is about one-third of a square mile.
According to property records, the cottage was built in 1972 and has been owned by the same family since.
April 27 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Florida said a pickup truck driver reached the end of his 300-mile journey and discovered a great horned owl was embedded in the front grill of his vehicle.
The Conservancy of Southwest Florida said volunteers responded to assist the pickup truck driver, who reported he had seen an owl fly out in front of his vehicle on the road, but didn't discover until the end of his 300-mile trip that the owl had broken through the front grill and become stuck.
The owl was carefully extracted from the pickup truck and taken to a facility where it was given fluids, pain medication and laser therapy treatment.
The bird was found to be suffering from swelling and a cut to one of its elbows, but is expected to make a full recovery.
MARICOPA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in Arizona have arrested a man who police believe severed his finger while slashing his neighbor's car tires after an argument.
Maricopa Police Department spokesman Hal Koozer said Kevin Johnson was arrested and identified as the owner of the finger found on his neighbor's driveway, the Casa Grande Dispatch reported Wednesday.
Francesca Wikoff told police she found the finger on April 15 after discovering her vehicle had two slashed tires on one side. Police said a trail of blood led to a nearby residence.
Authorities said Wikoff and her husband went to a neighbor's home the day before.
She told police a male neighbor joined them uninvited and became drunk and aggressive. Wikoff said the neighbor pushed and threatened her and her husband before being asked to leave.
Johnson was arrested on multiple charges, including criminal damage, assault, threatening and intimidating, and disorderly conduct.
Online court records did not list an attorney for Johnson, who could comment on his behalf.
BERLIN (AP) — A German police bomb squad called to investigate a suspected hand grenade in a Bavarian forest determined that the object actually was a rubber sex toy, authorities said Tuesday.
A jogger reported finding a bag containing the device Monday in a forest outside the city of Passau, near Germany's borders with Austria and the Czech Republic.
The discovery of forgotten or hidden munitions is still a regular occurrence in Germany more than 75 years after the end of World War II.
But when a bomb squad arrived and inspected the contents of the bag, they determined it was a rubber grenade replica. The condoms and lubricant in the bag helped inform the hypothesis about the device's intended use, police told German news agency dpa.=
"An internet search confirmed the suspicion," police said. "There are actually sex toys in the form of hand grenades."
(Evening Standard) A teacher who got drunk with pupils and took them to a strip club while on a school trip to Costa Rica has been banned from teaching for three years.
Richard Glenn, who taught IT at Longridge Towers School, in Berwick-upon-Tweed, also threatened students and exposed himself to a woman in his hotel room.
Fees at the private school in Northumberland cost up to £4,850 a term for day pupils.
His behaviour was seemed to be so unacceptable that he was sent home early from the trip, the Teaching Regulation Agency heard.
Mr Glenn, 55, admitted to gross misconduct and was sacked from his job in August 2019, the BBC reported.
A misconduct panel heard how the teacher, who was also head of sixth form, was looking after a group of 16 to 18-year-olds when he got drunk with them and took them to a strip club.
On the same trip, the married father-of-two, threatened to kick one pupil "in the head" and "kill" another.
He was also accused of acting aggressively towards a female colleague who was leading the trip.
Mr Glenn also exposed himself to a woman in his hotel - although it was agreed this was not "malicious or sexually motivated".
The panel concluded he put pupils in his care at risk during an alcohol-fuelled night on July 5, 2019.
The panel's report read: "Mr Glenn was, at various times during the school trip, under the influence of alcohol, and therefore not in a position to adequately take decisions or act in loco parentis should the need arise.
"This was in circumstances where pupils under his care were in an unfamiliar country, far from home, and relying on him for guidance and protection.
"Mr Glenn was an experienced teacher and pastoral leader who would have been expected to lead an overseas trip safely, and would have been well aware of the conduct expected of him."
It added there was "no malice or sexual intent" in taking the students to the lapdancing club.
Mr Glenn was so drunk he admitted that he was unable to remember the night's events, although he accepted the allegations of those who were there.
After the three years have elapsed, Mr Glenn will need to apply for the ban to be lifted, the panel said.
April 27 (UPI) -- A professional soccer team from Toronto had their practice in Florida interrupted by "a massive alligator" that invaded the field.
Toronto FC was holding a closed practice Monday on a field in Orlando when the alligator wandered out onto the grass.
The team posted a video to YouTube showing players giving the unusual visitor a wide berth.
"All I can tell you is this -- there was an alligator, a massive alligator," Toronto coach Chris Armas told Sky Sports. "And my players are running towards the alligator as I went the other way. Listen we talk about fearless and aggressive round here, but I thought we would not think about that at that moment."
The team was preparing to face Mexico's Cruz Azul in Tuesday's Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal match.
April 27 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman said a forgotten scratch-off ticket she found at the bottom of her purse turned out to be a $250,000 top prize winner.
The 39-year-old Westminster woman told Maryland Lottery officials she was on her lunch break from work when a coworker's purchase of a scratch-off lottery ticket from the Exxon station in Reisterstown inspired her to follow suit.
The woman said she put the ticket in her purse, where it was forgotten for about a week.
The player told officials she came across the ticket in her purse and scratched it, initially thinking it wasn't a winner until she revealed the "win all" symbol, earning her a $250,000 jackpot. She said the win was difficult to believe.
"I scanned the ticket with my lottery app for the final dose of reality," the woman said.
She said her husband required a bit of extra convincing.
"Even after we had driven to lottery headquarters to claim the winnings, he still expected friends to jump out like this had been an elaborate prank," she said.
The winner said she is still deciding how to spend her winnings, but boosting her retirement savings and taking a vacation somewhere warm are high on her list.
(The Guardian) Turkmenistan marked a new holiday on Sunday dedicated to its national – and very large – Alabai dog breed, to which its longtime leader has already erected a gilded monument and written an ode.
The new holiday took place on the same day as a festival celebrating the Akhal-Teke horse breed, which Turkmenistan also considers part of its national heritage.
The Alabai day included a contest to find the best of the large shepherd dogs. President Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, who has run the isolated desert country of six million since 2007, awarded the top prize for courage to a border guard service dog. He has also written a 272-page book about the breed, one of the more than 50 titles authored by the president.
In 2017 he gifted an Alabai puppy to Russian president Vladimir Putin.
The president's son, deputy prime minister Serdar Berdymukhamedov, presented the award which included a medal for the dog and a car for its handler.
The authorities also organised a race for Akhal-Teke purebreds, horses known for their elegant stature and metallic sheen.
Dogs and horses are sources of national pride in the former Soviet republic bordering Afghanistan, where they are widely used by many traditional herders.
Last year, the government erected a six-metre high gilded Alabai statue on a busy traffic circle in the capital, Ashgabat. Another street junction features a statue, also coated in gold, of President Berdymukhamedov himself, seated on a horse.
(NY Daily News) This seemingly egg-cellent plan was a little too easy to beat.
A pair of intruders made themselves eggs this week both times they entered a closed Indiana Denny's in the middle of the night, according to a police report obtained by The Smoking Gun Thursday.
Police were dispatched to a reported burglary at the Evansville establishment, about 175 miles southeast of Indianapolis, according to the document.
The incident, which occurred just after 2 a.m. local time Wednesday, was captured on video, which showed the duo entering the kitchen, where they "prepared some eggs" and left within minutes, according to the report.
The unnamed trespassers came back at 2:58, "made more eggs and left at 3:04," according to the document, which noted the pair didn't force their way into the restaurant, as the door appeared to be open on both occasions.
The second time didn't go as smoothly as the first, as the individual who contacted authorities confronted the intruders and ordered them to leave.
(Newsweek) Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky has said that Democratic President Joe Biden should burn his face mask on television in order to promote the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Paul made his comment during a Wednesday appearance on the Fox News program The Story with Martha MacCallum. Paul's comment came in reaction to a clip of infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci stating that vaccinated people are capable of infecting others with COVID-19 and, thus, should still wear face masks.
Shaking his head at Fauci's words, Paul said, "If you want more people to get vaccinated, Joe Biden should go on national TV. take his mask off and burn it... and say, 'I've had the vaccine I am now saved from this plague. If you'll get the vaccine, you can be safe too.'"
Instead, Rand accused Fauci of "fear-mongering." Rand said that "there's no evidence" that people who get the vaccine are spreading COVID-19. He also said he would listen to Fauci if he could provide any evidence.
MacCallum mentioned to Rand that there have been reports of people contracting COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated. Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that 5,800 people have caught COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. Of those cases, many became seriously ill and 74 died.
These cases represent roughly 0.0067 percent of the estimated 86 million U.S. citizens who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Nevertheless, the CDC has said that people displaying COVID-19 symptoms can possibly transmit the virus to others.
Despite this, Rand held up a hand gesture signifying "zero" when he rhetorically asked MacCallum how many people had died of COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated. He later said, "The vaccination has virtually zero hospitalizations, and virtually zero deaths."