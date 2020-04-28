PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — With a little bit of luck and persistence, a Colorado man has hit the jackpot twice after playing the same numbers for 30 years.
Colorado Lottery officials identified “Joe B.” as the winner of two $1 million Powerball jackpots on March 25. He claimed the winnings on Friday, KUSA-TV reported.
The winning tickets were sold on Lake Avenue in Pueblo at two different stores, about a mile apart, officials said.
“Joe B.” bought one ticket in the morning and the other in the evening, communications director Meghan Dougherty said.
The Colorado Lottery received approval earlier this month to process winning tickets worth $10,000 or more at a touch-free, drive-thru claims office amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Winners must make an appointment to claim their prize, or do so through the mail.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — It's no joke — Tupac Shakur lives in Kentucky and needs unemployment benefits to pay his bills.
The Lexington man's name was brought up by Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday night as he spoke about how the state is trying to process all unemployment claims filed in March amid the coronavirus pandemic by the end of April.
According to Beshear, a few "bad apples" including a person who filed an unemployment claim under the name of rapper Tupac Shakur — who was killed in a 1996 shooting — are responsible for slowing down the state's unemployment processing. He blamed people who "think they're funny" for making "thousands of other people wait" for their unemployment payments.
But the Lexington Herald-Leade r reports Tupac Malik Shakur, 46, who goes by Malik, lives in Lexington and worked as a cook before restrictions to stop the spread of the coronavirus shut down restaurants.
He filed for unemployment March 13 and has been waiting to receive his first check.
"I've been struggling for like the last month trying to figure out how to pay the bills," Shakur said.
He told the newspaper he wondered why his benefits were being held up, but did not think the labor cabinet would declare his claim was a prank.
"I'm hurt, I'm really embarrassed and I'm shocked," Shakur said.
Beshear's office originally said the state could not verify the identity on the application but after getting information from the newspaper, the state is working to resolve the claim.
Beshear called Shakur personally on Tuesday to apologize and Shakur said he appreciated the gesture and forgave Beshear.
"I understand, he's dealing with a lot," Shakur said. "Mistakes happen."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — After months on the run, a mail fraud suspect who lived up to his legal name — Speedy Gonzalez — has been arrested in Georgia.
The 35-year-old Buford man — who shares a name with the fast-running cartoon mouse — was taken into custody Saturday during a traffic stop in Gwinnett County, authorities said.
Authorities began looking for Gonzalez after a victim reported in January that multiple checks were stolen from his mailbox in Suwanee, Gwinnett County police said in a statement.
Police determined Gonzalez was the one who swiped the checks, then visited a Home Depot to buy more than $3,000 worth of merchandise with the funds before returning the items for cash, officials said.
Police identified Gonzalez as a suspect in March, but he managed to elude authorities for another month, with investigators saying he even appeared in Tennessee before he was caught over the weekend.
Gonzalez was booked into jail on charges of forgery, identity theft and theft by deception.
The suspect also has outstanding warrants in another Georgia county and in Alabama on similar counts, news outlets reported.
It's unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Around this time of year, Floridians don't just have to worry about aggressive drivers on the road — they should be on the lookout for aggressive alligators, too, according to officials who on Friday had to remove a 9-foot (2.8-meter) gator from a county road.
The Manatee County Sheriff's Office warned motorists that it's that time of year when alligators, um, fall in love but might not always be so affectionate.
"It's gator mating season. This means they could be more mobile and aggressive than usual," the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post.
A male gator measuring 9 feet, 2 inches (2.8 meters) had to be removed from a roadway after it was spotted "being aggressive with traffic." Sheriff's deputies captured the reptile and relocated him to an alligator farm.
Wildlife officials say mating season in Florida begins in early April and could continue into June.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An astronomer in Chicago has sued the maker of American Girl dolls, alleging the Wisconsin company stole her likeness and name to create its astronaut doll.
The federal trademark lawsuit filed in Madison this week by Lucianne Walkowicz asks American Girl and its parent company, Mattel, to stop selling the Luciana Vega doll, described as "an aspiring astronaut ready to take the next giant leap to Mars," the Wisconsin State Journal reported.
Walkowicz is a TED senior fellow at the Adler Planetarium in Chicago. She spent much of her career with NASA and has lectured extensively on Mars exploration.
American Girl said in a statement that it "takes great pride in creating original characters for girls. We take any allegations to the contrary extremely seriously, and intend to defend the case vigorously."
The lawsuit notes that the doll has a purple streak in her hair and wears holographic shoes, just as Walkowicz does.
"Here, the defendants used the name and likeness of Lucianne, a well-known figure in astronomy, space and STEM, who particularly studied the star Vega, in conjunction with the American Girl doll Luciana Vega without obtaining her authorization," the lawsuit states. "In fact, the defendants incorporated the same color hair streak, shoes and style of Lucianne in the Luciana Vega doll."
Walkowicz is seeking unspecified compensatory, punitive and other damages.
Walkowicz's attorney, Charles Mudd Jr., said discussions with Mattel on the matter have been unproductive. He said there's no defense for the use of Walkowicz's likeness without her authorization.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 28 (UPI) -- An Australian resident posted a sign warning a "mystery human poo-er" that cameras were being put up to discourage defecation on their property.
The sign, which went viral after being posted to Reddit, is addressed to a "mystery human poo-er" who has allegedly been leaving their poop next to the home's garage in Marrickville, a Sydney suburb.
"We have installed this fence and a camera to hand over to the police," the note reads. "We understand that COVID-19 is tough on everyone but please stop (expletive) on our garage."
The sign includes directions to a nearby public toilet.
"Also make sure you chew your food better and whatever it is that makes it sticky I'd get that checked," the note reads.
Rebecca Street, the Sydney resident who snapped the photo and posted it to Reddit, said the home also had a new fence erected to block off the area next to the garage.
The saga evoked memories of the "Paddington poo jogger," a woman caught on camera pausing her jog to defecate outside a Sydney office in October. Police said they investigated the footage, but no suspects were ever identified.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 28 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in New York state said a suspected alligator that sparked numerous reported sightings in a city's pond was actually an unusually large snapping turtle.
Camille Sasinowski, president of the Goose Hill Neighborhood Association, said she was at Schenectady's Steinmetz Park on Saturday when she spotted what may have been a large animal in the pond, but she decided it must have been a large tree branch.
Sasinowski said she started to change her mind when neighborhood residents started contacting her to report an alligator lurking in the pond.
The Schenectady Police Department said officers responded to the pond Sunday evening to look for the suspected alligator and they erected a camera pole near the edge of the pond Monday to attempt to capture evidence of the creature.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said later Monday that officers had investigated and determined the creature in the pond was an unusually large snapping turtle.
The department said the animal is a "large common snapping turtle with a 16-inch carapace/shell just below the surface of the water, which could have been mistaken as an alligator swimming."
Some neighborhood residents said they believe the animal they spotted was not the snapping turtle, and insist there is another reptile lurking in the pond. The DEC said officers did not find any tracks or other signs of another animal in the water.
Officials said the turtle will be left undisturbed in the pond for the time being.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Sky News) A man who bet big in a best-of-three game of rock, paper, scissors has been saved from his debts by the Quebec Court of Appeal.
Edmund Mark Hooper owed $517,000 (£296,000) after losing to Michel Primeau in January 2011 and was forced to remortgage his home to meet the costs, but the court has now written off his debts.
According to Quebec law, any contract for a bet requires the wager to be based on an activity "requiring only skill or bodily exertion on the part of the parties" and not simply chance.
Furthermore, the bet must not be for an excessive amount.
So, the court of appeal had to decide whether rock paper scissors was a game of luck or skill.
The original 2017 judgment by Justice Chantal Chatelain ruled that rock paper scissors could ''in certain precise circumstances, call upon the skill of the parties, particularly in the speed of execution, the sense of observation or the putting in place of a strategic sequence''.
But Justice Chatelain ruled that the size of the bet was too excessive, finding the contract was therefore invalid.
The Court of Appeal has upheld this decision.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A Virginia teen is having a good laugh after a poor decision during a family game of hide-and-seek required a fire department rescue.
"We already had hid underneath the bed, in the closet, and we couldn't go down into the basement," Amari Dancy, 18, said. "So, I was like 'Oh, OK, let's just hide in the washer machine."
Dancy was playing with younger relatives Sunday when she got stuck in the appliance. A cousin found her and alerted other adults, who then called for help.
The Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue arrived to Woodbridge, Virginia, home about 11 p.m. April 19.
"So the fire department came in and introduced themselves and then asked her name and what happened," said Suni Dancy, Amari's aunt who documented the rescue effort on Instagram. "She said, 'Well, I was playing hide-and-seek,' and he said, 'Well, did you win?'"
First responders were able to remove the top of the washing machine and make enough space to pull Amari out without injury, according to her aunt.
"I was really worried to see if they were going to get me out or not," the teen said. "Once they figured out what to do ... I just felt relieved. I just wanted to be out of there."
Suni Dancy said her relatives found the situation funny. "She doesn't even normally play with the younger kids," Suni Dancy said.
Once she made it out of the laundry machine, Amari Dancy was able to see the humor in her predicament as well.
"I mean it's pretty embarrassing, but all I can do is laugh it off," she said. "I had a laugh out of it, my family had a laugh out of it, I'm OK. As long as I'm OK, that's all that matters to me."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Frankfurt am Main (AFP) - Finding the perfect fringe during these times of confinement may prove to be an expensive gamble after German police went underground to uncover two makeshift hairdressing salons on Saturday.
When the officers arrived at the salons, carefully installed in the cellars of two private houses, "people were having their hair done", local police said in a statement.
Two people were waiting for a cut in Elsenfeld and another in a cellar in Momlingen, according to the German agency DPA, which claims that "the salons were professionally equipped".
Police have opened investigations for non-compliance with lockdown measures which, in Bavaria, are among the strictest in Germany.
Under the rules set down at the end of March when confinement started, leaving home without "valid reason" is punishable by a fine of 150 euros.
Hair salons, closed like other businesses considered non-essential, however, will begin to reopen from May 4 in the country as part of a gradual deconfinement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.