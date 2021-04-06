HONG KONG (AP) — Sophia is a robot of many talents — she speaks, jokes, sings and even makes art. In March, she caused a stir in the art world when a digital work she created as part of a collaboration was sold at an auction for $688,888 in the form of a non-fungible token (NFT).
The sale highlighted a growing frenzy in the NFT market, where people can buy ownership rights to digital content. NFTs each have a unique digital code saved on blockchain ledgers that allow anyone to verify the authenticity and ownership of items.
David Hanson, CEO of Hong Kong-based Hanson Robotics and Sophia’s creator, has been developing robots for the past two and a half decades. He believes realistic-looking robots can connect with people and assist in industries such as healthcare and education.
Sophia is the most famous robot creation from Hanson Robotics, with the ability to mimic facial expressions, hold conversations and recognize people. In 2017, she was granted Saudi Arabian citizenship, becoming the world’s first robot citizen.
“I envisioned Sophia as a creative artwork herself, that could generate art,” Hanson said in an interview.
“Sophia is the culmination of a lot of arts, and engineering, and the idea that she could then generate art was a way for her to emotionally and visually connect with people,” he said.
Sophia collaborated with Italian artist Andrea Bonaceto, who drew portraits of Sophia. Sophia then processed his work via neural networks and proceeded to create a digital artwork of her own.
The digital work that sold for $688,888 is titled “Sophia Instantiation”, and is a 12-second video file which shows Bonaceto’s portrait evolving into Sophia’s digital painting. It is accompanied by the physical artwork painted by Sophia.
The buyer, a digital artwork collector and artist known as 888 with the Twitter handle @Crypto888crypto, later sent Sophia a photo of his painted arm. The robot then processed that, adding that image to her knowledge and painted more strokes on top of her original piece.
In a tweet on Sophia’s account, the work was described as the first NFT collaboration between an “AI, a mechanical collective being and an artist-collector.”
“As an artist, I have computational creativity in my algorithms, creating original works,” Sophia said when asked what inspires her when it comes to art. “But my art is created in collaboration with my humans in a kind of collective intelligence like a human-artificial intelligence hive mind.”
Sophia’s artwork selling as an NFT is part of a growing trend. In March, a digital artwork by artist Beeple — whose real name is Mike Winkelmann — sold for nearly $70 million, shattering records and making it the most expensive digital artwork ever sold.
Henri Arslanian, PricewaterhouseCooper’s Global Crypto Leader, said that NFTs give people “bragging rights” of the assets that they own.
“And what is really amazing with NFT is that it not only allows you to actually show to the broader world that you own this, but it really creates this bond between the holder of the NFT and the artists,” he said.
It also allows art to be sold without traditional intermediaries, so that artists can connect directly with buyers without being constrained by galleries or auction houses, Arslanian said.
Sophia will carry on painting, Hanson said, and the next step in the robot’s career could be that of a musician. She is working on several musical works in a project called Sophia Pop, where she collaborates with human musicians to generate music and lyrics, he said.
“We’re so excited about Sophia’s career as an artist,” Hanson said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 5 (UPI) -- A Florida sheriff's deputy patrolling on a popular beach made an unexpected discovery: a naval mine washed up in the sand.
The Broward County Sheriff's Office said a patrolling deputy discovered the suspected military explosive training device washed up on the beach early Sunday morning in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.
The mine had the word "inert" written on it, indicating it was likely a dummy mine for training purposes, but experts said the word is not a guarantee that the mine wasn't an active explosive.
The sheriff's office bomb squad and U.S. Air Force personnel were summoned to the scene.
The mine was carefully moved from the sand to a trailer. It was taken away by the Air Force for further investigation.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 2 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Texas said they conducted a highly unusual rescue when a resident called 911 to report a squirrel in distress.
The Austin Fire Department said the A-shift crew from Engine 38 responded just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday after a caller reported a squirrel's head was stuck in a tree's knothole and the animal had been trapped for some time.
"This is not an April Fools' Day joke," the department said in a Facebook post.
The post said the squirrel "had found himself with his front half stuck inside the interior of the tree while his back half remained unprotected."
The department shared video showing firefighters Steven Slaughter and Shane Burton working to carefully extract the small animal without injuring it.
The firefighters "managed to free the squirrel and send him on his way ... we assume none the worse for wear since he didn't stick around to offer so much as a 'thank-you,'" the post said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 5 (UPI) -- A Kentucky man who lost his class ring nearly 40 years ago was reunited with the object thanks to the daughter of a man who found it decades ago.
Officials at Bullitt Central High School in Shepherdsville said they recently received a phone call from a woman who said she was trying to find the owner of a 1971 class ring from the school.
The woman told officials the ring had been found by her father, who had a hobby of hunting with a metal detector before his death in 1996.
"Over the years, he'd found a number of objects, some with value, some without," Jason Wells, the Bullitt Central High School athletic director, told WAVE-TV. "A fair number had value he could turn into some extra cash. Over the years he would hold on to certain items and one of those items stood out."
The woman mailed the ring to the school and officials said they were able to make out the faded initials "CDM" on the inside of the band.
Officials determined the ring belonged to Curtis Mullins, a member of the school's first-ever graduating class in 1971.
Mullins' niece works at the school, and she was able to help officials lure her uncle to a ceremony in which he was surprised with the ring. A video of the ceremony was posted to the school's Facebook page.
"My long lost class ring that I haven't seen since the 1980s," Mullins said. "Not sure what happened to the ring, it just felt like I lost it or it got shuffled in a move. You know, moving around from house to house and whatever."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 5 (UPI) -- An antelope escaped from a petting zoo in Israel and was spotted galloping down the side of a busy highway before being recaptured.
The Israel Nature and Parks Authority said three eland antelopes escaped from a petting zoo in Lachish Park, along the southern bank of the Nahal Lachish River, when a group of unidentified suspects cut through the facility's fence.
INPA personnel were able to quickly capture two of the loose animals Saturday morning when they were found wandering in Lachish Park, but one antelope, a female, remained missing.
A witness later captured video of the missing antelope running at the side of Highway 41 in Ashdod.
The antelope was captured Sunday morning when it was found lying in a water canal near Yavne. Officials said the 880-pound animal was exhausted and was safely captured and returned to the petting zoo.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Louisiana man who said he spent $15,000 on a Disney World vacation learned to his misfortune that the "the most magical place on Earth" has very real rules to maintain public health during the coronavirus pandemic.
Kelly Sills, 47, of Baton Rouge, was arrested on Feb. 13 after he refused to get his temperature checked at a Disney Springs restaurant, the Orange County Sheriff's Office told news outlets. He later pleaded not guilty to trespassing.
An arrest report said Sills skipped the restaurant's temperature screening tent, refused to go back to be tested and wouldn't leave the property once asked to by Disney and the deputies.
After being told he was on private property, Sills repeatedly told authorities that he paid for his vacation and that "you can't trespass if you're paying $15,000," according to a video recording from the sheriff's office.
Sills told The Washington Post on Saturday that he would have "happily" consented to a screening but walked into the restaurant through an exit and didn't realize his mistake. He criticized a manager for escalating the conflict and compared Disney security to Nazis and the mafia, the newspaper reported.
"COVID is a very serious thing, but so is my vacation with my family," Sills said.
Sills' attorney declined to comment, The Orlando Sentinel reported on Thursday.
Sills is only the latest person arrested for refusing to follow Disney's health rules. Also in February, a man spat on a security guard after being asked to wear a mask and was charged with battery.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 5 (UPI) -- The North Carolina Education Lottery said there were 6,523 winners and a total $2.4 million in prizes awarded when the Carolina Pick 3 drawing came up with the numbers 1-1-1.
Lottery officials said the triple-digit drawing -- colloquially known as "trips" -- resulted in 6,523 tickets matching all three numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing.
Winners of the Carolina Pick 3 drawing win either $250 or $500, depending on how much they paid for their tickets, resulting in a total payout of $2.4 million Sunday afternoon.
Officials said it was the third time in just two weeks that the Carolina Pick 3 has come up 1-1-1, after the March 23 evening drawing and the March 28 daytime drawing resulted in the same numbers.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 6 (UPI) -- A streaming service is offering $2,400 each to three people willing to watch 24 hours of true crime documentaries and post about the experience on social media.
MagellanTV, which made a similar offer for a single person who was paid $1,000 in 2020, said the second version of the promotion will choose three candidates who will each be paid $100 an hour for their true crime binges.
"Our ideal candidates live for true crime," the posting for the "True Crime Watch Dream Job" states. "They can handle the most menacing serial killer, the goriest details, and don't flinch at the chilling paranormal."
Applications are being accepted through May 5.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 6 (UPI) -- A golden retriever stole the show during a Moscow weather reporter's live outdoor segment when he stole a colorful microphone and ran off with it.
Nadezhda Serezhkina, a weather reporter for TV station MIR 24, was delivering a live report in Moscow about spring weather in the capital when a golden retriever ran up and snatched the colorful microphone out of her hands.
Serezhkina was seen running after the golden retriever before the feed cut back to an anchor in the studio.
The reporter returned to the screen moments later with her microphone back in her hands and the golden retriever, named Martin, granting her on on-air interview.
The station said Martin is a "kind and playful" dog and Serezhkina is planning to visit the canine for a follow-up interview.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Sky News) Volkswagen has apologised for "any confusion" as it admitted that an electric car PR stunt on Tuesday 30 March was an attempt at an April Fool's joke.
News outlets globally, including Sky News, faithfully reported then how the company's US operation planned to change its name to 'Voltswagen of America' from May.
It has spent several years trying to restore its reputation in the country through a green future in the wake of the dieselgate scandal.
VW's cheating of world emissions-testing regimes cost it more than $30bn (£21.7bn) in the US alone and it has since placed itself at the forefront of the global shift from conventionally-powered vehicles to all-electric.
But the company admitted late on Tuesday night, US time, that the name change was an April Fool's joke and PR stunt to draw attention to the launch of its new SUV.
There has previously been frustration expressed by VW officials that its electric vehicle efforts have attracted less media and public attention than Tesla.
A spokesperson for VW later told the Reuters news agency it had intended to raise the profile of the new car in a "fun and interesting way".