(FOX) A town in England used Oregon’s "exploding whale" incident to teach a lesson about the importance of social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak.
The Doncaster Council shared the tale of a sperm whale that died and washed ashore near the city of Florence, Ore., in November 1970. City officials attempted to blow up the 45-foot, 8-ton mammal – a plan that went “horribly wrong,” the council said in a thread on Twitter.
At the time, the Oregon State Highway Department decided to use 20 cases of dynamite to disintegrate the mammal. They believed seagulls and other scavengers would clean up any remains.
A military veteran at the scene reportedly warned officials against using so much dynamite, and the official in charge admitted he wasn’t sure how much would be enough. But the plan went ahead anyway.
KATU-TV reporter Paul Linnman covered the effort, which attracted a large crowd of spectators. Officials moved the onlookers back about a quarter mile for safety and set off the dynamite.
“The blast blasted blubber beyond all believable bounds,” Linnman says in his televised report.
The onlookers were covered in a downpour of whale blubber. Pieces soared and a large chunk crushed the roof of a car, though no one was hurt.
“When you ignore expert advice and act like an idiot, you cover everyone else with decaying whale blubber,” the council in England tweeted in its coronavirus pandemic analogy.
They know what they’re talking about.
Not only was everyone covered in blubber, but the whale largely remained intact. Scavengers wouldn't touch the carcass. Officials spent the rest of the day burying it on the beach.
“The problem hadn’t gone away, only now there were thousands of bits of problem spread for miles around,” the council said, alluding to how the coronavirus could spread if social distancing wasn't practiced.
The council’s final point was that everyone should stay home and “let nature take its course.”
“Sometimes, it’s better to just sit at home and do nothing than go outside and do something ridiculous,” the council said.
The city of Florence, Ore., responded to the viral thread: "We can all learn from the past. #StayHomeSaveLives."
(FOX) The world's second-largest country may be under a nationwide lockdown for three weeks to fight coronavirus, but that's not stopping a spike in criminal activity online.
As India's 1.3 billion people stay at home, authorities have reported a surge in cybercriminal activity - including one person who attempted to sell the world's largest statue.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on March 24 a nationwide lockdown lasting 21 days. People in India are allowed to leave their homes only for essentials; religious gatherings are explicitly banned.
Federal home ministry officials told Reuters there has been an 86 percent jump in cybercrimes over the past four weeks as the pandemic brought the globe to a halt.
In one of those, someone online tried to sell that world's largest statue for $4 billion, claiming the proceeds were for the Gujarat state government to fund its response to COVID-19.
The "Statue of Unity" portrays Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, one of the founding fathers of India and was inaugurated in October 2018 in Kevadia, in the western state of Gujarat. It's near twice the height of the Statue of Liberty in New York.
Officials told the news agency that scammers have created fake versions of the "'PM CARES Fund" launched by Modi to fight coronavirus and they look similar to the official site.
Many Indians and individuals identified as Non-Residents Indians (NRIs) have become victims.
"We have received over 8,300 complaints from individuals across India and NRIs who have donated thousands of dollars into fake accounts," a senior home ministry official told Reuters.
Online scams have emerged as criminals prey on people already wary about the pandemic. In the U.S., the FBI has warned about a Costco "stimulus check" ploy and other phishing emails.
Fake cures, remedies pop up online; insight from Leeza Garber, cybersecurity expert.
The 21-day lockdown in India is set to end next week, but regional officials are asking the government for an extension or to leave some restrictions in place.
The chief minister of the southern state of Telangana told reporters on Tuesday that while the economy is taking a hit, saving lives is more important.
"I am for the lockdown of the country further more after April 15. Because, we can recover from the economic problem. But, we cannot get back lives," K. Chandrasekhar Rao told reporters.
As of Tuesday, there are 4,911 COVID-19 cases reported and at least 137 deaths in India, according to Johns Hopkins University.
April 7 (UPI) -- A Welsh farmer shared video of a flock of sheep taking advantage of the coronavirus lockdown by playing on the equipment at an empty playground.
Gareth Williams of Raglan Farm Park in Monmouthshire said the sheep are usually kept away from the children's play area at the farm, but the playground has been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the sheep were allowed to wander free.
Williams captured video of the sheep climbing on the playground equipment and spinning each other on the roundabout, or merry-go-round.
"I was quite shocked when I saw them on the roundabout, we don't usually have them down here so it was quite amazing to see," Williams told ITV News. "Some of them were playing and others were all around the park. I was really surprised at how quickly they've started to play and get the hang of it -- as I said they're not usually here when the park is open."
April 6 (UPI) -- A pair of Missouri residents shared video of their creative way to interact with their pizza delivery driver and retrieve their food without leaving their second-floor apartment.
The video shows the residents lowering a box from the window of their apartment above a pawn shop in Parkhills.
The filmer and their roommate inform the driver that the box contains their payment and a tip, and then ask the driver to place the pizza in the box to be raised back up to the window.
"Me and my roommate wanted pizza. We went online and saw the contactless way to get pizza, so we got a box with yarn, tied them together, and hung the box with the money in it out the window and asked to put the pizza in box," the filmer wrote.
(Huffington Post) The mayor of a small city in Illinois warned citizens that he had ordered police to break up parties and issue citations to enforce the state's stay-at-home orders that are meant to slow the coronavirus pandemic. But when the officers did so, they found his wife at one such gathering.
"These are very serious times and I'm begging you to please stay at home," Alton Mayor Brant Walker said on Saturday. "Parents, please keep your kids at home, doing so is vital to our health."
On Monday, Walker issued a statement on Facebook saying police had found his wife at a bar in the city that was operating in violation of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's stay-at-home orders. Walker said he was embarrassed and apologized to his constituents.
"My wife is an adult capable of making her own decisions, and in this instance she exhibited a stunning lack of judgment," he wrote. She will face "the same consequences for her ill-advised decision as the other individuals" caught at the event, he added.
Walker did not provide the name of his wife nor was she identified in local news reports.
Police told the Alton Daily News that officers broke up a party at Hiram's Tavern early Sunday. The owner was arrested on an outstanding warrant for domestic battery while others in attendance received citations for reckless conduct.
Alton is a city of some 26,000 people, located about 20 miles north of St. Louis, Missouri.
NEW YORK (AP) — Convicted former drug company CEO Martin Shkreli, known as "Pharma Bro," wants to get out of prison so he can help research a treatment for the coronavirus, his lawyer said Tuesday.
Defense attorney Ben Brafman said that he will file court papers asking federal authorities to release Shkreli for three months so he can do laboratory work "under strict supervision."
His client — best known before his arrest for drug price-gouging and his snarky online persona — is housed at a low-security prison in Allenwood, Pennsylvania.
"I have always said that if focused and left in a lab, Martin could help cure cancer," Brafman said in a statement. "Maybe he can help the scientific community better understand this terrible virus."
In a research proposal posted online, Shkreli called the pharmaceutical industry's response to the pandemic "inadequate" and said researchers at every drug company "should be put to work until COVID-19 is no more."
Shkreli wrote that his background "as a successful two-time biopharma entrepreneur, having purchased multiple companies, invented multiple new drug candidates" would make him a valuable asset.
I am one of the few executives experienced in ALL aspects of drug development," he said, adding, "I do not expect to profit in any way, shape or form from coronavirus-related treatments.
Shkreli, 37, was sentenced to seven years in prison 2018 for crimes that included lying to investors about the performance of two hedge funds he ran, withdrawing more money from those funds than he was entitled to get, and defrauding investors in a drug company, Retrophin, by hiding his ownership of some of its stock.
A judge ordered Shkreli to forfeit $7.3 million.
Shkreli first gained notoriety by buying the rights to a lifesaving drug at another company in 2014 and raising the price from $13.50 to $750 per pill.
He is also known for attacking critics on social media and offering a bounty to anyone who could give him one of Hillary Clinton's hairs.
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (CLARKSVILLENOW) – If you were looking for an excuse to relax from the daily household chores, today is National No Housework Day.
This national holiday, celebrated every year on April 7, is the perfect excuse to ditch the broom and dustpan. Leave the laundry where it is and dust another day.
The average Americans spend six hours a week cleaning their homes, according to a 2018 survey by American Cleaning Institute. More than a quarter of the population spends over seven hours straightening up as well.
According to the survey the most dreaded cleaning task – the bathroom.
Scientists have discovered a "silly string-like creature" in the Indian Ocean.
The Schmidt Ocean Institute's expedition has found a giant siphonophore, which is closely related to a jellyfish.
This creature could be the largest ever recorded since it has an outer "ring" that measures 154 feet.
Scientists say the animal is made up of millions of interconnected clones, and they all have different jobs in the colony.
(CNN)Kids, you can rest easy. The coronavirus will not prevent the Tooth Fairy and Easter Bunny from visiting you with presents.
You can thank New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who added the two mythical definitely real characters to the list of essential workers.
"You'll be pleased to know that we consider both the Tooth Fairy and the Easter Bunny to be essential workers," Ardern said at a news conference Monday. "But as you can imagine, at this time, of course, they're going to be potentially quite busy at home with their family as well and their own bunnies."
"So I say to the children of New Zealand, if the Easter Bunny doesn't make it to your household, we have to understand that it's a bit difficult at the moment perhaps for the bunny to get everywhere," Ardern added.
The Prime Minister went on to suggest that families could create Easter egg hunts for their neighborhood while respecting social distancing by drawing colored eggs and taping them to the front windows of their homes.
Ardern announced a nationwide lockdown on March 25. New Zealand has a much lower death toll than the rest of the world. As of Monday, the country has one confirmed death and 1,106 cases of the coronavirus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
(Sky News) A motorist caught speeding at 110mph told police he had traveled more than 100 miles to London to buy bread because it was cheaper.
Officers stopped the man at about 10:40pm on Sunday as he was heading back to Nottingham on the M1.
He was with his two young children and told police he had traveled to the capital because a loaf of bread was £1 cheaper there during the coronavirus outbreak.
The driver was given two fixed penalty notices and reported to court for the speeding, Leicestershire Police said.
The distance between Nottingham and London is more than 120 miles and police said the man was stopped near Junction 22 in Leicestershire.
The second notice was under the Health Protection Regulations 2020, which comes with a £60 fine.
It came into force in March to give police powers to punish anyone breaking the coronavirus lockdown restrictions.
