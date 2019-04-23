A California amputee was able to joke that he'd now lost two legs skydiving after authorities discovered the man's $15,000 prosthetic limb -- which had detached and tumbled to earth during an otherwise successful Sunday jump.
Dion Callaway, who had his leg amputated after a skydiving accident two years ago, told the Press Democrat that, once he'd landed after a 10,000-foot plunge, he spent hours searching for the prosthesis to no avail.
“I’ve jumped with the prosthetic before, but a rush of air got inside this time and it just flew off,” Callaway said Monday. “I tried to watch where it was falling, but I was so overwhelmed in that moment I could not keep track.”
The limb was eventually recovered at the nearby Cloverdale lumberyard.
Micah Smith, the lumberyard’s production manager, told the newspaper that a worker spotted the prosthesis -- but mistook it for a soda can.
“Oh, that’s not a soda can, that’s a leg,” Smith recalled thinking when he took a closer look at the object. “It was a nice looking Nike shoe.”
That report brought out a deputy with the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office, and authorities then set out to find the owner -- even posting a "classified" ad on social media: "Missing a leg?"
The deputy eventually contacted people at the nearby airport in hopes of finding the leg’s owner and workers there quickly hooked officials up with Callaway.
Callaway was reunited with his prosthetic leg on Monday and noted it was “in perfect shape — survived 10,000 feet.”
"Callaway promises to make a tether and learn from this but fully plans to stick with his passion. Good luck Dion!! Great spirit!!!" the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post.
Callaway told the newspaper that he shattered his heel two years ago after he landed on the ground at a high speed. He went through a year of physical therapy before opting to amputate his leg below the knee.
“Skydiving is my everything and the people I do it with are my family,” Callaway said. “I always seem to come back to it.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 23 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said he set a new world record when he collected 228 four-leaf clovers in under two hours -- beating the goal set by Guinness World Records.
Fred Reissman of Mooresville said he originally set out to beat the record for most four-leaf clovers collected in one hour -- which was set at 166 clovers by 10-year-old Katie Borca last year in Virginia -- but he decided to switch to the eight-hour version of the record.
Guinness, which does not currently have a record-holder for most four-leaf clovers collected in eight hours, set the minimum for Reissman's attempt at 200, and he easily beat the goal by collecting 228 clovers in only one hour and 50 minutes.
Reissman said he was inspired to attempt the record when he went walking with his fiancee's daughter, Sophia, and the two of them were able to find 25 in about 10 minutes.
Reissman said he is submitting the required evidence to Guinness to have his Earth Day accomplishment officially recognized.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 23 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman said she owes her $78,000 lottery jackpot to a mistake she made about her own child's age.
Antoinette Ousley of Inkster was one of two people to match all numbers in the Fantasy Five drawing April 15, earning her half of the $156,090 jackpot, $78,045.
Ousley told Michigan Lottery officials she recognized her numbers right away when she checked the Michigan Lottery app.
"I was eating dinner and remembered I had to check the winning numbers from the drawing the night before. I pulled them up on the Lottery app, and right when I saw them I knew I won," Ousley said. "I started hyperventilating because I was so excited."
Ousley said she quickly realized that making a mistake had led her to the prize.
"I play the same set of numbers every day, which are a combination of my kids birth dates and ages. One of them just had a birthday and I forgot to switch the number '19' to '20,' but it ended up paying off!" she said.
The winner said she is planning to use her winnings to buy a house.
"It is awesome to such win a big prize, I feel so blessed," Ousley said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 23 (UPI) -- An emu found wandering loose in a New York state neighborhood was captured by a local family and spent the night in their basement.
Jennifer Oates said the emu was fortunate that it came to her yard in Afton, Chenango County, on Easter Sunday because she had experience with the large Australian birds when she was growing up in Texas.
"We kept 10 to 12 at a time as pets, and we'd collect the eggs and incubate them," Oates told The Daily Star. "This one was very lucky she came to our door."
Oates, several community members and eventually police chased the emu through town, including the on-ramp for Interstate 88, before Oates was able to approach it from the side, subdue its legs and coax it to lie down.
The emu spent the night in Oates' family's basement before being transported Monday to the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville.
Oates said it was unclear where the female emu originated, although some of the birds are kept on farms in the area.
"She's a very docile, very good bird," Oates said. "She seemed drawn to my voice. It's very likely she was in captivity and used to being around people."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
AIKEN, S.C. (FOX 13) - A South Carolina woman discovered a party of six snakes on her back porch.
Andrea Dick of Aiken, South Carolina was startled to find the snakes on her porch Friday morning. She went on social media to ask for help, saying she spotted the "snake convention" on her porch while she was having her morning coffee.
She ended up using that cup of coffee as her weapon. Andrea hid under house, she said, and threw the hot liquid onto the snakes to scare them away.
"I sat drinking a cup of coffee AND looked down to find 6 snakes having a 'snake convention' within a foot of my feet," she wrote in the post. "I threw my coffee at them (yes, that was extreme but necessary) then ran but stopped to take a picture because not ONE person would have believed me."
WKYT reports the longest of the group may have been close to five feet long.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(WTNH) - A selfie photobombed by gorillas is going viral.
A park ranger in the Democratic Republic of Congo snapped a picture and posted it on Instagram.
The gorillas were apparently copying human behavior -- one leaning in to get in the picture and the other standing proudly.
The ranger knows the gorillas well.
He helped rescue them as babies.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Authorities recovered a five-foot alligator, a ferret and a small indoor marijuana grow while serving a search warrant Thursday at a home in Hollister, California.
The animals have been taken to a licensed facility and the plants are being held as evidence, police said. Officials said the suspect was not home when authorities from the Department of Fish and Wildlife, Hollister police, San Benito County Sheriff and Department of Justice searched the home on Ball Court, just off San Juan Road.
Officials said the crime of being in possession of a restricted species is a misdemeanor. The suspect said he captured the alligator from the wild near Sacramento and bought the ferret in Oregon, according to officials.
An investigation is ongoing.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 19 (UPI) -- A Texas woman was locked inside a Walmart garden center for nearly an hour after the section of the store closed.
Sarah Luke said she stopped at the Walmart in Galveston for some laryngitis medication and while inside she decided to browse the garden center.
"I thought an employee saw me, but I was also wearing a green sweatshirt," Luke told KTRK-TV. "Maybe I blended in with the plants, but he or she, don't really know, locked me in!"
Luke said she tried banging on the door, but she wasn't able to call out for help because of her laryngitis.
Luke contacted her mother to call the front desk at the store while she called the Galveston Police Department.
"Fifteen minutes after the police arrived, the assistant manager came and unlocked the door," Luke told KRIV/KTHX.
"The assistant manager assured me that it was not her who locked me in, and the police officers started talking to her about how they need a more thorough walkthrough before locking the doors," Luke said.
She said Walmart gave her a gift card and a free plant as compensation.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 22 (UPI) -- Police responding to reports of some suspicious late night noises in a California neighborhood discovered two loose cows snacking on plants.
The Escondido Police Department said officers were called to the neighborhood on Hidden Trails Road just before 3 a.m. Sunday on a report of suspicious noises.
The officers arrived to find two cows of unknown origins eating plants in a resident's yard.
The police report said the San Diego Humane Society was called to the scene to help "moo-ve the cows."
"I think they're lovely ... We never see cows up here," neighbor Jaime Rivera told KSWB-TV. "I'm just wondering if they're going to bring their friends up here."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 19 (UPI) -- A girl visiting a North Carolina beach with her family made an unusual and rare discovery -- a shark tooth that could be up to 3 million years old.
Middle-schooler Avery Fauth was at the beach Monday in North Topsail when she found a fossilized tooth from a megalodon, a massive shark that went extinct millions of years ago.
"I'm looking around and I see something buried in the sand. I uncovered it and it keeps coming, and it's this big tooth, and then I hold it up and I'm screaming for my mom," Fauth told WECT-TV.
The girl and her family were engaged in a friendly competition to find shark teeth. Her sisters found several teeth, including great white shark teeth, but none approaching the megalodon tooth's size.
"I was pretty surprised that she found one. I've been looking for 25 years and I haven't found anything," Fauth's father said. "I was really shocked and excited for her that she found something that big."