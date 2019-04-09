Deputies in Washington County, Oregon thought they were about to come face to face with a burglar, instead the bad guy turned out to be a vacuum cleaner.
It started when a person called 911 to report that someone was in the bathroom with the door locked. The caller told deputies that they could see shadow of someone inside.
Deputies rushed to the house and demanded the suspect come out.
After no response, with guns drawn, deputies open the door and encounter a Roomba Vacuum.
“As we entered the home we could hear "rustling" in the bathroom. We made several announcements and the "rustling" became more frequent. We breached the bathroom door and encountered a very thorough vacuuming job being done by a Roomba Robotic Vacuum cleaner.” wrote Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy Rogers in his report.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — A man who had just bought an $8 million island off of Key West was arrested Saturday for participating in what police described as a scheme to steal $300 in household items from Kmart.
Officials at Kmart called Key West police April 5 after they say Andrew Francis Lippi, 59, had purchased several items, including a Keurig coffeemaker and light bulbs, and returned the original boxes for a refund. But police say the boxes were stuffed with other items. For example, store officials said a basketball was inside the Keurig box.
The store's loss prevention officer provided detectives with video of Lippi buying and returning all of the items between March 30 and April 5, according to an arrest report.
The Miami Herald reports Lippi bought Thompson Island, which had been the home to the family of philanthropist Edward B. Knight. Lippi also owns the "Real World" house in Key West, where MTV shot its 17th season in 2006.
Lippi told detectives he did not change out any of the items before returning them. According to the arrest report, Lippi also told detectives the clerk should have known there was no coffee maker inside the box because of its weight. He also told officers he returned the light bulbs because they cost too much and he did not realize they'd been switched.
Lippi was charged with grand theft and booked into jail. He was also issued a trespass warning to stay away from Kmart. Jail records show he was released Sunday.
Lippi told the Herald the theft allegation is "complicated" and he'd rather not talk about it.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A soccer fan claims in a lawsuit that the California Department of Motor Vehicles violated his First Amendment rights by rejecting a personalized license plate he said would celebrate his favorite team, but which the DMV said might be deemed offensive.
The federal suit filed Tuesday says Jon Kotler applied for a plate that would read COY-W. That's an abbreviation of "Come on You Whites," a slogan used by fans of London-based Fulham Football Club.
The suit says the Department of Motor Vehicles said it could be considered hostile, insulting, or racially degrading.
The Department of Motor Vehicles says it does not comment on pending lawsuits.
The complaint accuses the Department of Motor Vehicles of depriving Kotler of his right to freedom of speech. Kotler is asking the court to declare the DMV's criteria for personalized license plates unconstitutional.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LORDSBURG, N.M. (AP) — A semi-truck has overturned on Interstate 10 in southern New Mexico, dumping candles all over the highway.
The Las Cruces Sun-News reports investigators say the truck on Monday rolled then flipped onto its side while ditching wax and wicks all over the eastbound interstate.
New Mexico State Police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation. No injuries were reported.
Police spokesman Dusty Francisco says east and westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near the New Mexico and Arizona border were blocked for several hours.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. — A pregnant mom had a choice to make when her son couldn't wait to pee any longer, WRDW reports.
When she made what she thought was the best available option, an officer gave her a citation for disorderly conduct.
Back towards the end of March, Brooke Johns as driving on Sandbar Ferry Road when her 3-year-old son Cohen realized he had to pee and badly.
The boy told his mom he was on the verge of peeing his pants, so Johns pulled into a gas station parking lot, but by then time had run out.
The pregnant woman, just a month away from her due date, couldn't carry the 3-year-old to the bathroom, so she tried to keep anyone from seeing the boy as he relieved himself in the parking lot.
"He was peeing before his pants were even all the way down, so obviously he had to go," Johns told WRDW.
A Richmond County deputy reported that he saw the whole thing and give the mother a citation for disorderly conduct.
She plans to attend her April 30 court date just days before her due date instead of filing for an extension, because she believes it will be easier to attend court while pregnant than with a newborn.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Penn. — Police are searching for a suspect who walked out of a Victoria's Secret with $21,000 worth of merchandise.
The theft happened around 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Victoria's Secret in the Capital City Mall, according to the Lower Allen Township Police Department.
Police say the thief stole almost 2,000 pairs of panties.
So far, the investigation has revealed that the thief took all of the panties on the store's front display and all of the panties in the drawers below the display, while employees were busy with other customers.
Police are in the process of getting a copy of video surveillance footage, to help identify the thief.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
An old Vietnam War era mortar explosive was discovered in a central New Jersey home, according to police.
Freehold Township police say the caller told them that he had inherited the home on Pittenger Pond Road from his father, a Vietnam War veteran, and was in the process of cleaning the home when he made the discovery.
The man found the 81 mm mortar and called authorities shortly before noon Tuesday, according to the police chief.
New Jersey State Police and the Fort Dix Exploive Ordnance Disposal Unit also responded to the home in order to remove the explosive.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 9 (UPI) -- Security cameras were recording in Northern Ireland when heavy construction equipment was used to rip an ATM out of a wall and drop it into a van.
CCTV video from the Sunday morning incident shows someone driving what police said was a stolen digger to rip an ATM out of the outside wall of a gas station, Dungiven, Derry.
The digger swipes at the wall until the ATM comes lose, then scoops the cash machine into its shovel.
Police said the digger dropped the load into a van with the roof removed and the thieves fled the scene.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 9 (UPI) -- A Florida couple said they were stunned when they looked into their backyard pool and spotted a gigantic alligator at the bottom.
Senta Evans said she was checking the yard for potential hazards before letting her dogs out Monday morning in Palm Beach Gardens when she spotted the massive 9-foot gator at the bottom of the pool.
Evans' husband, Mike, said she was expecting a small reptile when his wife summoned him to the pool, but he was shocked by the alligator's size.
The couple summoned a trapper from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
"The trapper came out here with some gear to get a 6-foot alligator out," Mike Evans told WPBF-TV. "He said, 'That thing's 9 feet,' and he went back and got bigger gear. It was kind of nuts."
The couple captured video as the trapper worked for about 20 minutes to hook the gator and hoist it out of the water.
They said the trapper theorized the gator may have squeezed under their chain-link fence to get into the yard. The trapper told them the animal would be relocated to a more suitable habitat.
The FWC said alligator mating season is beginning, bringing the reptiles out into public in greater numbers.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 8 (UPI) -- Texas college students attending an off-campus outdoor party captured video of the moment the gathering was interrupted by escaped bulls.
The Prairie View A&M University students said they were at the party Saturday night when the bulls, which some witnesses said may have been longhorns, appeared suddenly and started chasing revelers.
Witnesses said the bulls, which are believed to gotten loose from a nearby field, were rounded up by a group of people on horses and led away.
No one at the party was injured.