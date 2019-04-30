BOSTON (AP) — A surprise passenger hitched a ride on a Boston commuter trolley, frightening some people at first, but warming their hearts when it willingly snuggled in a human passenger’s arms.
Commuters say a squirrel bounded onto a Red Line trolley Monday morning at an aboveground stop, prompting some passengers to hop onto their seats.
Passenger Rosanne Foley, the executive director of the Boston Landmarks Commission, posted a Twitter photo of the squirrel resting on another person’s arm. She tells boston.com someone even tried to feed the rodent a piece of granola bar.
The rodent rider was let off by passengers at another aboveground station.
Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority spokeswoman Lisa Battiston commended the kindness of passengers but warned against interacting with wild animals on a train.
CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — A softball pitcher and baseball pitcher from the same New Mexico high school threw a perfect game and no-hitter, respectively, within 90 minutes of each other.
The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports Carlsbad High School softball pitcher Ashley Hernandez and baseball pitcher T.J. Ruiz tossed their gems on April 18 just a few hundred feet (roughly 100 meters) apart.
Hernandez needed 43 pitches against Roswell High School in five innings to record the perfect game as Carlsbad won 11-0 in a run-rule game.
Ruiz threw all seven innings in a 9-0 victory against Clovis High School.
Mathematicians say the odds of one New Mexico team accomplishing both goals of a no-hitter and a perfect game on the same day are 1 in 218 million.
(Huffington Post) Largely regarded by the scientific community as a myth, the Yeti is part of Nepali folklore and is said to live high in the snow-capped Himalayas.
In a tweet accompanied by pictures, the Indian army said it had sighted footprints measuring 32 by 15 inches (81 by 38 cm) close to a camp near Mount Makalu on April 9.
"For the first time, an #IndianArmy Mountaineering Expedition Team has sited Mysterious Footprints of mythical beast 'Yeti'" it said in a tweet, not explaining how a mythical beast could leave footprints.
Located on the border between Nepal and China, Makalu is among the highest mountains in the world and stands near the Makalu-Barun valley, a remote wilderness that has also been surveyed by researchers hunting for the Yeti.
Daniel C. Taylor, who has extensively explored the Makalu-Barun area and written a book on the mystery of the Yeti, said the footprints were likely those of bears.
"If that is the footprint of an animal or a single animal, it's the size of a dinosaur," he told Reuters, adding that repeated measurements of the footprints were required to ascertain their origin.
"One needs to really confirm those measurements of the footprint size because we know for sure that there are no dinosaurs living in the Barun valley."
Tales of a wild hairy beast roaming the Himalayas have captured the imagination of climbers in Nepal since the 1920s, prompting many, including Sir Edmund Hillary, to go looking for the creature.
In 2008, Japanese climbers returning from a mountain in western Nepal told Reuters they had seen footprints, which they thought belonged to the Yeti.
And although they carried long-lens cameras, video cameras and telescopes, they hadn't seen or taken any photographs of the creature.
But scientists have found little evidence of the Yeti's existence so far. In 2017, a group of international researchers studied multiple purported Yeti samples collected from across the Himalayan region and concluded they belonged to bears.
In 2008, two men in the United States said they had found the remains of a half-man, half-ape, which was eventually revealed to be a rubber gorilla suit. (Reporting by Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Nick Macfie)
Nowadays, it seems like everyone has a social media account including cockroaches inside a Maryland High School.
It's an Instagram account called "cockroaches of DHS."
It features pics of roaches, dead or alive, found inside Damascus high school.
Students make humorous submissions, and some even name the bugs.
The school issued a statement saying, "while bug sightings in aging buildings are not unusual they are quickly addressed, and there is no significant pest issue."
The account has nearly 500 followers.
April 30 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain responded to a remove field where a badger ended up in an unusual predicament in a gas pipe container 10 feet underground.
The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said an employee of the company that owns the land in Roxwell, near Chelmsford, found the badger stuck among the gas pipes about 10 feet down in the hole.
"The lid had come off the container which is how he'd tumbled in, and there was no way he could have climbed out on his own," RSPCA Animal Collection Officer Joe White said.
White said the employee had stayed with the badger until help arrived.
"Using special equipment, I was able to gently lift him out, although he was really quite heavy," White said. "After popping him inside a carrier, I gave him a really good check over and could see he wasn't injured, and like most wild animals, he was just very keen to get away from us, so I then released him and watched him scuttle off -- it was clear he knew exactly where he was going."
(UPI) A Houston-based mattress store posting a job opening for "Snoozeterns" to make money testing out beds.
Mattress Firm said the paid interns would work 30 hours a week testing out beds and creating "written and video reviews for our social platforms and MattressFirm.com."
The "Snoozeterns" would be based out of the company's "BEDQuarters" in Houston and would create video content including sleep tips and interviewing locals about their sleeping habits.
The company said an ideal candidate would be "proficient in napping, regardless of time of day," as well as "using editing software like Animoto, iMovie, Adobe Spark or Final Cut Pro."
Applications are being accepted through Friday on Mattress Firm's website.
April 30 (UPI) -- A college baseball game in Ohio was temporarily halted due to some unexpected intruders on the field -- a trio of deer.
The deer jumped the fence at Nobby's Ballpark in Cleveland during the bottom of the first inning of Case Western Reserve University's game against Brandeis University.
A video shared by CWRU on YouTube shows the deer running to left field, where players opened a gate.
The footage shows the deer decide not to use the exit, and instead dash back to the right field fence to leave the playing area.
April 30 (UPI) -- A Georgia man who rescued an injured hummingbird four years ago said the grateful avian still makes yearly trips to visit his home.
Mike Cardenaz said the hummingbird, which he named Buzz, was found four years ago on the front porch of his Grovetown home with broken feathers that prevented him from flying.
Cardenaz offered Buzz shelter and a diet of Pedialyte and sugar for eight weeks until the bird was able to fly back into the wild -- but Buzz returned to his home the next year and landed on his hand.
Cardenaz said Buzz just recently arrived for his yearly visit, after causing the former SWAT officer some worry by being a few days later than in previous years.
April 30 (UPI) -- A New Jersey man collected a $3 million lottery jackpot just two years after he won more than $730,000 from another game.
Eugene Martellio of Vineland told New Jersey Lottery officials he had a feeling the $3,000,000 CA$H OUT scratch-off ticket he bought from Dante Car Wash in Vineland wasn't going to be a winner, so he only scratched off the bar code to use the scanner on the counter.
The scanner didn't show the results, so Martellio gave the ticket to the clerk, who discovered it was a $3 million top-prize winner.
Martellio, a long-time lottery enthusiast, previously scored a $730,361 jackpot from a Jersey Cash 5 drawing in 2017.
(GardenandGun.com) To travel like a Kentucky Derby racehorse is truly to move in rarefied air. Because like many other top athletes, they don't wait in long security lines, squeeze into cramped spaces, or take off their (horse)shoes. Instead, many of the Thoroughbreds—along with their entourages of personal grooms, emotional support ponies, and, sometimes, even companion goats—lift off and touch down in a Boeing 727 cargo plane nicknamed "Air Horse One."
Coordinated by the Lexington, Kentucky–based H.E. Sutton Forwarding Company—one of the top carriers of racehorses in North America—along with operating partner Kalitta Charters II, Air Horse One can transport up to twenty-one horses from popular track-adjacent destinations such as West Palm Beach, Florida; Ontario, California; and Islip, New York. Most Derby contenders fly into Louisville or Lexington a week or more before the race, says Rob Clark, the company's president—Clark estimates that this year, Air Horse One will convey about half of them.
When colts and fillies arrive for their flights, five expert horse handlers lead the 1,000-plus-pound passengers directly from their vans, up a ramp, and onto the plane. They quickly build lightweight modular stalls around each horse, two or three per row. No need to struggle down a narrow aisle to the bathroom; layers of special flooring are under hoof.
Clark says most horses don't fear flying. The crew routes the plane to avoid turbulence, makes extra-gradual ascents and landings, and offers "light snacks" of hay and water. "Our guys are very good at calming the horses by talking to them, petting them, and relaxing them," says Clark. "Just good old horsemanship."
Before the 1960s, time and stress-inducing train and trailer travel limited horses to regional racing. The advent of equine air travel changed the industry, and racehorses now travel internationally—the $3,250 to $4,950 tab deemed well worth it when horses arrive relaxed and ready to run. Clark says Triple Crown winner American Pharoah was a top frequent flyer on Air Horse One before he retired, jetting between his home stable in California and racetracks around the country. Elite status, indeed.