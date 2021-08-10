BEIJING (AP) — An elephant herd that fascinated locals and people around the world by making a yearlong journey into urbanized southwest China, raiding farms and even a retirement home for food, appears finally to be headed home.
Local authorities have deployed trucks, workers and drones to monitor the elephants, evacuated roads for them to pass safely and used food to steer them away from populated areas. Despite their entrance into villages and a close approach to the Yunnan provincial capital of Kunming, no animals or humans have been injured.
The 14 Asian elephants of various sizes and ages were guided across the Yuanjiang river in Yunnan on Sunday night and a path is being opened for them to return to the nature reserve where they lived in the Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture.
The elephants left the reserve more than a year ago for unknown reasons and roamed more than 500 kilometers (300 miles) north. After reaching the outskirts of Kunming, a center for business and tourism, they turned south again, but still are far from the reserve.
One male that separated from the herd was subsequently tranquilized and returned to the reserve.
Asian elephants are among the most highly protected animals in China and their population has grown to around 300, even while their habitat has shrunk because of expanded farming and urban growth.
As of Sunday night, the herd was still in Yuanjiang County, approximately 200 kilometers (125 miles) from the reserve.
However, the National Forestry and Grassland Administration said the animals were in a “suitable habitat” after crossing the river.
A notice issued by provincial government said the herd’s progress was significant and it would continue to work on getting the elephants back in their natural habitat soon.
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A Toronto man who won a $27.9 million lottery jackpot said he was in such a state of disbelief about his good luck that he kept it secret for more than a month.
Ginno Torres, 29, told Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. officials he bought a ticket for the June 22 Lotto Max draw from King Grocery in Toronto, and he was so stunned to find out he had won that he checked his ticket at three different stores.
"My stomach was in knots as I was thinking about what was happening," Torres recalled. "I was numb."
He added: "I wanted to make sure it was real before I surprised my family and friends with this incredible news," he said.
Torres held one of two winning tickets from the drawing, taking home a $27.9 million share of the jackpot.
"I am going to make sure my family is taken care of, and I will make some investments to make sure I am well taken care of long into the future," he said.
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A Connecticut dog fled from her owners' parents' house and turned up 2 miles away -- at the housing facility where her owner works.
Joann Hourigan, executive director of the Deep River Housing Authority, said the dog, Indy, is well known by residents and workers at Kirtland Commons, the Deep River elderly/disabled housing facility where her owner works, so they quickly recognized the canine who showed up at the door Sunday.
Hourigan contacted Indy's owner, who revealed the dog had been left with her parents in Chester for the weekend while she attended a wedding in Virginia.
"On Sunday morning the owner's dad took Indy out, but forgot the leash, and went in to get it as they were going to go for a walk. He left Indy on the deck," Hourigan told WFSB-TV. "Minutes later, he returned to find her gone."
Hourigan said Indy showed up at Kirtland Commons about 15 minutes later. The housing authority shared security camera footage of Indy's arrival on Facebook.
"The residents called me and I went to Kirtland and could not believe it was Indy, and had on her own found her way to work," Hourigan said.
Hourigan said Indy was dubbed the employee of the month for sprinting 2 miles to show up for work on a Sunday.
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The City of Kyle, Texas, is calling on people who share the municipality's name to gather at an annual festival to set a Guinness World Record.
The city said in a Facebook post that it is trying to gather as many Kyles as possible to set a Guinness record at its annual Kyle Pie in the Sky Hot Air Balloon Festival Sept. 3-5.
"The City of Kyle is attempting to break the Guinness World Record for gathering the most Kyles -- spelled that way -- in one place at the annual Kyle Pie in the Sky Hot Air Balloon Festival on Labor Day weekend at Lake Kyle," the post said.
The city said all Kyles participating in the record will receive free weekend passes to the festival, as well as a free T-shirt.
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Police in Pennsylvania are asking the public to keep an eye out for a loose alligator seen crossing a road.
The West Mifflin Police Department said in a Facebook post that the alligator, estimated to be about 3 feet long, was last seen crossing New England Road in West Mifflin.
"Didn't respond to any of the names we called it, and we weren't able to check for a chip," police joked in the Facebook post.
The gator gave officers the slip and police are asking anyone who spots the exotic reptile to contact authorities.
The sighting comes about two years after multiple loose alligators were captured in the Pittsburgh area in the summer of 2019.
The Pittsburgh City Council voted in March to ban ownership of alligators in the city.
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A 14-year-old California boy has become the youngest person to swim the entire 21.3-mile (34-kilometer) length of Lake Tahoe and complete the alpine lake's coveted Triple Crown.
James Savage of Los Banos completed the trip across the scenic lake, which straddles the California-Nevada line, in 12 hours on Aug. 1.
He earlier swam the other two legs of the Lake Tahoe Triple Crown, all 10 miles (16 kilometers) or longer.
Savage and his mother, Jillian, agreed the physical training was a lot easier than the mental endurance it takes to complete such a long-distance swim. The trip across the lake started in South Lake Tahoe, California, and ended in the Nevada town of Incline Village.
She said she knew after the first mile that he would get the job done.
"I had no doubts whatsoever," Jillian Savage told the Tahoe Daily Tribune. "He's been swimming almost every day, six, seven days a week since he was 8. With open water, it's just what he does. But mentally, even though it takes a whole bunch of us to make the swim possible, he's really out there by himself."
James Savage said he enjoys swimming in pools, but they're pretty much "all the same."
"Open water, you can swim in oceans, lakes, and you get to travel around," he said.
Last August, at age 13, Savage became the youngest to complete the 12-mile (19-kilometer) "true width swim." It's also known as the "Godfather" swim because it starts on Tahoe's west shore at the site of a mansion in Homewood, California, featured in the movie "The Godfather: Part II."
He also swam the 10-mile (16-kilometer) Vikingsholm route that traverses the southern portion of Lake Tahoe, known for its pine tree-lined beaches and ski resorts.
And at age 8, he swam from Alcatraz to San Francisco.
The latest swim was piloted by Captain Tom "Reptile" Linthicum of Lake Tahoe Marathon Swim Federation. The team also included an official observer and pace swimmer. Jillian Savage served as kayaker for the trip.
Mom's biggest worry originally was he might abandon the trip after a few hours if it became monotonous.
"It's not like he can sit and talk to us when he gets bored. His face is in the water and so really, he's by himself," Jillian Savage said.
"But this time, he kept telling me, 'Mom, I feel so much better mentally prepared this time.' And he went out, and he just did such a great job," she said.
With the title of the youngest person to ever achieve the Triple Crown, James said he isn't sure what he wants to do next.
His mom says he'll likely set his sights high.
"When he started this whole open water thing and he told me, 'Mom, I want to swim from Alcatraz,' and we kind of laughed in his face," she said.
"We let him do it kind of hoping and thinking it would be a one and done, and he got out and he said, 'I want to do this again. When's the next one?'" she said. "And it just kept going and going and going and his feats kept getting bigger and bigger and bigger, and I'm kind of afraid to see what he wants to do next. But whatever it is, we'll make it happen."
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Police in New York are warning the public to be on the lookout for a 4 1/2-foot Nile monitor lizard who gave its owner the slip during a move.
The Attica Police Department said a resident was moving out of an apartment July 29 when their pet Nile monitor lizard managed to escape its cage and flee more than 100 feet up a nearby tree.
Live traps were placed in the area around the tree, but the lizard apparently evaded the traps when it descended the tree and was later spotted in Tonawanda Creek and in an Attica resident's back yard.
Police said the reptile was gone by the time authorities arrived, but the resident snapped a photo to confirm the sighting.
Police said the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has been informed of the lizard escape.
Members of the public are being asked to report any sightings to police and not attempt to capture the lizard themselves. Police said the species is known to bite and secretes a venom that could lead to a bacterial infection, but would not likely be fatal to humans.
The Police Department said the Nile monitor feeds on small rodents and would likely be spotted basking in sunny areas, as they species is accustomed to temperatures between 82 and 90 degrees.
(TODAY) Not content to sit and watch, one toddler found a way to get in on the action of a recent pro soccer game.
The little one ran onto the field during the FC Cincinnati vs. Orlando City SC match Saturday, only to be chased by his mother at a full sprint. When she reached the child, she appeared to slip and fall in a funny moment caught on camera and shared Monday on the Major League Soccer Twitter account.
"A young pitch invader was quickly scooped up by their own personal security detail without incident," Sam Greene, a photojournalist at The Cincinnati Enquirer who took a now-viral photo of the event, wrote on Twitter.
The tot's mom carried him off the field and back to their seats, which appeared to be close to the sidelines.
The Cincinnati Enquirer later identified the toddler as 2-year-old Zaydek Carpenter and his mother as Morgan Tucker, of Moscow, Ohio. Greene tweeted that Zaydek and his mom had "a great time" at the game despite the incident.
Online, the soccer jokes rolled in as fans watched the video.
"Mom deserves a red card for that reckless tackle from behind," @Dannybo47921132 joked.
"Toddlers only have two speeds: zoom and asleep," @hoops4peace replied with a laughing emoji to one video.
"No one puts baby in the corner kick!" @MarknessVisible joked.
Despite the interruption, the home team, FC Cincinnati, didn't seem upset in the least.
"Good kid. Loves the game," the team's Twitter account wrote.
The game ended in a 1-1 draw, though it's safe to say Zaydek was the real winner.
(Sky News) Europe's famous wandering walrus has pitched up off the Co Cork coast.
Dubbed "Wally", the arctic animal has been on a journey of thousands of miles, with stops in the UK, France and as far south as Spain.
He reappeared in Co Waterford last week, and now the mammal has "hauled out" on a boat belonging to Clonakilty Distillery in West Cork.
Adam Collins, a distillery spokesperson, told Sky News the company has "agreed to allow Wally to use the boat for as long as needs be and not move it until a more permanent solution can be found".
The boat is ordinarily used to forage for rock samphire, a botanical used in gin production.
The large sea mammal, thought to be around four years old, has reportedly sunk one small boat and damaged several others on his visit to Cork.
Seal Rescue Ireland has launched an appeal for a pontoon or other floating platform for Wally to use as a "safe haul-out site, so that he can be effectively monitored, protected from disturbance and damage to property prevented".
"As a Pinniped (like seals and sea lions) walruses are semi-aquatic, which means they must come up on land (or a floating object) to rest," the charity said.
During his stay in the Isles of Scilly earlier in the summer, a purpose-built pontoon was provided for Wally, after he sunk and damaged a number of small vessels.
The Irish Whale and Dolphin Group said "although these images have a comic quality to them, there is a serious side to this, as this animal is a long way from home and we've no way of knowing whether it is stressed, and how it may react to stressful situations".
The group has asked people to come no closer than 100 metres to Wally, and for boat owners not to approach him in the water.
(NPR) Looking to spend money on a single piece of 40-year-old cake from someone else's wedding?
Well, what if that wedding was the royal nuptials of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer?
You're in luck! A sliver of history is up for grabs courtesy of Dominic Winter Auctioneers.
The large slice of cake icing and marzipan base is from one of the whopping 23 official cakes made for the iconic July 1981 wedding.
And it certainly looks the part, with a "sugared onlay" of the Royal Coat-of-Arms in gold, red, blue and silver on top of a white icing base. There's also a silver horseshoe and and decorative borders along the top and bottom.
The slice likely came from the side of a cake or the top of a single-tier cake, according to the U.K. auction house, and was probably sent to Clarence House for the consumption of the Queen Mother's staff.
It ended up in the possession of Moyra Smith, an employee of the Queen Mother, and was originally sold to the auction house in 2008 on behalf of Smith's family. It's been sitting in a plastic-wrapped cake tin ever since.
"It appears to be in exactly the same good condition as when originally sold, but we advise against eating it," the website reads.
Unfortunately, the royal letter and bottle of commemorative beer that accompanied the lot are not included. But it does come with printed programs for the St. Paul's Cathedral ceremony, as well as a program for a Royal Wedding Breakfast at Buckingham Palace.
The sugary artifact is expected to fetch as much as £300, or more than $400, at the auction on Aug. 11.