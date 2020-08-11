CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Scripture quite literally came to life for several Catholic churches in North Carolina as a rare earthquake rattled portions of the state over the weekend.
According to a news release from the Diocese of Charlotte, Father Richard Sutter of St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church said the lector in the Sunday service had just reached the 19th chapter of 1 Kings, a Bible passage referring to the prophet Elijah, which said, “After the wind there was an earthquake — but the LORD was not in the earthquake.” It was then that parishioners felt the 5.1 magnitude earthquake centered near Sparta, the most powerful to hit the state in more than 100 years.
Monitors said the 5.1-magnitude temblor struck at 8:07 a.m., following a much smaller quake several hours earlier. There were no reports of serious injuries, but some minor structural damage was reported in Sparta, as well as cracks in roads. Images on social media also showed items knocked off of grocery store shelves.
The Charlotte Observer reported that while he didn’t feel it himself, Sutter said parishioners came up to him as soon as the service ended. He said the moment can be a lesson for the times.
“When there’s fear from an earthquake, when there’s fear from a storm, when there’s fear from a pandemic and uncertainty ... you have to let the Lord speak to us the truth,” he said. “Let’s keep our eyes on Jesus Christ and not the waves (or even earthquakes) we cannot control,” he said.
Father Cory Catron, pastor of the Catholic mission in Sparta, said his church suffered no apparent damage from the quake. “Made for good homily material, though,” the news release said.
In his homily, Catron joked about being worried the next thing would be fire. He called the events a reminder of God’s presence, adding “we must not be distracted by the noise and problems of the world around us, but listen for His voice in the stillness.”
As the 11:15 a.m. Mass in Sparta was ending and Catron offered a final blessing, there was a 1.8 magnitude aftershock. He said, “The ceiling creaked for like three seconds, and everybody kind of looked up and immediately we knew what it was.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CANTON, Mass. (AP) — As if 2020 wasn't weird enough, Dunkin' is getting into the cereal game.
The Massachusetts-based coffee and donuts empire is releasing two new breakfast cereals based on two of its most popular coffee drinks: Caramel Macchiato and Mocha Latte.
The team-up with Post Consumer Brands, the makers of Honey Bunches of Oats, Shredded Wheat, Raisin Bran and other familiar cereals, is expected to hit grocery shelves later this month.
The companies say Dunkin' coffee concentrate is added to the cereal, which consists of little crunchy spheres mixed with flavored marshmallow bits. A serving has about as much caffeine as a tenth of an 8-ounce cup of coffee.
Reaction on social media has ranged from enthusiastic anticipation to horrified yet intrigued.
Skeptics -- and there are many -- see another sign of the apocalypse while others see redemption for an otherwise dreadful year.
"I love to pretend like I'm not a die hard New Englander but if I don't get to try the Dunkin' donut cereal, I will absolutely lose my mind," said one Twitter user.
Still others see a marketing opportunity missed.
A 10-year-old girl who recently taste-tested the cereals for The Boston Globe suggested: "They should make a doughnut flavored cereal."
To be sure, the doughnut chain did try just that. It launched a cereal line based on their popular glazed and chocolate donuts in the 1980s that didn't exactly take off.
But the company's interest in trying to break into the market again is understandable: nearly 65% of American adults drink coffee every day and nearly 90% of U.S. households consume cereal, according to Dunkin'.
The cereal effort comes as Dunkin's brick-and-mortar shops, like others nationwide, have taken a hit during the coronavirus pandemic. The company recently announced plans to close roughly 800 U.S. stores this year, or about 8% of its U.S. locations, as a result.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A Cleveland woman says she and her cousin were astonished when they noticed what they describe as a BASE jumper parachuting off of a building in downtown Cleveland early Sunday morning.
Lexi Sepulveda says her cousin, Christopher Colon, pulled out his cell phone and began recording as more BASE jumpers began parachuting off the building.
"By the time he landed, I was like, 'Is that a parachute? Did he really just parachute off of the building?' and a couple more came after that."
Four of the jumpers landed safely, but witnesses were stunned as the fifth jumper slammed into the Reserve Square Building complex on the way down and his parachute caught on the edge of the building, leaving him dangling 40 feet above the pavement.
"We saw him go down really, really fast and then it was smack, just bad," said Lexi Sepulveda. "My reaction was kind of closed my eyes. I was actually genuinely scared at first, but then once I saw him moving, it kind of, a sigh of relief for a second."
French paraglider released the heart-stopping footage where he becomes tangled in his parachute and drops to the ground.
Witnesses were astounded that the parachutist had only suffered a leg injury, but he was still hanging by his parachute in a precarious position, 40 feet above the ground. "It seemed kind of lucky that he got stuck on the building like that, instead of kind of hitting it and dropping down; I mean, that would have really been unfortunate," said Patrick O'Shea.
Cleveland firefighters summoned to the scene realized that the victim was still in danger of falling, so they decided the fastest and safest way to rescue him was with a ladder truck.
After he was freed from the parachute and loaded into a basket, the 35-year-old man was lowered to the ground and then taken to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment of a broken bone.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A Texas-based company that provides insurance comparison services announced employees are being offered a $300 stipend to adopt pets.
The Zebra, which bills itself as "the nation's leading insurance comparison site," said it has begun offering employees $300 to help cover adoption fees for "welcoming a new cat or dog into their family."
"To the company's knowledge, this is the first policy of its kind to be offered by an employer," the website said.
The company said employees are also encouraged to take paid time off -- "pawternity leave" -- to help their new pet settle into their new home.
The Zebra said six employees have claimed the $300 pet adoption stipend.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The world's last Blockbuster video store in Oregon is being listed on Airbnb for a series of 1990s-themed movie sleepover parties.
Sandi Harding, who has been store manager at the 20-year-old store since 2004, listed the Blockbuster in Bend on the accommodation-finding site for up to four people to stay on three available dates in September.
Harding had a living room set up inside the store, complete with a large 1990s-era TV, a VCR and a plethora of tapes.
"It's our 20th year as a Blockbuster, we were hoping to celebrate that this year, but with Covid throwing a wrench into everybody's plans, we were really excited to be able to pull this off," Harding told CNN.
She said the Airbnb listing is a way to give back to the community that has kept the video store in business while all of the other Blockbusters have gone bust.
"It's only $4 for the night, a penny more than what you would spend for a new release," Harding said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A Virginia man said waiting for his mother to finish her shopping at a grocery store led to his winning a $200,000 lottery jackpot.
Herbert Scruggs told Virginia Lottery officials he was waiting for his mother at the Food Lion store in Richmond when he decided to pass the time by purchasing a Winning Hand scratch-off lottery ticket.
Scruggs said he scratched the ticket off after arriving home and had to hand it over to his mother to confirm what he was seeing.
"She got all excited," Scruggs recalled. "She said I won!"
The ticket was a $200,000 top-prize winner. Scruggs said he doesn't yet know what he will do with the money.
"It feels sort of surreal," he said. "It still hasn't hit me yet."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A class ring from the 1930s was found inside a car that was about to be crushed at an Oklahoma scrap yard, and the item was returned to its original owner's family.
Lovetta Phipps said her ex-husband was going through a car about to be crushed at a scrap yard when he found the 1933 Clinton High School class ring inside the vehicle.
Phipps posted photos of the ring on Facebook in the hopes of getting some help tracking down the owner.
The ring was presented Monday to Diana Willey, whose mother was the ring's original owner. Willey said she didn't realize her mother, who died in 1984, had ever owned a class ring.
"We have several children and grandchildren so this is something we can keep and treasure and give to our kids and grandkids," Willey told KOTV. "We were very pleased."
Phipps said Carolyn Horn from Clinton West Elementary, the Tulsa school that used to be Clinton High School, helped her research the ring and track down Willey's contact information.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A search and rescue dive team in Utah came to the assistance of a woman who lost her diamond wedding ring at the bottom of a reservoir.
Lindsay Bowen of Midway said she and her family were taking on a floating obstacle course at Deer Creek Reservoir when her ring, which was designed by her husband and contained an heirloom diamond from her grandmother, slipped off her finger.
"I knew it just dropped, and it was probably 15 to 20 feet deep," Bowen told KSTU-TV.
Bowen said her husband tried diving for the ring, but had no luck.
She posted a plea for help on a local Facebook page, offering to pay $100 to a diver willing to search the bottom of the reservoir.
The post came to the attention of Wasatch County Search and Rescue's dive team, who volunteered to help.
"They went out for two hours and dove on their own time. They're volunteers, and they just dove and dove and they couldn't find it," Bowen said.
She said it took two dives over the course of eight days before a team member surfaced with the ring.
Bowen said the dive team refused her offered reward.
"They were just happy to help and I was just so happy to be in a community that takes care of each other like that," Bowen said. "That memory for me, of people doing good and being recognized for good, I think that's my favorite part."
She said the team members searching for her ring also found multiple phones and Apple Watches that they were able to return to their owners.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- An emu that escaped from her owner's property in England has been captured after wandering loose for nearly a week.
Victoria Elizabeth Robinson-Hewitt said in a Facebook post Monday that the emu, named Ethel, had been captured and returned to owner Kerry Dobson.
Dobson had earlier put out a public plea for locals in the Doncaster area to keep an eye out for the 6-foot bird, which escaped from her owner's property Thursday.
Dobson said Ethel was likely confused and frightened after being chased away from local fields during recent sightings.
Police and RSPCA officers had been following-up on sightings of the bird in recent days.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Colorado said they are trying to locate an elk caught on camera with a car tire around its neck.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife tweeted video showing the bull elk wandering around while wearing the car tire like a necklace.
The department said the footage was captured by a trail camera and rescuers have been unable to locate the elk.
"We would love to catch up with him and free him of that tire," the tweet said.
Jason Clay, Public Information Officer for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, said the elk has twice been caught on the trail camera in the Arapahoe/Roosevelt National Forest near Conifer.
"It kind of makes you shake your head. One, how does it get on there?" Clay told KDVR-TV.
He said wildlife officials are often confronted with similar situations involving elk.
"We see it too often whether it's you know a hammock, caught up in it, Christmas lighting, roping, tire around its neck. Unfortunately it happens quite a bit here in Colorado," Clay said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.