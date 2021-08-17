GENEVA, N.Y. (AP) — A rare framed photograph of Susan B. Anthony is being auctioned with a starting price of $5,000.
The 20-by-16-inch (51-by-41-centimeter) photo was found in an concealed attic space in a building in Geneva, New York, after the property was sold in December.
The Rochester Democrat and Chronicle reported Tuesday that David Whitcomb, an attorney and now owner of the building, has worked with an antiques dealer to bring some 350 items that he discovered in the attic, including the historic photograph of Anthony, to auction.
The photo was taken by Geneva photographer James Ellery Hale in 1905, just months before Anthony’s death. It was selected by the Susan B. Anthony Memorial Association as her official photograph. This framed copy is thought to be one of four that exist, according to the auction listing.
A second version of the photograph that is not framed is also being auctioned, as well as several photos of the suffragist Elizabeth Smith Miller and other people.
After purchasing the property, Whitcomb noticed water damage in the ceiling on the third floor and soon realized that above it was a trove of objects that had been sealed by a drop ceiling and abandoned for decades, the newspaper reported in February.
“At that moment in time, the decision was made to simply leave what almost amounts to a full photographic studio up there and just seal it shut,” Whitcomb said. “It’s mind boggling.”
One Source Auctions of Canandaigua will hold the auction Sept. 18, along with an open house the night before. Aaron Kirvan, of the auction house, estimated the found collection could bring in around $100,000 but said it was difficult to know because some of the items are one of a kind.
Anthony was a leader of the campaign for women’s suffrage, writing the text of what became the 19th Amendment when it was passed in 1920, giving women the right to vote.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A Florida woman exposed her breasts and appeared to pleasure herself during a virtual visit with an inmate last week – ending up behind bars herself, authorities said.
Danielle Ferrero, 38, of Punta Gorda, spoke to the inmate in a video call at the Charlotte County Jail's visitation center on Aug. 8, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
Ferrero and the inmate "engaged in lewd sexual conversation" for about an hour before she began touching herself within the visitation building, according to the statement.
"At one point during the video session, Ferrero was rocking back and forth in her seat as a form of masturbation," the sheriff's office said.
Ferrero also lifted her shirt to expose her breasts to the inmate three separate times toward the end of the call, according to the statement.
Ferrero was arrested days later and charged with exposure of sexual organs within a public place and violation of probation or community control.
She was held at the Charlotte County Jail and later released, according to online jail records.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- National Park Service biologists in North Carolina made an unusual discovery while checking on sea turtle nests -- a two-headed baby turtle.
The National Park Service said wildlife biologists at Cape Hatteras National Seashore, in North Carolina's Outer Banks, came across the unusual turtle on the beach this week.
"Are two heads really better than one?! It's not everyday that park biologists find a two-headed sea turtle!" the park said in a Facebook post
South Carolina State Parks said in late July that members of the Edisto Beach State Park's Sea Turtle Patrol were conducting a routine nest inventory when they found the baby loggerhead with two heads.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Lottery officials in North Carolina said a single drawing ended up with 11,926 top prize winners when the numbers came up 8-8-8.
The North Carolina Education Lottery said the Saturday night Carolina Pick 3 drawing resulted in the winning numbers 8-8-8, and the combination proved to be a popular one with players, resulting in 11,926 tickets earning a top prize.
The lottery said the tickets earned a total $4.9 million, with the top prizes ranging from $250 for a 50-cent ticket to $500 for a $1 ticket.
Officials said combinations of three alike numbers are some of the most popular combinations for Carolina Pick 3 players, and are known as "trips."
The Carolina Pick 3 drawing previously had 9,307 tickets win top prizes in early July, when the numbers 0-0-0 were drawn.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A British woman who lost her prosthetic leg while swimming in a lake was reunited with her lost limb when a volunteer diver answered a plea for help on social media.
Josephine Bridges, of Birmingham, England, said she was swimming in Windermere and lost her leg at some point after jumping off the Millerground jetty.
Bridges' sister, Emily, posted a plea for help on social media, and the Facebook post came to the attention of Angus Hosking, founder of Lake District Diving.
Hosking met Bridges and her family at the lake and set about searching the bottom of the lake.
"After getting changed and getting into the water I dove down and search along the left-hand side and worked my way to the end of the jetty. The visibility under the water was pretty terrible, so I was nearly on top of it when I finally saw it. I just saw a Birkenstock on the foot of it," Hosking told LancsLive.
Hosking said he often responds to calls for help retrieving objects lost in the water. He said he was happy this story had a happy ending.
"I am extremely happy to have helped them with such an important piece of equipment and was so pleased to make them happy," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Shoppers at a grocery store in Australia were shocked to discover a 10-foot python slithering across a shelf in the spice section.
Hilary Leigh posted a video to Facebook that showed the large snake she spotted on a shelf at the Woolworths store in Glenorie, a northwest suburb of Sydney.
Witness Helaina Alati said she was shopping for dinner ingredients when she came face-to-face with the python.
"It just wanted to say hello," Alati told Guardian Australia. "Dozens of people must have walked past it."
A Woolworths representative said workers cordoned off the area to keep customers safe.
Alati, who used to serve as a volunteer snake catcher, went home to retrieve equipment and returned to relocate the snake from the spice aisle to a more suitable habitat in the wild.
"It was chill, and not aggressive at all," Alati said. "It wasn't in a defensive position. It slithered right into the bag. I'm used to seeing snakes in weird places, but I wouldn't expect it to be in a Woolworths."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man snapped a photo when he spotted something highly unusual swimming in the Connecticut River: an alligator.
Joseph Matteson of West Springfield said he was walking next to the Connecticut River when he spotted the reptile.
"I noticed something different in the water, and I looked down and it was an alligator," Matteson told WGGB/WSHM.
Matteson said he has since spotted the alligator on multiple occasions, and even brought some friends to look at the reptile.
"Called up a few of my friends, and they didn't believe me so, a few came over and took a look. It was about 4 feet," Matteson said.
The alligator is believed to be an illegal pet that was abandoned by its owner when it grew to be too large.
"They're not a good spontaneous pet because they're cute when they're little, but as they grow they do get big," said Kevin McCurley, a reptile breeder and educator from New England Reptile Distributors.
McCurley said the gator would not be able to survive in the Connecticut River once temperatures drop.
"The alligator will be fine this time of year, but as we approach fall things will start to get rough," he said.
Massachusetts does not allow private ownership of alligators, except for educational and scientific research purposes.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CBS) When a 83-year-old woman fell down a ravine in Cornwall, England, it was her cat who helped rescuers find her.
The woman had been missing for over an hour, and concerned neighbors called emergency services, BBC News reports. Police went searching for her, but it was a member of the public who heard a meowing cat and located her.
A passerby heard the cat, Piran, meowing loudly, which alerted them to the woman. Rescuers then saw the woman had fallen 70 feet into a stream, "with incredibly difficult access and uneven terrain," according to BCC News.
Rescuers lifted the woman up the ravine on a stretcher and flew her to a hospital in an air ambulance. She is in stable condition.
An eyewitness said the key to finding the woman was Piran's "quite persistent" meowing at the top of the ravine. "It's a massive 'well done' to all the emergency services who worked together and to Piran," the unnamed witness said. "The outcome could have been a lot worse."
Bodmin Police, who helped in the rescue, agreed. "Piran the cat saved the day," police said. On Monday, the police department shared an update: "Whilst the lady concerned is still currently receiving care, she is in good spirits and is being well looked after."
"We've also managed to obtain a photo of the Hero himself," the department added, sharing a photo of the black cat.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Say good-bye to waiting in line behind that indecisive driver who can't figure out what to order from a fast food chain.
Taco Bell has unveiled its fast food of the future, that's sure to help you get through the drive-thru quicker.
The 'Taco Bell Defy' features four drive-thru lanes! Three of the lines are specifically designed for people who have already ordered and paid for their food.
Customers will receive their food from a lift system after it is prepared by workers above for a contactless experience.
The design was conceptualized by border foods, which owns more than 200 Taco Bell restaurants.
The concept is slated to be launched at a new location in Minneapolis next summer.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Fire Department freed a man who was stuck in between two central El Paso buildings for hours early Tuesday morning.
A spokesman for the department told ABC-7 they received the call just before 2:30 a.m. The man was stuck between the The District Pub and Volume Lash Lounge on the 600 block of N. Piedras.
Rescue crews were able to free the man just after 5:30 a.m.
The man did not tell firefighters on scene how he got stuck, but did tell them that he had been there for several hours. Crews had to break down a portion of a wall in one of the buildings to free the man.
He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.