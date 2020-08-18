Officers arrested a 46-year-old man in West Seattle this morning after he called police about his missing wallet, which he had left behind during an earlier burglary.
On Friday, August 14th, just after 3:00 AM, officers were called to the 6600 block of SW Admiral Way to investigate a burglary. The complainant told officers that an unknown male had entered her apartment and that she had awoken to find a man standing next to her bed.
The woman and her boyfriend told the suspect to leave, which he did. The couple then called 911.
The couple provided police with a description of the man, including the fact that he might have had a dog with him. Officers searched the area but did not locate the suspect. However, a backpack the suspect had left behind was found at the scene.
Officers examined the contents of the backpack and located identification of the possible suspect. The physical description on the ID matched the description of the suspect provided by the victims.
At approximately 8:30 AM, the 46-year-old male suspect called 911 to report that an unknown person had stolen his wallet within the past 10 minutes. The man identified himself by the same name that was on the identification left at the burglary scene. When police contacted the man, he declined to file a report, but officers noticed he was wearing similar clothing as described by the victims, and he was in possession of a dog.
The original burglary victims were brought to the scene where they positively identified the suspect. The suspect was arrested and later booked into the King County Jail. Animal Control officers responded to take custody of the suspect’s dog, and may be opening an investigation into possible criminal animal abuse, as there was evidence of recent injuries to the dog.
Detectives will handle the follow up investigation.
BERLIN (AP) — Residents of a Swiss town got a bit of a shock when it started snowing particles of a fine cocoa powder after the ventilation system at a chocolate factory malfunctioned.
The Lindt & Spruengli company confirmed local reports Tuesday that there was a minor defect in the cooling ventilation for a line for roasted "cocoa nibs" in its factory in Olten, between Zurich and Basel.
The nibs, fragments of crushed cocoa beans, are the basis of chocolate.
Combined with strong winds on Friday morning, the powder spread around the immediate vicinity of the factory, leaving a fine cocoa dusting.
The company says one car was lightly coated, and that it has offered to pay for any cleaning needed — but hasn't yet been taken up on the offer.
Factory production was able to continue as normal and the company says the particles were completely harmless to people or the environment.
The ventilation system has now been repaired.
(FOX) One man was feeling drunk even though he didn't drink any alcohol.
The 47-year-old man had gut fermentation syndrome, also known as auto-brewery syndrome (ABS). This rare condition involves excessive fungal growth in the gut which feeds on carbohydrates and then fuels ethanol production. Often times, ABS is linked to an excessive amount of yeast in the gut.
Clinicians tried putting the patient on a low-carb diet and course of antifungals, but signs of intoxication persisted, according to a case study published this month in the Annals of Internal Medicine.
The intoxication was so chronic that the man even "lost his driving license after a random police check," according to a report by Insider.
Clinicians then looked to fecal microbiota transplantation, or in other words, a poop transplant. Bacteria in the feces was transferred into the patient's small intestine. The transplant came from the man's 22-year-old daughter and his symptoms resolved, at least until his most recent follow-up at 34 months, according to the outlet.
The authors of the report said the case is believed to be the "first successful treatment of a patient with chronic gut fermentation syndrome by using fecal microbiota transplantation."
Fecal transplants should be considered in similar cases, researchers said, per Insider.
Those with diabetes, cirrhosis, or people who've had digestive tract surgery are at higher risk for auto-brewery syndrome because the fungus feeds off elevated blood sugar, the outlet reported.
In recent years, there have been other reports of auto-brewery syndrome, also sometimes referred to as "drunkenness disease." In October, for instance, a case study published in BMJ Open Gastroenterology detailed one man's experience with the syndrome which he said to have developed after finishing a round of antibiotics.
In a separate instance, doctors detailed a Chinese man's ABS case. The amount of alcohol-producing bacteria in his gut potentially led him to develop non-alcoholic fatty liver disease which had "severely" damaged his liver, according to a report at the time.
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A pair of Tokyo parks are attracting extra attention for their unusual new features: public toilets with transparent walls.
The restrooms, designed by Shigeru Ban Architects as part of The Nippon Foundation's Tokyo Toilet Project, feature see-through walls that turn opaque when a user enters the facility and locks the door.
The restrooms, installed at Yoyogi Fukamachi Mini Park and Haru-no-Ogawa Community Park, are designed to allow those in need of facilities to quickly determine their cleanliness and whether they are already occupied.
"There are two things we worry about when entering a public restroom, especially those located at a park," the Tokyo Toilet Project's website states. "The first is cleanliness, and the second is whether anyone is inside."
The walls change from transparent to frosted opaque when the door lock is activated.
"This allows users to check the cleanliness and whether anyone is using the toilet from the outside," the website states. "At night, the facility lights up the park like a beautiful lantern."
Users said remembering to lock the doors is of extra importance, since a user inside the facility can't tell whether the walls appear transparent or frosted from the outside.
Each of the two facilities includes a men's toilet, a women's toilet and a mixed use toilet.
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Wildlife rescuers in the Caiman Islands were called out to a condo to rescue a large sea turtle that became stranded in a swimming pool.
The Caiman Islands Department of Environment said a turtle rescue team was dispatched when a family that had just moved into a condominium reported a green sea turtle had ended up in their pool and appeared unable to climb out on its own.
Conservation Officer Mark Orr said the turtle is believed to have laid her eggs on the beach the previous night.
"We found tracks leading from the pool to a large nest on the beach," Orr told the Cayman Compass. "It looks like she made a bad turn while trying to get back to the water, and because the pool is designed so that it is flush with the beach, she must have wandered over and fallen in."
Orr led the team that lifted the turtle out of the pool.
"We kind of corralled her to the shallow end of the pool," he said. "From there, we got a hold of her flippers and stood her up horizontally, and then kind of rolled her out on the side of the pool."
The turtle, which was not seriously injured, was returned to the beach.
Orr said the turtle was not the first to end up in the same predicament.
"This is the second turtle that we have had to rescue from that particular pool, and the fourth turtle that I have had to rescue in my 20 years on the job," he said.
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A tourist visiting Yellowstone National Park said she and her family emerged from a restroom break at a welcome center to find a large snake emerging from the engine of their vehicle.
Alisha Archuleta Peterson of Utah said she and her family were on the final day of their six-day vacation when they stopped at a Yellowstone welcome center to use the restroom.
They came back outside to find a crowd of onlookers watching the large snake slithering out from the engine compartment of their SUV.
"I was not getting in the car until he came out," Peterson wrote in a Facebook post.
Peterson said her husband and her father attempted to get the snake out of the SUV, but they were unsuccessful. A nearby snake enthusiast offered to help, and he was soon joined by two park rangers.
The snake was finally removed after more than an hour of attempts, she said.
Peterson said an onlooker told her the serpent was a non-venomous bull snake.
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A visitor to an Irish beach captured video of the arrival of an unusual fellow beach-goer: a cow that came charging out of the sea.
The video, recorded at Magheraclogher Beach in Bunbeg, shows shocked onlookers watching as a cow wades from the sea to the shore and runs up the sand.
The footage shows the cow fleeing from the human beach visitors and running off toward dryer pastures.
The photographer said the cow had been stranded on a nearby island when high tides came in and apparently decided to return to the mainland when the water levels returned to normal.
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Police in South Carolina said they are trying to track down the owner of a flock of sheep found wandering loose through a town.
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said Animal Control Division deputies found the sheep Monday wandering loose through the Smith Drive area of Piedmont.
The sheep were rounded up, but deputies couldn't find any identifying information or any sign of someone searching for the loose animals.
Deputies are asking the owner of the sheep or anyone with information on their origins to contact the sheriff's office.
(WVLT/WTVF) - Bud Light announced the company is searching for someone to become their first-ever 'Chief Meme Officer,' CBS affiliate WTVF reported.
According to the company, the CMO would be responsible for curating 10 memes per week and paid $5,000 a month for three months.
"After launching our hard seltzer earlier this year with top-related flavor profiles, we're excited about the chance to enhance our marketing department, specifically our meme game," said Andy Goeler, VP of Marketing of Budlight in a press release. "We're excited to hire the brand's first-ever Chief Meme Officer to help us generate unique Bud Light Seltzer memes that will complement and drive even more awareness of our great tasting seltzers."
The company said the memes the CMO would be curating will be centered around their Bud Light Seltzer, a 100-calorie alcoholic drink that's available in four flavors.
Those interested must be older than 21-years-old to apply.
For more information visit the website here.
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A Virginia man said he was only trying to escape from the sudden rain when he scored a $158,377 lottery jackpot.
Garland Harrison of Petersburg told Virginia Lottery officials he was out walking recently when a sudden downpour left him scrambling for cover.
Harrison said he ducked into the Produce Center store to escape the rain and decided to buy a Print 'n Play Rolling Jackpot ticket.
The man said he didn't realize until he arrived home later that the ticket was a $158,377 jackpot winner.
"It feels good to win," Harrison told officials when he claimed his prize.
The winner said he doesn't yet have any plans for his windfall.
