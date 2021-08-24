BELFAST, Maine (AP) — A 25-foot inflatable duck named Joy disappeared over the weekend, as mysteriously as it arrived, after bringing days of delight to a seaside Maine community.
The rubber ducky was removed from the harbor sometime Saturday, likely because of concerns about Tropical Storm Henri, Belfast Harbor Master Katherine Given was quoted as saying in the Bangor Daily News.
Despite the weather concerns, Given said, people were upset to see the duck leave the harbor.
The duck’s arrival in the harbor two weekends ago was, and remains, a mystery. But Given said she received an anonymous letter from someone claiming to be responsible.
“JOY simply is fowl play. In this day in age of such bitter divisiveness in our country, we wanted to put forth a reminder of our commonalities instead of our differences,” the letter said. “Nothing embodies childhood more than being in a warm bath with your rubber ducky – the joy of not having a care in the world other than having to remember to wash behind our ears.”
Will the ducky return? That’s not known — but the letter alluded to the duck landing somewhere else after Belfast.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman who had a package stolen from her front step discovered the culprit was a black bear.
Kristin Levine, of Bristol, posted home surveillance video on Facebook on Monday, showing the bear sauntering across her driveway with the Amazon package in its mouth.
"Yea so if anyone sees an Amazon package in the Chippens Hill area with my name on it…feel free to bring it back?" Levine wrote in her post.
Levine told NBC Connecticut she received an alert from her security system about five minutes after Amazon dropped of the package and was "taken aback because I wasn't expecting anyone else in my driveway."
The bear, she said ended up dropping off the parcel in a neighbor's yard. It was apparently not interested in the contents: several rolls of toilet paper, she said.
"It was hysterical like I said, I knew nothing in there was going to be irreplaceable so it was a fun afternoon for sure," Levine said.
Levine's post received numerous comments, including from people comparing it to the bear from the Charmin toilet paper commercials.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A diner at a north Florida restaurant gathered the staff of 10 together to thank them for their hard work before leaving them a $10,000 tip to share.
It happened last Tuesday night as the man, his wife and son finished their dinner at the Wahoo Seafood Grill, the Gainesville Sun reported.
Shawn Shepherd, who owns Wahoo, told the newspaper he got a call from his employees that night, alerting him to the big tip. His first thought was to be suspicious.
"Check his ID and the name on the back of his credit card," Shepherd advised the employee who called.
But the restaurant's point-of-sale system approved the transaction. Shepherd said he checked back the next day to make sure the money was still there.
"Watching these guys get their check was almost as good as Christmas morning," Shepherd told the Sun.
He said he's very thankful to the diner because his employees have been loyal to the restaurant through the pandemic.
Among those benefitting from the big tip was Ashley Green, who was called into work that day. She had recently endured a rough time because her daughter was ill.
"She's had a hard month, she's been not able to work. Kid has been in and out of the hospital. It's been absolutely a really stressful time for her," Shepherd said.
When the coronavirus pandemic began, Shepherd said he temporarily closed the Wahoo and lost some $30,000 in food.
"I knew nothing about curbside, I knew nothing about delivery and takeout. We weren't prepared for that. We didn't even have the containers to do it," Shepherd
He noted that the Florida Restaurant Lodging Association and the Alachua County Chamber of Commerce were a big help, finding them emergency funding to pay the employees. He reopened the Wahoo in May.
He said he's indebted to his employees because they've helped keep the restaurant afloat during hard times.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- An Apple II computer manual signed by company co-founder Steve Jobs in 1980 sold for $787,484, a Boston-based auction house announced.
RR Auction said the 196-page manual, which features the technical specifications and operations instructions for the Apple II computer, was signed by Jobs and Mike Markkula, the second CEO of Apple, in 1980.
"Julian, Your generation is the first to grow up with computers. Go change the world!" Jobs wrote on the inside cover of the manual.
The "Julian" the inscription referred to was Julian Brewer, son of Mike Brewer, who had negotiated exclusive distribution rights for Apple products in Britain and later became the first managing director of Apple U.K. Ltd.
"I was sitting in my bedroom writing games on my Apple II when Dad called me down to meet some guests," Julian Brewer, who was a teenager at the time of the meeting, told RR Auction.
"To my amazement it was Steve Jobs and Mike Markkula. I had the manual with me and only later understood how rare it was for Jobs to sign anything, let alone to write an inscription like this. He got on well with Dad, so I feel the inscription was made with care."
RR Auction said the winning bidder was Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(PennLive) Belgian woman banned from zoo claims to have had 'affair' with chimpanzee.
Yes, you read that headline correctly. No, this isn't an Onion article.
A woman at a Belgian zoo was banned from visiting its chimpanzees after striking up too close a relationship with one of the primates.
Newsweek reports how one Adie Timmermans has been dropping by the Antwerp Zoo on a weekly basis all for the sake of seeing Chita, a 38-year-old chimp who calls the zoo home. And this isn't a recent relationship, either—Timmermans and Chita have been having these little rendezvous for the past four years, waving and blowing kisses to each other at a distance.
Seems harmless, doesn't it, so what's the zoo's beef? Well, East Coast Daily states how officials noted that Timmermans' presence in the area was proving to be detrimental to Chita's social development.
"When Chita is constantly surrounded by visitors, the other monkeys ignore him and don't consider him part of the group, even though it's important for him," explained a zoo spokesperson to ATV, an Antwerp-based broadcasting station. "He then sits on his own outside of visiting hours.
Thus, for the sake of Chita having a solid friend group and for assimilating into chimpanzee culture correctly, Timmermans had to go.
LADBible continues to report that Timmermans isn't exactly handling this forced break-up all too well, either. The woman highlights how it's unfair that she should be singled out, especially given the undeniable bond between the two.
"We're having an affair, I'll just say," she detailed to ATV.
"I love that animal and he loves me," continued Timmermans. "I haven't got anything else. Why do they want to take that away?"
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) — Staff at a jail in south-central Washington state have come up with an inexpensive, but effective, way to encourage inmates to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Since the first of the month the Benton County Jail has been giving away one of its most popular commissary items to inmates who sign up for their first COVID shot — ramen noodles. By Monday, the jail will have given out 900 packets of noodle soup to 90 inmates. It's advertised to inmates around the jail with fliers featuring a larger-than-life photo of the seasoned, wavy noodles and a headline that says SOUPS FOR SHOTS.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- A house for sale in Florida is drawing attention due to an unusual feature: a centuries-old oak tree growing through the middle of the home.
Stacey Purcell, owner of Gulfport Realty, said the "tree house" has proven difficult to sell due to the massive tree that passes through the middle of rooms including the kitchen.
"There were people who walked in and walked out," Purcell told WBBH-TV.
Purcell said the house is "perfect" for a city with the motto: "Keep Gulfport weird."
"We have a lot of tree huggers here," she said. "I'm surprised I haven't sold this to a tree hugger."
The house is currently priced at $899,000.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Emergency responders and municipal workers gathered in a California city to rescue a large dog that became stuck in a small drain pipe.
Tuolumne County Animal Control said officers were called out Monday on a report of an animal trapped in a drain pipe, and they arrived to find a large pit bull wedged in the small pipe.
The Tuolumne Fire Department, Tuolumne Parks and Rec and Tuolumne City Sanitary District helped to extract the canine safely.
Animal control shared a video of the dog "appreciating their bath" after being removed from the pipe.
The agency said the dog was taken to the city's shelter and was to be evaluated by a veterinarian.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A judge has awarded a temporary restraining order against Taylor Company, the company that makes McDonald's Corp. ice cream machines, according to reports.
First reported by Vice's Motherboard, the order was granted after Kytch, Inc. – a startup that made a diagnostic tool to help solve issues with the machines – filed a lawsuit against Taylor in May.
Customers have complained, including on social media, that the machines, known for making the McDonald's popular McFlurry dessert, were frequently broken.
The lawsuit alleged that Taylor had "designed flawed code that caused the machines to malfunction" to profit from machine repairs.
Additionally, it claims that Taylor had repeatedly, and under multiple aliases and e-mail addresses, tried to purchase a Kytch Solution Device in order to learn trade secrets.
The court document said a Taylor spokesperson eventually admitted that it was successful in obtaining one.
Taylor, according to the complaint, had also begun to develop its own version of the Kytch system, with help from McDonald's franchisee and defendant Tyler Gamble, who Kytch accuses of working with Taylor.
Simultaneously, Taylor told McDonald's – and McDonald's told franchisees – that Kytch machines were dangerous and that they could, according to an April report in WIRED, even cause "serious human injury."
"These guys did a really effective job at frightening off all of our customers and investors so we're hoping the public will support our case in the name of justice, right to repair and humanity," Kytch co-founder Jeremy O'Sullivan told Vice on Monday. "We still have some diehard customers sticking with us. Though few in comparison to what we once had before McDonald's and Taylor called our product dangerous."
The outlet reported that Taylor had just 24 hours to turn over its Kytch Solution Devices and "not use, copy, disclose, or otherwise make available in any way information, including formula, pattern, compilation, program, device, method, technique, or process obtained by any of them."
FOX Business has reached out to both McDonald's and Taylor but did not immediately receive a response.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) Nothing ruins a day at the beach like an aggressive cow.
A beach in France that's famous for its sunbathing cows recently had to temporarily close due to some aggressive behavior from the animals. Local officials took the opportunity to remind the public that the cows are wild animals and should be given their space.
Authorities temporarily closed the beaches in Corsica, a French-owned island in the Mediterranean, the New York Post reports. The island is famous for having 15,000 cows that roam the island, including the scenic beaches.
Apparently, the animals got used to not having to share the land with people during the past year while tourists were kept away due to lockdown regulations.
One local councilor discussed the issue with local reporters, saying that while tourists laugh at the cows and think that they make for good pictures, the animals have become a real problem on the island.
Multiple people have recently been attacked by the cows, including one man who was gored in the neck on a beach in Lotu. There was also another incident where a herd of cows chased tourists down a popular street.
A 70-year-old had an extremely close call with death after a cow attacked her while she was hanging her laundry. According to Francois Acquaviva, mayor of the town of Lozzi, the animal missed striking the woman's femoral artery by just two centimeters.
This is not the first time visitors have been attacked by the cows. In 2017, a beachgoer attempted to take a selfie with one of the animals, Travel and Leisure reports. Unfortunately, the animal responded by goring her in the face.
While her injuries were not life-threatening, the woman suffered damage to her teeth and required stitches.