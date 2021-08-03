BERLIN (AP) — A German court on Tuesday convicted an 84-year-old man of illegal weapons possession for having a personal arsenal that included a tank, a flak cannon and multiple other items of World War II-era military equipment.
The state district in the northern city of Kiel handed the man a suspended prison sentence of 14 months and ordered him to pay a fine of 250,000 euros ($300,000), the German news agency dpa reported.
It also ordered the defendant, whose name was not given in line with German privacy laws, to sell or donate the 45-ton tank and the anti-aircraft cannon to a museum or a collector within the next two years.
Authorities discovered the illegal military arsenal during a 2015 raid of the collector’s storage facility in northern Germany in an investigation into black market Nazi-era art that turned up two bronze horse statues which once stood in front of Adolf Hitler’s chancellery. Those items were in another man’s possession.
During the raid of the defendant’s property, authorities also seized machine guns, automatic pistols and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition.
Local media reported at the time that the man made no secret of his weapons collection and even brought the tank out during a bad winter to use as a snow plow.
Before the court’s verdict was announced, the defendant’s lawyer read out a confession on his client’s behalf, dpa reported.
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- A California sheriff's office shared security camera footage of the moment a black bear opened the door of an employee's vehicle while it was parked in a courthouse parking lot.
The Sierra County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that an office communications-correction officer found a back door of her car was not fully latched when she was preparing to go home from the Sierra County Courthouse in Downville in the early morning.
"Knowing the door had not been ajar when she went to work the previous evening, she took a look through the security footage and discovered the culprit," the post said.
The video shows a bear opening the door and peering inside the car in an apparent search for food.
"Thankfully, this bear found nothing of interest," the sheriff's office said.
The sheriff's office said the video should serve as a reminder to keep car doors locked and vehicles cleared of anything that might prove tempting to bears or other wildlife.
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- A couple who recently purchased a Pennsylvania farmhouse said they had to pay $12,000 to have 450,000 bees removed from inside the walls.
Sara Weaver said she and her husband bought the 1872 farmhouse in Skippack without conducting an inspection because they had been searching for a home in the area and wanted to move quickly when they saw the house on the market.
Weaver said they bought the house in the winter, so the bees weren't active at the time.
"On the seller's disclosure it said 'bees in wall,' and that was it and I think because one, we didn't see them and two, we were just so floored that we actually found land in the school district that was within our price range that I didn't really ask any questions about those bees," she told CNN.
"I didn't think it would be that big of an issue. It didn't even cross my mind but when spring arrived that's when we started to see them."
The Weavers hired Allan Lattanzi, a general contractor and professional beekeeper, to get rid of the insects in the walls.
Lattanzi said he had been to the house about four years earlier, but the previous owner decided she couldn't afford the cost of removal and decided to leave them.
The beekeeper said he removed an estimated 450,000 bees, comprising three colonies, from the walls of the home. He said the bees appear to have been living inside the house for about 35 years.
The Weavers said the total cost of the bee removal and reconstruction on damaged parts of the home amounts to about $12,000.
Lattanzi said the bee colonies have new homes at Yerkes Honey Farm, where he keeps his own bees in man-made hives.
This fast kitten followed all the fancy hittin'.
In a game delayed for several minutes while a bunch of groundskeepers tried to corral a scaredy cat in the outfield, the Baltimore Orioles hit four solo homers off Yankees newcomer Andrew Heaney to beat New York 7-1 Monday night.
The Orioles held a six-run lead in the eighth when the tabby emerged from the third base side as Yankees star Aaron Judge batted against Paul Fry.
The cat sped past Baltimore left fielder Ryan McKenna, then got on the warning track and dashed back and forth. The feline climbed up on the low padding along the wall and tried to scale the bullpen fence, but kept falling back down.
"We saw him earlier in the dugout during the game and he was just chilling and we let him be," Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins said. "Next thing I know, the fans were cheering and I had no idea."
"I didn't see the cat until he got the outfield wall and it was a matter of seeing how they handle it, watching seven grown men getting their ankles broken by a cat. Pretty funny to watch," he said.
Fans chanted "MVP! MVP!" as the cat eluded its would-be captors, even after being surrounded by several of them near the 318-foot mark in left field.
Only after 3 1/2 minutes did the cat leave the field, darting into an open gate near the seating area along the third base line.
The cat was first noticed by Joey Gallo, who was standing in the on-deck circle and pointed it out to plate umpire Mark Ripperger.
"That thing was pretty elusive to catch there," Gallo said.
Almost too much so, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said.
"I was kind of wondering what everybody was waiting for, to be honest with you," he said. "Our pitcher is sitting there on the mound there with Aaron Judge at the plate and we're watching a cat run around but finally it got out there -– the cat showed some good quickness and agility and vertical a few times."
"But I didn't know if it was a poisonous cat or what it was because there wasn't a whole lot of movement happening when it ran on the field," he said.
Once the cat exited, Judge flied out.
Victor Robles has the defensive prowess to cover most of center field on his own. However, the Nationals outfielder ran out to his position for the ninth inning of Monday night's game against the Philadelphia Phillies with a companion accompanying him.V
The praying mantis somehow made its way onto Robles's cap while he was in the dugout during the previous inning. Robles either didn't notice it or decided to let it hang around, and the mantis was content with parking itself on his hat rather than jumping off.
Even after the Phillies scored three runs to take the lead, the mantis was still there.
It didn't bring much good luck for the home team, however, as the Nationals eventually lost 7-5.
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- A pair of New Jersey parents are adjusting to a major change after giving birth to a set of rare identical triplets at a Pennsylvania hospital.
Parents Mark Bodrog and Gabriela Mosquera of Gloucester Township said multiples run in the mother's family, but they were shocked when doctors told them they were expecting identical triplet girls.
"I kind of walked in circles for about 20 minutes. I mean, what do you do when you hear 'triplets?'" Bodrog recalled to WPVI-TV.
Doctors told the parents they were dealing with a highly unusual situation.
"They're from the same egg, sharing the same placenta with three separate amniotic sacs," said Bodgrog. "It's so rare. There are hardly any case studies on it."
The Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia stepped in and offered to provide prenatal and delivery care.
"They said, 'You guys are coming here. We want to do this pregnancy. It's so rare. Highly, highly risky,'" Bodrog said.
Estimates vary, but the odds of having identical triplets have been said by medical experts to be between one in 60,000 and one in 200 million.
Triplets Anastasia, Olivia and Nadia were born July 8 at 34 weeks and five days. Each baby weighed just over 5 pounds.
The triplets are now at home with their parents and two older sisters. The parents said the hospital asked them to remain in touch so doctors could conduct research on the lives of their triplets.
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- An Ohio animal shelter is warning area residents to be on the lookout for a loose emu seen wandering near a busy road.
The Pendleton County Animal Shelter said the emu was spotted heading west into the woods at the side of Kentucky Route 22, and authorities were able to get in contact with the flightless bird's owner.
The shelter advised members of the public not to attempt to capture the emu themselves, but to carefully allow it into their yards if it is spotted wandering along a fence line.
The shelter asked members of the public who spot the bird to contact the facility, the animal's owner or 911 dispatch if it is spotted.
A county 911 dispatcher said there had been no further sightings as of Monday night.
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- A Virginia man on a quest to find the owner of a high school class ring he found among his items destined for auction was able to reunite the ring with the woman who lost it nearly 30 years earlier.
Richard Wornom said he was cleaning out the York County rental home he used as sale grounds for his auctions when he found a box of items he had intended to auction years earlier.
Wornom said the box contained a Tabb High School class of 1981 ring engraved with the initials "JLH" and he decided to try to see if he could find the item's owner.
He posted about the ring on Facebook in January, but didn't get any leads. A few months later he enlisted the help of neighbors Karrie and Lyndon Amory, who are both Tabb graduates, and they brought in Lyndon's cousin, Susan Rollins Voss, vice president of the Tabb Alumni Association.
Rollins Voss said she identified four 1981 graduates with matching initials, and was quickly able to rule out the first three. The fourth person, Janet Lynn Harris, was not on social media.
Janet Lynn Harris, now Janet Clayton, had relocated to North Carolina in 1993, making her difficult to find. Rollins Voss said her posts on the alumni Facebook page came to the attention of Clayton's ex-husband's brother's wife, who was able to reach out through family.
Clayton said the last time she can recall seeing her ring was 29 years ago, shortly before she lost her home in York County. Wornom said many of the items he receives to auction come from people who lost their homes.
Clayton said the ring, which had been a gift from her father shortly before his death, still fits snugly on her finger.
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Police in Colombia climbed to the roof of a building to rescue an opossum spotted tangled in cables at the top of a utility pole.
The National Police of Colombia said officers were called to a utility pole in Narino on a report of a tangled opossum dangling from the telephone cables at the top of the pole.
Police climbed to the roof of an adjacent building, where they were able to reach the marsupial and disentangle it from the cables.
"Once it was confirmed to be out of danger, it was released in its natural habitat," police wrote in a Facebook post.
(Insider) Viewers watching a preliminary round women's field hockey match at the Tokyo Olympics got an unusual shock this week when the broadcast chose to focus on a cockroach in the stadium during the final moments of the game.
The strange choice of camerawork came in the dying minutes of a pool Olympic women's field hockey match between Argentina and Spain on Monday.
With just over 5 minutes left in the game and Argentina holding a 1-0 lead, the camera cut to the creepy crawler scuttling across a ledge at the event. The roach's starring role can still be seen on NBC's recap of the event.
The decision left many fans on social media confused.
The Argentinan women's team would go on to win the match 3-0.