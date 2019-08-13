Here’s why it’s best to remove false teeth before surgery: You just might swallow them.
A medical journal is reporting the case of a 72-year-old British man whose partial dentures apparently got stuck in his throat during surgery and weren’t discovered for eight days.
The man went to the emergency room because he was having a hard time swallowing and was coughing up blood. Doctors ordered a chest X-ray, diagnosed him with pneumonia and sent him home with antibiotics and steroids. It took another hospital visit before another X-ray revealed the problem: His dentures — a metal roof plate and three false teeth — lodged at the top of this throat.
The man thought his dentures were lost while he was in the hospital for minor surgery.
How it happened isn’t exactly clear, but a half-dozen previous cases have been documented of dentures going astray as surgical patients were put to sleep.
Placing a tube in a patient’s airway can push things where they don’t belong, said Dr. Mary Dale Peterson, an anesthesiologist at Driscoll Children’s Hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Besides dentures, retainers, loose teeth and tongue piercings can cause problems, said Peterson, who is president-elect of the American Society of Anesthesiologists. Before a child’s surgery, she’ll pull a very loose tooth and tell the patient to expect a visit from the tooth fairy. “We can make a nice game of it.”
In the British case, after the dentures were removed, the man had several bouts of bleeding that required more surgery before he recovered. The journal article didn’t identify the man or the hospital involved.
What can be learned from this case? Doctors need to listen carefully to their patients and build a timeline of what happened rather than relying heavily on scans and tests, said Dr. Rui Amaral Mendes, an associate editor of BMJ Case Reports, which published the paper Monday.
For their part, patients should tell their doctors about mouth problems before surgery, said Mendes, an oral surgeon at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. That includes dentures, blisters and serious gum disease. Loose teeth could be knocked down the throat when tubes are put into the airway.
“Stay on the safe side,” he said. “Inform your physician of what’s going on in your mouth.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WINFIELD, Mo. – Someone sent a text message to the wrong number, and the exchange – posted by the Winfield, Missouri Police department – is going viral.
The initial message said, "Hey, would you like to go to the game tonight it won't you free hot dog & soda."
"I would love to go to the game tonight! Sadly I think you have the wrong number," a person wrote in the reply.
The person who sent the initial message insisted that they knew each other writing, "We got high together girl! Get dressed & I will pick you up in the truck remember."
That's when the person receiving the message revealed that he is a police officer. He simply sent a selfie with his badge with a message saying, "Pretty sure we didn't get high together."
Fans are loving the exchange posted to the Winfield Police Department's Facebook page. The department posted the texts with the caption, "We were invited to go to a baseball game tonight!!!! Unfortunately, we don't think they are gonna come pick us up."
Police did ask for a response from the texter. They report that "We asked if she still wanted to pick us up and she didn't respond."
One fan asked wrote, "I want to marry this officer."
The Winfield Police Department responded, "Sorry, he's engaged."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say more than 50 television sets have been mysteriously placed on front porches in a neighborhood outside Richmond.
Henrico County police Lt. Matt Pecka said residents found older model televisions outside their front doors Sunday morning. He told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that video from one doorbell camera showed a person wearing TV-shaped headgear while dropping off a TV set.
Police believe that more than one person is responsible. A similar incident occurred in a nearby neighborhood last year.
It's unclear if the incident is a crime. Pecka said that dropping off the televisions on front porches is "at most" illegal dumping.
Most of the TVs will be recycled. But a couple residents indicated they would keep their televisions for now.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man who traveled to all 50 states to mow lawns for free says he's traveling cross-country again to bring together police officers and the community.
Rodney Smith Jr. tweeted Monday to announce his "Mowing with Cops" tour will start Wednesday in Apopka, Florida.
Smith says on his website that he wants to mow at least one lawn in each state for the elderly, disabled, single parents or veterans. He inviting police officers to mow with him. He had a special police-themed mower made. His website shows it's painted black and white and has emergency lights.
Smith was inspired to begin a free yard mowing service in 2015 after seeing an elderly man cutting his lawn. Individual and corporate donations have helped pay for hotel rooms and other expenses.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A suspected burglar was found naked and stuck in a chimney in a Ladera Heights home after a neighbor heard his calls for help.
Portia Woffard, who lives across the street, said she heard strange noises coming from the house Saturday morning.
"I just heard a voice out of nowhere saying 'Hi can you bring me water?'" Woffard said. "I said 'Yeah I will, where are you?' Then he said 'in the chimney."
Woffard got the man water and started recording the incident on her cellphone.
The man allegedly broke into a Culver City home a block away. After being spooked by a neighbor, he took off running into the Ladera Heights neighborhood. He was found by sheriffs deputies, naked in the chimney, two hours later.
Woffard said the man tried to explain why he was in the chimney.
"He said people were trying to kill him, he did drugs, somebody laced his drugs," Woffard said. "He said he needed water, he's harmless."
Firefighters hoisted the man out of the chimney after putting a towel around his waist. The man was medically cleared.
The owner of the home was not there when the man was stuck in the chimney.
The suspect was charged with residential burglary and in Culver City jail as of Sunday night.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) This is not the surprise guest you want on your special day.
Authorities in Texas are asking the public for help identifying a woman who has been involved in a series of thefts at wedding venues over the past several months.
The Comal County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook that the woman, dubbed "The Wedding Crasher," has been frequenting wedding events in Comal County and the surrounding area while "preying on unsuspecting families and friends."
"The suspect arrives uninvited to weddings, poses as a guest and then steals the gifts," police said.
Dani Schick, who got married on Aug. 3 at a venue near Spring Branch, Texas, told WOAI/KABB-TV that sometime during the ceremony a woman dropped by posing as a guest before leaving with a few gift cards meant for the bride and groom.
'We were a little upset at first," he told the television station. "I guess more so just surprised."
Authorities have been investigating incidents involving the suspect since December, and said the woman usually takes off with gift cards, cash, and checks.
Detective Scott Frakes with the Comal County Sheriff's Office told WOAI/KABB-TV that after a wedding in December was targeted, another incident was reported in January.
Surveillance photos taken on Aug. 3 have helped deputies link the woman to gift cards she's been using at multiple stores. Authorities posted the images to Facebook in hopes of identifying the woman.
"We have good information right now we got two separate wedding venues that were hit within a couple hours of each other here recently," Frakes said Monday.
Comal County Crime Stoppers said that anyone who helps identify the woman could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $4,000 for information that leads to an arrest and/or grand jury indictment in the case.
"Let's not let her ruin anyone else's special day and bring this crasher to justice," police said.
Those who wish to submit an anonymous tip can contact Comal County Crime Stoppers online, through the "P3 Tips" app for iOS or Android mobile devices, or by calling 1-800-620 TIPS (8422).
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Metro.co.uk) We love a print but sometimes the placement isn't always well thought out.
Who can forget the M&S bikini bottoms that made you look like you've had a period mishap? Well, now these white tracksuit bottoms with a brown tie-dye design are being described as 'poopy pants'. Yes, the tie dye effect means some strange brown streaks right down the trousers and across your bum. Because who doesn't want to look like you've had an unfortunate problem after a dodgy tummy? The trousers from ASOS come with a matching top, which when worn together, looks like you've had quite the accident. We can't help but think the designer didn't think this one through.
The £22.99 bottoms by brand Public Desire do look comfy with a tie waistband and cuffed bottoms but it's probably not worth the double takes in the street.
The bottoms were shared on the Asos, Why? Facebook page with the caption: 'We all have accident, but worry not about them stains on your behind! These trousers are the perfect cover! '#poopypants #asoswhy #asosfail #asoswtf' It's certainly an interesting design but ASOS claims that they are selling fast.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A popular tourist attraction in Canada that saw gondola cars come crashing to the ground over the weekend after someone apparently cut the cable is facing millions in damages as dozens of cabins need to be replaced.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has said that employees at the Sea to Sky Gondola noticed a cable down and saw several gondolas on the ground around 7:00 a.m. on Saturday. After an initial assessment of the situation by employees, the RCMP was contacted and they are currently treating the incident as "criminal in nature."
"We recognize the potential of what could have been and are thankful that no one was injured," RCMP media relations officer Ashley MacKay said in a statement. "We are currently assessing the damage but our preliminary assessment suggests that a cable was cut."
The gondola operator said in an update on Monday that an estimated 18 to 20 of the 30 gondola cabins will need to be replaced, along with the main cable.
"The RCMP is treating this incident of the gondola cable being cut as an ongoing criminal investigation with damages reaching into the millions," Sea to Sky Gondola said.
The gondola operator has previously said it received an alert at 4:30 a.m. on Saturday that a haul rope had fallen for the Sea to Sky Gondola and the lift was inoperable. No one was injured during the incident.
"We are working with Doppelmayr, our lift manufacturer, to determine timelines for equipment replacement," Sea to Sky said.
The popular sightseeing attraction is located in Squamish, British Columbia, about 40 miles north of Vancouver. The attraction gives guests a 10-minute ride, rising to more than 2,900 feet above sea level and "provides sweeping views of the Howe Sound and surrounding mountains."
Each gondola car can carry up to eight people, and features floor-to-ceiling glass windows.
RCMP inspectors have been out in the past couple of days inspecting the various structures that made up the gondola. The RCMP shared a photo to Twitter of an officer on one of the towers where the cables are strung.
Another photo showed a police helicopter being used to survey the area.
Sea to Sky Gondola has not said when it expects the attraction to reopen but that it is contacting people involved with all of the private weddings and events that have been scheduled at the gondola.
"We are working to relocate as many as possible to other beautiful venues in the area," the operator said.
Planners who spoke to Canada's Global News said booking fees are being fully refunded as the gondola attempts to find other venues.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A New York City-based director got a private jet experience as the only passenger on his flight, and chronicled his luck in a video that he shared online.
Vincent Peone told news outlets that he landed the solo trip after his morning Delta flight operated by SkyWest Airlines out of Aspen, Colorado, was grounded last week.
He was given two travel alternatives, one flight around noon and another later in the evening, which he selected, he told NBC News. That flight bound for Salt Lake City, Utah, was the first leg in his trip home to New York, where he was headed to see his grandfather in the hospital.
"When I arrived at the gate, the tiny airport was completely empty so I approached the lady at the gate, who told me I would be the only passenger," he told NBC News. "She wasn't sure there was a need to make an announcement but I told her: 'Oh please make the announcement' and pulled out my phone. Everyone from the sky team from that point on got a kick out of it and played along beautifully."
Vincent Peone was on his way home from Aspen, Colorado, when he ended up having his flight rescheduled. Lucky for him, the rescheduled flight had plenty of leg room and seats to choose from.(Published 6 hours ago)
Video that Peone posted Monday, which has since been shared thousands of times, shows an airline employee inviting "the only passenger on this flight" to "kindly board at this time."
It then shows workers loading sandbags onto the aircraft, which Peone notes is so that the plane will meet minimum weight requirements.
The video goes on to show Peone with a drink in hand and joking with pilots about being on a private jet. His video shows rows of empty seats.
Peone told The Washington Post that a flight attendant said he could sit wherever he wanted and no one had a problem with his filming. He said he was told the trip probably cost the airline $30,000 to fly him to Salt Lake City and speculated that the airline went along with it because "they had to fly there to pick people up and bring them back."
NBC has reached out to Delta for comment.
After Peone shared his video, Delta tweeted back, "that looks like an awesome experience."
"I'm a director who owns my own production company so I fly often," Peone told NBC News. "But this was a first."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- One of the most appealing aspects of using a public library is being able to borrow books for free -- provided they are returned by the stipulated due date.
Recently, some libraries have detailed the cases of patrons who failed to meet the deadline, and the books that were returned decades overdue.
The Sunnyvale Public Library in California said Robert Somaduroff checked out a book called Midget Motoring and Carting in 1974, and he ended up returning the tome in person -- 45 years later.
Somaduroff told librarians he had intended to learn how to build his own vehicle from the book before he was old enough to get a driver's license, but he never got around to pursing the hobby. He voluntarily paid the library's maximum overdue fine, $10.