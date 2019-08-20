(FOX) This was a different kind of mass migration.
A man in Colorado captured the moment over the weekend when dozens of air mattresses set up for a movie night were blown by strong winds across a park outside Denver.
Robb Manes said he was at the Runway 35 park in Denver's Stapleton neighborhood on Saturday when he noticed something that looked rather unusual.
"We were hanging out at the pool when, suddenly, a mattress flew into the fenced-in area," Manes wrote on YouTube. "When a second and third one came in, we stood up, I grabbed my camera, and this is what we saw."
The video shows dozens of air mattresses tumbling across a grassy park, flying near a pool as ominous-looking storm clouds appear. Several people can be seen trying to run after the mattresses, with some ducking for cover.
The National Weather Service's Boulder Office had advised on Twitter that isolated thunderstorms were reported in the area, bringing "gusty winds" up to 50 mph.
"Apparently there was a 'Movie Night Under The Stars' and in Denver, Colorado fashion, a storm blew in, and this is the result," Manes said.
Some of the mattresses ended up being blown into a nearby pool as stunned onlookers watched.
Since posting the video, Manes has racked up over 177,000 views on YouTube.
"So majestic," he wrote.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) The No. 1 rule around Indiana police officers is to not force them to deal with No. 2.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles tweeted Monday that "littering is always bad... but Littering by throwing a used diaper out of the car window right in front of a police officer is asking for a ticket..."
"Especially when diaper hits said police officer's car," he followed up, alongside the hashtag "Ewww."
The nauseating incident took place on Interstate 65 in Johnson County, according to the Indianapolis Star. Wheeles was driving when he noticed someone dropping a diaper from the backseat.
"I was heading home after working the Indiana State Fair, tired, and wasn't really expecting it," Wheeles told the news outlet. "It hit my car and bounced a couple of times...it's not something I could really let fly."
The sergeant said his car wasn't damaged and didn't even need a wash due to the diaper toss — but the revolting episode did cause a light traffic jam and led to a littering citation.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) There's no universal agreement on when "Happy Hour" begins, but one thing nationwide purveyors of booze can agree on is customers need to wait until the bar is actually open.
Kentucky police, however, say that basic rule went unobserved by one woman who was arrested Monday morning for allegedly breaking into a bar and starting to drink before the 8 a.m. opening.
Donna Martin, 35, was discovered sitting inside Slainte Public House, a bar in Georgetown located roughly 15 miles north of Lexington, when employees arrived to open it on Monday, police said.
The woman was spotted "sitting inside the bar area," the Georgetown Police Department wrote on Facebook. She allegedly broke into the bar "in the early morning and remained until employees came in to open."
Martin was arrested and charged with burglary and public intoxication.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A Wisconsin family getting ready for dinner received a surprise visitor in store-bought salad greens this past Tuesday.
Karlie Allen recorded the encounter on her phone as the family spotted a live frog stuck to the side of the packaged Simple Truth organic greens.
Yells and disgusted looks by family members could be seen and heard in the video, with Allen screaming before exclaiming, "OMG, it's literally alive."
"I'm thinking, 'One, how the heck did that get in there?' and 'Two, that is absolutely disgusting,'" Allen told WTMJ.
The origins of the frog could be traced to a Pick 'n Save in Glendale, where the family had bought the salad greens on Tuesday.
Allen said she decided to bring the contaminated product back to the grocery store where she showed the clerk the video and received a refund. She added that wanted to bring the frog as well, but it escaped overnight.
While she didn't receive any answers from the clerk as to how the frog ended up in the salad, Simple Truth and Pick n' Save's parent company reached out to her to comment on the situation and apologize.
"These situations happen from time to time when Organic products are involved," Roundy's Supermarkets, Inc. said in a statement. "USDA Certified Organic items must be free of synthetic additives and certain pesticides. Although rare, from time-to-time we do see insects and other small animals such as frogs make it through packaging with fresh produce items. In this instance, the customer returned the organic lettuce for an even exchange."
Simple Truth also apologized, saying: "We are so sorry that the Simple Truth product had a live frog inside of the carton. We definitely want to follow up with the supplier. Please advise of the Kroger Plus Card that was used for the purchase, the date of the purchase and if you still have the plastic carton, what is the UPC Code and the manufacturer code for the mix."
After the amphibian escapade, Allen says she didn't plan to eat salad any time soon.
"This is in a box of lettuce that's supposed to be triple washed and organic and healthy," she said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DERRY, N.H. (AP) — Officials in a New Hampshire town are trying to figure out how a recently opened time capsule from 50 years ago has nothing in it.
Library director Cara Potter in Derry tells WMUR-TV that since she started there five years ago, the safe has been sitting on a shelf. Before that, it was kept at the old municipal building in town.
The combination was on the back of the safe. Potter said it took several tries to get it open recently on the 50th anniversary of when it was sealed in 1969. But it was empty.
No one has a list of what was originally put inside.
Officials said they have no idea who could have opened it and taken the items. They even speculated that nothing was put in there in the first place.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- A Florida man who feared his cat had been eaten by coyotes was reunited with the feline three and a half years later thanks to a stranger, a microchip and an animal hospital.
Miguel Tellado-Quiles, 31, said he and his cats, Lola and Mister Kitty, were staying with his parents in Gainesville while he studied for the bar exam in 2016 and one day the felines managed to escape through a back door.
Mister Kitty was captured by a neighbor a few weeks after the escape, but there was no sign of Lola after months of searching.
"I honestly thought she was eaten by coyotes," Tellado-Quiles told Gainesville.com.
Tellado-Quiles' theory changed, however, when he received a call from the Newberry Animal Hospital. Staff told him a woman who lives about 18 miles of Gainesville brought in a cat that she had been feeding for about three years.
The cat's microchip identified her as Lola.
Tellado-Quiles' mother picked Lola up from the Newberry clinic Friday. He said Lola and Mister Kitty will soon be reunited.
"They've never spent more than two weeks apart," Tellado-Quiles said. "I'm not sure what the reunion will be like."
A Massachusetts woman was recently reunited with her cat about five and a half years after the feline went missing from her home. Elinore Repucci said she let Larry the cat out into her Essex back yard in July 2013, and she soon discovered the feline had left the yard and apparently wandered away.
Officials with the Merrimack River Feline Rescue Society said a man feeding birds in Salisbury, about 20 miles from Repucci's home, found the cat and brought him into the shelter about five and a half years later.
Repucci said Larry was in good health and quickly re-acclimated to life in her home.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was able to help an escaped emu find its way home by tackling it at the side of the highway.
DPS Trooper Doug Gagna responded to a report of an escaped emu in Maricopa and he arrived on the scene to find the bird being chased around Interstate 8 by some witnesses wielding a blue tarp.
Gagna said the group's lucky break came when the emu tripped on a barbed wire fence and he was able to tackle the 80-pound bird, allowing its owner to capture it safely.
The trooper said it was the first time in his five years on the job that he had been called to deal with a large bird.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- A California family's home security camera was rolling when a black bear wandered into the house and raided the refrigerator.
Hayes Sherman, 15, and Bobby Harden, 15, were watching TV at Sherman's family's vacation home in Truckee when they heard a loud noise coming from the kitchen late at night.
The boys investigated and discovered it was a black bear taking taco meat and ice cream from the refrigerator.
The bear's feast was recorded by home security cameras.
The boys fled back to the TV room and called Sherman's mother, telling her not to come downstairs.
A Placer County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to the home and was able to drive the bear away by shooting it with a bear round from a shotgun.
The boys said the bear apparently got into the home through an open garage door. They said the incident is a reminder to keep doors and windows locked.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Residents of a Newfoundland and Labrador town with a famously suggestive name are petitioning to stop a sex toy company from using their sign for advertisements.
The town of Dildo was gifted a Hollywood-style sign last week by U.S. late night TV host Jimmy Kimmel, who jokingly ran for mayor of the town, and adult toy company Our Pleasure posted a video to Facebook showing off some of its products in front of the sign and other local landmarks Saturday.
Andrew Pretty, a member of Dildo's local service district committee, said despite the town's name, residents were not pleased to find out their town was being used to sell sex toys.
"We didn't think it was appropriate," Pretty told The Telegram newspaper. "A lot of people are upset over it."
"If they had just casually mentioned the name on their site and didn't go to that extreme, we wouldn't have had a problem, but they went too far with this," he said. "That's not what the town is about at all."
Pretty said some residents have tried reaching out to Our Pleasure, but their concerns were dismissed. He said people are particularly upset that the company was taking photos of sex toys outdoors in daylight hours.
"They had one picture right next to the playground ... it's not right.," he said. "I think about the children. There's no need of an 8-year-old seeing Our Pleasure going around with sex toys in the community."
Cathy Daniels, owner of Our Pleasure, said the company was careful to make sure no one was around when the photos were taken.
"In our industry, we're very sex-positive. But still, it's still a very taboo topic to talk about it," she said. "So, for us, for Dildo to be in the media, although they were talking about the community, they were also talking about the object."
Pretty said a petition calling on Our Pleasure not to use photos of the town for its advertising and social media campaigns already has five pages of signatures.
"We really hope the petition will make a difference," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- An intrusive moose crashed an Alaska family's pool party and was filmed drinking water from the pool before stealing a taco.
Annah Anderson said her daughters were having a pool party in the back yard of their Alaska home when the girls were sent running by an unexpected moose.
Anderson's video shows the moose drinking water from the pool. She said the animal also helped itself to some of the girls' food.
"Someone crashed my three daughters pool party. One daughter is still pretty upset about her taco being touched," Anderson wrote.