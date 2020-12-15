Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A pair of Australian friends who have played the lottery together for about 40 years finally scored a jackpot of more than $650,000 after they changed the store from which they make their purchases.
A member of the two-person lottery team from Cambridge Park, New South Wales, told The Lott officials that they have been longtime lottery partners.
"We've been playing for about 40 years. We started off working together and became mates. We've been playing Lotto together ever since," the man said.
He said he was shocked when his wife checked the weekend's Saturday Lotto numbers.
"My wife checked the ticket on Saturday night. She came in and woke me up and told me we'd won. I thought she was having me on," the winner said. "We just can't believe it. We were only saying the other day we thought we were due for a big win."
The friends are now splitting a jackpot of $665,991.58. The man said there was one factor that was different from the other times the friends had played the lottery together.
"This time, my mate bought the ticket from a different outlet than usual. Maybe that made the difference," he said.
The winning ticket was purchased from the Cambridge Park Newsagency.
The man said he is working out what to do with his share of the winnings.
"The only thing I've thought about is buying a new car," he said. "I'm not going to get carried away until I see it in the bank account. Then we can plan other things, like helping family, holidays and whatever else."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LONDON (AP) — Banksy's latest mural has delayed a homeowner's plans to sell in England after it recently appeared on the house's exterior wall.
The elusive British street artist's piece — titled "Aachoo!!" — depicts an elderly woman sneezing, sending her dentures flying out of her mouth. It's painted on the side of the house on a steep street in the southwestern city of Bristol. The resulting effect is that her sneeze appears to be knocking down buildings.
The creation was discovered on the wall of the semidetached house on Thursday. British media reported that the owners, who had previously put a "sold" sign outside, were pulling out of the sale, because Banksy's art could send the property's value soaring.
However, Nick Makin told the BBC on Saturday that it wasn't true his mother, Aileen Makin, had taken the house off the market.
"It does increase the value, and you have to take a moment to think about it, but it's not changing anything in terms of the house sale for us," Makin said.
He said the sale has been put on hold for 48 hours and the family was trying to ensure the artwork would be protected.
Banksy has posted the piece on his website and Instagram page and his publicist confirmed he created the artwork. He began his career spray-painting buildings in Bristol and has become one of the world's best-known artists. Some of his art sells in the millions.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
VATICAN CITY, Dec 15 (Reuters) - St. Peter's Square in theVatican has hosted a few unorthodox nativity scenes over the years, but this season's entry looks like it came from outer space.
The futuristic ceramic crèche - which includes an astronaut and a character reminiscent of Darth Vader from Star Wars - has received so many terrible reviews that, if it were a Broadway play, it probably would have closed on opening night.
Some social media users - perhaps in keeping with the prevailing mood of 2020 - called it disturbing or lacking reassurance.
Others were more scathing.
"What in the name of sane Christianity have they created in the piazza in the Vatican," tweeted A.A. Michelangelo. ."..Words (are) inadequate for this horrific creation which must have come from the planet Zog."
Mary, Joseph, the three kings and the shepherds look like cubic chess figures and the animals are squat and square.
The Vatican uses a different nativity scene each year, usually donated by towns or artists.
This year's modernist, larger-than-life display, which has appeared at various venues, was made by students and teachers in Castelli, an Italian town famous for ceramics, between 1965 and1975.
Italians traditionally add a new character to represent a current event.
Past Vatican nativity scenes have included a broken boat representing the plight of refugees and a person visiting an inmate in a jail cell, symbolizing charity. Last year's was sculpted from 720 tons of beach sand.
The astronaut represents the lunar landings of the late1960s and early 1970s, according to a description for visitors.
One person on social media responded by posting a picture showing that figure planting a Vatican flag on the moon. Another showed Darth Vader asking for directions to St. Peter's Square.
Among the scene's few unqualified fans was American Lino Rulli, who hosts "The Catholic Guy," a weekday radio program in Minnesota. "I don't know what I love more: the spaceman or the guy from the Star Wars Cantina. I really want a small one for our home," he tweeted.
For others closer to home, the decision by the VaticanCity's de facto municipal government to use it at the end of 2020 of all years was particularly irksome.
"With this global pandemic and everything else the Christian people, or anyone for that matter, was expecting a sign of rebirth," said Alfredo Chiarelli, 65, who has been selling religious items in the square for 30 years.
"It has confused and saddened a lot of people," he told Reuters.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TOKYO (Reuters) - Want to look good for a Zoom meeting but don't want to get too dressed up? A Japanese apparel company has created a "Pajamas Suit" that's meant to resemble office attire but feel as snug as sleepwear.
Aoki Holdings is marketing the navy, beige, black and dark grey suits for both men and women to teleworkers as "more than pajamas and less than fashionable clothes."
Sold as suit separates, the jackets are knit cardigans and can be mixed and matched with elastic-waist pants designed for sitting for long periods. All items in the collection cost 4,990 yen ($48) each in Aoki's online store.
The "pajama suit" highlights the ways clothing makers are trying to adapt as they struggle to sell business suits with the COVID-19 pandemic keeping office workers at home. Aoki has warned it will book billions of yen in losses this year.
A survey by the Pew Research Center shows that most Americans want to continue working from home even after the pandemic, suggesting apparel companies will need to continue to innovate in a new era of "office" work.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Firefighters at a Florida station said they woke up to find an unusual visitor to their firehouse -- a wandering coyote.
Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said firefighters at Firehouse 29 awoke Sunday morning to find a coyote strolling through the station.
A firefighter snapped a photo of the canine before it ran back out of the station.
The department said the visit was particularly surprising since the station is located in a "dense urban neighborhood about a mile from the beach."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A California store employee who lost her diamond ring at work had the precious heirloom returned to her when a customer arrived home and found it in their bag.
Geena Ford, an employee at Home Goods in Elk Grove, said she was at work recently when she realized her diamond ring, which had been given to her by her great-grandmother, was no longer on her finger.
"My whole team looked all over the front, all over the store. We looked on the camera," Ford told KOVR-TV. "I thought it was gone."
Ford's mother posted about the lost ring on an Elk Grove community Facebook page, but several days went by with no leads on the heirloom's location.
Joyce Chock, a customer who had been helped by Ford at the store, said she dumped out her shopping bags several days later to wrap some Christmas gifts and made a surprising discovery.
"I was dumping out gifts and out came a ring and I was like, 'This is not mine,'" Chock said.
Chock remembered seeing Ford's mother's post on the Facebook page and reached out to reunite the ring with the family.
"Oh, the mom was very thankful. She said it was a Christmas miracle. I'm just glad that they got it back," Chock said.
Ford said she was grateful to have the ring returned to her finger Monday.
"It just made me realize that there's still good people out there because I didn't have that much faith in someone coming up or doing the right thing," Ford said. "But, there are still people doing that."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Employees at an Ohio restaurant have an extra reason to be jolly this holiday season after a customer left a $5,600 tip without even ordering any food.
Souk Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar said a customer came in during the weekend and requested to be rung up for a penny.
An employee complied, and the customer, identified only as Billy, left a $5,600 tip that he requested be split among all of the eatery's employees.
"What an amazing gesture of kindness to my employees," Chef Moussa Salloukh wrote in a Facebook post.
"This is not an ordinary December. Normally this is a month when our employees work extra and guests tip generously. December is a month for them to earn money to buy family gifts, put a bit into savings and take care of bills or repairs that have been lingering," Salloukh wrote.
"With Covid restrictions and guidelines, that was not going to happen for them this year. So this heartfelt generosity was deeply needed and very appreciated," the chef wrote.
Salloukh said each of the restaurant's 28 employees received $200.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- An Ohio woman said a birthday card her mother mailed to her in 2015 finally arrived this month -- two years after the older woman's death.
Katrina Jones, of Youngstown, said she checked her mail during her lunch break when she spotted an envelope that immediately stood out.
"The return address is from my mother. Then I looked at the handwriting and I said that's my mother's handwriting. My mother passed away in 2018," Jones told WKBN-TV.
Jones said the envelope was postmarked June 20, 2015. It contained a birthday card from her mother.
"I do remember many years ago and I think I'm safe to say it must have been 2015 and I remember her asking, 'Hey, did you get a card from me?'" Jones said.
Jones said she doesn't know why the card took so long to arrive, but she considers it to be a sign.
"Someone told me at work, 'It wasn't meant for you to receive back then,'" Jones said. "It was meant for me to receive now."
Janice Tucker, of North Vernon, Ind., received a precious piece of mail that was delayed for an even longer amount of time when a letter her brother wrote to her while serving in Vietnam arrived at her home after 52 years.
Tucker said the letter was not in the original envelope when it arrived at her home, indicating someone had found it and tracked her down at her current address. She said the envelope did not offer much in the way of clues as to the letter's long journey.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in New York state shared video of the rescue of a large buck that wandered into a batting cage and ended up with its antlers entangled in the net.
The Strong Island Animal Rescue League said two rescuers responded when a homeowner in Port Jefferson called to report a deer was trapped in their backyard batting cage.
The organization posted video of the rescue to Facebook.
The video shows one of the rescuers being thrown to the ground by the deer while working to shorten the slack on the net so her partner could cut through the ropes.
The duo managed to cut the deer free from the ropes and the animal charged away, flattening a stockade fence on its way back to the wild.
The group said the rescuers were not injured but were sore the next morning.
The homeowner said the batting cage would be taken down when not in use going forward.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(AP) Fauci, Kamala….da Vinci?
America's preeminent infectious disease expert, Anthony Fauci, and its incoming vice president, Kamala Harris, join the Renaissance master himself, Leonardo da Vinci, atop this year's list of most mispronounced words, as compiled by the U.S. Captioning Company, which captions and subtitles real-time events on TV and in courtrooms.
The list released Wednesday identifies the words that proved most challenging for newsreaders and people on television to pronounce this year.
The caption company said it surveyed its members to generate the list, which is now in its fifth year and was commissioned by Babbel, a language-learning app company with headquarters in Berlin and New York.
Todd Ehresmann, a senior linguist at Babbel, said the list, unsurprisingly, reflects a year dominated by presidential politics and the coronavirus pandemic.
"All of these have added some new phrases to our national vocabulary, which may take some practice," he said.
Here's how Ehresmann broke down the proper pronunciations for the commonly misspoken words:
Anthony Fauci (AN-thon-nee FOW-chee): Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
Bangtan Sonyeondan (PUNG-tahn SOH-nyun-dahn): The full name of South Korean K-Pop band 'BTS', which translates as "a group of bulletproof boys" or "bulletproof boy scouts."
Giannis Antetokounmpo (YON-nis AHN-de-doh-KOON-boh): Greek basketball player who plays for the Milwaukee Bucks and was named the NBA's 'Most Valuable Player' this year.
Isaias (ees-ah-EE-ahs ): The name given to a powerful hurricane that caused significant damage to the East Coast and Caribbean this summer.
Kamala Harris: The Vice President-Elect. The Associated Press has reported Harris' first name is pronounced "KAH'-mah-lah" — or, as she explains in her biography, "'comma-la,' like the punctuation mark."
Leonardo da Vinci (lee-oh-NAR-doe dah-VIN-chee): The Italian painter, architect, and engineer who created the 'Mona Lisa.' A mispronunciation of his name was the subject of a viral meme on social media this year.
Mahamayavi Bhagavan Antle (mu-HAH-muh-yaw-vee bag-AH-wahn ANT-uhl): The full name of wildlife park operator 'Doc' Antle, who shot to fame in the Netflix documentary series 'Tiger King.'
Nevada ( nev-ADD-ah ): Homestate of Las Vegas that played a central role in the presidential election.
Yosemite: The famous national park in California's Sierra Nevada mountains, it was notably mispronounced by President Trump in August. Multiple sources list its pronunciation as (yoh-SEM-it-ee).
