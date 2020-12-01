ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — In February, Carol Benge of Chiefland, Florida, purchased a seahorse for her home aquarium as a reward for marking five years cancer-free.
She named the little black-and-silver fish Louie. As the coronavirus pandemic swept the nation, Benge, a schoolteacher, relaxed whenever she watched the 3-inch (7.6-centimeter) creature float around the tank and fed him tiny brine shrimp.
In September, Louie seemed to have trouble swimming. He moved horizontally and appeared listless. Even more troubling were the small, pearl-like bubbles clustered on his tail. Benge had done a lot of research on seahorses and suspected he had something called gas bubble disease, similar to a human scuba diver getting the bends from surfacing too quickly.
She knew she had to act quickly and worried that she had failed the creature.
“I wanted to save my little friend. He eats out of my hand. He’s a precious little thing. If I bring him into my home he’s part of my family,” she said.
First, she called her local veterinarian’s office. The receptionist thought Benge owned a dog or a cat named Seahorse. Once that misunderstanding was cleared, Benge’s vet office said they did not have the knowledge to help Louie.
Benge felt like 2020 was too difficult of a year to cope with the possibility of her fish dying so she made the decision to put Louie in a temporary tank and drive him an hour to the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine.
There, the experts asked if they could do an experiment, at no cost to Benge: putting Louie in a hyperbaric chamber, just like a human diver suffering from the bends. The hyperbaric oxygen chamber at the school is normally used for wound care in mammals. Its first patient was a dog bitten by a rattlesnake in 2012.
Benge agreed. Because of the coronavirus, she was not allowed back to the treatment area with Louie, so she handed him over to Tatiana Weisbrod, a first-year resident with the hospital’s aquatic animal medicine program.
Weisbrod gently transferred Louie into a Pyrex glass container along with water and an aquatic plant Benge brought from his home tank. This was the first time the school had attempted to treat a fish in the tank and it was a gamble.
“We’re definitely on high alert when we’re dealing with fragile species,” said Weisbrod. “When he went into the chamber, he was pretty quiet and floating sideways. We did monitor him closely, to make sure he didn’t look agitated.”
For Louie, Weisbrod and the veterinary team used a treatment protocol devised by the U.S. Navy. They put Louie and the glass container inside the hyperbaric chamber and shut it tight.
“Pressure and time are used to shrink the volume and diameter of gas bubbles in the tissue and allow them to resorb into the animal,” Weisbrod said. “Then, the pressure is released in a slow, controlled manner to allow sufficient time for degassing without bubble re-formation.”
Gas bubble disease is common in aquariums, the UF veterinary team said. Seahorses are particularly vulnerable to the illness, although experts are not sure why.
But it appears the UF veterinarians have come up with a successful treatment, thanks to Louie as a test case.
“Immediately after taking him out, he seemed to be swimming around, more interactive,” said Weisbrod.
With one treatment, Louie was cured.
For the vets at the University of Florida, it means they can offer this treatment for professional and hobby fish owners. Few vets are equipped to treat gas bubble disease in this manner, never mind seahorses with the problem.
“Very little is published on successful treatment for this important disease, so every small success could lead to improved outcomes,” Weisbrod said.
For Benge, Louie’s successful treatment meant something sweeter, especially in 2020. Louie made a full recovery and Benge has returned to hand feeding him brine shrimp.
“Some people would say it’s a fairly insignificant life, but if there’s one thing you can do to add something positive to the world, why not do it?” she said.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — New clues have surfaced in the disappearance of a gleaming monolith in Utah that seemed to melt away as mysteriously as it appeared in the red-rock desert — though it's no longer the only place where a strange structure has been discovered.
A Colorado photographer told KSTU-TV that he saw four men come to the remote Utah site Friday night and push over the hollow, stainless steel object.
"Right after it had fallen over and made a loud thud, one of them said, 'This is why you don't leave trash in the desert,'" Ross Bernards told the Salt Lake City TV station.
The group broke down the structure into pieces, loaded it into a wheelbarrow and left.
"As they were loading it up and walking away, they just said, 'Leave no trace,'" he said.
The sheriff's office in San Juan County, Utah, has said it's not planning an investigation into the disappearance of the monolith, which had been placed without permission on public land. But authorities also said they would accept tips from any of the hundreds of visitors who trekked out to see the otherworldly gleaming object deep in the desert.
Visitors have left behind a mess of human waste, cars parked on vegetation and other debris, the land agency said. The mysterious structure that evoked the movie "2001: A Space Odyssey" generated international attention and drew plenty of speculation about otherworldly origins, though officials said it was an earthly creation of riveted plates of stainless steel.
For Bernards, the visitors' damage to the environment convinced him that the remote area was better off without the structure.
"Leave the art to places where art should be and let Mother Nature have her space for art," he said.
Utah isn't the only place a monolith emerged. A similar metal structure was found on a hill in northern Romania, in the city of Piatra Neamt.
Like the Utah structure, whoever placed the object didn't follow the proper steps and get a building permit, Mayor Andrei Carabelea said in a Facebook post over the weekend. Still, he took it in stride, joking that some "cheeky and terrible" alien teenagers were likely putting them up around the world.
"I am honored they chose our city," he said.
(NY Post) Proving that love is blind, and sometimes kooky, a bodybuilder from Kazakhstan has tied the knot with his dearly beloved — a sex doll he dated for eight months before proposing a year ago.
Clad in a black tux and bow tie, Yuri Tolochko is seen planting a gentle kiss on Margo, who appears a bit stiff in her revealing white gown as she clutches a bouquet of flowers and stares into the distance.
The couple also shared a romantic first dance in front of dozens of guests who attended the traditional ceremony, which was shared on Instagram, the Sun reported.
"It's happened. To be continued," the actor and bodybuilder wrote after slipping a ring onto his bride's finger.
The unconventional couple got engaged in December 2019, when the bald, blue-eyed hunk — who described himself as a "sexy maniac" — popped the question.
Images shared on social media illustrate the couple's romantic lifestyle, including sunny vacations and bubble baths, captioned with hashtags including #ideal_relationship, #true_love and #happy_wife_happy_life.
In one post of them working out together, Tolochko wrote: "Couples need to talk less and connect more. With time and experience, Margo and I realized that it takes more than words to have a conversation."
He added: "Your partner sure deserves the best, but they have to do their part."
Tolochko said he met Margo at a nightclub, where he rescued her from some unwanted attention, adding that they had planned to take the plunge in March before the coronavirus pandemic hit.
He told the Daily Star that the wedding was delayed again after he was attacked during a transgender rally in the Kazakh city of Almaty on Oct. 31, when he suffered a concussion and a broken nose after dressing as a woman for the event.
Tolochko, who identifies as a pansexual, told the Daily Star that "our story turns me on much more than sex itself."
He added that he also enjoys BDSM — bondage and discipline, domination and submission, sadism and masochism.
"I love being tortured, I can endure a lot of pain. I love to dominate too. Margo is capable of what other people are not capable of," he said, according to the news outlet.
The only requirements for a wedding to take place in Kazakhstan are that both consenting partners have to be male and female over 18 years old — with no mention of whether dolls are included.
The man who experienced a real-life New York City nightmare — falling into a rat nest after the sidewalk collapsed beneath his feet, leaving him too terrified to scream and risk having the rodents crawl into his mouth — is suing the city and a building landlord.
Leonard Shoulders was waiting for a bus at East 183rd Street and Third Avenue in the Bronx in late October, when the sidewalk beneath him collapsed. The 33-year-old was swallowed into a sinkhole, falling more than a dozen feet into a den of horrors.
"He was immediately surrounded by rats he describes as the size of puppies," Shoulders' attorney Nick Bagley said. "New Yorkers' two great fears: falling through a sidewalk, and rats."
The underground pit was so full of rodents, Shoulders' mother Cindy White told NBC New York after the incident, he couldn't even scream for help.
"He was like, 'Ma, the rats down there were ridiculous.' He was like, 'they were like so big.' He was scared to yell out because he thought they were gonna go in his mouth," she said at the time.
Surveillance video shows Shoulders standing on the corner when the sidewalk opens and he falls. He tries to hold on but can't, dropping down as concrete and debris rained onto his head. People could be seen looking down into the hole after Shoulders' after, asking him to wave his hands to yell if he was fine. He was only able to do the former.
"He went down feet first," White said. "He was just standing and the sidewalk just — it was like a suction. Like a sinkhole. He just went down."
Eventually, police and firefighters arrived at the scene and got to work, spending nearly half an hour to carefully pull Shoulders out. He has a long recovery ahead, suffering a spinal fracture, and about a month after ordeal was just starting to regain feeling in his legs, hands and arms.
White said her son is still traumatized by the fall, and she wants to know what caused the sidewalk to open up and swallow her son.
"It could have been anyone. It could have been anyone it was a whole scary situation. It was my son and thank God he's alive," White said.
Following the incident, building inspectors found the area beneath the sidewalk in disrepair. Three businesses remain closed until further notice due to the sinkhole. According to the Department of Buildings, their investigation into this incident is ongoing.
"Potential enforcement actions are pending the results of that investigation," the DOB said following the incident, adding: "The Full Vacate Order is still in effect, and a construction fence has been erected around the building in the interest of public safety."
The building at the corner is still fenced off nearly a month later. Bagley has filed a lawsuit against the landlord of the building and the city for an unspecified amount of money.
"We feel they're both responsible for the maintenance of that sidewalk, which was in disarray and disrepair for many, many years," Bagley said. "He's going to be with these injuries probably for the rest of his life."
Neither the landlord nor the owner of the building offered comment on the lawsuit or the situation.
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Crews working to restore a historical landmark in New York state discovered a century-old time capsule containing four rare coins and two letters from men who worked on a previous restoration project.
The Roslyn Landmark Society said workers restoring the Roslyn Grist Mill, which was built in the 1700s, discovered the time capsule buried in the concrete floor that was installed during a 1917 restoration project.
The half-pint milk bottle contained four rare coins: an 1863 Civil War money piece, an 1863 Haitian centime, an 1881 Indian Head penny and a 1905 Indian Head penny.
The bottle also contained two letters, one written in English and one in Italian.
The English letter was written by Stephen Speedling, who owned a nearby carpentry shop. He wrote the building was being rebuilt for Harold Godwin, grandson of poet William Cullen Bryant.
The letter in Italian was written by Romolo Capparrelli, who identified himself as the person who designed the structure's planking-style concrete roof.
"To find such a piece of history is just really a treasure," Roslyn Landmark Society member Jennifer Lister told WCBS-TV.
Lister said the group is considering putting their own time capsule in the building before the restoration project is complete. The mill is slated to become a museum after the project ends.
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A kitchen supply company announced it is seeking a "Cookie Connoisseur," who will be paid $5,000 to create unique cookie recipes with "wacky" ingredients.
Reynolds Kitchens said the Cookie Connoisseur will be tapped to author five cookie recipes to be featured in the brand's 21-day Cookie Countdown to 2021.
Bakers interested in the position, which comes with a $5,000 paycheck, are being asked to submit a cookie recipe that includes "an unexpected or wacky ingredient" to the company by Dec. 8.
Entries emailed to careers@ReynoldsSweetGig.com should include the recipe, a photo of the resulting cookies and a 250-word description of why they would be perfect for the job. Applicants should also include their names, ages and addresses, Reynolds said.
"The holidays may be filled with some uncertainty this year, but baking cookies always brings joy," said Lisa Smith, senior vice president of marketing for Reynolds Brands. "We're looking for a fun-loving baker to help us end this challenging year on a sweet note with a creative cookie countdown."
(FOX) Firefighters in Massachusetts pulled a man to safety after he got stuck chest-deep in the thick mud of a drained pond Sunday morning, authorities said.
The rescue happened in Springfield at Watershops Pond. It was unclear how the man became trapped in the mud.
Images from the scene show Springfield Fire and Emergency Services crewmembers place ladders on the ground to help their footing in the slippery mud and use ropes to send a sled to the trapped man.
Local officials have urged residents to avoid the area due to its current condition. Commissioner B.J. Calvi told WWLP-TV on Monday that it took over four hours to rescue the man.
"He was trapped in the mud up to chest level," Calvi said. "It took 75 man-hours to free him from the mud."
No firefighters were injured during the rescue.
The city has been gradually drawing down the pond to prepare for an estimated multimillion-dollar flood control project set to begin next year, Springfield-based newspaper The Republican reported.
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A zoo in Poland says it's the first to have captured on video the birth of a rare Philippine mouse-deer, and everyone's hoping it's a male so it can help the endangered species breed.
The night birth on Nov. 10 at 2:24 a.m. at the Wroclaw Zoo was filmed by a camera in the stall. It has given experts some knowledge on the mouse-deer's birth process and the first actions of a newborn, including that it begins to nurse quite quickly.
"It is a conservation milestone for this species," the head of the Wroclaw Zoo, Radosław Ratajszczak was quoted as saying in a statement Tuesday.
The naturally reclusive new mouse-deer is hiding from view and experts have not been able yet to determine its sex. They are hoping it's male, because among the 12 mouse-deer living in Europe's zoos there is only one confirmed male, named Johnny English, in Wroclaw.
There are females in zoos in Chester, England, and in Rotterdam, in The Netherlands. That makes breeding difficult, given that the animals are very sensitive and experts are reluctant to make them travel.
The little-known Philippine mouse-deer is endemic only for the Filipino islands of Balabac, Bugsuc and Ramos. Their population is shrinking as they lose habitat to palm oil plantations, the Wroclaw Zoo said.
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Police in Ontario, Canada, shared photos of a vehicle that was pulled over and impounded when the driver was found to be sitting on a folding lawn chair.
The Halton Regional Police Service's Burlington station said officers in Burlington pulled a car over Monday when something seemed off about the vehicle's driver's seat.
A closer look revealed the driver's seat of the car was missing and had been replaced with a folding lawn chair.
Police said the vehicle was impounded and the driver was ticketed for unsafe vehicle operation and driving with an inoperative seat belt.
TOKYO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - An 18-meter (60-foot) "Gundam" robot that can walk and move its arms was unveiled in Japan on Monday amid hopes that it will help invigorate tourism hit by COVID-19.
The robot is modeled after a figure in "Mobile Suit Gundam," a Japanese cartoon first launched in the late 1970s about enormous battle robots piloted by humans. The series spawned multiple spin-offs and toys and gained a worldwide following.
It will be the centerpiece of the Gundam Factory Yokohama, a tourist attraction that opens on Dec. 19 in the port city.
"I hope this will lead to stimulating tourism demand and revitalizing local areas," Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a news conference.
"Of course, we now have the coronavirus issue. I want people to tackle endeavors like this while making an effort to prevent the spread of infection."
