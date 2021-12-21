ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A troop of fat, hungry squirrels has put the kibosh on a downtown St. Paul park’s holiday lights display.
Friends of Mears Park had to forego the usual display this year because squirrels chewed through the lights’ wires last year and the vendor refused to put up with the headache and cost again this year, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported Tuesday.
The wires, it turns out, were coated with polylactic acid, a derivative of corn sugar, an appealing appetizer for squirrels spoiled by park visitors who won’t stop feeding them, said Ann LaBore, co-chair of the friends group.
“They try and lead them around the park,” she said. “One guy was trying to get one to jump on him. It’s a little disturbing.”
Instead of the traditional display, the friends group is using a projector to create a kaleidoscope of snowflakes and base lights that bathe the trees in green and blue. LaBore said she’s gotten complaints that the display is far too anemic this year.
Blame the “tree rats,” La Bore said.
“People look down from their condos or apartments and they want to see the twinkly lights,” she said. “Well, we can’t have twinkly lights. It was probably this or nothing.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A San Francisco woman who put a single bobby pin up for trade on Craigslist in May 2020 said it took her 28 exchanges and about a year and one-half to trade up to a Tennessee home.
Demi Skipper, 30, who chronicled her "Trade Me Project" on TikTok, said she was inspired by Kyle McDonald, who executed a similar project in 2006 that began with a red paperclip and ended with a house.
Skipper said some of her followers began to lose faith when she traded three tractors for a Chipotle celebrity card, which entitles the holder to free food from the chain, but she managed to then exchange the card for a $40,000 solar powered trailer, which was the item she traded for the home in Montgomery County, Tenn.
"It's been so surreal," Skipper told NBC News. "Working toward something every day for more than a year and half, and now I wake up and think, 'Is this actually real? Is this actually my house?'"
Skipper said she and her husband are planning to relocate to Tennessee in January to renovate their new home.
She said her trading days aren't over -- she's planning to do the same project all over again.
"I want to donate the next house I trade to a person who needs it, no mortgage, no rental," she said. "There's been a couple of people who have done this once, but no one's crazy enough to do it twice."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A Northern Ireland man's message in a bottle was found nearly 23 years later after traveling only about 18 miles.
Stephen Caulfield, 44, said he was single and living in Rostrevor when he wrote the message reading: "I am 22 years old. Please write to me if you are a girl. Thanks!"
Caulfield said he put the message into a bottle and launched it into the Carlingford Lough on Jan. 5, 1999.
"It was done just to see how far it would go (it was a bit tongue-in-cheek)," Caulfield wrote in a message to the Belfast Telegraph. "I had previously thrown one in when I was a teenager."
Caulfield said he had forgotten about the message by the time photos of his letter started circulating on social media. His bottle had been found last week on the shore in Dundrum, about 18 miles from where he threw it into the water.
Caulfield said he "was hoping for the bottle to reach a bit farther," but he doesn't mind that it never landed him a date -- he's now married with three children.
"My wife and kids are having a laugh about it. My daughter said I'm viral. I collected my boy from school training this morning, and as I did, the vice principal said, 'There's a message in a bottle,'" he said.
Caulfield said on Twitter that the response to the bottle's discovery has been overwhelmingly positive, and he was glad to be about to give people "something different to talk about other than COVID."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Massachusetts confirmed a Steller's sea eagle, a species native to Asia, has been spotted in the state for the first time.
The Massachusetts Division of Fisheries & Wildlife said the Steller's sea eagle was first spotted last week along the Taunton River in Massachusetts.
Birders have since been flocking to the area to catch a glimpse of sea eagle, which experts said can grow to up to 20 pounds with a wingspan of up to 8 feet.
Officials said they have no idea how the bird, native to Asia, came to be in the wild in Massachusetts.
"We've never had one here in this area of the world: the Northeast coast of North America or Massachusetts," Andrew Vitz, the state ornithologist for Massachusetts, told the Boston Globe. "This is like the bird of the decade for people around here."
The Division of Fisheries & Wildlife said the eagle is believed to be the same bird spotted over the course of the past year in locations including Alaska, Canada and Texas.
The first sighting occurred in August 2020 along Alaska's Denali Highway. Experts said the bird may have ended up in Alaska after being thrown off course by weather.
"It's like an avian soap opera," avian vagrancy expert Alexander Lees told the New York Times in November. "We're all rooting for it. Will it make it home? Or is it doomed to never see another species of its own in its lifetime?"
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A bronze goose statue stolen from a St. Paul park has reappeared — at a recycling center.
The statue was reported stolen from its pedestal in a fountain in Cochran Park on Sunday, according to the St. Paul Pioneer Press. It's unclear when it was actually removed.
The statue reappeared at a St. Paul metal recycling center on Monday and turned over to city staff. The base had sustained minor damage but the statue itself was unharmed. An investigation is underway.
The goose is 28-inches high with a 19-inch wingspan. It's one of four goose statues in the fountain. They ring a sculpture called "Indian Hunter and His Dog," created by Paul Manship in 1926. The geese were installed around that statue in 1927.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CTV News) A five-year-old boy in Central Frontenac, north of Kingston, Ont., just wanted to get a new toy for his sister. The problem was he took the family car to do it.
Ontario Provincial Police say they received a call about a suspicious vehicle at around 7:20 a.m. Monday from a neighbour. The vehicle had come to rest in a hayfield.
When police arrived, they found the very young driver, who said that he wanted to go to the store and buy a pink toy tractor for his little sister.
The child was not hurt and the car sustained only minor damage. Police confirmed the parents are not facing any charges.
The message from police is to be aware of kids' whereabouts and to ensure that car keys are kept out of the reach of children.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A Florida woman said she was cleaning out a backpack when she found a forgotten Powerball ticket she purchased months earlier in Maryland, and it turned out to be a $50,000 winner.
The 32-year-old Naples woman told Maryland Lottery officials she had been visiting family in Maryland during the summer when she bought a ticket for the June 26 Powerball drawing at Texas Ribs & BBQ in Clinton.
The ticket ended up in the woman's backpack, where it was forgotten for several months. The woman said she was cleaning the bag out late at night recently when she came across the ticket and decided to check if it was a winner.
The player used the Maryland Lottery app to scan the ticket, and said she scanned it four or five times because she didn't believe it was worth $50,000.
"It can't be real," the winner recalled thinking.
The woman said the prize money will go toward planning a family vacation and giving a boost to her savings account.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A Texas resident shared security camera footage identifying the thief who stole a 10-pound package from their porch -- a neighborhood dog.
Willy Mills, of Lubbock, posted a video to Nextdoor showing the "pooch pirate" struggling to carry the heavy box, which Mills said contained Milk Bone dog treats.
The post said the dog only took the Milk Bone box, leaving behind several other packages.
A commenter on the post, Bekah Elder, identified the canine in the video as her husky, named Kit-Kat. She wrote that Kit-Kat had escaped from her fenced-in yard about a 1/4 mile from Mills' home.
Elder said Kit-Kat was found later in the day, but she had no idea the dog had been getting up to mischief until seeing the video.
"She showed no signs of having eaten anything and happily ate her dinner that night. I had know idea of the thievery until I saw the video," Elder wrote.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for the person who stole a unique fish-shaped mailbox valued at $250.
Authorities say the theft happed overnight on Dec. 11-Dec. 12 on the 1200 block of Seidersville Road.
Anyone with information or that may have witnessed something is asked to contact police at 610-759-2200 or submit an anonymous tip through our Crimewatch tip line.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Authorities in North Carolina said a deer was released with a "stern warning" after breaking into a county courthouse and struggling with deputies.
The Transylvania County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that a deer broke into the Transylvania County Courthouse by smashing through a glass door.
"The suspect was apprehended without injury to the deputies or the suspect," the post said.
The post included photos of deputies holding the deer down after a brief "struggle."
"The presiding judge released the suspect on her own recognizance with a stern warning," the post said.