NEW YORK (AP) — It’s like getting a peek at Santa’s workshop.
A New York City family had a most unusual holiday experience — spending the night at the FAO Schwarz toy store in midtown Manhattan, overlooking the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.
The special night came from a collaboration between the well-known toy store and Airbnb, which listed the special event earlier this month.
FAO Schwarz set up accommodations in their store, with a living room looking out on the giant tree, as well as a sleeping area and a dining table setup.
The lucky family had free run of the store, including the giant step-on keyboard known to many from the movie “Big.” They also got a shopping spree.
David Niggli, chief merchandising officer for FAO Schwarz, called it “an incredible holiday treat.”
“This is a great place just to get away from it all,” he said.
In a nod to the pandemic, the family had to prove New York City residency so as to avoid any need for travel, and the members had to live in the same household. Airbnb pledged the space would be cleaned according to their protocols.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Brazilian documentary filmmaker Ernesto Galiotto lived through what would be some people's worst nightmare - dropping their smartphone from an airplane. Incredibly enough, not only did Mr Galiotto's iPhone survive the fall, it even recorded a video of the entire thing.
The filmmaker and environmentalist was flying over a beach in Cabo Frio, Rio de Janeiro, on Friday when he put his iPhone 6S out of the small airplane's window to capture a few pictures, reports news website 9 to 5 Mac. Heavy winds made him drop his phone, and Mr Galiotto initially thought he had lost it forever.
A video he shared on YouTube shows the moment Mr Galiotto dropped his phone. The video was captured on a camera in the cabin of the single engine plane.
While the filmmaker first thought he had lost his phone for good, when he used GPS tracking to check its location, he found that it had landed near a beach. He headed to the location to recover his smartphone, and was surprised to see that it had survived the 300 metre (984 feet) drop.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) Two passengers and a service dog exited a flight as it was preparing for takeoff at LaGuardia Airport.
The incident occurred Monday morning on Delta Air Lines flight 462, a spokesperson confirmed to Fox News.
"During flight 462's taxi-out at LaGuardia, a party of two opened a cabin door and exited the aircraft via the slide," a statement from Delta said. "The aircraft returned to the gate where the remaining customers deplaned normally and were accommodated on alternate flights."
Delta's flight 462 was an Airbus A321 aircraft that measures 146 feet in length and 13.58 feet from the top of the main cabin to the ground, according to specs listed on an Airbus Aircraft Characteristics document.
The flight in question was preparing for departure from Queens, N.Y., and was bound for Atlanta before the passengers made their unusual exit.
Maintenance technicians were called in to evaluate the aircraft and eventually cleared the plane for resumed service Monday evening, according to Delta.
The passengers, Antonio Murdock, 31, and Brianna Greco, 23, both from Florida, are facing charges for their unauthorized flight exit.
Murdock was charged with criminal mischief in the second degree, reckless endangerment in the second degree and criminal trespass in the third degree, according to Port Authority spokesperson Lenis Valens. Greco was charged with only criminal trespass in the third degree.
The service dog was taken to the Brooklyn Animal Care Center, and a receipt was given to Greco in order to retrieve the animal.
An alleged witness aboard the flight told The New York Times that Murdock had refused to remain seated during takeoff while stating he had post-traumatic stress disorder.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts artist said he used nearly 2 tons of snow to create an 8-foot tall sculpture for the winter solstice.
Dave Rothstein, a Northampton snow sculptor, unveiled his piece, titled Winter Solstice Snow Lantern-An Ode To Mother Nature, in the front yard of his home.
The hexagonal sculpture features bricks of snow arranged in a tower with a light inside causing it to glow.
Rothstein said in an Instagram post that he wanted the piece to be hexagonal because it's the "most common pattern found in nature."
"If you look closely you will find them not only in beehives, but on turtle shells, bubbles, fish scales, snake skin, insect eyes, basalt columns and gems and more," he wrote.
Rothstein said he is inviting the public to come see the sculpture while it is still standing.
"I've been sculpting snow for 20 years but my main passion is introducing the winter arts to other people and getting people excited about winter and playing in their yards," Rothstein told WWLP-TV.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in California said a buck that ran off with a backyard hammock caught in its antlers was located months later and freed from its entanglement.
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said the buck ended up with its antlers entangled in a backyard hammock in Fair Oaks as a result of being lured in by residents who were illegally feeding wildlife.
The buck fled the scene with the hammock wrapped around its antlers and it took months for wildlife officials to locate the deer, the department said.
David Mollel, an environmental scientist with the department, was finally able to locate the buck Saturday and tranquilized the animal.
Mollel said he removed the hammock and removed the buck's antlers to protect it from poachers. The antlers will grow back in the spring, officials said.
The buck was released at the scene.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man on a lottery lucky streak collected two $1,000 prizes, a $5,000 payout and a $100,000 jackpot in two months.
Randy Sigmon, of Statesville, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials his lucky streak started in November with a pair of $1,000 prizes from scratch-off tickets followed by a $5,000 win from another scratch-off game.
Sigmon said his luck culminated this month in a $100,000 jackpot from a $20 Holiday Countdown ticket he purchased at the B&B Quick Stop store in Statesville.
"I have a horseshoe in my pocket, I guess," Sigmon joked.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Transportation officials in Maryland said a tractor-trailer hauling 20,000 pounds of cheese balls overturned on the interstate, spilling snacks across lanes of traffic.
The Maryland Department of Transportation's State Highway Administration said the tractor-trailer was involved in a crash at 2:23 p.m. on Interstate 495 in Montgomery County and spilled cheese ball snacks into the roadway.
The crash also resulted in a fuel spill and a sand truck was called to the scene to assist with clean-up efforts.
No injuries were reported from the incident. Two lanes of traffic were closed temporarily during the clean-up operation.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- An Ohio family whose dog was taken during a 2012 home invasion was reunited with their beloved pet eight years later.
Julia Nemeth of Barberton said she never stopped searching for her beloved dog, Junior, after he was taken in 2012, but there were no solid leads until mid-December of this year, when she spotted a dog on the Humane Society of Summit County's website that strongly resembled her long-lost pet.
The dog, dubbed Buddy by rescuers, had come to the HSSC as a surrender in July 2018. Staff said he had been adopted three times since he came to the shelter, but was returned each time.
Shelter officials compared Buddy to Nemeth's photos of Junior and agreed that he might be the same dog. Nemeth visited the shelter and the dog immediately reacted to his former owner, licking her face and complying with the hand signals she had taught him as a puppy.
Junior, now 9 years old, is back at home with his original family, who say he enjoys spending time snuggling on the couch with family members and playing catch with Nemeth's son.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Sky News) Members of the US Space Force will be known as "guardians", it was announced on the military service's first birthday.
US Vice President Mike Pence said: "It is my honour, on behalf of the president of the United States, to announce that henceforth the men and women of the United States Space Force will be known as guardians.
"Soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines and guardians will be defending our nation for generations to come."
The announcement drew a quick response on social media, much of it ridiculing the Space Force which has already been criticised for its logo and uniform since its creation by US President Donald Trump in December 2019.
One person wrote on Twitter: "It took you a year to come up with a Star Trek logo and a Marvel name? Was your backup the Go-go Gadget Galactics or something?"
James Gunn, the writer-director of the 2014 Marvel film Guardians Of The Galaxy, also had some thoughts about the decision, tweeting "Can we sue this dork?"
The Space Force said on Twitter that the name had a "long history in space operations, tracing back to the original command motto of Air Force Space Command in 1983, 'Guardians of the High Frontier'.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chilean President Sebastian Pinera was slapped with a $3,500 fine on Friday after posing for a selfie on the beach with a bystander without wearing a mask as required during the coronavirus pandemic, health authorities said.
Chile has strict rules on mask wearing in all public places and violations are punishable with sanctions that include fines and even jail terms.
Pinera apologized then turned himself in shortly after the selfie surfaced on social media in early December.
The president explained he had been walking alone along the beach near his home in the posh Chilean seaside town of Cachagua when a woman recognized him and asked for a photo together.
The selfie shows the president and the woman standing very near to one another on a sunny day, neither wearing masks.
The gaffe-prone Pinera was previously photographed at a pizza party on the night protests over inequality broke out in Santiago last year. He was later seen posing for pictures at the square that had been the hub of the demonstrations after the pandemic forced protesters to stay at home.
The virus peaked in Chile in May and June, during the southern hemisphere winter, then subsided through November. Cases are on the rise again, however, prompting new restrictions and quarantines.
Chile has reported 581,135 cases of the virus since the outbreak began in March, and 16,051 deaths from the disease.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.