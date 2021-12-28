CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — A mama black bear and three cubs clambered up a tree and napped in the middle of a Virginia neighborhood before voluntarily ambling on hours later, wildlife officials said Tuesday.
The four black bears left their lofty perch on aptly named Bruin Drive in the city of Chesapeake around midnight Monday, Chesapeake Animal Services announced on Facebook.
Officials had asked residents near the tree to stay inside and blocked off the road from outside visitors in order to give the bears “space, quiet, and time.”
Police were first alerted to the bears about 2 a.m. Monday, The Virginian-Pilot reported.
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A Minnesota woman who received a letter that had been mailed to her address 68 years earlier was able to return the long-lost correspondence to a family member of the intended recipients.
Susan Nordin, who moved into her home in the Morgan Park neighborhood of Duluth in October, said a mysterious letter recently appeared at her home.
"I looked at it just like this, and I said, 'Oh, it's from Copenhagen, and it's from 1953,'" Nordin told KQDS-TV.
The letter, addressed to Mr. and Mrs. Ed Nelson, announced the birth of a baby named Jimmy.
Nordin enlisted the help of the Morgan Park Community page on Facebook to help identify the family who used to occupy her home.
She said locals on the page were able to help contact Connie Anderholm, Ed Nelson's granddaughter, who lives in Ohio.
Anderholm, whose mother sold the house after inheriting it from her late grandparents, said the letter was authored by her parents and announced the birth of her brother, Jim. She said her father was deployed to Germany at the time and the couple was in Copenhagen when her mother went into labor.
Nordin said contacting Anderholm also solved the mystery of why "Jim and Connie" was engraved on her back steps.
"My grandpa Ed did that, I'm pretty sure," Anderholm said. She said her grandfather did a lot of the construction on the house himself.
Anderholm said the letter was a nice reminder of her brother, who recently died.
"He did pass away last August," she said. "I've just had a real strong urge to call him about this, and I know he'd get a kick of out of it."
She said the rest of Jim's family was also excited to learn about the letter.
"I messaged his daughter, my niece, and she called me and said, 'I can't stop crying,'" Anderholm said.
It was unclear how the letter came to be lost in the mail for nearly seven decades.
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Oregon rescued a woman who slipped from a trail and was left clinging to a tree root atop a 300-foot cliff.
Corbett Fire District 14 said reports came in about 3 p.m. Monday that a woman had slipped from the Multnomah Falls trail, the Columbia River Gorge area, and had fallen about 30 feet down.
Firefighters arrived to find the woman clinging to a tree root hanging over a 300-foot cliff.
The rescuers were able to reach the woman and bring her back to solid ground. Corbett Fire said the woman was evaluated by medics at the scene and found to be uninjured.
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Firefighters in California used a ladder truck to come to the rescue of a dog spotted stranded on the ledge of a freeway overpass.
The El Segundo Fire Department said in a Facebook post Monday that the Truck 32 crew responded to the 105 Freeway, east of the Pacific Coast Highway, when a dog was spotted stranded on an overpass ledge.
The post included photos of the crew using the ladder truck to reach the canine and bring it back down to the ground.
The post said one firefighter "suffered a few minor bites while the dog was safely brought to ground."
The department said it was unclear how the dog came to be stranded on the ledge.
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- An Oklahoma store is pleading for the return of a dinosaur statue stolen from outside the business under cover of night.
The Decopolis store on Route 66 in Tulsa said a man bearing a tool kit was recorded on security cameras outside the store Sunday night moments before he was seen carrying away the store's statue of a Deinonychus, a dinosaur from the early Cretaceous Period.
"If anyone in the neighborhood finds a Deinonychus, let us know," the store said in a Facebook post.
The business said a police report would be filed.
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A Boston woman is temporarily trading apartments with a British woman after a viral TikTok post inspired by the film The Holiday.
Grade Gagnon, of Boston, said she was watching 2006 film The Holiday around Thanksgiving when she got the idea to attempt a real-world version of the movie's premise: two women in different countries swapping homes for vacations.
Gagnon posted a video to TikTok that showed off her Boston apartment and asked if anyone in England wanted to trade homes during the holidays for dueling vacations.
"I was getting flooded with responses. It got to be a little bit overwhelming at one point," Gagnon told CBS Boston.
One response from Bath resident Flo Patterson drew Gagnon's attention.
"It was sort of a whim for both of us, but I just thought, why not? I think we've been stuck inside for so long that why not grab life and just do it," Patterson said.
The two women said the company HomeExchange helped them facilitate their temporary trade.
"I get to meet her family and I get to meet her friends and I get to stay in her lovely flat in Bath and I get to experience what life is like for Flo, and I think that's the coolest part," Gagnon said.
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman said accidentally pushing the wrong button while using a lottery vending machine led to her winning a $50,000 prize.
The 43-year-old Hagerstown woman told Maryland Lottery officials she was suing a lottery vending machine at Halfway Liquors in Hagerstown when she accidentally pushed a button to dispense a $5 Deluxe Crossword ticket instead of the $20 scratch-off game she had meant to buy.
"I was like, 'Dang,' when that ticket came down," the woman recalled. "I don't even typically like the Crossword games, but this worked out well."
The player said she scratched the ticket off at home and scanned it with the Maryland Lottery smartphone app, revealing the message: "Congratulations -- $50,000 Winner."
"It was unreal," she said. "I thought something was wrong with the app, so I scanned it again."
The winner said she called her children in to share the news.
"I put the ticket on the counter and scanned it again so they could see the winning message," she recalled. "They couldn't believe it was real."
The player said some of her winnings will go toward renovations on the house she recently purchased and the rest will go into the bank.
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Crews clearing the site that once hosted a Robert E. Lee statue in Virginia said they have found a second time capsule believed to be the one researchers originally sought.
A time capsule found in the base of the Richmond statue was opened last week, revealing items including an almanac, an old coin and two worn-out books.
The capsule was determined not to be the one mentioned in historical documents, which indicated the capsule should have contained up to 60 items chosen by residents, including multiple pieces of Confederate memorabilia.
Gov. Ralph Northam tweeted Monday that crews working to disassemble the pedestal discovered a second box believed to be the 1887 time capsule that was known to historians.
"They found it! This is likely the time capsule everyone was looking for. Conservators studying it -- stay tuned for next steps," Northam tweeted.
Crews said the box was found at 11:41 a.m. Monday and weighs at least 30 pounds, twice as much as the previous time capsule.
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- An unusual properly listing in Illinois is going viral after the pitch black house was dubbed the "goth home" online.
The Zillow listing went viral after Twitter account Zillow Gone Wild, which curates unusual home listings, branded it the "goth home."
The listing for the home at 110 Edgar St. in Lincoln features photos of the black house with an all-black shingle roof, black gutters and black vinyl siding.
Realtor Seth Goodman said he bought the octagonal house in August 2021 and decided to go for the black theme after the installation of the roof.
The listing also reveals Goodman had the interior walls painted black to match the exterior.
Goodman said he has received a lot of interest in the unusual house, but he has grown attached to the property and is considering keeping it for himself.
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Fast-food giant McDonald's is not only rolling out new and co-branded meals, it is also extending its creative thinking to hardware and the idea of "stationary bike seats" at some of its stores in China, Hypebeast has reported.
A video of a young girl eating a hamburger and gulping down a soda drink while exercising on such a bike seat has gone viral on social media, garnering more than 10 million views and thousands of comments, the report said.
In response to the viral video, McDonald's has not only confirmed the design of the exercise bikes but also revealed its "Upcycle for Good" plan, saying, "The stationary bike seats for eating inside are being tested at two locations in China as a way to respond to the government's low carbon emission policy," according to Hypebeast.
McDonald's China said the bike seats can reduce customer guilt at the idea of eating fast food. The bike is made of recycled plastic materials, McDonald's said.
While exercising on the exercise bikes, cellphones, or other electronic devices can be charged by the energy generated during the process. This is part of McDonald's China's measures to promote sustainability, per Hypebeast.
The fast food company said it will continue collecting customer feedback and might expand the idea to more cities, the report said.