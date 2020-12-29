Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Utah said a 11-year-old boy landed a massive 48-pound trout just six months after reeling in a 41-pound trout.
The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said Tyler Grimshaw drew attention online in June when the then-10-year-old reeled in a 41-pound trout without any assistance at Flaming Gorge.
Grimshaw, now 11, bested his own catch this month by reeling in a 48-pound trout in the same area.
Both fish were released back into the lake.
"Way to go, Tyler," the division tweeted.
The Utah state record for lake trout stands at 53 pounds, 15 ounces. The record was set by Chance Scott at the Flaming Gorge Reservoir, the same place Grimshaw caught both of his fish.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A Florida couple said they are trying to identify the 85-year-old author of an unsigned Christmas card that arrived at their home with details of the woman's memories of living in the house as a child.
Jeremy Beauchamp, of Seminole Heights, said he and his husband, Dale, have lived in their 1925 bungalow house for about two years, and this year they received a Christmas card from a former resident of the home who did not sign her name.
"Some of the best years of my life were spent in this house. I moved there when I was eight years old! I am now eighty-five! Not a Christmas goes by that I don't go back in my memory of those war years, our gatherings, laughter, and tears too, but all in all they were good memories," the letter reads.
"There are a few of us left, and we talk about those days. Please forgive an old lady at Christmas with her heart still at 9th Street. Enjoy your home -- Merry Christmas! 'I'll be home for Christmas -- if only in my dreams.'"
Beauchamp said the note left him stunned.
"I opened it and my first thought was -- this is so strange to get a letter from someone this in-depth, you know, and it did not have a name on it. So I started reading it and almost got teary-eyed because it was very touching," Beauchamp told WFTS-TV.
Beauchamp said he and Dale decided to try to find the woman so they could reply to her card.
"We've done marriage records, we did the census," Beauchamp said. "I mean you name it, we started going through it."
"Then we found that there was at one time during the census a 9-year-old girl that lived here at the same time period that this person was talking about," Beauchamp said.
The couple used the information they got from the 1940 census to put out a plea on social media: "If you know anybody who knew the Perez family in SESH (Southeast Seminol Heights) during the '40s, please let me know."
Beauchamp said he and Dale would like to invite the woman to visit their home.
"Christmas next year would be nice. You know, maybe just let her over and have her see it, because we kind of go all out inside," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A pair of Australian friends are celebrating after winning a lottery jackpot of more than $750,000 by using numbers they picked out of a hat.
The friends, a man and a woman from Point Cook, Victoria, told The Lott officials they have been playing the lottery together for several years after settling on a group of numbers they selected through unusual means.
"We've been using the same numbers all this time. He gave me some numbers, then I had some numbers, and we just drew them out of a hat to put on our entry," the woman said.
The pair won a TattsLotto jackpot totaling $758,127.12.
The winner said she is already making plans for her share of the jackpot.
"I want my floorboards done," she said. "I've got carpet under the dining table and I've always wanted floorboards. I might get a new car, too. I also want to help my family. I'll be able to help them a lot."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Sky News) Chocolate. An indulgence. An occasional treat. A staple at Christmas. But an essential food item? That's what the Belgian government defined it as this year when allowing only certain shops to stay open during lockdowns.
Belgium produces some of the best chocolate in the world and shops selling it were allowed to keep trading when other "non-essential" shops were forced to close due to the coronavirus.
From Neuhaus' flagship store in the nation's capital he tells us: "Chocolate is part of the culture of this country, so it's essential because it's part of your daily life, like beer is or like wine would be in France. And it's a joyful product. Chocolate symbolises joy. I know very few people who don't like chocolate."
Neuhaus was founded not as a chocolate maker but as a pharmacy. The original owner used sweet things to sugar-coat pills and medicine back in the 1850s. By the early 1900s his grandson had transformed the company into a chocolate producer. Despite a major drop in trade this year they think they will survive COVID-19.
Ignace Van Doorselaere says: "We were fortunate to be in the food industry. So the food stores were allowed to be open all along. The government never said that food stores had to close, so that helped a lot."
And those rules also applied to Belgium's other great love, beer. Outlets selling it were allowed to stay open during lockdown when non-essential shops were forced to close.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Drawing inspiration from "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," Benjamin Redd bought a 1978 Dodge Aspen and had a vision.
"I told my wife and daughter we are going to take the wagon and we are going to be the Griswolds and that's where we went wild from that point on," said Redd.
From the wood grain to the Christmas tree and lights, Redd and his family went all in.
"People are amazed, saying, 'how do you get the lights to work?' I said, oh, we got all kinds of things rigged up in there," said Redd.
The Redds have been driving the car through Martinsville nearly every night leading up to Christmas.
"It's all about fun, some people look with smiles and some look like we lost our minds, but that's a part of life; we want to make everybody happy," said Redd.
It took a couple days to bring everything together, but for Benjamin and his family, it was worth all the work.
"Knowing that we can spread joy to someone else is a great feeling. Everything that the world is going through right now, we need a little joy, laughter and peace, so it's good to see people smiling," said his wife and daughter, Sophia and Tarongular Redd.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN) Lakewood, OH — While most people were out with shovels and snow blowers, a mother daughter duo were out with their dogs.
Amy Onyak and her daughter Ellie have been participating in sled dog racing for years.
When they woke up to a white Christmas, they decided to make the best of it by enjoying a ride in the streets of their neighborhood outside of Cleveland.
The Lakewood family said it was so special to have several inches of fresh snow for fun.
"All of our neighbors were out trying to shovel themselves out, and they were just laughing because they know that we do it," said Amy. "It was a magical surprise, to wake and see all this awesome snow and just be able to have fun outside, especially with everything that's going on now, we're just trying to make the best of it."
The family usually travels from Ohio to Michigan for races, but they can't compete this year because of COVID-19.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Firefighters, police and members of the public participated in an hours-long operation to rescue a horse that became trapped in deep mud in the middle of a wooded area.
Keaghan Pike of Brookfield said her horse, a 7-year-old named Stetson, had only been on her farm for about six hours when he broke through a fence and ran about a half-mile into the woods off Garney Road, where he became stuck in the mud.
Pike said she attempted to guide Stetson out of the mud, but ended up waist-deep in mud herself.
"If you ran through the woods, which is what I did to find him, I followed his hoofprints and followed him to where he was. When I found him, he was already in the mud and I didn't realize the swamp was as deep as it was," Pike told WMUR-TV.
Wakefield firefighters arrived on the scene and were soon joined by police, Pike's farrier and a veterinarian.
"It was inches. They were moving him inches by inches. It wasn't feet by feet. It was inches by inches," Pike said.
Pike said the rescue lasted for about eight hours.
"There is so much to be emphasized on training and the proper equipment. You really can't be using human equipment on a 1,000-pound animal," Pike said. "These men were using brute force to get this horse out."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOGOTA, Colombia (Reuters/CBS Newspath) - A restaurant in the Colombian capital Bogota is offering a juicy 24K gold-topped hamburger for a whopping $211,000 pesos or $60 USD.
The price of a regular Big Mac in Bogota is $17,725 COP ($5.04 USD).
In between the brioche bread are double beef patties, crispy caramelized bacon, crispy onion, double cheese - topped with five pieces of 24K edible gold leaves imported from the United States. Each sheet is 0.0015 millimeters thick.
The owner of the Colombian Toro McCoy restaurant says he was inspired by restaurants in Turkey where they served a similar burger.
He hopes to bring new culinary experiences to Colombian diners unable to travel due to coronavirus pandemic.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- A Chinese martial artist used nunchucks to hit 35 table tennis balls launched by a robot in one minute, breaking his own Guinness World Record.
Xie Desheng, 28, who set the record at 34 in September after previously setting it at 32 in 2019, used the martial arts weapon to hit table tennis balls launched by a robot during a livestreamed event Wednesday.
The balls were examined to ensure they conformed to International Table Tennis Federation standards and each ball had to be launched at speeds of at least 25 mph for Xie's strikes to qualify for the record.
The robot launching the ball is programmed with artificial intelligence to analyze a ball's motion and trajectory. The robot trains members of China's national ping pong team.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN) Hilaria Baldwin is responding to criticism that she has misled the public about her Spanish descent.
The wife of actor Alec Baldwin posted a lengthy video on Instagram over the weekend after claims that she was faking her Spanish accent went viral on Twitter.
"I've seen chatter online questioning my identity and culture," she wrote alongside the video. "This is something I take very seriously,and for those who are asking -- I'll reiterate my story, as I've done many times before. I was born in Boston and grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain. My parents and sibling live in Spain and I chose to live here, in the USA. We celebrate both cultures in our home -- Alec and I are raising our children bilingual, just as I was raised. This is very important to me. I understand that my story is a little different, but it is mine, and I'm very proud of it."
Despite the former dancer clarifying that she was born in Massachusetts, her management's online biography states that she was born on the Spanish island of Mallorca.
In a podcast interview from April, Baldwin states she did not move to the United States until she was 19 when she attended New York University.
Several individuals claiming to have gone to high school with the former dancer in Boston, took to social media to dispute her previous account.
"I went to high school with her," wrote one person. "She was perfectly nice and serious about ballroom dancing. Her name was indeed Hillary Hayward-Thomas and she did not have her current accent."
Videos of Baldwin began to surface on social media, one from a "Today" show segment in which she seemingly forgets the English word for cucumber while speaking with an accent.
Her husband took to his own Instagram to defend his wife saying, that the claims were "ridiculous and to "consider the source."
CNN has reached out to representatives for the couple for comment.
