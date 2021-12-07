Dec. 7 (UPI) -- A man using his metal detector in the woods around Prague reunited a Colorado man with a silver bracelet and other items stolen while he was serving in World War II.
Petr Svihove, a Czech journalist and history enthusiast, was using his metal detector in the Prague-area woods when he found a stash of items including a silver bracelet, a service ribbon with a bronze star, a U.S. Army lapel pin and a Swiss coin.
The bracelet was engraved with the name Joe Esquibel on one side, and his wife's name on the other.
Svihove posted photos of the item to a Facebook group, and Grand Junction resident Alena Busovska saw the post and was able to track down Esquibel's family and put them in contact with Svihove.
Esquibel said he was shocked to learn his property had been found 76 years after the items, and the duffle bag that contained them, were stolen in the Prague area while he was serving as a U.S. Army staff sergeant in World War II.
"I was more surprised really more than anything else," Esquibel told KKCO-TV.
The U.S. Embassy Prague helped facilitate Esquibel's reunion with his lost property.
"My dad was very surprised and happy to have his items, but he stared into them just looking at them because they were lost for 76 years," said his daughter, Jolene Esquibel-Archuleta. "And it meant a lot to him to have it back."
Esquibel-Archuleta said the bracelet was especially significant for her father, as it bears the name of her mother, who died two years ago.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The owner of a Pennsylvania reptile sanctuary rescued a 3-foot alligator spotted by fishermen in the frigid waters of a river.
Christina Obrecht, owner of Christina's Reptile and Animal Sanctuary in Palmerton, responded with volunteer Dana Ortiz when fisherman Logan Bauer and his father spotted the 3-foot gator in the water while they were fishing in the Lehigh River at Kimmett's Lock, in the Allentown area.
"I never seen anything like it and couldn't believe my dad when he told me it was in the water," Bauer told WFMZ-TV.
Ortiz filmed video as Obrecht plucked the alligator out of the water.
"I went on the water, and was able to get in a little closer to grab him," Obrecht told the Times News. "I grabbed him by the head, got him out and put him in the duffel bag for transportation."
Obrecht said the gator didn't put up much of a fight due to being exhausted from the cold.
"We knew that he would be very inactive, especially because alligators can withstand cooler temperatures, however once it gets too cold, they become severely inactive, so we knew that he wouldn't act completely wild," she said.
Obrecht said the alligator was likely a pet that was abandoned by its owner when it became too large to keep. She said the alligator wouldn't have survived for very long in the river due to the cold temperatures.
"Sometimes these pet owners are even embarrassed to call a place. We definitely want to stress to never to be embarrassed. Everyone makes mistakes. Alligators do not make good pets. If you ever have an alligator, please call a facility. There's always someone around to help," Obrecht said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- A Milwaukee brewery is celebrating the holiday season with an extra-festive beer made using spruce from the city's official Christmas tree.
Black Husky Brewery, which opened in 2016, announced that its latest brew, Tree Sproose, features spruce from the Milwaukee's Christmas tree.
"I looked at the tree and I said 'I think that's a spruce tree, and I wonder if I could get a couple of branches of that,'" co-owner Tim Eichinger told WTMJ-TV.
Katie Major and Mike Connell, the couple who donated the city's tree, participated in the bottling, alongside brewery employees and personnel from the Department of Public Works Forestry Services.
Eichinger said a portion of sales from the 9.9% alcohol-by-volume brew will help support the Milwaukee Urban Forestry Fund.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Police in Illinois put their cowboy skills to the test when a loose cow went wandering in traffic and led officers on a chase.
Elgin police, Elgin animal control and South Elgin police responded Tuesday when a loose cow was spotted wandering loose in traffic, and they determined the bovine had escaped from a trailer while being transported to its new home.
Witness Julian Quezada captured video of the cow wandering through traffic in a busy road.
Police tied one end of a rope to the trailer hitch of a Ford Expedition squad vehicle and tied the other end into a lasso while pursuing the bovine through multiple streets.
The officers were eventually able to get the lasso around the animal's neck.
"We wrangled it like Yellowstone cowboys," South Elgin Officer Jennifer Miklitsch told The Daily Herald newspaper.
The cow was successfully returned to the trailer after about two hours, police said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A boater spotted a large shipment of cocaine floating off the Florida Keys on Saturday, according to the U.S. Border Patrol.
The cocaine had a total weight of 69 pounds, and authorities estimate the haul has a street value of more than $1 million.
The drugs were found at sea off Islamorada in the Upper Keys, said U.S. Customs and Border Protection Division Chief Adam Hoffner.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- A municipality in France said a climber who found $168,000 worth of precious gems on a mountain will be allowed to keep half of the find after the original owners couldn't be located.
The Chamonix-Mont-Blanc Council said the climber found the cache of emeralds and sapphires on Mont Blanc in 2013, and a years-long search for the original owners or relatives of the owners came up empty.
The stones had been transported on board an Air India Boeing 707 that crashed on the mountain in 1966, authorities said. It was unclear whether the owner had been aboard the plane when it crashed.
The council said gem experts were employed to equally divide the stones between the climber who found them and the council, which will display its half of the stones at the Chamonix Crystal Museum when it reopens following renovations Dec. 19.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PROVO, Utah — A suspected package thief is behind bars after allegedly stealing a package with a GPS tracking device inside.
Justin Bankhead has lost several packages to thieves.
"We had two packages stolen in the past week," he said.
After having several hundred dollars' worth of items stolen, he offered a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest of a person who was caught on surveillance video taking a package.
Justin's son took him up on the offer.
"I didn't care until I heard about the bounty," 14-year-old Cody Bankhead said.
Cody placed a box outside the family home. Inside the box was an activated GPS tracking device.
Early Monday morning, surveillance video captured the moment when a man drove up to the house, raced up the stairs, and ran off with the cardboard box — unaware of what was inside.
After realizing that someone had taken the box, Cody told his father.
They pulled up the tracking information and called the police.
"I don't think he had any clue that he had this coming," Justin said.
Moments later, the suspect was arrested.
"Everyone has these frustrations of these guys running around in neighborhoods having a free-for-all," Justin said.
He made good on his promise and paid his son the reward money — a small price to pay to send a message to any would-be package thieves.
"If you're going out there, you are going to get caught. People are smarting up," Justin said.
Provo Police say they took the suspect into custody and then he was transferred to Orem Police.
They advise people who do something like this to never put themselves in a dangerous situation.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in India said they successfully freed a venomous cobra found with its head stuck inside a discarded beer can.
Rescuers with the Snake Helpline said they were summoned to a village in Odisha's Puri district after local residents found the 4-foot spectacled cobra with its head stuck inside the opening at the top of an empty beer can.
A video from the scene shows a rescuer using a pair of scissors to carefully cut through the can and free the snake.
The rescuer said the cobra suffered only minor injuries and was treated with an antibiotic spray before being released back into the wild.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman shopping for lottery tickets on her sister's birthday selected a scratch-off from the bin bearing the same number as the special date and won a $50,000 prize.
The Jarrettsville woman told Maryland Lottery officials she was at the Forest Hill Exxon station in Forest Hill on Nov. 26, her sister's birthday, when she decided to buy a lottery ticket from the store's vending machine.
The woman said she chose a ticket from bin No. 26 in honor of her beloved sibling's special day, and the machine dispensed her a Power 5s ticket.
The ticket turned out to be a $50,000 winner.
The winner said she plans to share her winnings with her family and is considering taking a beach vacation with some of the windfall.