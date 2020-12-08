WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — More than 60 years after Mal Osborn earned a varsity letter jacket from the University of Maine as a track runner, he still wore it. That is, until the 92-year-old lost it in October.
Osborn, who has lived in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, since 1964, told his daughter Beverly Amick that he couldn’t find the treasured jacket, the Bangor Daily News reported on Monday. Amick and other relatives retraced Osborn’s usual routes on the assumption that he’d placed the jacket on his car and it had fallen off while he was driving.
When they failed to find it, Amick posted a photo of Osborn on Facebook wearing the jacket at a Master’s swimming competition in 2016 and asked for help finding it.
“This man would be ecstatic if this well loved (sic) jacket was found,” she wrote in the post that was shared more than 1,000 times.
Osborn ran long-distance track and cross-country events from 1949-52 at the University of Maine, the Bangor Daily News reported. He told the newspaper the letter jacket had become a part of him after so many years.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (AP) — Police in South Florida descended on what they thought was an armed break-in at a men's clothing store Tuesday morning after people were spotted storming in with rifles — but officers arrived to find a music video filming, all with the store owners' knowledge.
The guns were not real and the men holding them were actors in a video, said Amanda Conwell, a spokeswoman for the Pembroke Pines Police Department.
The music video was being filmed inside the men's clothing and accessories store with a film crew while the larger shopping center was closed, The Miami Herald reported, citing a store manager. The manager said the filming was supposed to take less than an hour.
But a witness saw the events unfolding, and not knowing it was staged, called police, authorities said. The scene being filmed depicted two men with guns entering the store and demanding workers to put money in the bag, according to the news outlet.
Pembroke Pines officials said the city had not given a permit for the filming, and the shopping center's management team said in a statement that it was also not aware of the video.
"We are extremely disappointed that our guests' experience and peace of mind were compromised this morning ... and unfortunately proper protocol was not followed in this instance," property manager Annette Alvarez said in an email obtained by The Herald. "We are very thankful for the Pembroke Pines Police Department's immediate response and their assistance in expeditiously resolving this unfortunate situation."
Those involved were not charged because they had permission to be in the store and did not display the fake guns in a threatening manner, Conwell said.
"Officers have determined that the individuals were filming a video using fake guns," the department posted on Twitter just before 11 a.m. "Access to the shopping plaza is being reopened at this time."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOSTON (AP) — Fifty people won the Massachusetts lottery game Mass Cash on Sunday, a record according to the state lottery agency.
For a dollar, players choose five numbers between 1 and 35 and mark the choice on a slip. WCVB-TV reported on Monday that 50 people chose the winning combination of numbers.
The largest previous number of people to win at once was 34, Massachusetts State Lottery official Christian Teja told the broadcaster. In this case, he said, the winning numbers all appeared in a column on the betting slip, which may account for why there were so many winners.
Usually, the jackpot for the game is $100,000. But when total prizes exceed a certain percentage of sales, the state agency uses a formula to determine the prize amounts, according to its website.
The people who matched all five numbers on Sunday will take home more than $48,000.
Winners bought tickets from across the state, including in Barnstable on Cape Cod, Easthampton, Ludlow and Lawrence. Five people bought winning tickets in the Boston neighborhood of Jamaica Plain.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LOGANSPORT, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana man whose cash-filled wallet was accidentally thrown out got it back last week after a crew waded through tons of trash and found it, wet and smelly, near the bottom.
Logansport resident Robert Nolte said his wallet ended up in the trash Thursday when he asked a friend to throw out a pair of green camouflage pants that were covered in white paint. After his trash was hauled away, Nolte realized his wallet was missing and that it had been in the discarded pants.
At his wife's urging, he called a city code enforcement officer, Johnny Quinones, and explained the situation.
"I originally told the caller that there would be no way to find it," Quinones told the (Logansport) Pharos-Tribune.
Quinones nonetheless worked with a crew from trash-hauler Republic Services to search for the pants after determining which driver had collected Nolte's trash. They made their way through 9 tons (8 metric tons) of garbage dumped onto a concrete slab, looking for the pants, which Nolte's friend had rolled up and placed, unbagged, on top of Nolte's trash.
They eventually discovered the pants at the bottom of the trash pile, with the cash-filled wallet still in one of its pockets. Quinones thanked Republic Services for allowing the search then summoned Nolte, turning the wallet over to him.
"It smelled a little bad and it was a bit wet, but I can buy another wallet," said Nolte, who had made a trip to the bank before his wallet went missing.
"I took out a $100 bill to give to Johnny for finding my wallet. He refused it. Johnny, being the nice guy that he is, wouldn't take the money," Nolte said. "He just said, 'God will do me better down the road.'"
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Mysterious booms are rattling homes and residents in a quiet Atlantic County community.
Over the past month, police in Mullica Township, New Jersey, have received several reports of extremely loud noises that sound like explosions or a "bomb dropped from a plane."
"Oh my God. Yes. I just heard a really loud bang," one resident said in a 911 call obtained by NBC10. "Like it shook the entire house."
Alesia Schute, a Mullica Township resident, told NBC10 she heard the noises over the weekend.
"They were so close to my house, that it made us uneasy," she said. "That just something's not right. A little bit between a shotgun and a cannon."
Reports of the sounds have been coming in from people across a roughly 10-mile span. Mullica Township police are working to determine the source of the noise.
"At this point it is a mystery," Mullica Township Police Chief Brian Zeck said. "And we're currently trying to triangulate the area of the sound."
Officials aren't aware of any damage caused by the booms.
"We're asking if anybody has any knowledge or contact with the individuals that are responsible for this to report it to the police department as soon as possible," Chief Zeck said.
As the investigation continues, residents like Dan Benevento are hoping for a return to peace and quiet.
"I hope somebody figures out where it's coming from," Benevento said. "And I hope I don't hear it again."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Parks officials in a South Carolina county shared a photo of a massive, 9-pound goldfish found by researchers doing a fish population survey of a lake.
Greenville County Parks said the unusually large goldfish was found swimming in Oak Grove Lake Park in Greenville during a fish population survey.
Greenville Rec, which oversees the park, posted a photo of the fish to Facebook.
"Anyone missing their goldfish? This 9 pound goldfish was found in Oak Grove Lake during some recent testing at our lakes," the post said.
Ty Houck, an official with Greenville County Parks, said no other goldfish were found during the survey.
"At the advice of professionals, we decided to leave the bachelor, or bachelorette, back where we found it," Huock told NBC News. "Obviously, they're really happy here."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Police in Britain said officers were called out to help capture a runaway horse spotted running loose in traffic on a busy road.
Swadlincote Police Safer Neighborhood Team said officers were dispatched about 6 a.m. Monday when members of the public reported a horse running loose on a busy road in Hartshorne.
"The horse was very frightened and running in between the traffic," police said in a Facebook post. "Several members of the public stopped and assisted in warning other road users to slow down. This amazing effort prevented serious harm to horse and public."
Officers arrived on the scene and the horse was returned to the field from which it had escaped. Police said members of the community were able to help officers identify and contact the animal's owner.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Sky News) Organizers of the Bad Sex In Fiction award have called this year's ceremony off - saying people have suffered enough in 2020.
Set up in 1993 by the Literary Review, the annual prize honors the "most outstandingly awful scene of sexual description in an otherwise good novel".
But as the world remains in the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was felt that an award this year would be one step too far.
Previous winners (who are nearly all men, just saying) include Morrissey, Tom Wolfe, Giles Coren, AA Gill and Melvyn Bragg.
As much as Sky News would like to feature their award-winning work here, it's all perhaps just a bit too sexy for a family audience.
Or not.
Let's just say that references to a "bulbous salutation" (Morrissey) and the repetition of "slither slither slither slither" (Wolfe) have been involved.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Castagnaro, Italy - An Italian artist created a special portrait to celebrate Ludwig van Beethoven's 250th birthday.
Dario Gambarin plowed a field to make the likeness of the famous composer.
Gambarin said he hoped that Beethoven's "hymn of joy" will be a sign of our new joy in life with the arrival of a vaccine to end the pandemic.
Over the years Gambarin's art work has included plowed portraits of President Barack Obama, Nelson Mandela, Pope Francis and Leonardo da Vinci.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- A zoo in Taiwan announced an anteater that escaped from the facility more than three months ago has been safely recaptured about 2 miles from the zoo.
The Taipei Zoo said Hsiao Hung, an anteater that arrived at the zoo's Tropical Rainforest section in August 2018, escaped from the zoo Aug. 30 with her baby, which was born in May.
The anteaters escaped by climbing over an electric fence, officials said.
The baby anteater was captured the same day as the escape, but zoo officials had begun to worry that the mother anteater may have succumbed to the cold or been attacked by predators.
Their fears were put to rest Sunday, when a pair of hikers snapped photos of a strange animal about 2 miles from the zoo and officials recognized their missing anteater.
Zoo staff rushed to the area and searched for about an hour before finding Hsiao Hung sleeping inside a hollowed-out tree.
The zoo said the mother anteater is now being quarantined and treated by veterinarians. Officials said the animal has some minor injuries and is showing signs of dehydration and malnutrition. They said it would be at least a month before the anteater is returned to public display.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.