BERLIN (AP) — A street in a western German town got a repaving worthy of fictional candy maker Willy Wonka when a ton of chocolate flowed out of a factory and solidified.
The German newspaper Soester Anzeiger reported Tuesday that a “small technical defect” involving a storage tank caused the sweet and sticky spill from the DreiMeister chocolate factory in Westoennen.
After hitting the chilly pavement, the milk chocolate quickly hardened. About 25 firefighters got the job of prying the coating off with shovels and using hot water and torches to remove remaining bits from cracks and holes.
Company boss Markus Luckey told the Anzeiger the factory would be back in action on Wednesday. Luckey said if the spill had happened closer to Christmas, “that would have been a catastrophe.”
SOMERS POINT, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey woman has her wedding ring back, nine years after she accidentally flushed it down her toilet.
Paula Stanton was sure the diamond-encrusted gold ring was lost forever after she noticed it wasn't on her finger while she was cleaning her bathroom nearly a decade ago.
Luckily, a member of Somers Point's public works department remembered Stanton mentioning the ring about three years ago.
Last month, Ted Gogol was doing maintenance work near a manhole about 400 feet from Stanton's house. He tells the Press of Atlantic City he saw a shiny object sitting the mud.
It turned out to be Stanton's ring, and after boiling it in peroxide and lemon juice, she is wearing it again.
(FOX) Two British senior citizens were removed from a Caribbean cruise ship and arrested after a "large amount of cocaine" was discovered in their cabin.
The 70- and 72-year-old suspects are being held by police in Portugal, the UK's Press Association news agency reported.
The Marco Polo ship, operated by Cruise and Maritime Voyages, had returned to Europe from a cruise around the Caribbean.
The septuagenarians, who are thought to be a couple, were detained in Lisbon after Portugal's Policia Judiciaria received information from the UK's National Crime Agency.
A Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokesperson told CNN that: "Our staff are in contact with the Portuguese authorities following the arrest of a British man and woman in Lisbon."
According to the Portuguese force, the pair were arrested on suspicion of trafficking narcotics and have been remanded in custody.
"In the cabin that was occupied by the suspects, four suitcases (were found) in whose structures was concealed a high amount of product, more specifically cocaine," the Policia Judiciaria said in a statement.
Officers boarded the ship when it docked in Lisbon on December 5 and searched the cabin. There they discovered 20 to 22 pounds (9 to 10 kilograms) of the Class A drug stashed away in four pieces of luggage, the Press Association reported.
The Marco Polo left Tilbury in Essex, England, on November 5 and traveled to the West Indies and Azores with 610 passengers and 294 crew on board. Once the couple were arrested, it continued back to Britain where it docked on December 8.
The suspects appeared in court in Portugal, where they were remanded in custody pending an ongoing investigation by forces in both Britain and Portugal, the Press Association reported.
A spokesman for the cruise line said that it is "cooperating fully with the Portuguese police officials" and "does not tolerate any criminal activity or antisocial behavior on board its ships."
The Marco Polo previously made headlines in 2014 after an 85-year-old British passenger was killed when a massive wave struck the ship during a severe storm.
MONMOUTH BEACH, N.J. (AP) - Police in New Jersey have given $3 to the person who found it 14 years ago.
Paige Woodie was 12 years old when she and a friend discovered the cash and turned it into a Monmouth Beach police officer in 2004.
Sgt. Jeff Godwin tells the Asbury Park Press people who turn in found money are able to claim it within a reasonable amount of time if no one comes forward. The cash turned up during an audit and police "thought it had been long enough."
Woodie says officers came to her home and asked if she could remember what she did in 2004. She couldn't think of anything bad. That's when the officers turned over the $3 in an evidence bag.
She says half belongs to her friend.
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian police have detained seven men on suspicion they clambered onto a moving truck and looted laptops and other electrical equipment worth 50,000 euros ($70,000).
Police spokesman Dragos-Ciprian Romanescu said the theft occurred late Monday on a main highway in eastern Romania.
Romanescu told The Associated Press the men were driving in three cars, one of which was in front of the truck, and another trailing the vehicle.
He said at least one of the thieves climbed onto the car bonnet and then entered the truck removing the goods.
"It was like in the movies," he said. "They risked their lives."
He said the men, aged 27 to 44, had been under police surveillance and were suspected of previously committing similar thefts.
The movies have gone to the dogs in Plano, Texas – literally.
Popcorn and poodles and golden retrievers in front of the silver screen will be a common sight at K9 Cinemas when the movie theater opens Friday.
"We're going to have the movie on. We want people to be able to relax and watch the movie just like they would at home," owner Eric Lankford said.
Lankford said he wanted a place for people like him who enjoy time with their dog. He said he didn't see any other place that would allow him enjoy a movie with his dog.
"We are going to be showing older movies. We are going to have snacks, drinks," Lankford said.
Lankford is aware that dogs can sometimes be unruly, so there are a set of specialized rules for Rover.
"We've got some guidelines in place to make sure that it is safe, fun, friendly and clean when people show up," Lankford said. "We do have three doggone rules. Clean up after your pet. Bring the papers showing that your dog is up to date and there are only two dogs per human allowed."
Lankford said, for now, the theater will only be open on weekends.
It's an experiment that could lead to a very unique movie-going experience.
"We are going to have dogs here, so there is going to be noise. That means you might have to take your dog outside to go use the restroom," Lankford said.
(Huffington Post) Personal possessions of Hugh Hefner, the founder of Playboy magazine who died in September 2017, went up for auction over the weekend and the item that brought the highest price was his typewriter.
The Underwood Standard Portable typewriter that he used to write articles for the first issue of the magazine in 1953 brought a top bid of $162,500, The Hollywood Reporter said.
Hefner's copy of that issue, which featured nude photos of Marilyn Monroe, sold for $31,250, Reuters said.
Proceeds from the sale, conducted by Julien's Auctions, will go to the Hugh M. Hefner Foundation, which supports organizations that advocate for and defend civil rights and civil liberties.
One of Hefner's trademark red silk smoking jackets sold for $41,600, the Daily Mail said. And a gold and onyx ring with a compartment in which he kept a Viagra pill brought $22,400.
Among the bidders at the auction was Jim Belushi, who paid $3,125 for a leather-bound script from the episode of "Saturday Night Live" that Hefner hosted in 1977. Belushi's brother, John, was a member of the cast for that episode.
(Huffington Post) Egyptian authorities are investigating after explicit images and video apparently showing two people naked on top of The Great Pyramid of Giza appeared online.
The country's minister of antiquities, Khaled el Anany, has referred the case to a prosecutor for investigation, state news agency Ahram Online reported.
The images and footage were posted in the name of Danish photographer Andreas Hvid and appear to depict a naked man and woman striking intimate poses a top of the 4,500-year-old wonder of the world.Some of the videos and pictures have since been taken down, Sky News reported, but at least one image remains on Hvid's website.
That image shows two unidentified people lying naked on stones towards the peak of the 455ft monument.
Climbing the ancient pyramids beyond carefully assessed paths is forbidden, and majority-Muslim Egypt considers the site at Giza to be a treasured asset.
The whole area is out of bounds after 5pm and is patrolled by security and local police.
Giza archaeological director, Ashraf Mohi, previously said he believed the video was fake because of unexplained lighting.
Hvid, whose website carries other images of nude models posing on monuments, skyscrapers and bridges, has yet to respond to HuffPost UK's request for comment.
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- A tourist visiting Florida said his Uber Eats order came with an unwanted side -- a pair of soiled underwear.
The man, identified only as Leo, said he was visiting Miami for Art Basel when he placed an Uber Eats order for food from a local Japanese restaurant.
Leo said his driver left in a hurry after he picked up his food outside the hotel.
"I grabbed the food and right when I got the food she took off running and I was like, 'That was kind of odd,'" Leo told WPLG-TV.
He said the driver gave him a plastic bag that contained the paper bag of his food and a cloth item.
"I thought this, when I was pulling it out, this sure is a fancy napkin," Leo said.
The man said he quickly discovered the item was a pair of thigh-length underwear stained with what appeared to be feces.
"Disgusting, unhealthful, it's potentially deadly," Leo said. "What do you do if you find this in your food?"
Uber said Leo was given a refund and the incident is under investigation.
"What's been reported is very concerning. We are reviewing this order and reaching out to all parties involved to help understand what may have occurred. The courier has been removed from the app pending investigation," Uber said in a statement.
Leo said the incident has also been reported to Bal Harbor police.
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- A California sheriff's deputy snapped a photo of a displeased-looking mountain lion that temporarily trapped itself inside a chicken coop.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office said deputies from the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station responded Monday night to report of a mountain lion trapped inside a resident's chicken coop.
A deputy snapped a photo of the surly-looking cougar looking back at authorities through the chicken wire.
The sheriff's office said the big cat, which killed one of the homeowner's chickens, escaped on its own before California Department of Fish and Game officers arrived at the scene.