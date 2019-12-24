McCOMB, Miss. (AP) — A scraggly metal Christmas tree planted in a pothole has inspired a Mississippi minister to pen a holiday song.
One bit asks, “If a man can take a pothole and bring the whole world together, the question is what are you doing to spread the Christmas joy?”
The Rev. Leon Hitchens of Webb Chapel Church in Liberty wrote “Pothole Christmas Tree” after local radio host Fern Crossley showed him the makeshift holiday scene, the Enterprise-Journal of McComb reported.
The song celebrates John Drummond, who stuck the base of a wire Christmas tree into the traffic cone sticking out of the pothole. Neighbors decorated it with tinsel, ornaments and a large star on the top. An Associated Press account went worldwide, leading to additional coverage by Fox News.
Drivers are now going out of their way to check out the pothole and its decoration.
“I was really moved by the story,” Hitchens said. “All because of the spirit of Christmas and how Mr. Drummond took what was supposed to be a bad situation and made it for the good.”
The city board said at last week’s meeting that crews are repairing poles as tight finances allow, and a $3.2 million bond issue dedicated to street paving may let the city fill others.
Though many people take down their Christmas trees by New Year’s Day, it’s uncertain whether the city will have the pothole fixed by then.
PRICHARD, Ala. (AP) — Some spelling mistakes are tough to see, but that doesn't include the one that was made on 10,000 trash bins in an Alabama city.
The city of Prichard's new residential garbage cans say the town is located in "Mobile Country," but they were supposed to say it's located in "Mobile County" without the extra "r." The mistake isn't just in fine print: It's printed in large letters on two sides of the big, gray cans.
Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner told WPMI-TV the city's public works department had the duty of making sure the writing on the cans was spelled correctly.
"Things like that do happen in the proofing," he said.
The city doesn't plan to replace the bins, and that's fine with some people.
"It doesn't really matter as long as they pick it up," said longtime resident Murlean Henderson.
(FOX) An alleged bank robber in Colorado apparently wanted to spread some Christmas joy before he was arrested Monday.
Witnesses say they saw a man throw money from a bag onto a street in Colorado Springs while yelling "Merry Christmas", KKTV reported.
The bizarre incident happened moments after a branch of Academy Bank near the intersection of East Pikes Peak Avenue and South Tejon Street was robbed around 12:30 p.m., police said in an incident report.
They described the robber – later identified as 65-year-old David Wayne Oliver – as an "older white male" who threatened to use a weapon and left the bank with an "undisclosed amount of cash."
Police found the suspect sitting in front of a coffee shop and arrested him without incident.
Bystanders collected the money and returned it to the bank, according to the station.
(FOX) Police in Massachusetts are searching for the owner of several lizards that were found abandoned in cages on a street.
The Stoughton Police Department posted photos of the reptiles on its Facebook page and asked for the owners to claim them.
"Have you ever walked down the street carrying your lizards in a cage and put them down for a second to maybe update your Facebook page or scratch your nose or something?" the post read.
The department also tweeted photos of the lizards in a plea for help from the public.
"If so have you ever just continued your brisk walk and gotten to your destination and yelled... "oh wait... my lizards!! Where did I leave them last?" the department added. "Well if you have you may be in luck, because we have recovered these remarkably creepy yet shockingly majestic creatures."
The department said it has received an "overwhelming response" but that the owner has not been located as of Sunday. It asked them to call to "explain why you left your lizards on the sidewalk."
"Iguana to tell you more but we've been busy and we are just dragon. But keep checking in, it could save you 15% or more on car insurance. #dadjokes," read one tweet from the department.
The reptiles are being professionally cared for, the department said.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Oh no: A New York-based sports network has turned to the federal courts in its trademark dispute with Ohio State University over use of the letter "O."
Overtime Sports Inc., an online network focusing on high school basketball and football, has a capital O with sloping corners as its logo. Its application to trademark the logo is pending with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.
Ohio State asked the company in July to stop using of the logo, saying it was too close to its own trademarked octagonal "block O" letter.
"While Ohio State recognizes there are many legitimate, non-confusing uses of the letter 'O', there can be no doubt that when the vast majority of people see a Block 'O' they associate it with Ohio State and its Block O Marks," Samantha Quimby, an attorney retained by Ohio State to argue its case, wrote in a July 19 letter to Overtime Sports. The university has used the block 0 since at least 1898, the letter said.
Overtime Sports disagrees with Ohio State's position and on Monday filed a federal lawsuit in New York City asking that the university be prohibited from trying to stop the use of the logo.
The lawsuit notes that Ohio State's "O" contains neither rounded edges nor a rectangle in the center, as the company's logo does. It also argued there's no danger of someone confusing the letters, and that Overtime Sports has not unfairly competed with Ohio State or violated any of its rights.
"There are numerous O marks, O-formative marks, and O designs in use by third parties in connection with the relevant goods and services, such that consumers will not presume that all goods and services offered under O or O-formative marks emanate from a common source," Laura Popp-Rosenberg, an attorney representing Overtime Sports, argued in the lawsuit.
Ohio State declined to comment on the lawsuit itself.
"Like other many other universities, Ohio State works to protect the university's brand and trademarks because these assets hold significant value, which benefits our students and faculty and the broader community by supporting teaching, research and service," university spokesman Chris Davey said in an email.
Revenue from licensing royalties was $15.5 million last year and $207 million since the licensing program began in 1980, Davey said.
The university — like many others — zealously protects its brand, trademarking the names of both legendary coach Woody Hayes and former coach Urban Meyer, for example.
Other trademark attempts didn't go so well. In September, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office turned down Ohio State's request to trademark "The" when used as part of the school's name on university merchandise.
The patent office said the trademark appears to be used for "merely decorative manner" and as an "ornamental feature" that doesn't appear to function as a trademark that would differentiate the items from others.
In a separate dispute with the federal Patent and Trademark Office, Ohio State has argued against the University of Oklahoma's use of the letter O.
YEEHAW JUNCTION, Fla. (AP) — A semitrailer plowed into a historic inn south of Orlando early Sunday, causing major damage but no apparent injuries.
Photos show that the truck ran through the wall of the Desert Inn and a portion of the building collapsed around it. The inn closed last year and the Florida Highway Patrol says no one was seriously hurt.
Lt. Kim Montes said Mareo Cawley, 50, of Chicago, was hauling orange juice at about 3:15 a.m. when he didn't realize he had left the road before he smashed into the building. She said the crash remains under investigation.
Lisa Mason, who ran the inn before its closure, said she had hoped to reopen the inn next year.
The inn is the centerpiece of Yeehaw Junction, a tiny respite off Florida's Turnpike between South Florida and Orlando.
According to a 2013 article in the Orlando Sentinel, the Desert Inn dates to 1889 when it was a barroom and brothel for cowboys and lumberjacks and the look of the place hadn't evolved much since.
Through the years, the Desert Inn has been a trading post, gas station and dance hall. Until its closure, it served as a motel, restaurant and convenience store.
It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1994.
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- A Utah man is blurring the line between man and machine by implanting chips in his hands that allow him to, among other things, unlock his Tesla.
Ben Workman of Provo said he currently has four chips implanted in his hands, including an electronic Tesla key that allows him to unlock his car with a wave of his hand.
"I play tricks on people who don`t know I have it in my hand. I try and convince them a banana is the key and then I hold a banana up and the chip unlocks the door," he told KSTU-TV.
The other chips in Workman's hands allow him to unlock doors at work, log on and off of his computer and share contact information using the same technology as Apple Pay and Google Pay.
He said most of the chips were installed by a family member, but he required the help of a piercing studio to implant the Tesla key.
Workman said he also has a magnet implanted in his left hand that he uses for "magic tricks."
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- A snake successfully stowed away in the undercarriage of a plane from Australia to New Zealand, but it wasn't given much time to enjoy its vacation.
A representative for Queenstown Airport confirmed the snake was spotted on the runway by a pilot preparing to land, and a Biosecurity NZ representative said the python is believed to have stowed away in the undercarriage of a plane that arrived from Brisbane, Australia.
Biosecurity officers searched the plane and ensured there were no more snakes hiding in the undercarriage.
It was initially reported that the snake was decapitated with a shovel, but Biosecurity officials said that was not the case.
"The snake appeared to still be alive when it was retrieved by our officers. The officers did not decapitate the snake but it was humanely euthanized," the representative told Stuff.co.nz.
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- A dog that joined in with a North Carolina charity run for 15 miles has a new home in time for the holidays.
The American Staffordshire terrier, named Max, surprised members of the The nOg Run Club in Dunn when he joined them for a charity run and jogged alongside the human runners for 15 miles.
Max was taken to the Wake County Animal Center, where officials said they were able to contact his previous owners, but they didn't want him back.
The canine was adopted this week by Chad Duffy, who said he and his wife had been looking for a dog to run with them.
"I think he could probably run a marathon if he really wanted to. He just has endless energy. We've done probably close to 20 miles with him in the past three days and I still can't contain his energy," Duffy told Spectrum News.
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- A Maryland man has some extra cash on hand for the holidays after winning two big lottery jackpots in the space of only two months.
The Maryland Lottery said the 72-year-old Harford County man first visited lottery headquarters in October to collect a $50,000 prize from a The Price is Right scratch-off ticket.
The man returned to the winner's circle this month to collect a $20,200 top prize from a 202 Cash scratch-off ticket he bought from Short Stop Beverage in Aberdeen.
"I went to purchase a few of the $10 tickets," said the happy winner. "And, then I saw that shiny $20 2020 Cash ticket glistening in the scratch-off case and I just had to have some of them as well."
The man's son, who accompanied him to collect the prize, said he was shocked by his father's good luck.
"What are the chances?" the son said. "He's just really lucky and I am so happy for him."
The man said he plans to use his money for home improvement projects and some last-minute holiday shopping.
