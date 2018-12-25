MIDDLESEX, Vt. (AP) — One Vermont community is celebrating the holidays and the winter solstice with a massive bonfire and what they hope will be the world’s largest s’more.

The Winter S’morestice takes place Saturday at Camp Meade in Middlesex and includes fire artists and dancers, music, food, beer and wine and, of course, a sampling of the giant s’more.

The local Red Hen Bakery will make the 4-by-8-foot (1.2-by-2.4-meter) concoction, baking its own enormous cracker, whipping up marshmallow and using chocolate from a neighboring business.

The giant dessert will then be chopped up and shared with attendees. Organizers said they were too late in pursuing a Guinness World Record but may try next year.

“This is going to be a feat of baking engineering,” said bakery co-owner Randy George.

The project comes at the bakery’s busiest time. “We will be making the world’s largest s’more when we’re also making more bread than we’ve ever made before,” he said.

Organizers have also made a massive bush-like structure out of evergreen branches that will be set on fire. Before the fire, people can walk through the small maze inside it.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- The New York Police Department joked a red-shouldered hawk captured inside Penn Station had "attempted to beat the holiday rush" but "missed the train."

The department said an Emergency Services Unit detective responded Sunday night to Penn Station when a red-shouldered hawk was reported inside the building.

The confused raptor was safely captured and later released when it was found to be uninjured.

"Meet Penn Station's Early Bird traveler," the NYPD tweeted. "This Red Shouldered Hawk attempted to beat the holiday rush last night but missed the train. #NYPD ESU Detective Bucchignano safely captured the uninjured bird and sent it on its way."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Police in New York said they helped relocate an unusual pre-holiday tourist: A coyote roaming the streets of Manhattan.

The New York City Police Department said the coyote was first spotted Saturday night in a Harlem neighborhood, and police pursued the animal through Midtown and cornered it in Chelsea about 8 a.m. Sunday.

Police put up barriers to keep the coyote in place and it was tranquilized by an Emergency Services Unit officer.

The coyote was turned over to Brooklyn's Animal Care Centers of NYC, which said the animal was later released into a more "appropriate habitat" than the big city.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A Houston lawyer is offering local residents free $40 Uber gift cards if they pledge not to drink and drive on New Year's Eve.

Brian White announced he is hosting an event Dec. 28 called "Sober Ride Houston," where he will promote alternatives to drunk driving.

He said the first 195 people to pledge not to drink and drive on New Year's Eve will receive $40 Uber gift cards at the event -- a total $7,800.

"Houston has had more fatal drunk-driving accidents over the last 16 years than any other major metropolitan area," White told KTRK-TV.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Suffolk County, NY - A New York police officer saved a wedding, after a couple got in a car crash.

Feliece Terwilliger and Joseph Demichele, and their two children, were driving to the Lake Grove Town Hall on Saturday when their car collided with another.

No one got hurt, but their SUV wouldn't budge.

That's when Suffolk County Police Officer Cody Matthews responded, and offered to drive the family to town hall.

He even served as "best officer" in the ceremony and signed the marriage certificate as an official witness.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(NPR) Last week, Canada repealed a number of so-called "zombie laws" that remained on the books after they were found to be unconstitutional, redundant, or just, well ... too old and weird.

One law that was scrubbed was Section 365 of the Canadian Criminal Code – that's the law that made it illegal to practice fake witchcraft. As laws go, this one has a kind of spooky beauty as it prohibits:

"Every one who fraudulently (a) pretends to exercise or to use any kind of witchcraft, sorcery, enchantment or conjuration, (b) undertakes, for a consideration, to tell fortunes, or (c) pretends from his skill in or knowledge of an occult or crafty science to discover where or in what manner anything that is supposed to have been stolen or lost may be found...."

Despite the federal government's labeling that law as archaic and slated for erasure, an Ontario woman was charged last week with fraudulent witchcraft – fortunetelling, specifically – just two days before the law was eliminated, the CBC reports.

Police in the small city of Timmins told the North Bay Nugget that allegedly "a local woman, who maintains an alias and holds herself out to be a self-proclaimed spiritualist, medium and clairvoyant, attempted to elicit funds from a Timmins resident in return for protection from some form of potential danger likely to occur to her family."

The accused is 33-year-old Tiffany Butch, who goes by the nickname "White Witch of the North" – but she says it's a misnomer. "People proclaimed me a witch here and gave me a nickname, but I'm not a witch," she told the CBC. "I'm a psychic."

A spokesman for the Timmins police told the broadcaster that they use the most applicable laws on the books at the time of the alleged offense.

As The Washington Post reported in October, when two other Ontario women were charged with posing as witches, a person convicted of the crime faces up to six months in prison or a $2,000 fine, or both:

"Section 365 has been law in Canada since 1892. It originated in a British statute from 1735 that repealed an earlier British law classifying witchcraft as a felony, after centuries of witch hunts in early modern Europe. The 1735 repeal reserved 'a minor punishment' for 'cheats and rogues' pretending to practice witchcraft, according to a paper in the Marquette Law Review.

"The law remained unchanged in Canada over the centuries but for the addition of the word 'fraudulently' in the 1950s."

Butch has been summoned to appear in court next month. The CBC reports she denies the allegations and believes she was framed by other psychics.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(NPR) There's a new behemoth in the ongoing search for ever-larger prime numbers — and it's nearly 25 million digits long.

A prime is a number that can be divided only by two whole numbers: itself and 1. The newly discovered number is what's known as a Mersenne prime, named for a French monk named Marin Mersenne who studied primes some 350 years ago.

Mersenne primes have a simple formula: 2n-1. In this case, "n" is equal to 82,589,933, which is itself a prime number. If you do the math, the new largest-known prime is a whopping 24,862,048 digits long.

We would write the number out for you, but it would fill up thousands of pages, give or take, and look like this gigantic zip file.

The latest Mersenne prime comes courtesy of a project started in 1996 called the Great Internet Mersenne Prime Search, in which people download special software that runs in the background on their computers. A computer owned by Patrick Laroche of Ocala, Fla., discovered the number on Dec. 7, and mathematicians have spent the past two weeks verifying the calculations. It's more than a million and a half digits longer than the previous largest known prime, discovered about a year ago by a computer in Germantown, Tenn.

Why should you care about Mersenne primes? They've proven useful in generating reasonably random numbers, but the best answer might be simply because they're there — and they're majestic.

Chris Caldwell, a mathematician at the University of Tennessee, Martin, talked to NPR in 2009 about these large primes.

"Mersennes, in a way, are kind of like a large diamond," Caldwell said back in 2009. Think about the Hope Diamond, a 45.52-carat diamond that sits in a special case in the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, usually with crowds around it.

"Nobody there looking at the Hope Diamond ever asks, 'Why did they bother to dig it up?' or 'What is it good for?' — even though it really isn't good for much other than to just hang there and people to look at," Caldwell said. "And in many ways, the Mersennes play that same role — that they really are the jewels of number theory."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Police in Norway said a teenager who tried to steal a car from a dealership ended up calling police when he found himself locked inside the vehicle.

Trondelag Police tweeted the 17-year-old called police just before 8 a.m. Monday and told officers he was trapped inside a car he had attempted to steal from a Volvo dealership.

Ebbe Kimo of the Trondelag Police said the teen was familiar with local police from previous petty crime arrests.

"He knows us quite well and clearly thought it would be OK to call us for help. A bit like calling a friend, really," Kimo told Norwegian state broadcaster NRK.

Kimo told TV2 the teenager was "perhaps not the most knowledgeable car thief."

"On his previous attempts, he was at least able to get out of the car," he said.

Kimo said the teenager would be questioned before being released to his family in time for Christmas.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Sky News) Two fishermen have been rescued by a cruise ship in what has been described as a Christmas miracle.

The Costa Ricans had been adrift at sea for about three weeks when they were spotted by the crew of the Empress Of The Seas.

According to James Van Fleet, chief meteorologist at the cruise ship's owner Royal Caribbean, the fishermen were rescued between Grand Cayman and Jamaica on Friday night.

He said the men had left Porto Limon, Costa Rica, and had fallen asleep while they were soaking their nets - a normal action for fishermen, as the soaking process takes many hours.

He said: "Winds picked up and when they woke up, they were blown way off where their gear had been.

"They ran out of gas trying to get back and were adrift for those 20 days."

The fishermen told the cruise ship's crew they only had enough food and water for seven days and, after that, they had tried to fish for food.

Mr Van Fleet said: "One of the fishermen could no longer walk and our crew literally carried him to the tender and carried him on board."

The two men were checked over by the ship's medical team before being fed, clothed and taken to hospital, where they were given $300 raised by cruise ship staff in a collection for them to buy clothes and food.

Mr Van Fleet said the rescue had been an "absolute miracle", as the cruise ship had been scheduled to be many miles away in Cuba at the time.

However, a storm had forced the to change their plans.

"Pure luck, lining of the stars, God, whatever you choose to believe, the facts are we would not have been in that area at the time had we not switched to go to Ocho Rios, Jamaica, and you can't help but think there was a greater plan in all of this."

He added: "I've already seen a Christmas miracle - 20 days at sea should tell you everything about the odds of them being found alive."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana inmate says the Missoula County jail is violating his constitutional right to freedom of religion by not letting him smoke marijuana.

The Missoulian reported Tuesday that 34-year-old Adam Owen Grady filed a complaint in federal court, citing a Bible verse that says God gave people "every herb bearing seed."

Sheriff's Lt. Jeff Rodrick has told Grady marijuana is illegal under federal law and he has no religious right to consume it in jail.

Grady filed his federal complaint on Oct. 5 but it was unclear whether he paid the filing fee to set the case in motion. Jail officials haven't filed a response.

Grady is serving a five-year sentence with the Department of Corrections for possession of explosives. He is housed at the Missoula Assessment and Sanction Center in the county jail.