NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A man who may have been dreaming of a “green” Christmas found himself inside the gray walls of a Tennessee jail.
According to court documents, state police caught Somphone Temmeraj, 57, with more than 80 pounds (36 kilograms) of marijuana disguised as Christmas gifts at Nashville International Airport on Monday, news outlets reported.
Officers and a K-9 smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from three bags, according to the documents. The officers said they saw Temmeraj pick up the bags and load them onto a cart.
Temmeraj allowed officers to search the bags, which were filled with what appeared to be wrapped Christmas gifts. The items were actually filled with vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana weighing 84 pounds (38 kilograms), authorities said.
Temmeraj had flown to Nashville from Seattle, the documents state. He was booked into jail and bonded out Tuesday morning, according to online records. It’s unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An 84-year-old New Mexico woman's misdial meant for a medical supply store went to an investigator in a district attorney's office — and led to a new walker.
KOB-TV reports Bernice Weems mistakenly called Kyle Hartsock with the Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office in Albuquerque, New Mexico, seeking a new walker. She left a voicemail.
It turns out Hartsock's number is just one digit off from the medical supply store she was trying to call.
Hartsock says instead of ignoring the message, he went out and got Weems a walker.
"I called her and I said, 'Bernice, we have a walker for you.' She said, 'Awesome.' I think she still thought we were like a walker store," Hartsock said.
This surprise came just in time for Bernice's grandson's wedding in Denver.
"They made me feel oh so good. It's been a long, long time since I've felt that good," Weems said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CHICAGO (AP) — Two Chicago Park District workers escaped without serious injury after the salt truck they were navigating along an icy lakefront bike path slid into Lake Michigan Wednesday morning.
The pickup truck hit a slick spot and slipped backward into the water on Chicago's near North Side around 7:20 a.m., said Dep. District Chief Jason Lach of the Chicago Fire Department Marine Dive Operations. It slid halfway into the water before getting caught on a breakwall.
The two occupants were able to escape the sinking vehicle and crawl to safety, and both are in good condition.
Light snow blanketed the Chicago area early Wednesday, with temperatures at about 17 degrees (-8 Celsius), the National Weather Service said. The snow and cold left a heavy ice build-up along the bike path.
"They were out there salting the area and the truck slid in," Park District spokeswoman Michelle Lemons told the Chicago Tribune.
The lakefront bike path, which slopes toward the water and is often wet at the point where the accident happened, was closed while crews worked to remove the truck from the water.
"We need to make sure that everyone remembers that with the high lake levels we have right now, the water comes up even higher and up onto the bike path and it might not look like it's dangerous, but it could still be a sheet of glass where anybody can slide and it's at an angle here, so you can slide right into the lake, just like this vehicle did," Lach said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — An employee of a New Mexico Subway sandwich shop is facing charges after police say she robbed the place to teach another worker "a lesson."
Lorena Ariana Marin, 22, and her alleged accomplice Angelo Rey Espinosa, 19, were arrested Monday night following reports of a robbery in Las Cruces, New Mexico, the Las Cruces Sun-News reports.
Police said Espinosa allegedly stood by while Marin verbally and physically threatened the employees after hopping behind the counter. They ushered the employees to the back of the store, but one employee ran to her car and got away.
Marin told officers she committed the robbery "to teach one of the employees a lesson about what could happen late at night in that part of town." Marin and Espinosa are facing robbery charges.
No attorney was listed for either suspect. They are being held without bail at the Doña Ana County Detention Center.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SHELBY, N.C. (AP) — Barrels of raw pork shoulder were riding fat in a tractor trailer pulled over by North Carolina deputies.
Approximately $3 million in cash was recovered from the barrels Saturday, the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post Tuesday. The driver of the tractor trailer was accused of failing to maintain his lane and impeding the flow of traffic on Interstate 85.
Deputies became suspicious of the truck when a K-9 alerted to the trailer, the post says. Deputies searched the tractor trailer and discovered the cash wrapped in plastic in the barrels.
The money is believed to have been obtained from drug sales throughout the region and was headed to Mexico, Sheriff Alan Norman said.
"It's one of the largest U.S. currency seizures in Cleveland County history," Norman told The Shelby Star.
The Department of Justice has been called to assist in the investigation, according to the sheriff's office.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — It may be the holiday season, but police in Kentucky confiscated an unusual gift being delivered to a Kentucky man's home — a package with about 20 pounds (9 kilograms) of meth that was shipped through the mail inside of an air fryer.
Narcotics officers were able to intercept the parcel containing about $100,000 worth of drugs, Louisville Metro police said in a Facebook post Saturday.
The package was delivered to a suspect's home where officers obtained a search warrant to collect it, the Major Case Unit confirmed to news outlets. The suspect wasn't home at time of seizure.
Photos posted by the police department show at least seven packages of drugs wrapped in plastic alongside the Hamilton Beach brand air fryer and the box it came in.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PATERSON, N.J. (AP) — Nearly a dozen people surprised a New Jersey waitress with a $1,200 cash tip as an early holiday gift.
Zellie Thomas told NJ.com that he and a group of his friends left the tip with a waitress at an IHOP restaurant in Paterson on Saturday. Each person brought $100 to the restaurant.
The waitress was so shocked that she tried to return the money at first, said Thomas.
Thomas, who is an activist and teacher, said he hopes the tip inspires others to do good deeds for strangers.
"I really hope this shows people that there's power in community and all it takes is a group of friends to come together and change someone else's life," Thomas said. "You'd be really surprised, if you put that call out to your friends, how many people would be supportive of that idea."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
KENNEWICK, Wash (AP) — A woman driving a large RV entered a fast-food drive through the wrong way and got stuck, police in eastern Washington say.
Kennewick police said 56-year-old Anastacia Etzwiler was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence early Friday.
The large RV became wedged against the corner of a Taco Bell restaurant after getting stuck making a sharp right turn on the narrow drive-through.
Etzwiler was booked into the Benton County Jail. It's not clear from online records if she has an attorney.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Employees at a Bed, Bath & Beyond in North Carolina discovered an uninvited sleepover guest hiding in the store when they opened up Monday morning.
The Greenville employees called local police around 8:30 a.m. and officers responded to a "breaking and entering in progress," according to The News & Observer.
The intruder turned out to be a 14-year-old runaway who had "camped out" at the store overnight after leaving home, Greenville police spokeswoman Kristen Hunter said.
The teen wasn't harmed and was taken back to his house. His name wasn't immediately released.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MONROE, La. (AP) — The luck has ran out for a Louisiana man allegedly caught rigging bingo games to win more than $10,000.
John Cook, 43, was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Facility on Friday on a felony theft charge and two counts for failing to appear multiple times following his June 29 arrest, according to a Monroe Police warrant obtained by news outlets.
Police say Cook was recorded on video at a bingo parlor manipulating a "Bonanza Bingo" game by handpicking the balls he wanted to play and then hiding the winner until he was ready to end the game. The warrant says Cook did this four times and won thousands for three people, including his sister.
One of the winners was captured speaking with Cook before the drawing, and two winners were seen giving Cook money after the game, the warrant states.
He's in jail on an $11,000 bond.
