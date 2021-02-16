Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The California Highway Patrol said troopers responding to a report of body parts floating in the water next to a highway ramp were relieved to discover the limbs and torsos actually were mannequin parts.
The CHP said a trucker who caught a glimpse of the seemingly grisly sight at the Arch Road on-ramp near Highway 99 in Stockton called 911 to report a suspected dismembered body floating in the water.
Troopers arrived and discovered multiple mannequin torsos, arms and legs floating in the water, instead.
The CHP joked in a Facebook post that the scene was the result of the lovelorn "Stockton Kraken" going on a Valentine's Day killing spree.
The mannequin parts were removed by the California Department of Transportation to prevent further 911 calls from alarmed drivers.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Scotland said a cat picked up as a stray was found to be a pet that escaped from her family's home four years earlier.
The Scottish SPCA said a member of the public contacted the organization after finding a cat taking shelter underneath a parked car in Tillicoultry, Fife.
"Bella was found on Tillicoultry High Street soaking wet and sheltering under a car," SPCA Animal Rescue Officer Kelly McGuire said. "The member of the public who found her took her home and called our helpline. When I collected Bella, she was quite thin but otherwise appeared to be in good health."
McGuire said she scanned the feline for a microchip and discovered her name was Bella and she had gone missing four years earlier from a home in Dunfermline, Clackmannanshire, about 15 miles from where she was found.
"I was absolutely shocked to hear she had been missing since 2017! How she traveled over 15 miles from Clackmannanshire to Fife is anyone's guess," McGuire said. "I returned Bella home to her family, the Caldicotts, and they were over the moon to have her back."
Joel Caldicott said Bella is settling back in at home with his family.
"Our sons are just thrilled to have Bella back. Especially one of the boys as Bella has adopted his room as her own," he said. "She was a bit unsure for the first few days but now it's like she's never been away."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A group of 40 people in Alberta, Canada, announced they have completed their attempt at the world's longest hockey game, which lasted 252 hours.
The organizers of the event at an outdoor rink in the Edmonton area said the game, which began Feb. 4, ended with a score of 2,649 goals for "Team Cure" and 2,528 for "Team Hope."
The hockey game raised more than $1.4 million, surpassing a $1.2 million goal. The money will be used to fund cancer research at the University of Alberta.
Players said earlier in the game that they were struggling with extreme cold temperatures that caused pucks to shatter and sticks to break.
"This was definitely the coldest game we've ever seen," organizer Kate Gallagher told CBC News. "It was all part of the adventure. The players were troopers. They were warriors."
Organizers said evidence from the game is now being submitted to Guinness World Records for official verification as the world's longest hockey game.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) A Louisiana man captured some unusual footage Monday: a series of strange pulsing orbs shooting across power lines.
The eerie sight came complete with sound effects.
"It almost sounded like a tornado," Christopher Fitzmorris, who filmed the scene, told New Orleans CBS affiliate WWL-TV.
The glowing orbs were caused by a power surge released as a transformer failed in Kenner, a suburb of New Orleans. The station said about 10,000 people were without power on a chilly day after the surge.
Others in the area captured similar footage:
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A Florida golfer ended up finding and exception to the "play it as it lies" rule when an alligator grabbed his ball in its mouth and swam away.
Marc Goldstein said he was playing Monday at the Pelican Sound Golf Club in Estero when an errant shot left his ball rolling toward a pond.
Goldstein said he arrived at the pond and ended up getting his phone out to record video when he saw the ball was in the mouth of an alligator.
The video shows the gator holding the ball in its mouth for a few minutes before swimming off with the pilfered item.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A crocodile from a Florida zoo underwent surgery to remove a shoe swallowed by the reptile when it fell from a zipliner's foot.
The University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine said the 11-foot crocodile was brought to the facility Feb. 5, after ingesting a shoe that fell from a zipliner's foot at the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park.
Veterinarians said the croc had originally thrown up the shoe, but ate it a second time. Vets attempted to get the crocodile to vomit again, but without success.
The 341-pound crocodile ended up undergoing a gastrotomy surgical procedure to remove the footwear from its stomach.
The crocodile, named Anuket, was kept overnight for supervision and is now recovering in its enclosure at the zoo.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) Sometimes you just can't help but laugh.
Dr. Anthony Fauci cracked up after learning the definition of his last name as a dating term, as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
President Biden's chief medical adviser couldn't stop laughing at the new lingo, with Plenty of Fish defining "Fauci-ing" as declining to date someone because they're not taking COVID-19 seriously enough.
On Valentine's Day, HBO teased an Axios interview with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director, during which Fauci apparently heard of the phenomenon for the first time.
"What does it mean?" he asked with a smile, in a clip shared to Twitter.
"It means cutting off a relationship if you don't think that that other person is serious enough about social distancing and taking the pandemic seriously," interviewer Margaret Talev explained. "Like oh, I Fauci'd that guy."
Amused, Fauci chuckled and declared "I'm gonna Fauci you!"
On a more serious note, the infectious disease expert later explained that he empathizes with anyone looking for love during this time.
"It would be really frustrating to essentially semi-isolate yourself at a time when you're trying to explore social interactions with people," he told Axios. "That leads to a considerable amount of stress and maybe even depression on the part of some people."
On Monday, the Dan David Foundation of Israel announced it would be awarding Fauci one of three $1 million prizes for "defending science" and advocating for the swift administration of vaccines in the global fight against COVID-19.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Police in Utah said officers were dispatched on a report of an escaped emu running loose in a town while its owner pursued.
The Lone Peak Police Department said the flightless bird's owner called police in the early morning to report the emu had escaped from its enclosure and was evading pursuit.
Officers arrived on the scene, but discovered "Big Bird's owner had returned the bird to its cage," police said in a Facebook post.
Emus, native to Australia, are the second-largest birds in the world, after the ostrich.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
New York (CNN Business) At this point, there's nothing particularly special about a fast food chain announcing a new fried chicken sandwich. So, McDonald's is hoping to differentiate the upcoming launch of theirs with limited edition collection of clothing and music.
McDonald's will sell a limited number of $5 swag packages via a special website on Thursday. The swag includes a hoodie, a custom song and, of course, a first taste of its Crispy Chicken Sandwich. It's all aimed at drumming up excitement and online buzz for what has become a mundane menu item.
"We're excited to give fans early access to this sandwich and exclusive swag they can't get anywhere else to memorialize this great addition to our menu," said David Tovar, vice president of US communications for McDonald's, in a press release.
Arguably, the most eye-catching item of the swag is a hoodie that has a picture of McDonald's new Crispy Chicken Sandwich with the slogan "crispyjuicytender." The gift box also includes vinyl recording of a song about the sandwich from music producer Tay Keith, and a gift card recipients can use to redeem for the sandwich one day prior to its official release at restaurants.
McDonald's (MCD) has recently sold merchandise tied with their food, including projects with musicians Travis Scott and J. Balvin. Scott's fashion collaboration with the chain sold for as much as hundreds of dollars more than originally priced on the resale market, according to the online marketplace StockX.
Fast food chains regularly sell more than food, like clothing and experiences, to create buzz. Chipotle (CMG) started selling clothing dyed with the food chain's used avocado pits last summer, Taco Bell created a hotel in Palm Springs in 2019 and KFC often releases weird items like nail polish and a chicken-scented fire log.
McDonald's new chicken sandwiches go on sale next Wednesday in the United States. They come in three versions, including a Crispy Chicken Sandwich topped with pickles and served on a potato roll, a Spicy Chicken Sandwich that adds a spicy pepper sauce and a Deluxe Chicken Sandwich that comes with lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise.
The chain teased a new selection of sandwiches at November's investor day, with Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald's USA, explaining that chicken is a good bet for the company.
"Globally, the chicken category is almost twice the size of beef," he said at the time. "It is growing faster and represents a significant opportunity," he said. "Developing a reputation for great chicken represents one of our highest aspirations. We want customers to choose McDonald's for chicken."
McDonald's rivals including Wendy's, Shake Shack and KFC have all recently released new sandwiches in response to Popeye's 2019 release that sparked the chicken clash.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN) A Kentucky man facing four criminal charges linked to the Capitol insurrection asked a federal judge on Tuesday to let him travel to Peru later this month to get married.
Troy Williams of Lexington, Kentucky, told a judge that his fiancé lives in Peru and they plan to get married in the South American country. The 25-year-old groom-to-be said he has a flight booked for February 23 and the trip would last about two weeks, according to court papers.
He is facing four misdemeanor charges related to the attack, including entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct and unlawful picketing. He hasn't had a chance to enter a plea.
The Justice Department didn't seek Williams' detention while he awaits trial, and a judge released him after his arrest. His request to visit Peru is in accordance with the conditions of his release, which say that he needs to secure judicial permission before any international travel.
According to court documents, Williams attended then-President Donald Trump's incendiary speech on the day of the insurrection, then joined a large crowd walking toward the Capitol. He later admitted to FBI agents that he had entered the Capitol twice during the hours-long assault, according to court documents, saying he gave in to the "herd mentality" of the pro-Trump mob.
Williams allegedly told the FBI, "I wasn't doing anything wrong or inciteful. We were a part of something, there's cops here, they tried to stop us, they are not letting us in, but not fighting us."
Requests for travel from people charged in the Capitol riot have attracted national attention and condemnation from some legal analysts. But it is normal for defendants to make travel requests when they are released before trial, often without any opposition from the Justice Department.
Williams' attorney did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.