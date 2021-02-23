A Seattle woman got more than she bargained for when she bought a crochet kit at a thrift shop and discovered a kilogram of cocaine inside, authorities said.
The woman purchased the kit to crochet animal hats around 3 p.m. Sunday in the city's Greenwood neighborhood, the Seattle Police Department said in a news release.
But when the crochet hobbyist opened the kit, she found a suspicious package that was encased in yellow rubber with "100%" written on the outside. The item also gave off an "odd odor," police said.
The woman immediately called police, who seized the suspicious package and later confirmed it contained one kilogram, or 2.2 pounds, of cocaine.
Police did not say how the crochet kit and narcotics ended up at the thrift shop.
A similar incident occurred in Arizona on Sunday when parents bought their child a toy glow worm at a thrift shop and found a sandwich bag containing 5,000 pills of suspected fentanyl inside.
The parents called authorities and handed over the drugs to officers, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
Officials warned buyers to "inspect all opened and used items" before purchasing them.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The huge parachute used by NASA's Perseverance rover to land on Mars contained a secret message, thanks to a puzzle lover on the spacecraft team.
Systems engineer Ian Clark used a binary code to spell out "Dare Mighty Things" in the orange and white strips of the 70-foot (21-meter) parachute. He also included the GPS coordinates for the mission's headquarters at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.
Clark, a crossword hobbyist, came up with the idea two years ago. Engineers wanted an unusual pattern in the nylon fabric to know how the parachute was oriented during descent. Turning it into a secret message was "super fun," he said Tuesday.
Only about six people knew about the encoded message before Thursday's landing, according to Clark. They waited until the parachute images came back before putting out a teaser during a televised news conference Monday.
It took just a few hours for space fans to figure it out, Clark said. Next time, he noted, "I'll have to be a little bit more creative."
"Dare Mighty Things" — a line from President Theodore Roosevelt — is a mantra at JPL and adorns many of the center's walls. The trick was "trying to come up with a way of encoding it but not making it too obvious," Clark said.
As for the GPS coordinates, the spot is 10 feet (3 meters) from the entrance to JPL's visitor center.
Another added touch not widely known until touchdown: Perseverance bears a plaque depicting all five of NASA's Mars rovers in increasing size over the years — similar to the family car decals seen on Earth.
Clark suspects there are even more so-called hidden Easter eggs, but adds: "I'm not even privy to them."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A man who collected a $500,000 Powerball prize in North Carolina said his lucky lottery numbers came from an unusual source: a fortune cookie.
Ernesto Sorzano of Estero, Fla., told North Carolina Education Lottery officials the Powerball ticket he bought from the 7-Eleven store in Huntersville, N.C., bore a set of numbers that he copied from a fortune cookie that came with his recent Chinese take-out."That was a good investment," Sorzano said of his shrimp and fried rice meal.
The investment ended up earning Sorzano a $500,000 prize in Saturday's Powerball drawing.
Sorzano said he is preparing to relocate to Huntersville permanently and the winnings will allow him to buy a house.
"Unbelievable," Sorzano said of his win. "I'm just super happy that my dreams came true."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) When Leslie Pilgrim visited her local DMV, she never imagined they would send her an ID photo with her wearing a face mask.
The California resident who hails from Huntington Beach told FOX 11 Los Angeles that she had waited for the DMV employee behind the camera to let her know when it was the right time to take off her mask.
"When I got up there, I got to the front of the line, I didn't take it off, I got in front of the backdrop to take my picture, I still didn't take it off," Pilgrim explained. "Nobody said anything and then the next thing that anybody said to me was 'look into the camera' and then I heard a click, and then I realized he had taken the picture with my mask on."
However, the employee who snapped the photo realized their mistake and took another one with Pilgrim's mask removed.
Several days later, Pilgrim received her REAL ID driver license in the mail. But, little did she know she wouldn't be greeted with her mask-free portrait.
Instead, Pilgrim saw her new $35 license showed her wearing a gray mask that takes up more than half her face. Only her eyes, eyebrows and forehead were visible aside from her hair and neck.
"I was raised to see the humor in everything, so to me, at the end of the day, this is funny," Pilgrim told FOX 11.
The California Department of Motor Vehicles says this is the first time an incident such as this has happened.
"Customers are asked to remove their face covering when a photo is taken. In this instance there was an oversight. The customer should have been asked to lower her mask for the photo," a DMV spokesperson wrote to Fox News via email. "This is the only instance of a license photo with a face mask reported to the DMV by a customer."
"The DMV is investigating how this may have happened and has reminded staff of proper procedures," the spokesperson went on to share. "The DMV contacted the customer and an appointment has been scheduled for a new photo to be taken."
REAL IDs will become an identification requirement for people who want to enter federal facilities, nuclear power plants or commercial airplanes at federally-regulated airports starting on Oct. 1, according to the Department of Homeland Security.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MICHMORET, Israel (AP) — When it comes to saving sea turtles, Israeli rescuers have discovered that mayonnaise is a miracle.
Employees at Israel's National Sea Turtle Rescue Center are treating endangered green sea turtles affected by a devastating oil spill that has coated Israel's coast with thick black tar.
The spill, which Israel's Nature and Parks Authority has called one of the country's worst ecological disasters on record, has coated most of Israel's 120 miles (195 kilometers) of Mediterranean coastline with sticky tar. It has caused extensive damage to wildlife, including sea turtles.
Guy Ivgy, a medical assistant at the Sea Turtle Rescue Center in Michmoret, north of Tel Aviv, said 11 turtles are being treated. The center is run by Israel's Nature and Parks Authority.
"They came to us full of tar. All their trachea from inside and outside was full of tar," he said.
Workers have been removing the toxic substance from the reptiles' airways and found a creative way to flush it out of their digestive tracks.
"We continue to feed them substances like mayonnaise, which practically clean the system and break down the tar," Ivgy said. The recovery process is expected to take a week or two, after which the turtles are expected to be released back into the wild.
Thousands of volunteers and clean-up crews have mobilized to remove tar from Israel's beaches, a task that is expected to take months.
Israel's Environmental Protection Ministry says it is investigating the cause of the oil spill.
The incident is believed to have taken place in early February, and Israel said it received no prior warning before an estimated 1,000 tons of tar started washing up on shore. The tar has also washed north to Lebanon.
On Monday, an Israeli court barred publication of all details of the investigation, including the name of the suspected ship believed to have spilled the oil, its route and ports of call. An Israeli journalists' association petitioned the court on Tuesday to have the order lifted.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A British police officer responding to a report of a "suspicious package" said he was pleasantly surprised to discover the object was a message in a bottle from a local family.
The Isle of Wight Police said in a Facebook post that Sgt. Charlie Winchester responded Tuesday morning to a report of a "suspicious package" in Cowes.
Winchester said in the post that he located the object, which turned out to be a bottle containing a note from the "Adams family," bearing the date Nov. 11, 2020.
The sergeant added his own note to the bottle and returned it to where it was found.
"With a new quote added, l hope the next finder gets joy from something so simple as I did today," Winchester wrote.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A Michigan animal shelter said a dog lost for 44 days was reunited with his family after being rescued from inside an old grain silo.
The Kent County Animal Shelter said animal control officers responded Sunday to a call from a Sand Lake resident who reported a dog might be stuck in or around an old grain silo and could be heard barking.
Officers arrived to find two members of the public, one a former animal control officer, had found the canine stranded 10 feet down inside the bunker-style silo.
The officers and residents were able to lasso the dog with a rope and pull him to safety.
The dog, a springer spaniel, turned out to be Milo, a pet who had escaped from his home 44 days earlier. The home is located about 20 miles from the grain silo.
The shelter said Milo "survived frigid temps, snow storms, hunger and dehydration." Veterinarians determined he had lost a lot of weight during his time on the loose.
Milo was reunited with his family and "many tears were shed from everyone," the shelter said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A Philadelphia airport announced it has employed a food delivery robot to make it easier for passengers to grab a meal in a contact-free manner.
Philadelphia International Airport unveiled Gita, a robot with a 40-pound capacity cargo bin for delivering food orders to passengers waiting for their flights.
The robot uses Bluetooth to follow an airport AtYourGate representative through the airport to the location specified by the customer, who can order their food from airport restaurants via OrderAtPHL.com.
"Now more than ever we are looking to be forward-thinking and innovative regarding our contactless ordering options," Megan O'Connell, PHL Food & Shops marketing and customer service manager, said in a statement. "Gita allows our guests to customize their experience by choosing how much or how little human interaction they want when having their food delivered."
The airport tweeted a photo of Gita, which was compared to a droid from the Star Wars films.
"No, you aren't at Tatooine Airport, but that is a robot at #PHLAirport delivering food from @PHLFoodandShops merchants," the airport tweeted. "Starting today, guests placing orders via OrderAtPHL might have their food brought to them by this Gita."
The pilot program begins Tuesday and is scheduled to run through April.
Philadelphia has a complicated history with robots. In 2015, HitchBOT, a hitchhiking robot designed by Canadian researchers, had a planned tour of the United States come to a premature end when the robot was found dismantled and damaged by unknown vandals in the city.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
You've likely seen the viral Vermont home listed for sale that features an eerie abandoned jail in the basement, but what about setting the scene for prospective home buyers so they can really picture themselves living in the house?
That seems to be what one listing in California decided to do.
The 2,100 square-foot home listed for $650,000 in Lake Tahoe, California looks like any normal home on the outside. You scroll through the first ten photos of multiple cluttered rooms and then the normalcy changes.
About a dozen mannequins can be seen gathered in the living room and dining room. The mannequins sporting formal gowns looking as if they are gathered for a party.
The listing on Zillow reads in part, "Don't miss out on this unique opportunity! Property to be sold as-is'."
It is not clear if the mannequins are included.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There is nothing like this place in Las Vegas and not many like it in the world.
The Underground House is a luxury bomb shelter built by millionaire Jerry Henderson in the 70s. While Americans planned for a future nuclear war, he and his wife were ready to ride out the fallout in style.
"I kind of describe it as Austin Powers meets Fred Flintstone," Mark Voelker said. "That's sort of the zeitgeist."
Voelker is the caretaker of the house; which is actually two houses. There's a two-bedroom main house and a guest house next to the pool.
The elevator ride down is a time machine -- a world where nighttime comes with the flip of a switch.
"It really is a labor of love to keep this place and to furnish it." said Voelker.
It was built for a nuclear bomb that never came and sat largely unused until a nonprofit dedicated to cryogenics and the extension of human life bought it.
The old house had a new life in rentals and TV production, but 2020 came in a wave of irony. The house designed to survive the bomb, owned by the company dedicated to living forever, is now frozen by a pandemic spreading across the surface of our planet.
"They really have to lift these lockdowns, they have to quit. Let people get on with their lives. You can't put an economy on stasis without creating a crisis and it's created our own personal crisis here." said Voelker.
The time capsule of a home is now for sale with an asking price just shy of $6,000,000.