BROOKFIELD, Ill. (AP) — An Amur tiger that underwent hip-replacement surgery only to dislodge the orthopedic implant within hours has been operated on again, officials at a suburban Chicago zoo said Monday.
A team of veterinary specialists removed the original implant over the weekend and performed an alternative procedure on 10-year-old Malena to allow a fibrous joint to form and let her leg muscles provide stability to the joint, Brookfield Zoo said in a news release.
She may not be able to perform the kind of “high energy and high impact activities” of a normal tiger as she recovers under close observation, but severe arthritis was already limiting Malena’s movements, the zoo said.
“We anticipate Malena will have better use and mobility of her leg than she did before surgery and most importantly, her hip will be free of pain,” said Dr. Mike Adkesson, vice president of clinical medicine for the Chicago Zoological Society, which manages Brookfield Zoo.
The need for a second operation did not come as a total surprise to the veterinarians who performed what was believed to be the first full hip replacement surgery with a custom, patient-designed implant to be attempted on a tiger in North America. In fact, they had already planned the second surgery to relieve the tiger’s discomfort in the event there were any complications from the implant.
The medical staff was encouraged by the sight of Malena moving around on Sunday and drinking water and eating on Monday.
“We feel hopeful and optimistic about the procedure and Malena’s recovery from the second surgery. We have seen her rolling on her back, pawing at things, and making other movements that are all normal behaviors for a content, resting cat,” added Adkesson.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WASHINGTON (AP) — That foreboding black fence erected around the U.S. Capitol building has had an unintentional side effect: walling off the local government's ability to enact new laws.
Washington, D.C., city officials say dozens of new local laws have been bottlenecked because of the lockdown of the Capitol building after the violent Jan. 6 attack by supporters of former President Donald Trump. Under terms of the District's tortured relationship with the federal government, physical paper copies of all new laws must be hand-delivered separately to Senate and House leadership. They cannot be mailed or emailed.
"We are unable to get through the fences. We are trying to find a way to deliver the legislation," D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson said Monday. "Sooner or later, there's going to be a gate that opens."
The problem was resolved by Monday afternoon. Nyasha Smith, the secretary of the D.C. Council, told The Associated Press that her office met "off-campus" Monday with a House of Representatives staffer to deliver the documents for House leadership. Last Friday, they did the same with a member of Vice President Kamala Harris' staff; Harris, as vice president, presides over the Senate.
But D.C. officials say the episode shines a light on the larger issue: the fact that D.C. isn't a state and needs to run its local laws past Congress in the first place.
Mendelson said "about 60" pieces of legislation had been held up so far. "It is an irrational and unsustainable situation that we cannot pass permanent legislation that can become permanent law," he said. "It just shouldn't be this way."
Now that the bills have been submitted, they automatically become D.C. law if Congress takes no action within 30 days, or 60 days for bills that alter the city's criminal code. Only three D.C. bills have been directly overturned since 1975, but members of Congress do sometimes seek to alter or influence D.C. laws by attaching budget riders to certain bills.
Smith has documented the difficulties getting the paperwork physically past the barrier on her office's official blog. She wrote that the fence is just the latest in a string of recent difficulties surrounding the obscure ritual known as "congressional transmittal."
When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the Capitol to outsiders, D.C. Council staffers were able to connect with a contact in the House and a contact in the office of former Vice President Mike Pence.
For much of 2020, Smith said that D.C. city staffers would meet these contacts "outside the Capitol on the grounds of the Congressional campus to deliver our legislation."
That arrangement changed in November after Trump began disputing his election loss — charging, without proof, that the election had been tipped by widespread election fraud.
"Given the contentious and un-collaborative transition of power between the outgoing and incoming administrations, it was impossible to get a contact in the VP's office toward the end of 2020," Smith wrote last week. "Then January 6th unfolded. It has since been impossible to get any where near Congress."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) The Los Angeles Police Department has arrested six people for allegedly altering the famous Hollywood sign to read "Hollyboob."
The prank occurred early Monday afternoon in the Hollywood hills. The six-person group covered the letters "W" and "D" to look like the letter "B" by affixing what appear to be tarps to the sign, according to NBC Los Angeles.
LAPD Sgt. Leonard Calderon said participants told an officer they made the change to raise awareness of breast cancer.
"They didn't commit any permanent damage," Calderon said.
Five men and one woman were taken into custody on suspicion of misdemeanor trespassing, according to the Los Angeles Times. They were later issued citations and released on their own recognizance.
Julia Rose, founder and CEO of adult magazine Shagmag, was among those arrested and took credit for the prank. She told Vice, however, that it wasn't just for laughs.
Rose said the altered sign was meant to get the attention of Instagram head honcho Adam Mosseri. She said the social media platform recently suspended both her personal and business pages ― which have a total of 6 million followers ― because of nudity.
"My product is nearly identical to that of Playboy's, and my content may even be considered safer than what Playboy's has been allowed to publish on your platform," Rose told Vice. "I want to know how they are picking and choosing which accounts to disable and why."
Rose also posted about the prank on Twitter.
Rose told the Los Angeles Times she and her crew were only at the sign for 30 minutes at most before they walked down the hill where they arrested.
They were released Monday evening and LAPD officials said the group wasn't charged with vandalism because there was no damage to the sign.
Still, Mark Panatier, chairman of the Hollywood Sign Trust, which maintains the site in Griffith Park, told the paper that it was "unfortunate that such an important icon for the city of L.A. is not being appreciated."
"This is an icon that's there for visual reinforcement of the importance of Hollywood, not just for the city of L.A. but to the world," he added. "It needs to be upheld; it doesn't need to be demeaned."
Rose and the other members of her crew are due in court June 3 and hope the judge considers their prank harmless.
This isn't the first time the Hollywood sign has been altered.
In Jan. 2017, a man altered the famous "Hollywood" sign to read "Hollyweed."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- A New York state attorney who bought a building to expand his practice discovered a hidden attic that contained photographs and photography-related items from over 100 years earlier.
David Whitcomb said he and a friend were examining the building he purchased in Geneva when they discovered the structure had an attic that he wasn't told about when he bought the property.
Whitcomb said he located the access panel and looked into the attic, discovering it was filled with photographs, frames, glass negatives and other materials that appeared to be quite old.
He said the items are believed to have belonged to J.E. Hale, a photographer who was active in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Hale's name is on many of the items, including pieces of mail found in the attic.
Whitcomb said Hale's belongings in the attic included several photos of Susan B. Anthony, including a print of her official portrait from the Library of Congress, which was taken by Hale.
Whitcomb said most of the items from the attic were taken to One Source Auctions & Antiques for restoration and eventual sale.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- A species of bird making its seasonal return to North Texas is drawing attention from neighbors who witnessed the avians engaging in an unusual behavior -- getting drunk on fermented berries.
Residents in the Fort Worth area said the cedar waxwings return to North Texas around this time of year, but they have noticed this time around that the birds are frequently seen acting disoriented and flying into windows after eating fermented berries.
"Because they eat predominantly berries, sometimes they eat berries that have fermented and are a little bit past their prime," Rachel Richter, an urban wildlife biologist with the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife, told WFAA-TV. "Sometimes they tend to overindulge a little bit, which can get them intoxicated."
Richter said cases of cedar waxwings getting intoxicated from fermented berries are actually pretty common. She said an increase in reports this year is likely the result of COVID-19 keeping people at home during the day, when the birds are more active.
"Maybe this year people are staying home more so they're able to see them more," she said.
Cedar waxwings are generally found in Texas from late December until April. Experts said the birds have large livers that can detoxify the ethanol and prevent them from suffering any long-term ill effects from fermented berries.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- A sheriff's office in Washington state said a K9 unit training exercise was interrupted when a black bear was spotted wandering 20 feet from where the deputy acting as a suspect was hiding.
The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said deputies were conducting a training exercise that involved a K9 unit tracking a suspect -- played by a deputy -- who fled on foot from a traffic stop and hid in the woods outside the sheriff's Cathcart facility.
Drones were used as part of the exercise, and one of the operators discovered a black bear was wandering through the area.
The deputy acting as the suspect said the bear came within 20 feet of where he was hiding in the woods.
The sheriff's drones tracked the bear until it wandered out of the area without incident.
"It is not unusual for bears to be spotted in south Snohomish County, although it is not very common," the sheriff's office said in the Facebook post.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- A dinosaur footprint found by a 4-year-old girl walking with her family at a Welsh beach is now headed to a museum, where it will be displayed alongside a plaque identifying its discoverer.
Richard Wilder said his family was walking Jan. 23 on Bendricks Bay beach in south Wales when his 4-year-old daughter, Lily, called his attention to a fossilized rock.
Wilder said the rock contained what the family believed to be a dinosaur footprint.
"It was almost too good to be true, how realistic it was. It was almost like someone had etched into the rock," Wilder told CBC News.
The family's Facebook post with photos of the rock came to the attention of the National Museum Wales, which retrieved the fossil from the beach.
"This fossilized dinosaur footprint from 220 million years ago is one of the best-preserved examples from anywhere in the U.K. and will really aid paleontologists to get a better idea about how these early dinosaurs walked," Cindy Howells, curator at the Amgueddfa Cymru National Museum of Wales Paleontology, said in a statement.
The museum said experts have not identified the species of dinosaur that made the footprint, but it is believed to have been about 2 1/2 feet tall.
The museum said fossil will be put on display soon along with a plaque identifying Lily as the person who discovered it.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CBS) Subway isn't waiting for a judge to settle recent accusations that its tuna salad doesn't include real tuna among its ingredients. The fast-food chain is already appealing to the court of public opinion with an advertising blitz touting its tuna salad sandwiches and wraps as made with "100% real wild caught tuna."
The Milford, Connecticut, company launched the ad campaign after two California residents recently filed a lawsuit alleging something fishy about Subway's tuna salad. Specifically, the court complaint contends the menu items don't happen to include tuna, at least not in the samples the customers' attorney said were purchased and tested in California.
Offering 15% off the price of one of the company's tuna footlong sandwiches with the promo code "ITSREAL," Subway is promoting its tuna salad as "100% tuna mixed with mayo" in pop-up ads on its website and on social media. "Keep fishing folks, we'll keep serving 100% wild-caught tuna," the chain tweeted.
Filed late last month in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of California residents Karen Dhanowa and Nilima Amin, the suit claims the two "were tricked into buying food items that wholly lacked the ingredients they reasonably thought they were purchasing," based on its labeling.
What Subway bills as tuna is a "mixture of various concoctions that do not constitute tuna, yet have been blended together by defendants to imitate the appearance of tuna," according to the complaint. "Consumers are consistently misled into purchasing the products for the commonly known and/or advertised benefits and characteristics of tuna when in fact no such benefits could be had, given that the products are in fact devoid of tuna."
Alex Brown, an attorney with the Lanier Law Firm who is representing Dhanowa and Amin in the case, said the firm is trying to determine what ingredients are used in Subway's tuna. "We are conducting tests to figure out what it is. The lab tests thus far have only told us what it isn't," he said in an email to CBS MoneyWatch last week.
A spokesperson for the company denied the claims laid out in the lawsuit. "There simply is no truth to the allegations in the complaint that was filed in California," Maggie Truax, director of Global PR, said in an email to CBS MoneyWatch. "Subway delivers 100% cooked tuna to its restaurants, which is mixed with mayonnaise and used in freshly made sandwiches, wraps and salads that are served to and enjoyed by our guests."
According to the company's website, the tuna salad in the chain's sandwiches is made with flaked tuna in brine, mayonnaise and a flavor-protecting additive.
"Unfortunately, this lawsuit is part of a trend in which the named plaintiffs' attorneys have been targeting the food industry in an effort to make a name for themselves in that space," Truax said.
If certified as a class-action, the suit could potentially represent thousands of Subway customers who bought tuna sandwiches or wraps after January 21, 2017, in California, where it has 2,266 locations.
The suit isn't the first legal dispute that raised questions about Subway's products. Ireland's Supreme Court in September ruled that the bread Subway uses in its sandwiches could not legally be called bread in that country because of its high sugar content. And in the U.S. in 2017, an appeals court threw out a class-action settlement over claims the chain's "footlong subs" were an inch shy of the length advertised.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Scandinavia's biggest film festival is going ahead this year despite the coronavirus pandemic, but will be hosted on an isolated island and admit only one attendee - a healthcare worker, selected from 12,000 applicants.
Swedish nurse and film fan Lisa Enroth was chosen to be the 2021 Gothenburg Film Festival's castaway who will spend a week on the remote island of Pater Noster watching film after film.
"In healthcare I seem to have spent ages listening, testing and consoling. I feel like I'm drained of energy," Enroth said.
Pater Noster, on the boundary of a dense archipelago offSweden's west coat, is known for its lighthouse.
"The wind, the sea, the possibility of being part of a totally different kind of reality for a week – all this is really attractive," said Enroth, who will keep a daily video diary that will appear on the festival's website.
The festival's CEO Mirja Wester said: "It feels particularly right to be able to give this unique experience to one of the many heroes of the healthcare system who are all working so hard against COVID-19."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PHILADELPHIA -- A U.S. billionaire who made a fortune in tech and fighter jets is buying an entire SpaceX flight and plans to take three people with him to circle the globe this year.
Besides fulfilling his dream of flying in space, Jared Isaacman announced Monday that he aims to use the private trip to raise $200 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, half coming from his own pockets.
A health care worker for St. Jude already has been selected for the mission. Anyone donating to St. Jude in February will be entered into a random drawing for seat No. 3. The fourth seat will go to a business owner who uses Shift4 Payments, Isaacman's credit card processing company in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
"I truly want us to live in a world 50 or 100 years from now where people are jumping in their rockets like the Jetsons and there are families bouncing around on the moon with their kid in a spacesuit," Isaacman, who turns 38 next week, told The Associated Press.
"I also think if we are going to live in that world, we better conquer childhood cancer along the way."
He's bought a Super Bowl ad to publicize the mission, dubbed Inspiration4 and targeted for October. Details of the ride in a SpaceX Dragon capsule are still being worked out, including the number of days the four will be in orbit after blasting off from Florida. The other passengers will be announced next month.
Isaacman's trip is the latest private space travel announcement. Three businessmen are paying $55 million apiece to fly to the International Space Station next January aboard a SpaceX Dragon. And a Japanese businessman has a deal with SpaceX to fly to the moon in a few years.
Isaacman would not divulge how much he's paying SpaceX, except to say that the anticipated donation to St. Jude "vastly exceeds the cost of the mission."
While a former NASA astronaut will accompany the three businessmen, Isaacman will serve as his own spacecraft commander. The appeal, he said, is learning all about about SpaceX's Dragon and Falcon 9 rocket. While the capsules are designed to fly autonomously, a pilot can override the system in an emergency.
A "space geek" since kindergarten, Isaacman dropped out of high school when he was 16, got a GED certificate and started a business in his parents' basement that became the genesis for Shift4. He set a speed record flying around the world in 2009 while raising money for the Make-A-Wish program, and later established Draken International, the world's largest private fleet of fighter jets.
Isaacman's $100 million commitment to St. Jude in Memphis, Tennessee, is the largest ever by a single individual and one of the largest overall.
"We're pinching ourselves every single day," said Rick Shadyac, president of St. Jude's fundraising organization.
Besides SpaceX training, Isaacman intends to take his crew on a mountain expedition to mimic his most uncomfortable experience so far - tenting on the side of a mountain in bitter winter conditions.
"We're all going to get to know each other ... really well before launch," he said.
He's acutely aware of the need for things to go well.
"If something does go wrong, it will set back every other person's ambition to go and become a commercial astronaut," he said from his home in Easton, Pennsylvania.
Isaacman said he signed with Elon Musk's company because it's the clear leader in commercial spaceflight, with two astronaut flights already completed. Boeing has yet to fly astronauts to the space station for NASA. While Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic and Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin expect to start flying customers later this year, their craft will just briefly skim the surface of space.
Isaacman had put out spaceflight feelers for years. He traveled to Kazakhstan in 2008 to see a Russian Soyuz blast off with a tourist on board, then a few years later attended one of NASA's last space shuttle launches. SpaceX invited him to the company's second astronaut launch for NASA in November.
Kelly and Mark interviewed three astronauts live from the International Space Station on "Live with Kelly and Ryan."
While Isaacman and wife, Monica, managed to keep his space trip hush-hush over the months, their daughters couldn't. The girls, ages 7 and 4, overheard their parents discussing the flight last year and told their teachers, who called to ask if it was true dad was an astronaut.
"My wife said, 'No, of course not, you know how these kids make things up.' But I mean the reality is my kids weren't that far off with that one."