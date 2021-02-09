ALPINE, Texas (AP) — A West Texas judge has a word of caution to those attending court hearings via Zoom: Always check for filters before logging on.
Judge Roy Ferguson’s warning comes after an attorney accidentally joined a video court hearing while using a Zoom filter that made him appear like a fluffy white kitten.
“I’m here live. I’m not a cat,” the attorney said.
“I can see that,” replied Ferguson, whose district covers five counties in West Texas, including the town of Marfa.
The short video clip, which was shared online by Ferguson, ends with others coaching the attorney on how to remove the cat filter.
The judge said on Twitter: “These fun moments are a by-product of the legal profession’s dedication to ensuring that the justice system continues to function in these tough times. Everyone involved handled it with dignity, and the filtered lawyer showed incredible grace. True professionalism all around!”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
It's almost Presidents Day, and now there's a chance to own a quirky piece of White House history.
Locks of George and Martha Washington's hair, Andrew Johnson's order of a national day of mourning after Abraham Lincoln's assassination and the pen that Warren Harding used to end U.S. involvement in World War I are among a trove of nearly 300 presidential artifacts hitting the auction block.
Boston-based RR Auction said online bidding gets underway Thursday and runs through Feb. 18. Other items being auctioned include John F. Kennedy's crimson Harvard sweater and a photograph of Lincoln and his son, Tad, signed by the 16th president.
There are also numerous documents and personal papers signed by John Quincy Adams, James Monroe, James Madison, Andrew Jackson, Martin Van Buren, Zachary Taylor, Millard Fillmore, James Buchanan, Ulysses S. Grant, James Garfield and other presidents.
RR Auction spokesperson Mike Graff said the collection "honors America's esteemed commanders-in-chief."
"From the nation's founding to modern times, these are the leaders who have guided the United States through times of war and peace," he said.
The clippings of the Washingtons' hair were passed down through their grandniece's family and include documentation, the auction house said. Last year, RR Auction sold a lock of Lincoln's hair wrapped in a bloodstained telegram about his 1865 assassination to an unidentified buyer for $81,000.
Johnson's order for a day of mourning in Lincoln's honor is dated May 31, 1865. It reads: "Tomorrow June 1 being the day appointed for Special Humiliation and Prayer in consequence of the assassination of Abraham Lincoln late President of the United States, the Executive Office and the Various Departments will be closed during the day."
Harding used the signing pen on July 2, 1921, to adopt what became known as the Knox-Porter Resolution, a joint act of Congress drafted by two Pennsylvania Republicans, Sen. Philander Knox and Rep. Stephen Porter, to terminate the U.S. role in World War I.
JFK's Harvard sweater was acquired by Herman Lang, a CBS cameraman who filmed an interview with Jacqueline Kennedy in 1964, the year after the 35th president's assassination in Dallas.
Lang mentioned he was cold, and one of the former first lady's staffers brought him the cardigan, RR Auction says. He tried to return it but was told he could keep it as a memento.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A koala has been rescued after causing a five-car pileup while trying to cross a six-lane freeway in southern Australia.
Police said the crash in heavy Monday morning traffic in the city of Adelaide caused some injuries but no one required an ambulance.
The animal's rescuer said she got out of her car to investigate what had caused the pileup. Nadia Tugwell, with her coat in hand, teamed up with a stranger clutching a blanket in a bid to capture the marsupial. A concrete highway divider had blocked the koala's crossing.
"The koala was absolutely not damaged in any way," Tugwell said. "It was very active, but very calm."
Once the koala was in her trunk, Tugwell drove to a gas station to turn the animal over to wildlife rescuers. In the interim, the koala was able to climb from the trunk into her SUV's cabin.
"It decided to come to the front toward me, so I said, 'OK, you stay here. I'll get out,'" she said.
"It started sitting for a while on the steering wheel: (as if ) saying: 'let's go for a drive,' and that's when I started taking photos," she added.
Tugwell said she had learned from past experience how to calm koalas by covering their eyes. She lives near a eucalyptus forest outside Adelaide and has twice called animal handlers to rescue koalas injured in fights with other koalas.
"I live up in the hills, and if you let them do what they want to do and you don't chase them or something, they're OK," Tugwell said.
The leather trimmings of her luxury vehicle were scratched by the animal, but Tugwell said the happy ending was well worth the damage.
The koala later was released in a forest — well away from the freeway.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A metal monolith that mysteriously appeared and disappeared on a field in southeast Turkey turned out to be a publicity gimmick before a government event Tuesday during which Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a space program for the country.
The three-meter-high (about 10-foot-high) metal slab bearing an ancient Turkic script, was found Friday by a farmer in Sanliurfa province. It was discovered near the UNESCO World Heritage site of Gobekli Tepe, which is home to megalithic structures dating to the 10th millennium B.C., thousands of years before Stonehenge.
However, the shiny structure that bore the inscription "Look at the sky, you will see the moon" in the ancient Turkic Gokturk alphabet, was reported gone Tuesday morning, adding to the mystery.
An image of the monolith was later projected on a screen as Erdogan presented Turkey's space program during a televised event.
"I now present to you Turkey's 10-year vision, strategy and aims and I say: 'look at the sky, you will see the moon,'" Erdogan said.
Earlier, the state-run Anadolu Agency quoted the field's owner as saying he was baffled by both its appearance and disappearance.
"We don't know if it was placed on my field for marketing purposes or as an advertisement," Anadolu quoted Fuat Demirdil as saying. "We saw that the metal block was no longer at its place. Residents cannot solve the mystery of the metal block either."
The agency also quoted local resident Hasan Yildiz as saying the block was still at the field Monday evening, but had disappeared by the morning.
Other mysterious monoliths have similarly appeared and some have disappeared in numerous countries in recent months.
Gobekli Tepe was the setting of the Turkish Netflix mystery series, "The Gift."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) Where there's smoke, there might not always be fire — but rather some fiery-hot Buffalo wings.
Firefighters reporting to a call about a fire at a restaurant on Saturday night discovered that the smoke reported by a passerby wasn't the result of a fire, but rather 10,000 chicken wings the eatery's staff was preparing for Super Bowl orders the next day.
Workers at Ronni's Pizza in Clemmons, N.C., told FOX 8 in Greensboro that a motorist called the fire department after seeing a plume of smoke coming from the restaurant on Feb. 6.
In a Facebook post, the Lewisville Fire Department later clarified that, no, the restaurant wasn't actually on fire.
"While it looked bad when we got there, turns out their hardworking staff were just preparing roughly 10,000 chicken wings for Super Bowl Sunday."
"We are very fortunate that this was the outcome," the fire department added. "Everyone be safe and enjoy the big game!"
The restaurant, which bills itself as "home of the Buffalo wings," thanked the firefighters who came out.
"They made sure all was well, we fed them, and got a few laughs and a great picture," the restaurant wrote on social media.
While 10,000 wings may sounds like a lot, Ronni's wasn't the only restaurant almost exclusively preparing chicken wings ahead of this year's Super Bowl. Before the game, the National Chicken Council predicted that Americans would eat a record 1.42 billion chicken wings on Feb. 7.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Police in Maryland said officers responding to a report of a white tiger perched on a highway wall arrived to find the reported big cat was a life-sized tiger figurine.
The Montgomery County Department of Police said a driver on Interstate 270 called 911 to report a tiger was perched on a jersey wall near Montrose Road.
A Rockville City Police officer was the first to arrive on the scene and discovered the reported loose animal was "a large, lifelike, figurine," the department of police said.
Police said they do not know how the figurine came to be abandoned on the highway wall, but the white tiger now has a new home at the police station.
"How and why the tiger came to find himself on the interstate remains a mystery. We're happy to report that the tiger has been adopted by MCP's 1st District officers and has found a new perch at the station - where he is sure to only interrupt foot traffic," the department tweeted.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Authorities in Texas said they are searching for a tiger cub caught on camera by woman out looking for her loose dog in San Antonio.
Azul Cruz said she was looking for her runaway dog, Bruno, when she spotted a tiger cub in a neighbor's yard and captured video.
"I was searching, and then my little cousin was like, 'I think that is a tiger over there,'" Cruz told KSAT-TV. "I looked, and it was a tiger.
"And I could tell it had jumped in my neighbor's yard because she is an older lady, and we have never seen a tiger over there before.
"I called 911, and they were like, 'Are you sure it is a tiger?' I said, 'Yes, I am sure it is a tiger. That is why I am calling you.'"
Animal Care Services said they spoke to a resident who said the tiger cub had been borrowed from a friend. The resident said the cub had climbed a fence into the woman's yard.
"We are still investigating. We don't have a credible location for the tiger just yet," said Shannon Sims, the interim ACS director. "We have had some pretty wild calls before. The monkey in the airport and things like that, but this is definitely the first tiger call."
Sims said tigers are legal to possess with the proper permits in Texas, but they are banned from the city.
"We have seen the tiger cubs before, and they are cute," Sims said. "But then they go from 10 pounds to 700, 800 pounds. Even if they are not trying to kill you, they are potentially lethal animals."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN) A rare yellow lobster has been caught off the coast of Maine and has been lovingly named Banana.
The University of New England (UNE) said in a news release that Banana was caught by lobsterman Marley Babb and donated to the university on Wednesday. The yellow color comes from a pigment in the lobster's shell and the odds of catching one are about one in 30 million, according to the Lobster Institute at the University of Maine.
Babb contacted the Maine Department of Marine Research (DMR) after his once-in-a-lifetime catch to see if they would be interested in housing the lobster.
Lindsey Forrette, a lab coordinator and chemical hygiene officer in the School of Marine and Environmental Programs said Babb drove two hours from his location in Tenant's Harbor to drop off Banana.
"UNE has cultivated strong connections with lobstermen and Maine DMR," Charles Tilburg, director of the School of Marine and Environmental Programs said in a statement. "It was through those connections that (researchers) learned about Banana and Lindsay was able to coordinate with Marley from there."
The University of New England is sharing an $860,000 grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) with the Maine Department of Marine Resources, Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences, and Hood College in Maryland to study the impact that a warming Gulf of Maine is having on lobster larvae and their success in growing to adulthood.
"Banana is about a pound to a pound and a half and is settling in nicely here," Forrette said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- An Arizona woman's meal was delayed when she went out to her porch to retrieve a food delivery and found the bag being protected by a western diamondback rattlesnake.
The Tucson woman contacted reptile relocation company Rattlesnake Solutions for help when she found the snake camped out right next to her Uber Eats delivery.
Rattlesnake Solutions trapper Dave Holland said the woman opened her door to find the snake "stretched out by her bag of food."
Holland snapped a photo when he arrived on the scene and posted it to the company's social media pages.
"She was startled by the snake's close proximity, but not as panicked as some are," Holland told McClatchy News. "We figured the snake froze by the mat or on it when the delivery person approached, and was not seen until the customer opened the door."
Holland said he captured the snake in a bucket and relocated it to a nearby desert with plenty of rats nearby for food.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Police were summoned to a stretch of Indiana highway when a herd of cows escaped from their owner's property and went for a walk in the roadway.
The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office said the herd of young calves escaped from their LaPorte County home and ran into the northbound lanes of U.S. 35, which they followed to U.S. 6 and continued east in the roadway.
Deputies worked with other first responders and members of the public to round up the cows and return them to their owner's property.
"The calves were successfully secured & reunited with each other following today's big adventure," the sheriff's office said. "On behalf of the owners, thank you to all the great citizens who assisted deputies earlier today."