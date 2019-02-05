DELAWARE CITY, Del. (AP) — Firefighters in Delaware have twice been summoned in two days to rescue a 2,000-pound Clydesdale horse from various predicaments.
Owner Pam Collacchi tells The News Journal that Bubba “doesn’t realize how big he is.” On Sunday, Bubba wandered around 25 feet into a creek, becoming mired in near-freezing mud.
Wetsuit-clad rescuers from the Delaware City Fire Company pulled Bubba closer to the bank. Firefighters then tugged hoses strapped around his legs and a truck. Bubba had to be sedated, but was eventually pulled to safety.
He walked back to the stables, to where the Delaware City firefighters were again called Monday. Bubba had wedged himself into a corner and couldn’t stand. Collacchi says he was given a roll and a push and spent the rest of the day frolicking outside.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
KINGWOOD, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man is accused of stealing generators that powered traffic lights on a one-lane road.
The Dominion Post reports 39-year-old Donald Ray Moats is charged with felony grand larceny. The newspaper cited a criminal complaint that said workers with the State Division of Highways reported the generators missing on Tuesday morning and later that day police pulled over a truck driven by Moats and found the generators in back.
Preston County Sheriff's Lt. T.E. Mitter said removing the generators created a hazard for drivers because the lights direct traffic along a one-lane road beside the Cheat River in an area where approaching traffic isn't visible. The other lane has fallen away.
Mitter said luckily no one was injured.
It wasn't immediately clear whether Moats has an attorney.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina college student says she found a man in her closet wearing her clothes.
Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn told news outlets the unidentified student at the University of North Carolina-Greensboro came home at lunch Saturday and heard a noise in her closet in her off-campus apartment.
The student opened the closet door to find the man sitting on the floor in her clothing with a bag full of clothes, shoes and socks. She said she talked to the man for about 10 minutes and texted photos to her boyfriend, who arrived and asked the man to leave.
Glenn said the man wasn't violent and doesn't believe he and the student know one another.
Police charged 30-year-old Andrew Clyde Swofford with misdemeanor breaking and entering.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — If the pooch melts your heart, swipe right.
Animal lovers in Lithuania have created a mobile application inspired by the popular dating app Tinder to match up dogs in local shelters with new owners.
Called GetPet, the app was launched last month and is getting hundreds of new users daily and already has made a few matches. It joins a growing market of apps for people looking to adopt a pet, including PawsLikeMe and BarkBuddy.
"It is like Tinder, but with dogs," said Vaidas Gecevicius, one of app's creators. "You can arrange a meeting with the dog — a date."
GetPet features profiles of furry four-legged creatures looking up with soft, yearning eyes. Scrolling down reveals more information about the pup, and those interested can then swipe right.
But there are limits to the Tinder comparison. It's a one-sided situation and the dogs don't get to have a swiping experience. If you swipe left, another dog profile appears.
Gecevicius said the idea came to creators when they saw a stray dog on the street through the window during a computer workshop.
The app only features dogs for now but the plan is to eventually include cats and other animals.
Two friends, Emily and Elena, recently scanned the app and then visited the SOS Gyvunai shelter in Vilnius to meet Piff, a medium black-and-gray mongrel. They took him for a walk in a snow-covered park and said they would return soon to take him home.
"I think it's actually a very great idea because in Lithuania we have a lot of stray dogs and a lot of people who want to adopt," 24-year-old Elena said as dogs nearby ran around in outdoor cages barking.
Ilona Reklaityte, the shelter's founder, said she is very happy about the innovative approach to an old problem.
"I really welcome this new app as it gives us more chances to find our pets new owners and a new home, and that means we can then help other dogs still on the streets," Reklaityte said.
"We have 140 dogs right now. Sometimes we give away one or two of them every day, but now we receive (many) more calls and people are coming more often."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A Florida woman was arrested after she allegedly got into a bizarre fight with her boyfriend, ultimately hurling a frozen pork chop at him.
Jennifer Brassard, 48, and the boyfriend got into the spat around 9:45 p.m. on Friday in Brooksville, north of Tampa, WFLA reported. The fight escalated before Brassard allegedly threw the meat at her beau.
The pork chop hit the man in the face, and left a half-inch cut on his eyebrow, investigators said. Other circumstances surrounding the fight were unclear.
Brassard allegedly took off, and was arrested Saturday.
Brassard was charged with domestic battery, according to online records from the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- A fourth-generation butcher in Germany is celebrating his favorite food by opening what he calls the world's first sausage hotel.
Claus Boebel, 48, opened the Boebel Bratwurst Bed and Breakfest in Rittersbach, near Nuremberg, in a converted barn adjacent to his family butcher shop.
Boebel said the hotel, which features sausage imagery in nearly every aspect of the decor, has attracted guests from around the world during its first four months of operation.
"I want to bring tourists from all over the world to Rittersbach, my home village," he told CNN Travel.
The hotel includes an on-site restaurant with a very narrow focus.
"I called it 'Wurst-arant' -- because I serve only bratwurst in this restaurant in many different styles," Boebel said.
"I serve not steaks with onions -- I serve bratwurst with onions. I serve not the German schnitzel, I serve bratwurst schnitzel. I serve many different styles of bratwurst with chili, with horseradish, or with chocolate or coffee inside," he said.
The proprietor warned his hotel might not be for everyone -- some vegetarians and vegans might find the sausage themed wall art, pillows and other decorations disturbing. He said he has yet to hear any complaints from guests, however.
"People who don't enjoy this don't book," Boebel said. "Because they see many pictures on the Internet before."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- A Colorado dog was reunited with his owner after spending 96 days wandering loose in the wild with only occasional sightings.
Kari Yarbrough said she was involved in a car crash outside Buena Vista Oct. 22 and she was taken to the Chaffee County jail because she had an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court.
Yarbrough said police placed her dogs, which were riding in the car with her, in a nearby yard, but she discovered upon her release that her 7-year-old wheaten terrier, Prince, had escaped from the yard.
She put out a plea for help finding Prince on Facebook, which caught the attention of Buena Vista animal advocate Monika Courtney.
Courtney and Yarbrough set out on a three-month search for Prince, who Yarbrough said is afraid of strangers. The women discovered a postal worker had spotted Prince, but the dog fled before he could be cornered.
"The most crucial time in any search, is you have to get on it right away," Courtney told KDVR-TV. "They can turn into feral dogs in weeks. It's like a switch goes off in their head."
The women were finally able to track down Prince and corner him behind a church Jan. 26.
"As soon as I put my hand under his nose, he knew it was me, and he could breathe, and he was OK," Yarbrough said.
She said Prince lost about 25 pounds and was covered with ticks, but his blood work came back clear and he is now recovering from his time in the wild.
"I would give anything to be able to hear his story," Yarbrough said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- A wayward goose fowled up service for two New York subway lines when it wandered onto the tracks near a Brooklyn stop.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said about 1:40 p.m. Monday that the goose was spotted on B and Q line tracks near the Parkside Avenue Q stop in Brooklyn, leading the southbound Q trains to skip multiple stops to avoid the animal.
The MTA shut off power to the tracks to keep the goose safe and the avian made its way south until being spotted at the Church Avenue station at 2:40 p.m.
The New York Police Department was summoned to the scene and officers were able to trap the goose in a pet carrier around 3 p.m.
The goose, which appeared to have a wing injury, was taken to the ASPCA for assessment and train service was returned to normal.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) An EasyJet flight taking off in France had to be diverted last week because of a fake bomb threat.
On Jan. 18, flight EZY4319 from Lyon to Rennes was in the air when authorities received an anonymous call that suggested a bomb could be on the plane.
The pilots returned to Lyon, but no bomb was found.
Authorities investigating the call said the person behind the threat was a 23-year-old college student in Rennes. He allegedly didn't want his parents, who were on the flight, to visit him, according to the Mirror.
Police took the unidentified suspect into custody and have charged him with "false news compromising the safety of an aircraft in flight," according to the Independent.
His next court date is May 21.
If convicted, the alleged hoaxer could face up to five years in prison and a fine of nearly $85,000, the Independent reported.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) A 14-year-old Florida girl is facing grand theft charges after she allegedly stole a pizza delivery driver's car early Wednesday morning.
Police in Lee County said Josie Bigelow ordered two pizzas and had them sent to a neighbor's house in Lehigh Heights.
When the driver went to the door to deliver the pizzas, Bigelow allegedly popped out of some nearby bushes and stole his unlocked 2006 Ford Taurus, according to The Smoking Gun.
The driver, 49-year-old Christopher Cook, told deputies he was walking to the front door when he saw a person come out from the woods, get into his car and drive away along a canal, according to Fort Myers station WBBH.
Police said Bigelow first drove to Lehigh Acres Middle School, but when a policeman approached the car, she drove off quickly. Her wild ride was tracked by a police helicopter, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
She was eventually apprehended about six miles away from her house.
Bigelow was charged with grand theft of an automobile and taken to a Juvenile Assessment center. She was later released.
Bigelow's father, Joseph Bigelow, told WBBH that his daughter's plan was to meet her boyfriend.
"I sent the cop text messages of her and her boyfriend talking about robbing people and all that," he said, adding this daughter "needs a (rear end) whipping ... That, and jail."
Meanwhile, Cook gave the pizzas that were ordered under false pretenses to the responding officers.