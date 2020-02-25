LIBERAL, Kan. (AP) — An Englishwoman barely squeaked out a victory over a competitor across the pond in Kansas in Tuesday’s annual pancake race between their British and American hometowns.
Katie Godor, from Olney, in Buckinghamshire, ran the 71st International Pancake Day race with a time of 1:06 seconds. That just beat the time of Whitney Hay, a student at Seward County Community College, who won the Liberal, Kansas, leg of the race in 1.09 seconds.
Women in the event must run a 415-yard (380 meter) race while carrying a pancake in a frying pan and flipping it at the beginning and end.
The race began in Olney in the 15th century. Liberal challenged Olney to an international competition in 1950.
The event expanded this year in Liberal to a four-day event, that includes pancake eating and flipping contests, a parade and a carnival. Other events include a 5K fun run, races for all ages, and a shriving service, which is the religious component of the holiday, according to race organizers.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DALLAS (AP) — The “Leaning Tower of Dallas,” a social media sensation born when a part of a building survived implosion, endured hundreds of blows from a wrecking ball Monday.
Dozens of people gathered northeast of the Texas city’s downtown to watch as a crane was used to batter the former Affiliated Computer Services building.But the developer now says the demolition may take days.
The 11-story building found a second life online after surviving a first demolition attempt. It inspired jokes and comparisons to Italy’s Leaning Tower of Pisa when a Feb. 16 implosion failed to bring down its core.
The company that engineered the blast said some explosives did not go off. In the following week, people flocked to the site to post photos of themselves pretending to prop up the lopsided tower.
The remainder of the building proved resilient Monday, and some onlookers were nonplussed by the ball that began swinging around 9 a.m.
“They’re taking the wrecking ball and hitting the side of it over and over again, and it’s still just ineffective,” Shawn Graybill, a 24-year-old who lives nearby and came out in his pajamas to watch the demolition, said Monday morning. “It’s not knocking the tower down.”
Lloyd Nabors, whose company is handling the demolition, previously said the tower was leaning in the direction it was intended to fall, and there aren’t any safety concerns. The building is being demolished to make way for a $2.5 billion mixed-use project
A Friday statement from De La Vega Development suggested the demolition would be done by noon. But the the core of the tower, including the elevator shafts, was still standing in the late afternoon Monday, and a spokeswoman said the process is expected to take up to four days.
The wrecking crew is using a 5,600-pound ball and following “standard procedure” in starting at the top of the structure and working down, said Missy Wyszynski.
As demolition work took place, an online petition to “save this landmark from destruction” continued to draw signatures. Graybill said he hasn’t signed but plans to if the tower doesn’t tumble soon.
And as the effort to topple the structure stretched into thelate afternoon, people began to take another genre of photo — pretending to push the tower over rather than prop it up.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CROYDON, N.H. (AP) — The police chief in a New Hampshire town took it literally when he was stripped of his duties at a local board meeting, disrobing to his underwear and walking out into a snowstorm.
Richard Lee has been chief in the small town of Croydon for 20 years. On Tuesday night, the three-member select board voted to eliminate the one-man department and move to 100% coverage by the New Hampshire State Police.
Lee, who was at the meeting, was told to turn in the key to his cruiser, his guns and his uniform — immediately. He went into an office he shared with town officials and took off his clothes before the board chairman.
“I gave them my uniform shirt. I gave them my turtleneck, I gave them my ballistic vest. ... I sat down in the chair, took off my boots, took off my pants, put those in the chair, and put my boots back on, and walked out the door,” Lee said. He didn’t have spare clothes or a ride home. He walked nearly a mile before his wife picked him up.
Lee said that if he had left with his gear, he didn’t want to face the possibility of being arrested. As he took off his clothes, he said, the chairman said he didn’t have to do that, but Lee said those were the orders.
Lee said he is discussing what happened with his attorney.
Phone messages were left seeking comment from Chairman Russell Edwards and the two other selectmen, Ian Underwood and Joseph Marko.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
AUSTRALIA - An Australian woman has received a Guinness World Record after seeing the 2018 film Bohemian Rhapsody 108 times.
UPI reports Joanna Conner said she was awarded a certificate for seeing the movie the most times in theaters after submitting all 108 ticket stubs to Guinness.
Conner said she was only a casual fan of the band Queen before seeing the movie, but now considers herself a superfan.
She first made headlines in early 2019 after seeing the biopic 65 times.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NORWALK, Ohio - A couple in Ohio had quite the mess on their hands after a deer found its way into their home and crashed into walls and windows while trying to get out.
UPI reports Bob Barker and Theresa Fisher were inside their home Thursday night when they heard a loud crashing sound and found their front door open.
They followed a trail of broken glass to the kitchen and found the confused deer. It dashed into the bedroom and they called police.
Officers helped create a path for the deer to the front door and coaxed it back outside.
The couple said both of their front doors will need to be replaced.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CABOOL, Mo. - A Missouri man said a $111,000 jackpot-winning lottery ticket sat on the dashboard of his vehicle for days before a social media post let him know that he'd won.
UPI reports Steven Matherly told Missouri Lottery officials he bought the ticket at a gas station for a February 8 drawing before leaving it on his dashboard.
That was where the ticket stayed until Matherly said he saw a Facebook post saying that the winning ticket had been sold at the same gas station.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. - A New Jersey man tried to pass off a fake $100 bill, supposedly intended to be used in films while making a purchase at a gas station.
Fox News reports the South Brunswick Police Department tweeted a photo of both sides of the fake bill with the words "For Motion Picture Use Only" printed on the front and back.
"SERIOUSLY...this is the fake $100 dollar bill a suspect passed at a local gas station. Detectives tracked down the 20 year old Montgomery man who admitted he was surprised the clerk took the money labeled "For Motion Picture Use Only." #FakeMoney," the tweet said.
It was not clear if the suspect was charged with any wrongdoing.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - Police in a northern New Jersey town had to corral some pigs who managed to escape from an auction market before finding their way to the police station parking lot.
NBC New York reports the Hackettstown Police got a call about four pot belly bigs on the loose shortly before noon on Wednesday.
Three of the pigs found their way to the police station parking lot where they were eventually captured and returned to their owner.
One pig remains on the lamb.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TOMS RIVER, N.J. - Police in Toms River, New Jersey got quite the unexpected call about a couple of escapees.
NBC New York reports that on Thursday, Feb. 13, they responded to a call about two sheep roaming a neighborhood in town.
Officers were able to corral the sheep who got loose and get the four-legged fugitives carefully into the back of a patrol car.
Animal Control arrived to assist and took the sheep to a shelter until they were returned to their owner that afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.