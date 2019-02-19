SOUTH PARIS, Maine (AP) — A dog that went missing in Massachusetts months ago has been reunited with its family after being found in Maine, 175 miles (282 kilometers) away.
The Bangor Daily News reports 5-year-old king shepherd Kaiser made his way from Ashby, Massachusetts, to South Paris, Maine, over a span of eight months. The pooch jumped a wall at the home of a woman who was caring for him before going missing.
Kaiser’s owner, Tom Wollcott, and his children were reunited with the dog Sunday morning. Wollcott conducted an exhaustive search, including using a drone to try to find Kaiser.
A Bethel, Maine, woman had been feeding Kaiser and called animal control, which took the dog to a no-kill shelter in South Paris. The shelter says in a Facebook post that Wollcott was then able to identify Kaiser.
BERLIN (AP) — A German court has ruled that a dog owner isn't fit to carry a firearms license after his dog shot him with a rifle.
The Munich administrative court on Tuesday dismissed the man's appeal against an earlier decision by Bavarian authorities to withdraw his license to own a rifle, as well as his hunting permit.
The decision followed a 2016 incident in which the man, a passionate hunter, was shot in the arm after his dog managed to release the trigger on a loaded rifle that was lying in his car.
The court ruled the hunter couldn't be relied upon "because it must be assumed that he will handle firearms and ammunition carelessly in future as well."
The man, whose name wasn't released, can appeal the verdict.
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Police in Tulsa, Oklahoma, are searching for a man who crashed his car into the glass doors of an adult novelty shop, then ran inside and stole lingerie and sex toys.
Police say the heist at Hustler Hollywood happened at about 3 a.m. Monday, when the store was closed. It was captured on video. Employees discovered the damage later Monday morning when they came to work.
Police Officer Jeanne Pierce tells Tulsa TV station KOTV that authorities believe the man knew the store's layout because he ran directly to one section to steal the items, which were valued at about $300 to $400.
Pierce says the greater cost is likely the damage to the glass doors.
Authorities have not yet identified the man. No arrests have been made.
There are big tax refunds, and then there are $980,000 tax refunds.
Ramon Christopher Blanchett, of Tampa, Florida, and self-described freelancer, managed to scoop up a $980,000 tax refund after submitting his self-prepared 2016 tax return.
He also allegedly claimed that he earned a total of $18,497 in wages — and that he had withheld $1 million in income taxes, according to a Jan. 18 forfeiture complaint filed by the U.S. Attorney's Office.
In reality, Blanchett received $2,098 in wages from one employer and $1,399 from another employer, according to the complaint.
He withheld no federal income taxes from either, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in the filing.
"It comes down to how the system was functioning and whether it was properly staffed. Resource constraints affect that almost inevitably."
The story was initially reported by the Tampa Bay Times.
Blanchett could not be reached by CNBC for comment. His contact information was not immediately available, and no attorney was listed for him in the U.S. Attorney's complaint.
Though the massive refund check made it out the door at the IRS, the taxman is taking steps to get the money back.
Thus far, Uncle Sam has managed to seize $919,251 from three bank accounts and a 2016 silver Lexus RC registered in Blanchett's name.
The U.S. Attorney's Office is now fighting over $809.94 — the amount of money refunded to Blanchett when he cancelled the insurance coverage on the Lexus, according to the complaint.
Here's how a case like this one might slip through the cracks.While the IRS Criminal Investigation Unit managed to identify $9.69 billion in tax fraud in 2018, and it initiated 1,714 investigations around tax crimes, sometimes phony returns slip through.
"We have filters to try to detect fraudulent refunds and claims, but there are the ones that get through and get paid," said Eric Smith, a spokesman for the IRS.
The IRS can head off phony tax returns by matching them to the information returns businesses send the tax agency to show that they've paid someone, said Leandra Lederman, a tax law professor at Indiana University's Maurer School of Law.
The agency's fraud detection systems were able to protect $7.6 billion in revenue between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30 last year, but they delayed the processing of nearly $20 billion in legitimate refunds, according to the Taxpayer Advocate Service's 2018 annual report to Congress.
"There's pressure on the IRS to get refunds out to people quickly," Lederman said.
There's an additional set of checks and balances in place for very large tax refunds.
That kicks in at a high threshold: The Joint Committee on Taxation is supposed to review tax refunds that exceed $2 million (or $5 million if the taxpayer is a C-corporation).
Additional funding for the IRS — particularly an investment in its computer systems — could help the agency better sniff out suspicious returns, tax experts said.
In fact, the Taxpayer Advocate Service's top recommendation in its 2018 report was for Congress to increase IRS resources so that the agency can replace its IT systems.
The agency received $11.43 billion in funding last year, of which $110 million went toward its tech upgrades via its Business Systems Modernization Account.
"It comes down to how the system was functioning and whether it was properly staffed," said Mark W. Everson, former IRS commissioner from 2003 until 2007 and vice chairman of Alliantgroup, a tax consultancy.
"Resource constraints affect that almost inevitably," he said.
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- A Kentucky woman whose package was taken from her porch reviewed security camera footage and identified the unexpected culprits -- her own dogs.
Ashley Craig Hymer said she ordered a package from Amazon and began to grow suspicious when it never showed up.
Hymer reviewed security camera footage and discovered the thieves were her own 3-month-old Labrador puppies, Ocoee and Denali.
She said the dogs took the package to the side of the house, where she was able to recover it.
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- A vegan bride-to-be's unusual wedding stipulation is going viral after she revealed that she uninvited all meat eaters from the ceremony -- including her own mother.
The 20-year-old Australian woman wrote in a now-viral post in a Facebook group called "Vegan Revolution" that she banned all omnivores from her wedding ceremony, including her own family.
"Some family members were told they are not invited to my wedding because we don't want to host murderers," she wrote. "Our wedding is supposed to be one of the happiest days of our lives."
The woman said the banned family members include her mother and two cousins who were originally slated to be bridesmaids.
One of the woman's cousins responded to the post, saying she and other family members were shocked and heartbroken to have their invitations revoked.
The woman then deleted her post, but not before screenshots spread across the Internet.
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Drivers in an Australian state will soon be able to get license plates personalized with their favorite emoji.
Personalized Plates Queensland said the state's available vanity plates will be expanded March 1 to include the emoji symbols for laugh out loud, wink, sunglasses, heart and smile.
The agency said the emoji plates will also include three letters and two numbers.
Queensland Law Society president Bill Potts questioned whether the emoji plates will cause trouble for police.
"Clearly the government is trying to sex up number plates, with a view to making more money, and I can understand that," he told the Brisbane Times. "But the purpose of number plates is for the police to be able to identify vehicles."
He said the plates could cause trouble for automated license plate recognition systems.
"How do you write down the emoji in your number plate after an accident?" he asked.
Potts also said he is disappointed the emoji can't change depending on the driver's mood.
"I'm still a big believer in the turd. If someone is in real trouble, the smiling turd should come up," he said.
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Police breaking up a late-night drag racing session in Britain ended up seizing an unusual vehicle -- a speedy tractor.
Amesbury Police said they responded to a report of drag racing motorcycles in Wiltshire and ended up discovering the bikes were racing against a New Holland T6 175 tractor.
Police said the tractor was found to be running on red diesel, a duty-free fuel allowed to be used strictly for agricultural purposes.
"Rather unusual stop for team 1 tonight," police tweeted. "Tractor stopped after being reported for drag racing motorbikes!"
"Vehicle was seized as the driver couldn't prove he was insured and was driving on red diesel," the tweet said.
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- A trio of wandering cows strolled into a supermarket in Hong Kong and were caught on camera feasting on produce.
A video captured by a witness at the Fusion store in Mui Wo shows the three cows eating fruits and vegetables while shoppers look on in amusement and surprise.
A representative for Park'n'Shop, which operates the Fusion store, said the cows left on their own soon after the events in the video.
The representative said damaged produce was thrown out and the rest of the fruits and vegetables that came into contact with the bovines were cleaned.
The incident was reported to police.
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- A Virginia man surprised his wife with a $1 million winning lottery ticket for an early Valentine's day gift.
Terry Mudd purchased the ticket after forgetting to pick something up from his grocery shopping list, which he said is a regular occurrence, and scratched it off to find he'd won the game's $1 million top prize.
Mudd decided to surprise his wife, Madonna, with the gift as a Valentine's present, but gave it to her earlier in an envelope that read "Terry + Madonna's retirement" after they got into an argument about their finances.
The couple elected to take a one-time cash option of $657,030 before taxes instead of receiving the full million dollars over 30 years.
They recently purchased an RV and plan to travel across the country when they retire, although neither plans to retire in the near future.